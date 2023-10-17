Envista Announces Participation in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Envista Holdings Corporation

17 Oct, 2023, 16:10 ET

BREA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16th at 11:00 – 11:25 AM GMT. There will be a live webcast that can be viewed on Envista's Investor Relations website for up to one year.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Stephen Keller
Vice President, Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

Also from this source

Envista Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Envista Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023....
ENVISTA ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN BAIRD GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

ENVISTA ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN BAIRD GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.