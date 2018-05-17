Envestnet's Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation

"These enhancements support our vision for an advisor-centric, integrated platform that strengthens the advisor's ability to deliver high quality counsel and meaningfully engage with end clients," said Lincoln Ross, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Management and Marketing, Envestnet. "Continuous innovation positions Envestnet well to deliver on a financial wellness network that connects software, services, data and people – bringing intelligence and confidence to financial decisions."

Enhanced Technology to Support More Meaningful Client Engagement

One of Envestnet's key pillars to helping advisors deliver financial wellness begins with planning —gaining a deep understanding of the end client and his/her current situation. Through Envestnet's financial planning capabilities, Envestnet Logix, Envestnet is unveiling advanced functionality that will include:

Deeper integration capabilities including insurance-based products and processes

Tools to create custom layouts and presentations for financial plans

Enhanced views, presentations and tools that evaluate net worth, social security and more

Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) leveraging the Tamarac platform will also see the addition of enhanced financial planning capabilities, which will enable both cash-flow and goals-based investing in a single client portal. As part of this effort, Envestnet | Tamarac will deliver new prospecting, onboarding and tasking capabilities to provide an end-to-end and streamlined client engagement experience. The planned enhancements will empower RIAs to offer a more digitized version of their online and mobile experience for Millennials and HENRYs (high earners, not rich yet), while also providing a more high-tech/high-touch approach for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"To meet the unique needs and requirements of RIAs and their clients, we continue to evolve our offerings," said Brandon Rembe, managing director at Envestnet, chief technology officer at Tamarac. "The new integrations with financial planning and enhanced digital features will empower RIAs to differentiate their firms and deliver value to their clients in a way that positions them for success."

Envestnet also announced today a formal partnership with LifeLock®, an industry leading identity theft protection service. Under this partnership, Envestnet will offer the LifeLock services to advisors and their clients and make it available later in 2018 through its customer portals. This service enables advisors to solidify their role as a trusted partner in managing and helping protect their client's finances.

Additionally, Envestnet is announcing current and planned updates to its client portal and digital advice program, a highly customizable digital investment solution that combines the simplicity of a robo-offering with a reputable infrastructure that automates financial planning and investment processes. The enhancements aim to harmonize data aggregation, personal financial management and financial planning to more effectively enable financial wellness.

Program highlights include:

A self-directed or advisor-assisted client planning and profiling tool

A financial wellness score application to help clients track their progress toward goals

An advisor communications tool

An upgraded client vault

A mobile phone application

A new React Design framework

Multifactor authentication for increased security

"We are continuously looking for ways to help advisors and institutions embrace digital solutions more effectively," said Blake Wood, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Envestnet. "Through our new client portal and enhanced Logix planning tools, advisors are able to leverage interactive technology to personalize their approach to advice according to the needs of their clients."

Expanded Data Aggregation Capabilities to Streamline Onboarding

Envestnet l Yodlee has further enhanced its robust data aggregation capabilities with an Asset Transfer Service that reduces friction for asset transfer by providing accurate account profile and holdings data with fewer NIGO (Not in Good Order) errors. Investors simply enter credentials and the solution automatically provides the detailed account profile information required for an asset transfer, facilitating a smooth transfer process. The Asset Transfer Service will be accessible through Envestnet's technology systems as well as through Yodlee's extensive API library.

Solution features include:

Account Verification – Verification of an investor's account registration Asset Verification – Verification of an investor's eligibility of assets and support for full account transfer or transfer of individual holdings into a financial institution via APIs Counterparty Information – Reduction of data errors with verified counterparty data

"Our technology has been designed and built to not only elevate the advisor-client relationship but also to support holistic advice through streamlined and secure data aggregation and data accuracy," said Colby Payne, VP of Wealth Solutions at Envestnet | Yodlee.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is a modern identity theft protection company. And with the flood of mobile technology and apps, consumer behaviors and expectations are changing—right along with what "identity" actually means. So we enable protection with convenience and put you in control of being uniquely you. Since 2005, we have been a leading provider of proactive identity theft protection services for consumers. We leverage unique data, science and patented technology and provide identity threat detection, proactive identity alerts†, and comprehensive remediation services. With more than 4.4 million members, we're committed to providing our consumers some peace of mind amid the threat of identity theft.

