Enzo Health Launches First Agentic EHR for Home Health, Connecting Referral to Reimbursement in One System

AI-Native Platform Replaces Fragmented Legacy EHR Systems with Single, End-to-End Agentic System Connecting the Entire Patient Episode from Referral to Reimbursement

LEHI, Utah, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzo Health, the AI native platform built for home health, today announced the launch of Enzo EHR — the first AI-native electronic health record designed specifically for home health agencies. Unlike legacy EHR systems that add AI features to aging architecture, Enzo EHR replaces that architecture entirely. Built as an end-to-end agentic system, it connects and automates every step of the patient episode — from referral through billing — in a single platform, eliminating the disconnected point solutions and manual handoffs that have defined the industry for decades.

Enzo Health's EHR launch represents another major step in the company's mission of empowering home health agencies and post-acute care providers to successfully meet the explosive growth in demand for in-home care. With roughly 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day, home health is emerging as the preferred method of receiving care for millions of patients nationwide.

Enzo's first-of-its-kind, agentic EHR connects & automates every step of the home health workflow in a single platform. Post this

Since its founding in 2024, Enzo Health has rapidly established itself as a key partner for organizations that support over 500,000 patients annually by helping them eliminate disconnected point solutions, strengthen their margins and minimize regulatory risk. As a result, the company has seen revenue growth of more than 40x over the past twelve months.

Enzo Health Co-Founder and CEO Zach Newman said, "Home health agencies have spent years holding their operations together across disconnected systems: separate tools for intake, documentation, scheduling, billing, and compliance that were never built to work together. The result is burned-out staff, missed revenue, and agencies that can't take on new patients without adding overhead. Every other vendor in this space tried to solve that by layering AI features onto old architecture. We built something different. Enzo EHR is an AI-native system where agentic AI runs every step of the patient episode, from referral through billing, in one connected platform. That's not an incremental upgrade. It's a new foundation."

Legacy EHR systems have notoriously contributed to clinician burnout by placing extra demands on care providers' time; industry studies estimate that clinicians spend an average of two hours on data entry for every hour of care delivered. Attempts to solve these challenges by adding "bolt-on" AI features to existing EHR systems have largely resulted in broken workflows, siloed data and greater burdens for clinicians.

Enzo EHR, by contrast, solves these problems with a fully integrated platform that allows home health care providers to run their entire agencies from a single system, seamlessly handling:

Intake: System reads incoming referral packages, drawing on multiple sources to surface key information to help coordinators make admission decisions. Conducts eligibility verification and handles PDGM coding. Reduces intake time from 70 minutes (industry average) to ~ 5 minutes. Scheduling: Matches clinicians to patients based on availability, location and need; builds schedules; briefs clinician on diagnoses, payers, care plans and supply needs. Alerts teams on missed / unassigned visits & team capacity. Reduces scheduling time from 15 min. (industry average) to ~ 30 seconds. Visit: Provides real-time documentation built from visit conversations with no typing or data entry. Flags OASIS gaps and provides in-visit validation before the clinician leaves the patient's home. Reduces charting time by ~ 75% per visit, saving clinicians hours each day. Quality & Compliance: Automatically checks codes, comorbidities and OASIS responses for each chart. Automatically tracks CMS star ratings criteria, HHCAHPS risks and audit flags; identifies documentation gaps. Saves agencies ~ $200 per patient per episode. Billing: Tracks physician orders and care plans and automatically prepares claims. Catches issues that might lead to claim denials before they go out. Visibility: Provides up-to-the-minute views of patient & team status as well as visit history. Enables messaging and care coordination tied to patient record. Provides always-current reports on census trends, visit utilization, etc.

Bud Langham, former Executive Vice President at Enhabit Home Health & Hospice and a member of Enzo Health's Home Health Advisory Board, said, "Home health agencies and their teams are some of the hardest working and most dedicated professionals in the healthcare industry. Unfortunately, they've frequently found their fragmented legacy technology systems to be a hindrance to their work, rather than a tool that empowers their success. Data silos, poor visibility into possible compliance or billing problems and lack of focus on clinician experience has been the norm for agency operators for far too long. Enzo Health's new EHR system finally puts a stop to these problems, leveraging AI to remove the technology obstacles that have held agencies back."

About Enzo Health

Enzo Health is an AI-native platform built specifically for home health. Connecting front office, clinical, and back office operations in one system, Enzo automates each stage of the patient journey from referral to revenue, helping agencies take on more patients, protect their reimbursement, and give their clinicians time to focus on care.

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SOURCE Enzo Health