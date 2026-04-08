Envoc's QTopia System Powers Louisiana OMV to 2 Million Online Appointments

BATON ROUGE, La., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc announces that the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has reached a major milestone, booking its 2 millionth online appointment through the QTopia appointment scheduling platform since the system update in 2024.

This accomplishment highlights the successful partnership between Envoc and the Louisiana OMV to modernize public services and deliver meaningful improvements for Louisiana residents.

Multi-site, multi-service, multi-lingual calendar QTopia.app DMV Scheduling App

QTopia, developed by Envoc, operates at all 79 OMV customer service centers and select Public Tag Agents. Residents schedule appointments conveniently by visiting www.expresslane.la.gov and selecting the Book Appointment icon. Appointment options vary by location.

"The QTopia appointment system enhances efficiency, eliminates wait times, and allows our residents to visit our customer service centers when it best fits their schedule," stated OMV Commissioner Keith E. Neal.

Resident feedback validates the platform success. QTopia earned a Net Promoter Score of 71.8 from more than 11,000 survey responses. The vast majority of comments emphasize ease of use, speed and efficiency, convenient appointment availability, and clear advantages over traditional "line up and wait" methods.

"On one side, we are listening to what Louisiana residents want and we adapt QTopia to it," said Drew Lodrigue, QTopia Product Manager at Envoc. "On the other, it is the OMV staff that is willing to innovate and adapt with what we both hear."

This milestone reflects Envoc's commitment to innovation in Louisiana. By collaborating closely with state agencies, the company develops practical technology solutions that drive operational excellence while placing resident needs at the center of every improvement.

About Envoc

Envoc is a Louisiana-based software product accelerator specializing in eGovernment, digital identity, privacy, transformation, and modernization. Envoc is also an active member in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators ( AAMVA ) and the Age Verification Providers Association . With offices in Baton Rouge, Hammond, and a unique Innovation Lab on the campus of SELU, Envoc is "all-in" for innovating in Louisiana. Learn more at envoc.com .

Media Contact:

Calvin Fabre

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SOURCE Envoc