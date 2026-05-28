Environmental Energy Services Delivers its Next-Gen LIMitNOx™ Selective Catalytic Reduction Technology for Industrial NOₓ Reduction

SANDY HOOK, Conn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Energy Services (EES), a clean energy technology provider, today announced the successful delivery of its proprietary LIMitNOx™ DeNOx Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Technology to multiple users across a wide range of energy-intensive sectors. As AI growth and the rapid expansion of data centers increase the use of simple-cycle turbines and internal combustion (IC) engines for flexible power generation, EES is uniquely positioned to support these facilities with a complete DeNOx solution that meets today's stringent emissions and operational demands.

"The surge in AI and data center growth is putting pressure on operators to run more simple-cycle and reciprocating engine assets—fast," said Rob Santangeli Senior VP, Operations & Engineering, of EES. "Our LIMitNOx SCR technology, supported by CFD-driven design, helps these facilities meet aggressive NOₓ targets without compromising reliability or cost-efficiency."

A recognized leader in advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, EES delivers high-performance emissions control solutions for energy intensive industries including smelting, pharmaceuticals, industrial power, data centers, and distributed generation.

At its core, EES's innovative SCR offering is:

Engineered to maximize NOₓ conversion





Designed to minimize ammonia slip





Optimized to reduce reagent consumption and catalyst volume





Proven to deliver lowest total cost of ownership, while ensuring full regulatory compliance

All EES SCR system designs are assisted with advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling and custom injection and atomization hardware, enabling precise optimization of flow distribution and concentrations, evaporation, residence time, and overall system layout—before installation. This approach results in improved performance, reliability, and efficiency.

A recent aluminum melt furnace project exemplifies the value of this methodology. By applying LIMitNOx™'s CFD-driven design tools and custom injection system, was able to significantly boost NOₓ reduction performance, dramatically cut ammonia usage, and deliver a high efficiency, cost-effective system.

As demand for reliable, low-emissions power grows across industrial and digital infrastructure, EES is delivering the turnkey DeNOx solutions designed for scale, compliance, and bottom-line impact.

About EES

Environmental Energy Services (EES) is a clean energy company specializing in innovative chemistry and engineering solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. EES offers a full suite of combustion, boiler performance, water treatment, and pollution control technologies to energy and industrial clients worldwide. www.eescorp.com

Media Contact:

Ravi Krishnan

Krishnan & Associates, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 203.257.9232

SOURCE EES Corp