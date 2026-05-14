ENX Magazine Recognizes Epson Commercial Printing and Imaging Director Gabriel Bagnasco in its 2026 Difference Makers Program

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENX Magazine has selected Gabriel Bagnasco, director of product management, Commercial Printing and Imaging Division, Epson America, as a 2026 Difference Maker. Nominated by his peers, Bagnasco was recognized for his significant contributions to the office technology industry and elevating the Epson Business Inkjet business and clients to the next level.

"Gabriel brings a strong balance of strategy and execution, working closely across teams to align portfolio, sales, and partners," said Debra Merritt Lyons, commercial channel marketing manager, Epson America. "His success in Latin America has been impressive, and we're already seeing that momentum carry into North America."

Epson's Gabriel Bagnasco selected as an ENX Magazine 2026 Difference Maker. Post this

With more than 30 years of experience spanning consumer, commercial and industrial product lines across Latin and North America, Bagnasco's strategic leadership and market insight played a pivotal role in driving business transformation for Epson. He led the successful transformation of Epson business print solutions across Latin America, accelerating adoption in markets traditionally dominated by laser technology. Through disciplined go-to-market execution, he built and scaled the business print solutions segment to market leadership, reshaping customer perception and positioning the portfolio for sustained growth. His ability to align sales, product and channel teams has ensured strategy translates into measurable commercial impact.

Currently, Bagnasco drives Epson's commercial printing strategy across the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America, with responsibility for portfolio direction and execution across diverse regional markets. Additionally, he leads scanners and ink supplies in Latin America, ensuring competitiveness, lifecycle optimization and sustained profitability. He also leads cross-functional teams, delivering sustained business results and strengthening Epson's leadership in commercial printing, scanning and consumables.

"Difference Makers are the lifeblood of this industry – the people whose work quietly shapes reputations, strengthens partnerships, and moves entire organizations forward," said Erik Cagle, editorial director, ENX Magazine. "This program gives overdue recognition to the impact players who rarely ask for attention but consistently elevate everyone around them. Their stories remind us of what real influence looks like."

The ENX Magazine Difference Makers program is designed to honor individuals across the entire office technology landscape, from dealers to manufacturers and every segment that helps service the reseller community. Individuals were nominated based on their invaluable contributions toward advancing and championing the causes of not only their companies but for their clients and partners as well. This all-inclusive program recognizes top-line executives, sales, admin, and staff within an organization.

The full list of Difference Makers honorees is included in the May 2026 issue of ENX Magazine and online at https://enxmag.com/twii/the-week-in-imaging-twii/editors-blog/2026/04/a-higher-degree-of-greatness-enx-magazine-reveals-2026-difference-makers/.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce® Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.