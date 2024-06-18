Enzyme Science® Launches New Formula for Healthy Function & Integrity of the Intestines*

GI + Biome Complex helps promote mucosal integrity, helps maintain healthy gut bacteria and supports butyrate production.*

VENICE, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining an optimal balance of healthy bacteria in the small and large intestine is imperative for digestive function and comfort. However, imbalances can happen. A new formula from Enzyme Science ®, the practitioner division of Enzymedica, promotes healthy function and integrity of the intestines.* GI + Biome Complex is earning praise from healthcare professionals who've had the chance to review the formula.

"I always count on Enzyme Science to give us excellent GI condition-specific products to help us," said Tori Hudson, ND, a naturopathic physician and residency director at Naturopathic Education and Residency Consortium.^ "Here they are again with this new, advanced GI biome/function-focused product."

GI + Biome Complex includes the scientifically studied ButyraGen® (with tributyrin and fiber), Lipase Thera-blend®, PepZinGI® Zinc-Carnosine and Livaux® organic golden kiwi in a convenient two-capsule serving. The formula helps promote mucosal integrity, helps maintain healthy gut bacteria and supports butyrate production.* It also promotes healthy motility.*

The prebiotic fibers in ButyraGen® work synergistically to promote butyrate-producing bacteria in the gut, while reducing occasional gas.* Lipase Thera-blend® supports butyrate's release, Livaux® golden kiwi provides dietary fiber and PepZinGI™ zinc carnosine helps rebuild mucosa.*

"We're absolutely thrilled with the early feedback we've heard from health-care practitioners like Dr. Hudson, and they've all told us this formula is long overdue," said Becky Dattani, director of inside sales, professional & retail, Enzyme Science. "We know that an imbalance can cause unnecessary discomfort and impact quality of life, so we formulated GI + Biome Complex with science-backed ingredients that target healthy function and integrity of the entire intestinal tract."*

To support the launch of this unique formula, Enzyme Science will host webinars and share protocols, blogs and other training materials with healthcare practitioners.

This vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO formula contains no milk, casein, soy, egg or artificial colors, fillers or flavors. Enzyme Science GI + Biome Complex is $31.98 MSRP for 60 capsules, and it can be purchased at EnzyScience.com or on Amazon.

About Enzyme Science:

Enzyme Science® makes exceptional formulas for natural digestive health and wellness. As the practitioner division of Enzymedica, America's #1 selling enzyme brand, we use only the finest ingredients, backed by unparalleled quality standards and scientific research.

Beyond our high-potency digestive and systemic enzymes, we offer formulas to support the cardiovascular and immune systems, joint health and more.* To maintain our superior quality standards, we rely on the latest clinical research, source only sustainable and non-GMO ingredients, and adhere to protocols that exceed those stipulated by the FDA's cGMP regulations. We never use artificial fillers, binders or excipients. We verify quality, efficacy and safety both in our laboratory and through accredited third-party facilities. Visit https://enzyscience.com/ for more information.

^ Enzyme Science is a committed sponsor of the Naturopathic Education and Research Consortium, a nonprofit organization supporting accredited naturopathic medicine residency programs throughout the country.

Media Contact

Anjie Oberholzer

(484) 241-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE Enzymedica