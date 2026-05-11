Envision Energy Expands North America Presence with Cape Breton China Corp on 300MW Hybrid Wind and BESS Project in Canada

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Cape Breton China Corp. The two parties will jointly explore clean energy development opportunities in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, with plans to develop a 300MW hybrid wind and BESS project, forming an integrated wind-and-storage net-zero demonstration project. The collaboration marks a significant step in Envision Energy's footprint in North America, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering future energy system for the region's energy transition and sustainable economic development.

Under the agreement, the project will center on high-quality renewable energy supply while integrating wind generation with energy storage systems. Through coordinated planning and optimization, the wind-storage hybrid system is expected to enhance grid flexibility and stability, supporting regional clean power integration and accelerating the decarbonization of the local energy mix in Eastern Canada. Beyond conventional project development, the partnership emphasizes a system-oriented approach, reflecting Envision's evolving capabilities across generation, storage, and integrated energy systems. This approach is expected to improve project bankability while enhancing long-term operational resilience and value creation.

In addition to infrastructure development, Envision will collaborate with local partners to launch green energy training and education programs. Covering wind power, energy storage, future energy systems and net-zero industrial parks, the initiatives aim to strengthen local capabilities, foster green energy talent and support a more resilient and sustainable clean energy ecosystem in the region. This effort extends the collaboration from project delivery to long-term ecosystem building.

"This partnership is not only about deploying renewable energy capacity, but about rethinking how future energy systems are designed," said Yi Zhu, Senior Business Director of Canada at Envision Energy, "By integrating wind power, energy storage, and intelligent system optimization, we aim to demonstrate a more adaptive, resilient, and scalable energy architecture for North America's rapidly decarbonizing markets, where system flexibility matters as much as generation capacity. This approach supports long-term economic and environmental resilience, while also advancing training and education to help build a more self-sustaining energy ecosystem."

"Nova Scotia has strong renewable resource potential and a clear need for projects that are grounded in local conditions," added Dr. Bob Liu, Founder of Cape Breton China Corp. "This partnership with Envision Energy brings a more integrated and system-driven approach to renewable energy deployment, better aligned with real grid needs and long-term energy transition goal, assessing a clear pathway that is technically sound, commercially practical and capable of delivering lasting value for the region."

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