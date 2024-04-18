Envoc Honored as 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader

BATON ROUGE, La., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc has been recognized as a 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) for its exceptional contributions to the local community and state. This prestigious accolade was announced at the seventh annual Spotlight Louisiana event held on April 11th, 2024 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. As an Honored Leader, Envoc will join an elite group of Louisiana businesses in the LED Growth Network.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Envoc team," said Calvin Fabre, CEO of Envoc. "Our mission is to create a better reality for our clients and communities through a relentless commitment to innovation and creativity. As a past user of LED small business programs and a beneficiary of the Louisiana Digital Interactive Media and Software program, Envoc has reached new heights without selling our corporate soul to outside investors. We are proud to call Louisiana home and are honored to receive the 2024 Growth Leader award."

The Louisiana Growth Leaders selection process involves a statewide panel of economic development professionals who assess companies based on criteria such as growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy, leadership, and company culture. Envoc's commitment to these qualities has significantly influenced its selection as a 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader.

"These are different kinds of businesses from different parts of the state, but they share one thing in common: they have all gone above and beyond, both as business owners and community leaders," Gov. Jeff Landry said. "I congratulate our honorees and encourage everyone to learn more about the impact these business leaders are having on our economy. They are role models for our future economic success."

"One of my top priorities as LED Secretary is to ensure we are shining a spotlight on the many assets Louisiana has as well as our business success stories," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "This dynamic group is a true representation of the outstanding products and services our great state has to offer. Tonight's awardees collectively generated more than $72 million in sales in 2022 to external markets beyond Louisiana, representing immense new wealth creation and opportunity for our state."

Detailed information about Envoc and other honorees can be found in the Louisiana's Entrepreneurial Engine (2024) publication, showcasing the businesses driving economic growth and innovation in the state.

Launched in 2017, the LED Growth Network provides continued access to strategic business resources and growth opportunities including peer-to-peer learning, strategic information, leadership development, mentorship and more. The Network is constantly growing both in terms of new companies and additional resources designed to accelerate growth. The Network currently consists of about 700 companies that represent more than 22,700 full time equivalent employees and generate over $4.2 billion in annual sales. For more information, contact Christopher Cassagne at 225-342-5882 or email [email protected].

Envoc is a software design and development company based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With a mission to create a better reality for its clients, employees, and community, Envoc masters complex software solutions for web and mobile applications, ensuring seamless design, development, and launch for public and corporate clients. Recognized as a top workplace and a leader in the industry, Envoc is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. For more information, contact Michael Lipe at 832-271-9485 or email at [email protected].

