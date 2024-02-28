Envision Energy Awarded 2024 EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability Excellence

Envision Energy has been honored with the prestigious EcoVadis Gold Medal for its excellent sustainability performance, achieving the highest score among renewable energy companies in China.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has recently been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Gold Rating for its outstanding sustainability practices. Envision Energy ranked in the top 4% globally, surpassing 96% of all rated companies, and led the renewable energy sector in China.

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted sustainability rating service provider, covering management indicators across 21 sustainability criteria in four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. It evaluates over 125,000 companies across 200+ industries and 180+ countries, with only those scoring in the top 5% are awarded a gold rating.

Envision focuses on smart wind power, smart energy storage system technology and green hydrogen solutions. As a green-tech leader, Envision consistently excels in corporate ESG governance, focusing on four pillars: products, people, environment and governance with net-zero strategy as the core. Its ESG strategy boasts a holistic and efficient ESG management model, enhancing its ESG performance across strategic planning, risk management, ESG issues, Materiality matters and goal advancement. Envision joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign organized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committed to using 100% green electricity by 2025 as part of the RE100, and became a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), committing to uphold its 10 principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. These commitment and actions have positioned Envision as a standout performer across all four pillars in EcoVadis assessments.

Environment

Envision's global environmental management system has received high recognition from EcoVadis, through which the company effectively manages environmental factors throughout the full life cycle of its business. All factories with Envision's environmental management system have been certified to ISO14001:2015 standards, with some earning a Carbon Neutral Certificate and National Level Green Plant as well. In carbon management practice, Envision implements an integrated approach to manage organizational GHG emission, supply chain carbon footprint, and product carbon footprint, with its EnOS Carbon Management System powering every step of the process from measurement, abatement, offset, and certification. Additionally, Envision is striving for environmental friendliness throughout the entire lifecycle of its products, strengthening management in terms of wastewater, aquatic ecology, waste, emissions, noise, and biodiversity. In 2022, Envision has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

Sustainable Procurement

Envision's sustainable procurement strategy is in line with the ambitious goal to achieve full-value chain carbon neutrality by the end of 2028, and to ensure key suppliers must use 100% renewable energy, reducing emissions at the source. Envision's EnOS Carbon Management System enabled the major suppliers to accelerate sustainable development with the leading suite of solutions for net zero factories, smart buildings, distributed solar and wind, green energy trading, RECs, and carbon offsets. With this system, all key suppliers fully assessed their emissions by the end of 2023 to help identify emission sources, implement reduction plans, and establish trading for green power and carbon credits.

Labor and Human Rights

According to EcoVadis, Envision demonstrates a strong coverage of labor and human rights management practices across its operations. Over 81% of production units are certified to ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. The management mechanism for comprehensive risk control in occupational health and safety, including standards, empowerment training for all employees, and tiered audits, along with a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of one million work hours, is considered of world-class level.

Ethics

Envision has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System certification for years, in strict compliance with the requirements of regulators on information security, cyber security, data security and privacy compliance, as well as the regulatory and legal requirements from the power industry on wind farm cyber security compliance. In addition, Envision has established the Compliance and Business Ethics Committee (CBEC) and provided employees with anti-corruption and bribery training. Measures are in place to protect customer data from unauthorized access or disclosure, information security management risk assessments are conducted regularly, with thorough reporting on business ethics.

