Envu Reports Progress in Land Restoration, Public Health, Food Loss Prevention and More

2025 Sustainability Report details measurable outcomes from Envu environmental science solutions

CARY, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envu, a global environmental science company, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward its purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Organized around five sustainability pillars spanning innovation, healthier spaces and people, supply chain resiliency, culture, and governance, the report connects Envu strategy to measurable outcomes in the spaces its customers serve and manage.

"At Envu, sustainability is not a separate initiative. It is core to how we make decisions, manage risk and create long-term value," said Chief Sustainability Officer, Marine Sanouiller. "We're proud to share our progress in 2025, which reflects how Envu teams are applying that approach to meet customer needs and deliver measurable impact."

Global environmental science company Envu reports measurable progress in land restoration, public health, and more. Post this

Highlights from the 2025 report include:

113,000 hectares of restored land, 275,000 hectares of green spaces covered and protected, and 94 invasive species for which Envu products have registered uses, reflecting contributions to biodiversity, ecosystem resilience and healthier managed landscapes.

for which Envu products have registered uses, reflecting contributions to biodiversity, ecosystem resilience and healthier managed landscapes. 3.7 million households protected from vector-borne diseases , supporting public health efforts in regions where deadly mosquito-borne diseases remain critical concerns.

, supporting public health efforts in regions where deadly mosquito-borne diseases remain critical concerns. 96 million tons of grain protected from food loss , surpassing the Envu near-term 2026 target of 75 million tons.

, surpassing the Envu near-term 2026 target of 75 million tons. 54,000 km of railways protected through the Smart Weeding System , helping infrastructure managers apply vegetation control more precisely and efficiently.

, helping infrastructure managers apply vegetation control more precisely and efficiently. 18% reduction in combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions and SBTi validation of near-term Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets, advancing the Envu decarbonization roadmap.

Additional milestones include earning a CDP B score for carbon disclosure, achieving Great Place to Work® certification for the second consecutive year, and the company's continued UN Global Compact Communication on Progress.

"This report not only shows clear progress but also reinforces who we are and where we are headed," said Gilles Galliou, CEO of Envu. "Envu was founded with a singular focus on environmental science, and these results show that focus is delivering impact. We are committed to building on this momentum by strengthening partnerships, advancing innovation, and helping customers succeed through practical solutions, stewardship, and technical expertise."

Read the 2025 Envu Sustainability Report.

About Envu

Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Envu and the Envu logo are trademarks of Environmental Science U.S. LLC or one of its affiliates. ©2026 Environmental Science U.S. LLC.

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