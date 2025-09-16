EnviroSpark and Sutter Health Team Up to Expand EV Charging Access Across Northern California

Effort will enable patients, visitors and caregivers to conveniently power their vehicles while receiving or delivering care

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroSpark, a leading provider and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Sutter Health, a not-for-profit integrated health network serving millions across California. The new EV chargers will enable patients, visitors, and caregivers to conveniently power their vehicles while receiving or delivering care, enhancing the overall experience at Sutter campuses. This collaboration supports Sutter's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and patient-centered care.

The collaboration brings EV charging stations to multiple Sutter facilities, with installations already underway in Fremont and Oakland, Calif. including EnviroSpark's largest single network installation to date. More collaborations are planned across the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California.

"At Sutter Health, we are always seeking new ways to support the well-being of our patients and the communities we serve," said Bob Mitsch, vice president of Facility and Property Services for Sutter Health. "This agreement with EnviroSpark aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability, while making it easier for those who visit our care sites to focus on their health—not their fuel gauge."

"EnviroSpark recently completed a successful pilot installation of 32 electric vehicle chargers at the high-traffic parking garage of Sutter's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland," said Angel Borja, senior director for Acute Facilities Management for Sutter's Greater San Francisco and East Bay division. "We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients, families, employees and physicians."

This installation was made possible through EnviroSpark's fully funded deployment model, which allowed Sutter to add EV infrastructure at no upfront or ongoing cost. By removing the financial and operational burdens, EnviroSpark makes it easy for partners to offer an amenity that supports sustainability and enhances overall visitor satisfaction.

EnviroSpark's CEO, Frank Woodling, said, "We're proud to support Sutter Health in its mission to provide accessible and compassionate care while also investing in sustainable infrastructure. Together, we're helping ensure that EV drivers across California have access to reliable charging where and when they need it most."

The collaboration reflects a growing demand for EV infrastructure in healthcare settings, particularly as California leads the charge toward a zero-emission transportation future. As more installations roll out in the coming months, Sutter and EnviroSpark will continue to deliver forward-thinking solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities they serve.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About EnviroSpark

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles and to make EV charging more accessible across the United States and Canada. EnviroSpark is a charge point operator with over 2,500 plugs energized on its own network with an additional 1,000 contracted and coming online shortly, serving partners including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Asset Living, Associa, RangeWater, and First Service Residential. The company also deploys at scale for other charge point operators like Tesla, ChargePoint, and Mercedes-Benz. Responsible for the installation of more than 10,000 charging ports to date in over 40 US states and 4 Canadian provinces, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of North American property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways. For more information, please visit www.envirosparkenergy.com

Media Contact:

Anna Addcox

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(352) 275-6688

SOURCE EnviroSpark Energy