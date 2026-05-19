Envestnet Enhances Wealth Data Platform with New AI Explainability, Workflow Explainability, and Advisor Decisioning Capabilities at Elevate 2026

Latest Technology Release Helps Advisors Move from Insights to Action Faster with Greater Transparency, Automation, and Operational Efficiency

BERWYN, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced new enhancements to its Wealth Data Platform, introducing its vision for an AI-native advisor experience that helps financial advisors and enterprises move from siloed analytics to intelligent decisioning and action.

Debuted live at Envestnet Elevate 2026, the company's second technology release of the year (R2 2026) introduces new AI explainability capabilities, conversational insight exploration, streamlined advisor workflows, and expanded performance intelligence designed to help advisors identify opportunities, interpret complex data, and act with greater speed and confidence.

"AI should do more than improve existing workflows—it should fundamentally reduce friction between insight and action," said Dave Lieberman, Principal Director of Product for Wealth Data Solutions at Envestnet. "These enhancements reflect our broader strategy to embed intelligence directly into the advisor experience—helping advisors uncover opportunities faster, understand them more clearly, and act on behalf of clients with greater confidence."

Key AI and Advisor Experience Enhancements

AI Explainability and Insight Exploration

Envestnet's new AI explainability capabilities introduce an intelligent narrative layer across dashboards and widgets, helping advisors quickly understand key performance drivers, risks, opportunities, and benchmark context without manually assembling reports or analysis.

This experience is designed to transform how advisors engage with practice and client data—surfacing contextual intelligence, suggested insights, and actionable next steps directly within the workflow.

Enterprise Performance Intelligence

Users with access to the Wealth Data Platform's Performance module can now compare Advisor Model performance against Fund Strategist Portfolio performance within the same risk scale using gross-of-fee returns across the prior three years.

The updated experience includes:

Practice-level and account-level comparison grids

Interactive performance widgets

Direct navigation to Account 360 reporting

Insights Engine Modernization

Several updates improve discoverability, usability, and insight navigation, including:

Redesigned Focus Areas for faster insight discovery

Enhanced grid views with insight-level detail visibility

More flexible threshold settings for administrators

Improved filtering, saved views, and reporting workflows

Workflow & Platform Enhancements

Supporting enhancements within R2 2026 also include:

Interactive Dashboard Studio , providing access to curated content for building dashboards, scorecards, and business health views

, providing access to curated content for building dashboards, scorecards, and business health views Enhanced Message Center , improving alerts, notifications, peer communication, and task visibility

, improving alerts, notifications, peer communication, and task visibility Multi-factor authentication login enhancements , aligned with Envestnet's broader security standards

, aligned with Envestnet's broader security standards Charting upgrades for improved rendering and visualization

for improved rendering and visualization Enterprise proposal enhancements , including expanded personalization filters and grouping options

, including expanded personalization filters and grouping options Program exchange transparency improvements

Financial planning workflow enhancements

AI in Action at Elevate

At Envestnet Elevate 2026, attendees are seeing firsthand how Envestnet's AI strategy is evolving from analytics into action-oriented workflow orchestration.

Live demonstrations include capabilities that help advisors:

Explore books of business conversationally

Surface tax-loss harvesting opportunities instantly

Generate client overviews and contextual insights

Initiate service workflows directly from identified opportunities

"The result of our enhancements is a more adaptive operating model that helps advisors spend less time navigating systems and more time serving clients," added Mr. Lieberman.

On Wednesday, May 20, at Envestnet Elevate, Dave Lieberman, Principal Director of Product Management at Envestnet, and Ryan Horvath, Senior Product Manager at Envestnet, will lead "The Decision Layer: Making Envestnet Data AI-Native," beginning at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The session will explore Envestnet's AI strategy and the shift from analytics to decisioning, including a live demonstration of insights modernization, in-workflow recommendations, and automation across CRMs, planning tools, and key integrations.

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at

https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

To schedule a demo of any R2 Tech Release update, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet