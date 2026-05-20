Osaic Strengthens Partnership with Envestnet to Unify the Wealth Management Experience for Advisors

Adoption of Envestnet's Adaptive WealthTech Helps Drive Advisor Scalability and Accelerated Growth Across the Osaic Wealth Management Platform

BERWYN, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, has partnered with Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, to further strengthen advisor support through its wealth technology infrastructure.

Through the expanded relationship, Osaic advisors can benefit from a more consistent and integrated technology experience – enabling them to manage client assets more efficiently from a single platform while increasing their platform assets. As of March 31, 2026, Envestnet supports more than 733,000 Osaic advisor accounts.

The partnership reflects a broader industry trend toward advisory solutions and platform-based asset management, including the increased adoption of unified managed accounts (UMAs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), and fund strategist provider (FSP) sleeves. These solutions, delivered through Osaic's Wealth Management Platform (WMP), powered by Envestnet, allow Osaic advisors to streamline portfolio management and deliver more holistic client outcomes.

The collaboration also deepens alignment between Envestnet's and Osaic's growth and consulting teams, enabling more coordinated efforts to support advisor success. Together, the firms are focused on delivering enhanced capabilities, operational efficiency, and scalable growth opportunities for advisors.

Osaic has experienced significant advisory growth in recent years, with total assets on WMP increasing by 20% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025. This continued momentum underscores the value of integrated technology and strategic partnership in helping advisors transition toward more efficient, advice-led business models.

"Our platform was built to simplify the complexities involved in RIA acquisitions and onboarding, which is why we are the ideal partner to help Osaic offer these significant cooperation-driven opportunities to its advisors," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "The asset streamlining and advisor scalability our ecosystem delivers is aligned with our business objectives, and can fundamentally change what Osaic's affiliated advisors can do for their clients and their practices."

According to Cerulli, a significant majority of advisors (87%) believe their technology stack effectively supports their achievement of key business objectives, while providing a high-quality client experience (35%) and enabling effective and efficient delivery of investment management services (33%)[1]. This is what the Envestnet and Osaic growth and consulting teams are working together to help Osaic advisors experience.

"Envestnet has played a central role in helping us create a more unified, scalable advisor experience across our business," said Greg Cornick, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions at Osaic. "By helping advisors spend more time with clients and prospects through model portfolios, streamline assets across accounts onto one platform and access high-quality asset managers, Envestnet gives our advisors the visibility, scale, and efficiency they need to grow their businesses and strengthen outcomes for clients."

Strategies to Support HNW Business Growth

Envestnet Private Wealth allows Osaic's affiliated advisors to deliver personalized wealth experiences and tailored portfolios for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Advisor adoption of Envestnet Private Wealth solutions has grown approximately 60% over the past two years across the Osaic platform.

"With more than 5,000 approved investment strategies across SMAs, alternatives, and more, as well as over 120 experienced and dedicated investment professionals and nearly 40 years of consulting experience, we can empower Osaic's advisors to deliver more for their clients, in areas where it matters most," said Michael Featherman, CFA, Head of Advisor Sales and Wealth Consulting at Envestnet. "We are proud to support Osaic's advisors in delivering more sophisticated, personalized outcomes for their high-net-worth clients, and we see that reflected in the meaningful growth in Private Wealth adoption across their platform."

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Osaic, Inc. and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

1 The Cerulli Report, State of U.S. Wealth Management Technology 2026

SOURCE Envestnet