Environmental Lights Launches Tunable White Backlighting Solution

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets. LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets from Environmental Lights are ideal for backlighting shallow light boxes with tunable white lighting.

LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets from Environmental Lights LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets from Environmental Lights

They feature 18 x 9 cut segments that each contain a tunable white node, giving users the freedom to tune the CCT anywhere from 2,400K to 6,500K. Each light sheet segment can be cut horizontally or vertically along the indicated cut marks, allowing the light sheets to be used in custom shapes and sizes.

LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets are among the brightest tunable white light sheets available with a luminous flux density of over 4,000 lumens per sheet. "We are very excited about these light sheets because they provide our customers with the ability to customize their backlighting by shape, color temperature and brightness," stated Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights.

LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets are 480 mm long x 249 mm wide. Each light sheet comes with two power input cables and two short jumper cables, which can be used to link multiple sheets together to cover larger surfaces.

Product Features

Tunable white ( 2,400K to 6,500K )

to ) High brightness (4,000+ lumens)

24 VDC

18 x 9 cut segments

UL Listed

LumenMax Tunable White LED Light Sheets are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling 888-880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio visual integration.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

(888) 880-1880

216431@email4pr.com

SOURCE Environmental Lights

Related Links

https://www.environmentallights.com

