EOG Resources Joins UNEP's Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that the company has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), UNEP's flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program. OGMP 2.0 is the most comprehensive, measurement-based, reporting framework for the oil and gas industry designed to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting.

"The OGMP 2.0 framework aligns with EOG's commitment to continuous improvement by leveraging data to help improve our operations and emissions performance," said President and COO, Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr. "After the tremendous progress we have made reducing our methane emissions percentage by 85% since 2017, we continue to pilot recent advancements to methane detection technology that show promise to further improve our methane management efforts. We are excited to join OGMP 2.0 to demonstrate our support for accurate and transparent data collection and reporting and encourage industry-wide innovation and progress to reduce methane emissions."

In 2021, EOG piloted iSenseSM, a proprietary continuous methane monitoring solution which uses methane sensing technology to continuously monitor facilities and provide real-time alerts to a central control room. The pilot confirmed that iSense is the most effective solution for the company to detect and accelerate leak repairs while also being scalable and economic. EOG is prioritizing deployment to areas of highest production and potential impact. Initial installations are focused in the Delaware Basin and EOG will continue to rollout iSense in other operating areas this year.

"We are delighted that EOG Resources is joining OGMP 2.0," said Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 Project Manager, UNEP. "Oil and gas companies must be part of the methane solution if we are to keep global warming to 1.5°C."

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

About OGMP 2.0

The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. OGMP 2.0 is the only comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry that improves the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting in the oil and gas sector. Over 80 companies with assets on five continents, representing over 30% of the world's oil and gas production, have joined the partnership. OGMP 2.0 members also include operators of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, gas storage capacity and LNG terminals. For more information, please visit ogmpartnership.com.

