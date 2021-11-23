Enzymes Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. & Amano Enzyme Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The enzymes market covers the following areas:

The enzymes market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by wide applications of enzymes across industries. However, the factors such as lack of standard regulatory scenario coupled with the high prices of raw materials and products may impede the market growth.

The Enzymes Market is segmented by Application (FB, Household, Bioenergy, Feed, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The enzymes market share growth by the FB segment has been significant for revenue generation. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The enzymes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Codexis Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novo Holdings AS

Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Novo Holdings AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

