Enzo Health Raises $26M to Deploy AI Across Home Health to Meet Unprecedented Nationwide Demand for Post-Acute Care

Includes N47-Led Series A Round Following Rapid Customer Growth to Fund Expansion Into Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care

LEHI, Utah, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzo Health, the AI-driven platform for home health and post-acute care, today announced its $20M Series A funding round led by N47, bringing the company's total funding to $26M. The funding positions Enzo to meet surging demand for in-home care, which is accelerating as more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day. Existing investors Gradient, Tandem Ventures, and Rigby Watts also participated.

Enzo's AI-driven platform automates and connects home health and post-acute care providers' front office, clinical operations, and back office functions in one system, handling the entire workflow from referral to reimbursement while minimizing regulatory risk. Where legacy home health software left agencies cobbling together disconnected point solutions and incurring unnecessary costs and time spend, Enzo Health's solution bolsters care providers' margins, returns precious hours to nurses and clinicians and allows patients to receive care in the settings in which they are most comfortable.

Enzo's AI-driven platform handles the home health workflow from referral to reimbursement, minimizing regulatory risk. Post this

Launched in 2024, Enzo Health has grown revenue by more than 40X in twelve months and is now used by organizations that support over 500,000 patients annually.

Zach Newman, co-founder and CEO of Enzo Health, said, "Home health is one of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare due to the rapidly expanding 65+ demographic. But the agencies delivering that care are being squeezed from every direction. Their compliance and operational requirements keep growing, while the solutions they're using were never built to handle these demands. The result is burned-out clinicians, unsustainable turnover, and patients who can't get the care they need. Enzo fixes that."

Seven out of 10 Americans will require long-term care at some point in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. With 73 million Baby Boomers increasingly gravitating toward home health, jobs in the sector are expected to grow by roughly 17% from 2024 to 2034, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unfortunately, Medicare reimbursement cuts, tougher regulations, workforce shortages, and shrinking margins have made it difficult for home health agencies to meet that demand. According to the Home Care Association of America, home health clinician turnover hovers near 80% within the first 100 days, as nurses and clinicians are frequently forced to work long hours to keep up with documentation for billing, regulatory compliance and quality assurance at the same time as they care for patients.

Enzo's AI-driven platform addresses these challenges by streamlining home health providers' core workflows, connecting and automating the following in one system:

Enzo Intake analyzes referrals instantly, converts faxes, emails, and PDFs into structured data, and checks eligibility in seconds before staff review is needed

analyzes referrals instantly, converts faxes, emails, and PDFs into structured data, and checks eligibility in seconds before staff review is needed Enzo Scribe delivers OASIS validation and AI-assisted documentation in real-time during a visit, so clinicians finish charting before they leave the patient's home

delivers OASIS validation and AI-assisted documentation in real-time during a visit, so clinicians finish charting before they leave the patient's home Enzo QA continuously reviews charts for clinical and regulatory accuracy, catching issues before they affect reimbursement or compliance

Enzo Health plans to use part of the funds from its Series A to expand into the skilled nursing and hospice sectors by extending its AI-driven platform to address the unique clinical, operational, and regulatory workflows of each setting, enabling providers to operate more efficiently while maintaining high-quality care.

Vivian Cheng, Partner at N47 said, "Enzo is redefining how home health organizations operate, removing the administrative burden that has long defined the industry and enabling clinicians and agencies to serve more patients. By building an AI-native platform from the ground up, Enzo is enabling a level of automation and efficiency that legacy systems simply can't match. We're proud to back Zach and the Enzo team as they scale their vision for post-acute care. The impact for providers and patients alike will be enormous."

Andrew Brackin, Partner at Gradient, said, "As America ages, home health is becoming one of the most important care settings. Yet the agencies delivering that care are still too often held back by documentation-heavy workflows and fragmented legacy software. The category does not need another disconnected AI point solution. It needs a platform. We led Enzo's seed round because Zach, Dan, and the team were moving exceptionally fast toward a clear and ambitious vision: building the AI-native platform for home health."

About Enzo Health

Enzo Health is an AI-driven platform built specifically for home health. Connecting front office, clinical, and back office operations in one system, Enzo automates each stage of the patient journey from referral to revenue, helping agencies take on more patients, protect their reimbursement, and give their clinicians time to focus on care.

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SOURCE Enzo Health