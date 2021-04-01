Environmental Protection Agency Honors LG For Responsible Electronics Recycling Leadership

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has been recognized for responsible electronics recycling leadership by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, receiving the highest-level recognition in the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge.

Highlighting electronics recycling as a cornerstone of LG's environmental sustainability efforts in the United States, LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon, applauded the EPA SMM Electronics Challenge program, which encourages responsible recycling. "By using certified third-party recyclers, we're proud to help drive the use of environmentally protective practices," he said.

The EPA's Gold Tier Award recognizes LG's significant contributions to the SMM Electronics Challenge goals by collecting a substantial amount of used electronics for reuse and recycle, sending 100 percent of e-waste to certified third-party recyclers, and publicly sharing detailed information about its electronic management practices.

According to the EPA, the 2020 award reflects LG's collection and responsible recycling of more than 20,000 tons of used TVs, monitors and other electronics. Diverting this solid waste from landfills avoided the equivalent of over 55,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions, comparable to emissions from electricity used by 9,400 U.S. homes in a year.

Also noteworthy is LG's "Green Program Plus" sustainability management program to improve supply chain environmental performance. One example cited by the EPA is LG's annual use of thousands of tons of recycled plastic in its refrigerator manufacturing process and more than 50 percent recycled materials in refrigerator packaging.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan recognized LG and the other 2020 Electronics Challenge award winners as "corporate role models creating new products that show environmental improvement can go hand-in-hand with other technological advances. EPA encourages others to follow their lead by implementing similar innovative approaches."

Supporting its commitment to responsible recycling, LG Electronics Inc. is the world's first "Global e-Stewards Enterprise." The e-Stewards standard, developed by the Basel Action Network, is the world's most rigorous certification program for electronics recyclers. It prevents the export and dumping of toxic electronic waste in developing countries and calls for safeguards to protect private data and ensure that recycling plant workers are not exposed to toxic materials.

"Sustainability is a core business principle at LG, and we believe we have a shared responsibility to protect the environment by reducing our environmental impact while enhancing the quality of life for consumers. We call this 'Innovation for a Better Life,' and it means both responsible recycling and developing innovative products with the environment in mind," Yoon said.

Learn more about LG electronics recycling by visiting www.lgrecyclingprogram.com/.

