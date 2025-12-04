EnviroSpark Appoints Industry Veteran Brendan Jones to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroSpark, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and turnkey infrastructure services, today announced that Brendan Jones, one of the most experienced and widely respected executives in the EV charging industry, has joined its Board of Directors. Jones previously served as President and CEO of Blink Charging and as Chief Operating Officer of Electrify America, where he played a central role in scaling one of the largest fast-charging networks in the United States.

Jones brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the EV ecosystem, including key roles at Nissan during the launch of the LEAF and at EVgo. His background includes deep expertise in network deployment, large-scale operations, strategic partnerships, policy engagement, and the end-to-end development of charging infrastructure. EnviroSpark expects that his insight will support the company's continued national expansion across commercial, multifamily, workplace, and public charging markets.

Throughout his career, Jones has overseen the deployment of thousands of charging stations nationwide, guiding projects through site selection, permitting, vendor management, construction, and long-term operations. His work at Electrify America and Blink provides EnviroSpark with a seasoned operational perspective and practical knowledge of what it takes to build and maintain a reliable, profitable, and customer-focused charging network.

"Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in EV charging, and his experience scaling some of the nation's largest networks will be invaluable as EnviroSpark continues its rapid growth," said Frank Woodling, CEO of EnviroSpark. "His guidance will help sharpen our long-term strategy as we work to build charging solutions that meet the needs of both today's drivers and the next generation of EV adopters."

"EnviroSpark has proven itself as a fast-moving, innovative, and mission-driven company," said Brendan Jones. "I am excited to join the board and support the team as they expand smart, reliable charging infrastructure in communities that need it most."

About EnviroSpark

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles and to make EV charging more accessible across the United States and Canada. EnviroSpark is a charge point operator with over 2,500 plugs energized on its own network with an additional 1,000 contracted and coming online shortly, serving partners including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Asset Living, Associa, RangeWater, and First Service Residential. The company also deploys at scale for other charge point operators like Tesla, ChargePoint, and Mercedes-Benz. Responsible for the installation of more than 10,000 charging ports to date in over 40 US states and 4 Canadian provinces, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of North American property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways. For more information, please visit www.envirosparkenergy.com

