ENVITAE Partners With Alertify.io For Exhibit at Apartmentalize in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury short-term rental provider ENVITAE is scheduled to partner with Alertify.io for its exhibit at the NAA Apartmentalize conference this August and September as industry events make a comeback in Chicago.

Alertify.io provides smart monitoring devices that monitor for smoking, noise violations and large gatherings to homeowners, hoteliers and property managers. The company has worked closely with ENVITAE to perfect its device for short term rental operators and property managers.

The Alertify device is one way we maintain our reputation as great neighbors," said Josh Rogers, CEO of ENVITAE. "We are industry leaders in guest screening, so our guests very rarely break the rules, but when they do, we are alerted immediately so that our neighbors are not disturbed."

Attendees of the Apartmentalize event will be able to preview the owner dashboard web interface and sign up for a 20% discount of their first Alertify order placed this year.

About ENVITAE

ENVITAE offers all the great benefits of an apartment stay, with the assurances of a professional host. All of our homes are carefully crafted for guests to stay in luxury, while enjoying a premium concierge service and rich smart technology incorporated into their stays. To book, or for more information, visit envitae.io or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

About Alertify

Alertify is a smart monitoring sensory device for home owners, property managers and hoteliers to save money and prevent guest misbehaviour. The device monitors sound, occupancy, smoke and temperature and will notify the owner or manager if a set threshold is reached or exceeded. To learn more or pre-order a device, visit alertify.io .

Contact:

Media Relations

833-368-4823

SOURCE ENVITAE