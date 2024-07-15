ENVIRONMENTAL & SOCIAL JUSTICE REPORTING WIN MULTIPLE LA PRESS CLUB AWARDS

Red Canary Magazine Honored for Environmental Reporting, Photo Essay, and Online News Website

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary Magazine, a leading nonprofit online publication reporting on urgent environmental and social justice issues, secured first place at the LA Press Club awards for both environmental reporting and news photo essay, while also receiving honorable mention for best online news organization for the second year in a row. Red Canary Magazine was awarded first place in this category their first year out of the gate.

In just over three years, the magazine's small but dedicated team has produced more than 100 impactful stories, each designed to spark conversations, inspire reflection, and ignite action on the pressing issues of our time. The magazine's commitment to compelling, powerful storytelling has resonated deeply with readers, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the written word.

"It's always fun and satisfying to be recognized by your peers," said Joe Donnelly, award-winning journalist and editor of Red Canary Magazine, "but the real reward for us is the impact our stories have on the issues and with our dedicated readers. We remain committed to our mission of reporting on urgent environmental and social issues, and steadfast in our faith in the power of good journalism to better our lives."

Additionally, two of Red Canary Magazine's contributors, Nick Schou and Sam Slovick, were granted the LA Press Club's Charles M. Rappleye Investigative Journalism Award to extend reporting that first appeared in Red Canary Magazine. This is the third consecutive year that Red Canary Magazine has been recognized by the LA Press Club, an organization vital to maintaining and promoting the quality of journalism in Southern California.

About Red Canary Magazine:

Red Canary Magazine is a nonprofit online publication dedicated to deeply reported, independent journalism that tells the truth about urgent environmental and social issues. The magazine has garnered numerous awards for its outstanding journalism, including six first-place awards and three honorable mentions from the LA Press Club, as well as a first-place award from The Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Chi. Red Canary Magazine is fiscally sponsored by Fiscal Sponsorship Allies, Inc. (EIN: 85-0839183), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To read Red Canary Magazine's award-winning stories, please visit redcanarycollective.org/magazine. For more information contact [email protected] or call 612-770-2736.

