Envista Holdings Announces Planned CEO Succession Process

News provided by

Envista Holdings Corporation

26 Feb, 2024, 16:10 ET

BREA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced today that the Board of Directors and CEO Amir Aghdaei are formally launching a process to determine a successor for CEO. The Board of Directors has formed a search committee and retained an executive search firm to find qualified external candidates to lead the next phase of Envista. This process is expected to be completed this year. Mr. Aghdaei will remain President and CEO until his successor is appointed.

"After nearly 10 years leading Danaher's Dental Platform and the Envista team, it is now time to focus on the next phase of building a world-class dental company. Finding a strong successor will ensure that we continue our journey to digitize, personalize, and democratize the dental industry. After the appointment of a new leader, I will provide support to ensure a smooth transition, as needed." said Mr. Aghdaei. "As we go through this process, I remain focused on driving our near-term transformation while ensuring we are positioned to achieve our long-term priorities of accelerating growth, expanding margins, and transforming the portfolio. I am incredibly proud of the Envista team and am committed to our long-term success."

Board Chair Scott Huennekens said, "Amir has led the company during a pivotal time, including through the spinoff from Danaher and the challenges of the global pandemic. We are grateful for the many contributions he has made over the past 10 years. He was instrumental in the founding of Envista and has provided a platform for long-term value creation for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We share this announcement to ensure a smooth and orderly succession process as we identify the best possible leader for the future."

The Envista board has appointed a special steering committee of independent directors to identify CEO candidates and prepare for the transition in leadership.

ABOUT ENVISTA 
Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Melissa Morrison
VP Communication & Central Marketing
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
info@envistaco.com

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

Also from this source

Envista Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Envista Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, ...
Envista Partners with Women in DSO® to empower current and future generations of leaders in the dental industry

Envista Partners with Women in DSO® to empower current and future generations of leaders in the dental industry

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") announced today that it has joined Women in DSO® as a Platinum Industry partner. Women in DSO...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.