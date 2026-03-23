ENVESTNET TAMARAC ENABLES RIAs TO SCALE ADVICE WITH GREATER TRANSPARENCY AND CLIENT ENGAGEMENT

First Quarter Technology Release Enhances Embedded Trading Oversight, Reporting Flexibility, and Mobile Client Experience

March 24 Client Webinar Provides Deeper Dive Into Platform Updates and a Preview of Upcoming Enhancements

BERWYN, Pa., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, has introduced new enhancements to its Tamarac platform, focused on improving trading transparency, accelerating account management, enhancing reporting flexibility, and modernizing the client portal experience for registered investment advisors (RIAs). This release is part of Envestnet's first quarterly technology release of 2026 and introduces expanded trading oversight capabilities, selective sync functionality, improved account search tools, a refreshed billing user interface, new grouping options in Report Studio and a redesigned mobile client experience.

"RIAs need technology that strengthens oversight without slowing them down," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "These latest Tamarac platform enhancements reflect our ongoing dialogue with independent advisors and our focus on embedding greater trading transparency, reporting flexibility, and mobile client access directly into daily workflows to help firms move faster, operate with greater accountability, and scale confidently as their businesses grow."

For more information about the Tamarac updates

Envestnet is hosting a webinar "Strategic Update for Envestnet | Tamarac Clients: What's New & What's Next" on Tuesday, March 24 at 4:00 PM ET. The 30-minute webinar is designed for Tamarac clients to stay up-to-date on what's new and what's ahead. For more information on the agenda, please visit the registration page.

The latest Tamarac enhancements include:

Client Portal

Mobile Experience Redesign: The client portal now accommodates any screen size, featuring responsive design which makes it easier to access key information across any device for a cleaner, faster and more intuitive experience. Additional reports, including the Capital Gains and Spending reports, are now mobile-friendly with optimized layouts, improved readability and intuitive navigation designed for advisors and clients on the go.

Reporting

Selective Sync: Advisors can now update specific client accounts without performing a full sync for their entire book of business. This new feature proves useful when manual updates, new information or corrections are needed.

Expanded Report Studio Grouping Options: Advisors can group reports by direct member or single accounts in Report Studio, offering greater flexibility in how reports are structured and delivered to support various client conversations.

Trading

Improved Account Search & Model Management: Advisors can now locate accounts faster and change models directly from the account record on the Rebalance page, simplifying model assignment and portfolio adjustments.

Advisors can now locate accounts faster and change models directly from the account record on the Rebalance page, simplifying model assignment and portfolio adjustments. Enhanced Trade Transparency & Accountability: A new "Trade Held By" column on the Trades on Hold page identifies the user who placed a trade on hold, increasing operational transparency. Detailed proposed trade statuses can be viewed directly within the Trade Review page, reducing the need to toggle between screens.

A new "Trade Held By" column on the Trades on Hold page identifies the user who placed a trade on hold, increasing operational transparency. Detailed proposed trade statuses can be viewed directly within the Trade Review page, reducing the need to toggle between screens. Proactive Risk Management: Active custodial trading restrictions can be seen before running a rebalance, helping address potential compliance issues earlier in the workflow.

Billing

Modernized Billing Interface: Updated layouts, headers, color schemes, and navigation across billing groups, billing definitions, billing history, auto‑reconciliation, and payment details creates a more intuitive experience while preserving existing workflows and functionality.

In addition to the webinar, Envestnet is hosting a set of roadshows designed to bring Tamarac RIA clients together for strategic insights and peer-driven best practices. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today and join us in a city near you: Atlanta (April 9), Cleveland (April 14), Denver (April 21), San Francisco (April 30), and Boston (May 4).

Envestnet Tamarac provides the integrated technology platform that independent financial advisors and RIAs rely on to deliver an end-to-end wealth management experience. The platform offers administration, billing, client portal, client relationship management (CRM), proposal, reporting, trading, and unified managed account (UMA) services.

To schedule a demo, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

Visit www.envestnet.com/rias or email us at [email protected] to learn more.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet