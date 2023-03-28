Environmental Toxicants, Autoimmunity, and Chronic Diseases Summit to Take Place Virtually on April 11th-17th, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, the leading online resource for alternative health solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming Environmental Toxicants, Autoimmunity, and Chronic Diseases Summit. The summit will take place from April 11th to 17th, 2023, and will be available to all registrants free of charge. This virtual event will provide access to over 50 ways to unleash full potential and fight autoimmune and chronic diseases.

The summit is hosted by two renowned experts in the field of functional medicine: Wendie Trubow, MD, MBA, IFMCP, and Edward Levitan, MD. Dr. Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist and co-author of the book Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great, and Feel Freaking Amazing™! Dr. Levitan is a double board-certified physician who believes that overall well-being is a result of the harmony between body, mind, and spirit. He takes a holistic approach to healthcare, looking beyond just the physical symptoms of his patients.

The summit will feature sessions on decreasing toxic exposure, harnessing the power of mindset work for improved health outcomes, and lifestyle management strategies that promote well-being. Attendees will also learn how to revolutionize their eating and drinking habits for optimal health and vitality, and master specific tips and techniques to reduce toxin exposure and achieve peak health.

In addition, the Environmental Toxicants, Autoimmunity, and Chronic Diseases Summit will provide valuable tools for attendees to take charge of their health and live their best lives. Participants will gain the awareness of what to eat and buy for optimal health, learn how to avoid toxins and identify hidden dangers for a healthy, toxin-free life, and discover tests and remedies that can transform their overall health and well-being.

Registration for the summit is now open, and interested participants can sign up at the DrTalks.com website. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock the secrets to better health and well-being here: https://drtalks.com/environmental-toxicants-summit/.

DrTalks is committed to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is a reflection of this commitment. Don't miss this opportunity to unleash your full potential and fight autoimmune and chronic diseases. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected].

SOURCE DrTalks