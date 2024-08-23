EO Baltimore announces incoming Board of Directors for 2024/25

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore is excited to introduce its Board of Directors for 2024/25. This dynamic group of leaders is poised to drive EO Baltimore forward, continuing to foster a thriving community for entrepreneurs in the region.

The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to EO's mission of engaging leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, enabling transformational growth in their businesses and communities. As the Baltimore chapter enters this new chapter, the board's focus will be on expanding member value, enhancing educational programming, and fostering deeper connections among members.

The 2024 EO Baltimore Board of Directors:

Together, this group will work collaboratively to enhance the EO experience for all members, ensuring that EO Baltimore remains a leading force for entrepreneurship in the region. The chapter will continue to host a variety of events, learning sessions, and networking opportunities that empower members to achieve both personal and professional growth.

President, Shannon Roberts commented, "I am thrilled to welcome the 2024/2025 Executive Board. The members of this board are proven leaders in their respective companies and are committed to the betterment of the region's entrepreneur community. We are anchored by our desire to lessen the burden and loneliness that entrepreneurs experience all too often by creating an open and honest environment where business owners share valuable insights and relish in our community of the like-minded."

EO Baltimore is part of a global network of EO chapters, which includes over 16,000 members across 60 countries. The organization is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey by providing peer-to-peer learning, networking opportunities, and access to the resources necessary to build successful and sustainable businesses.

For more information about EO Baltimore, membership, or upcoming events, please visit eobaltimore.org or contact Chapter Director, Donna Weitz at [email protected].

About Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO):

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 17,500 influential business owners with 220 chapters in 61+ countries. Founded in 1987, EO enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

