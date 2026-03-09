Environmental Energy Services Emissions Reducing Platform Helping AI Data Center Operators Comply with Tougher Regulatory Requirements

SANDY HOOK, Conn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Energy Services (EES), a clean energy technology provider, today announced that its next-generation DeNOx Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) platform is achieving Sub-2 ppm NOₓ performance for simple-cycle turbines, IC engines, and industrial energy systems.

As AI-driven data centers rapidly expand on-site generation capacity to support hyperscale computing loads, operators are facing growing regulatory challenges to tighten NOₓ emissions limits on fast-start backup turbines and engine systems. With several U.S. states advancing tougher emissions permitting for distributed generation and backup assets, data center developers are now under pressure to secure reliable emissions control strategies before projects move to final approval. EES is helping AI and industrial operators meet increasingly stringent air quality standards without compromising uptime.

"AI infrastructure cannot afford compliance delays," said Robert Santangeli, Senior VP, Operations & Engineering, EES. "Our DeNOx platform was engineered specifically for fast-start, mission-critical power assets where uptime and environmental performance must coexist."

Designed for AI-Scale Reliability and Regulatory Certainty

As AI data centers increasingly rely on on-site gas turbines and reciprocating engines to supplement grid constraints, emissions control has become a gating factor in permitting timelines and community approvals. Unlike conventional SCR systems built for baseload applications, EES's DeNOx technology is optimized for:

Sub-2 ppm NOₓ Reduction Performance

Minimal Ammonia Slip with Precision Injection Control

Advanced CFD-Based Flow Design

Integrated NOₓ Monitoring & Controls

Extended Catalyst Life & Reduced Lifecycle Costs

Supporting Mission-Critical Infrastructure Nationwide

EES SCR systems are currently operating at data centers, manufacturing plants, and industrial energy facilities across the U.S., including installations supporting microgrids and high-reliability campuses.

By integrating engineering design, reagent delivery systems, catalyst management, and in-house instrumentation, EES provides a turnkey emissions solution that accelerates deployment and ensures long-term regulatory compliance.

In a recent technical webinar, "Unlocking DeNOx Excellence for AI-Powered and Industrial Facilities," EES detailed how its proprietary SCR systems are engineered specifically for high-duty-cycle, rapid-ramp generation assets common in AI campuses and industrial microgrids.

About Environmental Energy Services (EES)

Environmental Energy Services (EES) is a clean energy technology provider specializing in combustion optimization, emissions reduction, water treatment, and advanced pollution control systems for industrial and power generation clients worldwide.

More information on EES's data center–specific SCR solutions can be found at:

https://www.eescorp.com/SELECTIVE-CATALYTIC-REDUCTION-SCR-SYSTEMS/

Media Contact

Ravi Krishnan

Krishnan & Associates, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 203.257.9232

SOURCE EES Corp