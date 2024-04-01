Envoc Appoints Michael Lipe as Vice President of Revenue Operations and Forms Strategic Partnership

BATON ROUGE, La., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc, a leading software design and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Lipe as Vice President of Revenue Operations. With over 20 years of experience in marketing strategy, branding, and leadership roles, Lipe will be responsible for driving business success for Envoc's clients and contributing to the company's continued growth.

Michael Lipe

In addition to this new role, Envoc's CEO Calvin Fabre and Michael Lipe will form Turnpoint Media Group, a marketing consultancy practice aimed at serving the go-to-market planning needs of Envoc's customers and providing strategic marketing services to new clients.

Lipe's history with Envoc dates back more than 15 years when he co-founded Maxon Media, a marketing agency acquired by Envoc in 2012. Most recently, Lipe served as Managing Director of Brand & Marketing Strategy at Insperity, a nationwide human resources services and technology company based in Kingwood, TX, where he led the company's brand awareness, advertising, field marketing, thought leadership, and performance analytics teams.

As Vice President of Revenue Operations at Envoc, Lipe will bring his extensive background in marketing and leadership to oversee the company's growth goals and collaborate closely with the executive team to drive its continued success. He will leverage his experience in building and implementing marketing strategies to help Envoc's clients achieve their business goals and contribute to the company's ongoing expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join Envoc, ushering in a new era of growth and client success," said Calvin Fabre, founder and CEO of Envoc. "Combining Envoc's 20 years of innovative technology experience with our new enterprise-level strategic marketing services will create unparalleled opportunities for greater impact."

"Client success is at the core of Envoc's mission," added Lipe. "Our goal is to provide transformative business solutions that drive tangible results, and this partnership will further solidify Envoc's reputation as a trailblazer in the industry and a pillar of the local community."

Lipe holds a Bachelor's degree in Design and Communications from Louisiana State University and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Belhaven University. He will be based in Envoc's Baton Rouge headquarters.

About Envoc

Envoc is a software design and development company based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With a mission to create a better reality for its clients, employees, and community, Envoc specializes in custom software development, mobile app development, web design, and digital marketing services. Recognized as a top workplace and a leader in the industry, Envoc is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

Press Contact:



Calvin Fabre

[email protected]

225.384.5549

SOURCE Envoc