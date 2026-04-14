Envestnet Elevate 2026: Conor Grennan Announced as Second Keynote Speaker

AI Mindset CEO Rounds out Envestnet's Annual Conference Agenda Showcasing the Intelligence Empowering Financial Advisors with Personalized, Scalable and High-Impact Guidance

BERWYN, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today revealed Conor Grennan, CEO and Founder of AI Mindset, as one of the keynote speakers who will address thousands of attendees at Envestnet Elevate 2026, scheduled for May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Founder and CEO of AI Mindset, an AI consulting company that trains organizations on a new and effective framework for generative AI rooted in behavioral shifts, Mr. Grennan will deliver his Elevate keynote presentation, "From Hype to Habit – Making AI Work Where it Matters Most," on May 20, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

According to Michael Rose, Director of Wealth Management research at Cerulli Associates, artificial intelligence is likely to have an outsized impact in driving efficiency for financial advisors, particularly in operational practice functions; observing that early adopters are seeing significant operational benefits to their practices as a result of its use. "The rapid adoption of AI notetakers among financial advisors is an early demonstration of this and advisors are observing other knock-on benefits from the technology as well, such as an improved client experience enabled by increasing the speed and quality of meeting follow-ups."

"Generative AI holds tremendous promise for advisors to amplify their effectiveness, remove operational friction and enhance the value of their advice, yet many are uncertain how to translate that potential into practical and compliant day-to-day impact, said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer for Envestnet. "Elevate will demonstrate practical uses for AI-powered wealthtech, delivered through unified experiences that enable advisors to operate with greater clarity, speed, and confidence – freeing them to focus on what matters most: delivering personalized, high impact advice. We are thrilled to welcome Conor Grennan, a leading authority on AI, to our agenda, who will help us showcase how AI, and the Envestnet ecosystem, can help advisors navigate the unique, evolving needs of every client, while scaling their infrastructure."

Elevate 2026 is organized to provide advisors, RIAs, home office leaders, broker-dealers, and asset managers with the tools and actionable insights to transform their practices, and the future of the wealth management industry as a whole.

Register now for complimentary access to attend Envestnet Elevate 2026.

Envestnet Elevate 2026 Keynote Speaker – Conor Grennan

Conor Grennan is the Founder and CEO of AI Mindset, an AI consulting company specializing in generative AI training rooted in behavioral change. As the former Chief AI Architect at NYU's Stern School of Business and co-host of the AI Applied Podcast, Mr. Grennan's insights on generative AI reach more than 140,000 LinkedIn followers. He has collaborated with teams at OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and NASA, serves on the Board of Directors of the SHRM Foundation, and is recognized as a "Top Trusted Voice in AI" by Edelman.

Mr. Grennan's keynote will provide practical, advisor-centric guidance on integrating AI into wealth management. He will demonstrate how RIAs can establish AI habits that drive better decisions, enhance client experiences, and optimize time management – reinforcing trust, sound judgment, and long-term growth. The session features a 45-minute presentation, followed by a 15-minute Q&A moderated by Envestnet Chief Growth Officer Jonathan Linstra.

Mr. Grennan joins Elevate keynote speaker and Hall of Fame Football Coach Nick Saban, who will present "The Advisor's Standard: Leadership, Discipline, and Building a Practice That Wins" at 4 p.m. alongside Mr. Todd. Saban's session will share principles from his renowned "Process" mindset, offering advisors actionable strategies for building resilient, growth-oriented practices.

Elevate 2026 Agenda Highlights

6 Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions

60+ Hours of Hands-On Training for Reporting & Trading

6 Hours of CFP® and CIMA® Continuing Education (CE) Credit

Extensive Peer-Networking Opportunities

42+ Breakout Sessions organized into four tracks aligned with advisors' most important client and practice priorities:

Scale, Efficiency, and Growth Through Unified Managed Account Technology Unlocking the Full Potential of Envestnet's WealthTech Platform Winning High-Net-Worth Clients: Strategies for Growth Adopting Practice Management Strategies and Understanding Industry Trends (which offers CE credits)



The complete Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda can be viewed at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/glance/.

Sponsorship, Exhibitor & Media Information

Interested in becoming an Elevate 2026 sponsor or exhibitor? Learn more here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet