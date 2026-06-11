Enveyo Wins Fifth Consecutive 3PL Solution of the Year Award From SupplyTech Breakthrough

Recognition reinforces Enveyo's commitment to helping 3PLs simplify logistics, gain visibility, and scale with confidence

PROVO, Utah, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced it has been named "3PL Solution of the Year" by SupplyTech Breakthrough for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the world's top technology companies, products, and solutions transforming the supply chain and logistics industry.

Enveyo helps 3PLs simplify complex logistics operations through connected data, automation, and actionable visibility across parcel operations. The solution enables organizations to automate billing and re-rating, improve margin management, optimize carrier strategies, and gain real-time operational insight through a unified platform.

Leading 3PLs including GEODIS, Saddle Creek Logistics, Barrett Distribution, and Echo Global Logistics use Enveyo to improve visibility, simplify operations, and support scalable growth.

With Enveyo, 3PLs can model real shipping data from prospective customers, simulate carrier strategies, and demonstrate cost and service outcomes before contracts are signed. The platform also automates billing calculations and configurable business rules to ensure accurate, scalable margin application across every shipment, surcharge, and carrier agreement.

Built on a robust data management foundation, Enveyo ingests and normalizes data from virtually any carrier, system, or format to provide a complete, real-time operational view from order through invoice. With cleaner, connected data, teams can make faster decisions, uncover savings opportunities, and support customers with greater confidence.

"3PLs are being asked to move faster, operate leaner, and deliver more value than ever before," said Coby Nilsson. "Our mission is to simplify that complexity with connected technology that gives teams the visibility, confidence, and control to scale without limits. Winning this award for the fifth consecutive year reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team."

The recognition comes at a time when logistics leaders are increasingly focused on simplifying operations while leveraging cleaner, more connected data to support automation, AI initiatives, and smarter decision-making.

"Enveyo offers a complete platform for modern 3PLs. 3PLs are under constant pressure to move faster, operate leaner, and deliver more value to increasingly sophisticated customers. However, growth brings complexity across data, billing, carrier management, and customer expectations. Spreadsheets or disconnected tools cannot keep up with this type of growth," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

"Enveyo gives 3PLs the clarity to act, the control to scale, and the confidence to grow. We're awarding this platform '3PL Solution of the Year' for being purpose-built to solve the operational and financial challenges that limit 3PL performance at scale, turning fragmented processes into a unified, data-driven approach."

As logistics operations continue to grow more complex, Enveyo remains focused on helping shippers and 3PLs simplify execution, improve visibility, and make smarter decisions through connected technology.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

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SOURCE Enveyo