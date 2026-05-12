Epson Announces New Commercial High-Speed Desktop Document Scanners and Three-Year Limited Warranty for All Commercial Desktop Document Scanners

New DS-530X Built on the Success of Epson's Top-Selling DS-530 II and New DS-785W with PC-Free Scanning Deliver Productivity for Multiple Segments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the best-selling scanner brand in the United States,1 today announced two new document scanning solutions delivering unparalleled performance and productivity – the DS-530X and DS-785W high-speed desktop document scanners. Offering fast scan speeds, high input capacity and seamless integration with virtually any document management software, the scanners are engineered to reliably meet the demanding needs of healthcare, finance, government, enterprise, and other business environments, with ease and efficiency.

Epson also announced an increase from one-year to three-years limited warranty for five other scanner models -- the DS-C330, DS-C480W, DS-C490, DS-800WN, and DS-900WN. Any of these models purchased on or after May 12, 2026 will come with a three-year limited warranty. With this change, all of Epson's commercial desktop document scanners will have three-year limited warranties, underscoring market leadership and commitment to delivering solutions designed for reliability.

Epson announces the the DS-530X and DS-785W, new document scanners delivering unparalleled performance and productivity. Post this

"Businesses today are constantly challenged with increasing productivity without increasing budgets," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America. "The new DS-530X and DS-785W are designed to help organizations meet this goal and take efficiency to the next level with almost 30% faster scan speeds and double the ADF capacity of their predecessors, delivering unmatched performance-to-price. In addition, with our three-year limited warranty for all commercial desktop document scanners, our customers can feel confident knowing that Epson is committed to keeping their businesses running."

Built on the success of Epson's top-selling DS-530 II, the DS-530X offers significant improvements in speed, input capacity and peak daily duty cycle. Offering the fastest scan speed and highest Auto Document Feeder (ADF) capacity in their class among TWAIN-enabled scanners,2 the DS-530X and DS-785W feature speeds of up to 45 ppm/90 ipm3 and a 100-page ADF, and USB connectivity for high-volume productivity. Designed for broad software compatibility across multiple industries, they include TWAIN and ISIS® drivers. The DS-785W adds wireless connectivity, an intuitive 4.3" color touchscreen and ScanWay™ PC-free scanning for direct scanning to a USB flash drive,4 email,5 network folders,5 or online storage accounts6 – no computer or software installation required.

Three-Year Limited Warranty

The DS-530X and DS-785W are backed by Epson's outstanding service and support, including a three-year limited warranty with Advance Exchange program and free next business day full unit replacement,7 and free shipping both ways.

Additional Scanner Features

The DS-530X and DS-785W combine flexibility and performance to keep businesses productive and efficient. Additional features include:

Highest ADF capacity in its class among TWAIN-enabled scanners 2 – 100-page ADF; peak daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 sheets 8

– 100-page ADF; peak daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 sheets Engineered for reliability and exceptional quality – pristine image quality while protecting scanned media; features ultrasonic double-feed detection, blank page removal and more

– pristine image quality while protecting scanned media; features ultrasonic double-feed detection, blank page removal and more Versatile scanning for a wide variety of documents – handles extra-long pages (up to 240"), folded papers up to 11" x 17" 5 , ID cards and more

– handles extra-long pages (up to 240"), folded papers up to 11" x 17" , ID cards and more Powerful document management with OCR – included Epson Document Capture 6 software creates job profiles and document workflows; generates searchable PDFs or editable Microsoft ® Office files; 9 and supports scanning to online storage accounts such as Dropbox ® , SharePoint ® and Google Drive™ 10

– included Epson Document Capture software creates job profiles and document workflows; generates searchable PDFs or editable Microsoft Office files; and supports scanning to online storage accounts such as Dropbox , SharePoint and Google Drive™ Customizable configuration with the DS-530X – optional flatbed dock expands document scanning versatility

Availability

The DS-530X (MSRP $459) and DS-785W (MSRP $579) are now available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. For more information, please visit: https://epson.com/document-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Unit sales from February 2024 through January 2025 per industry available and Epson internal data sources as of March 2025.

2 DS-530X versus scanners with USB-only connection, with scan speeds under 50 ppm and priced under $500 (USD) as of October 2025. DS-785W versus wireless, TWAIN-enabled scanners, with scan speeds under 50 ppm and priced under $600 (USD) as of October 2025.

3 DS-530X: Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode. DS-785W: Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

4 USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password or encryption), or those requiring a dedicated driver cannot be used.

5 Network connection is required.

6 Internet connection is required.

7 Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be placed and processed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

8 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on maximum scanning speed and an assumed daily use time.

9 Word, Excel® and PowerPoint® for Windows only; Word and Excel for Mac only.

10 With Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. All listed services available on Windows PC installation; Google Drive available for Mac installation.

EPSON is a registered trademark, ScanWay is a trademark, and CapturePro is a servicemark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Drive is a trademark of Google LLC. Microsoft, Excel, exFAT, FAT, PowerPoint, SharePoint and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.