M&A Lawyer Aubry Daerden Joins Crowell & Moring in Brussels

Strengthens cross-border transactional capabilities

BRUSSELS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aubry Daerden has joined Crowell & Moring's Brussels office as a partner in the Corporate Group, expanding the firm's capability to represent clients on complex Belgian and EU corporate transactions.

Daerden has a proven track record of successfully handling cross-border and domestic deals, including strategic mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and joint ventures across sectors such as life sciences, health care, transportation, and infrastructure. He frequently assists emerging technology companies, venture capital firms, and corporate investors throughout all investment cycles. Daerden joins the firm from DLA Piper.

"Aubry's addition to our Brussels team enhances our ability to serve clients navigating sophisticated corporate matters. His deep transactional experience and commercial mindset will provide significant value to our clients and further our commitment to provide client service excellence," said Thomas De Meese, co-managing partner of the firm's Brussels office.

"We are delighted to welcome Aubry to our corporate team. With more than a decade of experience in M&A and private equity, Aubry brings valuable skills and insights to our practice. He has advised clients around the globe in many industries, including life sciences transactions—a key area where we've recently grown our capabilities. His arrival advances our strategic objective of deepening our corporate transactional capabilities in Brussels and London, and expanding our reach in key European markets," said John Koenigsknecht, chair of Crowell's Corporate Group.

Daerden has played a key role in several landmark Belgian transactions of the past decade. He also regularly supports clients in their investments in Luxembourg. Drawing on his in-depth knowledge of the French market, Daerden has contributed to numerous high-profile Belgian-French cross-border deals, frequently working with CAC 40 companies and private equity sponsors based in France, in connection with their interests in the Benelux region. In addition to his transactional practice, Daerden is a trusted advisor to family shareholders, private companies, and trade associations on governance, compliance, and other general corporate law matters.

"I am honored to join Crowell, a high-caliber law firm with some of the brightest legal minds in Brussels and internationally. The firm has successfully remained integrated, sharp, and agile, while growing on a global scale. At Crowell, I immediately felt a genuine sense of togetherness and a culture of excellence, united by a shared vision to serve clients with the highest standards, without taking ourselves too seriously. I look forward to supporting the firm's ongoing ambition to expand its corporate capabilities in Europe and worldwide and to work alongside clients on their strategic projects," said Daerden.

Daerden holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in private law from the Free University of Brussels, and a LL.M. in international economic law from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Since 2023, Daerden has been consistently ranked as a "Rising Star" in corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial by Legal 500.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801193/Crowell_Logo.jpg