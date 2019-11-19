Environmental Lights Launches 5-in-1 LED Light Sheets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of the new 5-in-1 LED Light Sheets.

The 5-in-1 LED Light Sheet is a cuttable and modular light sheet designed specifically for backlighting applications where bolder colors or softer pastels are of critical importance. Five LEDs are packaged in every node on each light sheet. All five colors can be mixed to create an extremely wide range of color options. Individual light sheets feature 12 cut segments containing six 5-in-1 nodes, for a total of 72 nodes per sheet.

5-in-1 LED Light Sheets take backlighting solutions to the next level by enabling users to create bolder, more vibrant colors and softer pastels than ever before possible. Multiple sheets can be connected to cover larger surface areas, or sheets can be cut to fit a variety of applications.

"5-in-1 LED Light Sheets are ideal for scenic, stage and retail environments because they provide customers with the ability to create any light box color imaginable," stated Environmental Lights CEO Jamison Day. "We are very enthusiastic about these light sheets because they empower customers to create incredible backlighting solutions, while also reducing installation costs."

5-in-1 LED Light Sheets are available in two options: Tunable White and Amber + White. The Tunable White pairs an RGB diode with 2,500K and 6,500K white diodes, while the Amber + White pairs an RGB diode with one amber diode and one 6,500K white diode.

Each light sheet runs on 24 VDC, is UL Listed and comes with one jumper connector (for connecting two light sheets) and one bare wire to SM connector. They are easily controlled using any compatible Environmental Lights controller or dimmer and ideal for DMX applications.

Product Features

Modular, cuttable design

Tunable White | RGB with 2,500K + 6,500K

+ Amber + White | RGB with Amber + 6,500K

18.9 in x 9.8 in | 480 mm x 240 mm

24 VDC

UL Listed

5-in-1 LED Light Sheets are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist customers with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling (888) 880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

