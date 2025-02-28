Enzymatica AB: Invitation to Press Briefing - 5 March 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the publication of results from two independent research studies on ColdZyme, Enzymatica AB invites to a digital press briefing on 5 March 2025.

  • 13:00–14:10 The researchers will present their findings and be available for questions
  • 14:15–15:00 Enzymatica's CEO, Claus Egstrand, and Chairman, Bengt Baron, will present a company overview and be available for questions

The press briefing will be broadcast live. To participate in the live discussion, please register via this link: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/eda7c0f6-7107-4d87-b409-82bdf2d58605

Read the press release published on 28 February here:
https://www.enzymatica.com/media/press-releases/2025/new-independent-studies-show-that-coldzyme-addresses-the-root-cause-of-respiratory-infections-reducing-sick-days-and-symptoms/

Link to the published article in The Journal of Physiology:
https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1113/JP288136

Anja Tragardh, Corporate Communications, Enzymatica AB
Email: [email protected]

