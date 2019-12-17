Leading Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader in Digital Workplace Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader in digital workplace services.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Digital Workplace of the Future" Report evaluates the relative capabilities of more than 30 software vendors/service providers, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers within different quadrants based on their ability to provide digital workplace and managed service support. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

In the U.S. report, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in three of the four digital workplace service quadrants evaluated:

Managed Services – Workplace Support: Includes next-generation service desk services, field support, automation-enabled predictive analytics, IT kiosks, self-help, chatbots, managed end user collaboration and unified communications services and managed virtual desktop services.

Includes next-generation service desk services, field support, automation-enabled predictive analytics, IT kiosks, self-help, chatbots, managed end user collaboration and unified communications services and managed virtual desktop services. Ma naged Services – Mobility Support: With increasing acceptance of mobility and the bring-your-own-device culture, managed mobility support services include secured device management, mobile application and content management, application deployment and accessibility related to roles and access policy.

With increasing acceptance of mobility and the bring-your-own-device culture, managed mobility support services include secured device management, mobile application and content management, application deployment and accessibility related to roles and access policy. Managed Services – Mobility Support (Mid-Market): Considers service providers that focus on midmarket clients, by offering digital workplace services around communication, collaboration and productivity.

ISG singled out the Unisys InteliServe™ intelligent digital workplace platform – which is powered by advanced analytics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and identity authentication – as a key strength in the Managed Services – Workplace Support quadrant.

According to the U.S. report, "Unisys offers end-to-end digital workplace solutions that help in enhancing productivity and collaboration using cloud-based and mobile-centric solutions." The report further notes that "Unisys leverages its InteliServe service desk service platform powered by automation and analytics."

In addition to the U.S. report, Unisys was named a leader in the "Managed Services – Workplace Support" quadrant in ISG Provider Lens "Digital Workplace of the Future" reports covering the UK, Brazil and global markets.

"As one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms, we are honored by ISG's recognition of our digital workplace services – especially our state-of-the-art Unisys InteliServe platform," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "Unisys' commitment to providing secure, integrated and automated solutions not only helps our clients transform their business processes, it also gives them the tools needed to better serve their customers each and every day."

ISG recently announced the results here. To learn more on this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader, click here or visit https://www.unisys.com/offerings/digital-workplace-services.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1217/9736

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

https://www.unisys.com

