Envoc Releases the First State-Approved Digital SMART Health Card via LA Wallet

BATON ROUGE, La., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc , the technology company that first allowed you to carry a legal, digital driver's license with LA Wallet , has announced that Louisiana residents can now use the app to optionally add a digital SMART Health Card. This will give users immediate, trustworthy access to their COVID-19 vaccine status sourced from the Louisiana Department of Health.

SMART Health Card rendered in LA Wallet with option to download into CommonPass LA Wallet Digital Driver's License App

The information included in the SMART Health Card and its use in the LA Wallet app is in accordance with the standards of the SMART Health Cards Framework which provides for digital verification and sharing of important, personal health records.

"Envoc and the State of Louisiana's adoption of the open and interoperable SMART Health Cards framework is an exciting step toward giving people control over their health information, including the freedom to easily and confidently share their digital vaccination and testing record as they see fit." said JP Pollack, Co-founder and Chief Architect, The Commons Project

In the age of COVID-19 and the speedy rise of vaccinations across the state of Louisiana, having quick and easy access to an individual's vaccination status is a matter of health, safety, and convenience. Rather than keeping up with a paper record, residents can now access their most vital health information with just a couple of taps on their smartphone. To get started, users simply need to search for and download the LA Wallet application via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

As of mid-June 2021, over 100,000 citizens had added their digital COVID-19 vaccination status to LA Wallet, representing 14% of all LA Wallet users.

About Envoc

Envoc is a privately owned, Louisiana-based software and application hosting firm specializing in complex software design. It is the driving force behind the innovation of the LA Wallet app which gives users free access to their digital Louisiana driver's license, a feature which is now being used by over 700,000 residents. Read more about LA Wallet at lawallet.com

Media Contact

Calvin Fabre

225-910-8239

[email protected]

SOURCE Envoc

Related Links

http://envoc.com/

