Envestnet Welcomes WealthTech Veteran Dani Fava as Head of Strategic Development

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Dani Fava has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Development. In her newly created role, Ms. Fava will work closely with business, product, and client-facing teams to identify, analyze, and prioritize transformative opportunities to expand and deliver on Envestnet's strategic roadmap.

Ms. Fava reports to Rich Aneser, Group Head of Strategy at Envestnet, who came aboard in the first quarter of this year to build Envestnet's new Strategy Office. The group partners with teams across Envestnet to manage strategic development, engagement, and planning across the organization, including organic cross-functional efforts, external partnerships, inorganic M&A, and evaluation of growth opportunities.

"Since our establishment 20 years ago, Envestnet has helped advisors stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving wealth management industry," said Bill Crager, CEO of Envestnet. "Dani and the other members of our Strategy Office will work closely with teams across our organization to respond proactively to industry trends, and ensure the needs of advisors and their clients continue to drive the financial wellness network we are building."

Ms. Fava most recently served as Director of Institutional Innovation at TD Ameritrade Institutional, where she managed the launch of the iRebal portfolio rebalancing solution on the Veo platform, and the Model Market Center. She was also responsible for rolling out TD Ameritrade's voice-first capabilities, which deploy conversational AI for communicating with advisors. Prior to joining TD Ameritrade in 2012, Ms. Fava was a Senior Product Manager and Strategist at Fiserv.

Ms. Fava, who has more than 15 years of wealth management and technology experience, was named to the 2020 IA25 by ThinkAdvisor, which also honored her as one of the Top Women in WealthTech for 2019. She graduated from Wagner College with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

"Cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships make it possible for Envestnet to grow and implement its vision to make financial wellness a reality for more people," said Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development at Envestnet. "I have been able to get to know Envestnet's unified technology platform through our deep integrations over the years, and look forward to working with the other members of the Envestnet team to make sure our entire organization remains at the forefront of innovation."

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

