Envestnet Elevate 2026: Explore Strategies for Strengthening HNW Client Relationships & Addressing Concentrated Stock Risk

Annual Conference, Taking Place May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center, Offers

Workshops and Interactive Sessions on How Envestnet Private Wealth Helps Optimize

Service & Outcomes for HNW Clients

BERWYN, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, has unveiled the schedule of discussions and breakout sessions at Envestnet Elevate 2026 to provide financial advisors with the tools and insights to better address the distinct objectives of high-net-worth (HNW) clients, which includes managing the risks associated with concentrated stock holdings.

"Wherever advisors are in their growth journey, our AI-powered wealthtech and investment solution ecosystem can provide the support and the actionable intelligence they need to meet the evolving goals of high-net-worth clients," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "Elevate helps shine a light on all the ways that our Envestnet Private Wealth business creates a modern playbook for advisors to drive practice growth while transforming obstacles into opportunities. For clients with concentrated stock positions, that means giving advisors the tools to mitigate risk and manage their client's wealth."

Research1 shows U.S. investors hold roughly $1 trillion in concentrated stock positions, often through equity compensation or inheritance. Yet nearly two‑thirds of stocks underperform diversified indexes over time, and individual stocks are three times more volatile than the broader market, making concentration one of the most under‑recognized risks in investor portfolios.

"Addressing concentrated stock risks helps clients preserve wealth and enables advisors to manage risk across their portfolios," said Michael Featherman, CFA, Head of Advisor Sales and Wealth Consulting at Envestnet. "Envestnet seeks to deliver a coordinated framework for concentrated equity management, leveraging hedging techniques alongside UMA-based, tax-aware transition strategies—enabling simultaneous risk reduction and efficient diversification which can minimize unnecessary tax impact."

Thousands of wealth management professionals, including advisors, RIAs, home office leaders, broker-dealers, and asset managers, will be attending Envestnet Elevate 2026, taking place May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Register now for complimentary access to attend Envestnet Elevate 2026.

Elevate 2026: HNW Agenda Highlights

The 42+ Breakout Sessions throughout Elevate 2026 are organized into four tracks aligned with advisors' most important client and practice priorities. That includes Winning High-Net-Worth Clients: Strategies for Growth:

Pre-Conference (May 18)

High-Net-Worth Practice Management Workshop (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) – This interactive session explores strategies for deepening advisor-HNW client relationships and enhancing practice growth through insights, planning, and personalized engagement. This interactive session explores strategies to deepen advisor–HNW client relationships and accelerate practice growth through actionable insights, advanced planning, and personalized engagement. Designed for advisors at all career stages, it highlights tools and approaches that drive measurable impact and position firms for long-term success.

Conference Day 1 (May 19)

Solving the Concentration Paradox: Protecting Success by Broadening Opportunity (1:45 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.) – For many HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, the same concentrated investment that drove their success can eventually threaten their long-term financial outcomes. This session seeks to position diversification as a thoughtful progression, one that respects the story of a client's wealth while reducing the risks that could undermine it. If left unmanaged, concentrated stock holdings can increase portfolio volatility and negatively affect a client's tax and overall financial outcomes. Advisors will learn how to implement tax-efficient diversification strategies and customized portfolio solutions through Envestnet's platform.





For many HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, the same concentrated investment that drove their success can eventually threaten their long-term financial outcomes. This session seeks to position diversification as a thoughtful progression, one that respects the story of a client's wealth while reducing the risks that could undermine it. If left unmanaged, concentrated stock holdings can increase portfolio volatility and negatively affect a client's tax and overall financial outcomes. Advisors will learn how to implement tax-efficient diversification strategies and customized portfolio solutions through Envestnet's platform. Unleash the Power of Ongoing Tax Management (2:45 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.) – This breakout session is designed to help advisors understand the benefits of Tax Overlay Strategies for optimizing client portfolios.

Conference Day 2 (May 20)

Direct Indexing Strategies for High-Net-Worth Clients (11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) – This breakout session explores Direct Indexing approaches that cater to the unique needs and preferences of HNW clients.





This breakout session explores approaches that cater to the unique needs and preferences of HNW clients. Implementing Fund Strategist Tax Management for Model Portfolios (1:45 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.) – Attendees can learn how Envestnet's Fund Strategist Tax Management service can help mitigate the taxes that come from moving client assets into a new model portfolio. The Envestnet ActivePassive ETF model will be used as a case study for how this can help power advisory practices.

The jam-packed Elevate 2026 agenda also features:

Keynotes from AI Authority Conor Grennan and Hall of Fame Football Coach Nick Saban , and Envestnet Executive Leadership

6 Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions

60+ Hours of Hands-On Training for Reporting & Trading

5 Hours of CFP ® and CIMA ® Continuing Education (CE) Credit

Extensive Peer-Networking Opportunities

The complete Envestnet Elevate 2026 schedule can be viewed at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/glance/.

Sponsorship, Exhibitor & Media Information

Interested in becoming an Elevate 2026 sponsor or exhibitor? Learn more here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

1 Source: Journal of Accountancy, April 2026

SOURCE Envestnet