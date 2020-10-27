Envision Commissions 40 MW Wind Farm in France

With this wind farm in France, Envision anchors its presence in the region and contributes to the regional objective of 110 MW of installed capacity by 2020. With an installed capacity of 40 MW, the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm achieves 36% of the target for this zone.

Envision designs and manufactures industry-leading wind turbines that are installed around the world. Envision wind turbines were among the first "intelligent" turbines in the sector and are equipped with sensors to monitor and optimize their performance, reliability and efficiency. The 16 EN131-2.5MW turbines installed at Entre Tille et Venelle each have a 2.5-megawatt capacity and 131-meter rotor diameter. These turbines were designed and adapted specifically for this wind region in France.

"We are proud to commission this project, which features the first Envision turbines to be installed in France, and thus contribute in a meaningful way to the country's energy transition. Our leading-edge products are matched only by our team's extraordinary commitment to collaboration and the communities they serve," said Felix Zhang, Group Executive Director of Envision Group.

An exemplary project for environmental integration

The Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm was designed with input from forest managers, elected officials, owners and operators to eliminate or manage its impact on the environment and surrounding community.

Particular attention was paid to landscape, heritage and architectural preservation throughout the project. Envision and Velocita are committed to following self-imposed environmental measures to respect and protect the site's biodiversity. The wind turbines are located more than 900m from any homes, nearly twice the 500m regulatory distance. Walking trails were preserved and improved thanks to the 13 wind turbines installed in the forest.

Envision and Velocita also undertook continuous environmental monitoring during the wind farm's operating phase to ensure that there is no impact on biodiversity.

A long-term investment in the local economy

The development of the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm has been a coordinated effort with local elected officials, economic players and residents. As a result, the project directly benefits the people of the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region. In addition to rental revenue and tax generated for the community from the project, Envision utilized local businesses for forestry, civil engineering, road and electrical connection works.

With this commissioning, Envision Group also announces its second wind farm to be constructed with Envision turbines in France. This new project confirms the group's willingness to invest sustainably on the French territory with ambitious projects.

Envision Energy

Envision Group is one of the world's leading green technology companies. With a mission to "solve challenges for a sustainable future," Envision designs, sells and operates intelligent wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns a leading Formula E team, Envision Virgin Racing. The Envision Group has been named one of the top 10 companies among the 50 smartest companies in the world in 2019 by the MIT Technology Review. Envision is a driver of innovation, backed by a global network of R&D and engineering centers spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia. www.envision-group.com

Velocita Energies

Since 2011, Velocita Energies has been developing, financing, building and operating wind farms in France. The company has 35 employees who have the skills to successfully complete a project and manage a wind farm. At the end of 2016, Velocita became part of Envision Energy, the world's 5th largest wind turbine manufacturer with more than 10,000 machines installed. Velocita Energies thus has new capacities to develop projects, form partnerships, work on repowering or acquire projects at any stage of advancement. To date, Velocita Energies has 193 MW in service and is building 43MW in 2020. www.velocitaenergies.fr

