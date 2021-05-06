EOG Resources Reports Excellent First Quarter 2021 Results; Declares $1.00 per Share Special Dividend

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

May 06, 2021, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Total Revenue

3,694

2,965

4,718

Net Income

677

337

10

Net Income Per Share

1.16

0.58

0.02

GAAP

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,870

1,121

2,585

Total Expenditures

1,067

1,107

1,826

Current and Long-Term Debt

5,133

5,816

5,222

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,388

3,329

2,907

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

19.8%

22.3%

19.6%


Adjusted Net Income

946

411

318

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

1.62

0.71

0.55

Discretionary Cash Flow

2,010

1,494

1,666

Non- GAAP

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions

945

828

1,685

Free Cash Flow

1,065

666

(19)

Net Debt

1,745

2,487

2,315

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

7.8%

10.9%

9.7%

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Declared special dividend of $1.00 per share and regular quarterly dividend of $0.4125 per share, an indicated annual total cash return to shareholders of $1.5 billion
  • Earned an adjusted $1.62 per share, second-highest quarterly EPS in EOG history
  • Generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow, a quarterly record
  • Capital expenditures 6% below guidance midpoint driven by sustainable efficiency improvements
  • Oil production above high-end of guidance range
  • Made significant progress toward 5% well cost reduction goal in 2021
  • Reached agreement to divest China assets

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

1Q 2021

1Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

431.0

425.1

444.8

483.3

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

124.3

130.0

141.4

161.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,342

1,360

1,292

1,378

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

778.9

781.8

801.5

874.1




Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM)

945

1,000

828

1,685

From William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"Our outstanding first quarter results and special dividend announcement reflect the power of EOG's returns-focused strategy. True to the EOG culture, our employees have embraced the higher hurdle rate with the shift to double-premium, which drove record returns in the first quarter. EOG continues to deliver sustainable improvements in operating performance, once again exceeding expectations.

"Our robust operating performance translates into financial results that allow us to deliver on our cash flow priorities. Earlier this year we raised the regular dividend and reduced debt outstanding. Our long-standing financial discipline now positions EOG to return additional cash to shareholders through a special dividend, bringing total expected return of cash to shareholders in 2021 to $1.5 billion.

"EOG is off to a great start in 2021 and I am confident that we will continue to get better going forward."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Performance 

Adjusted Earnings per Share 1Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

Prices and Hedges
Higher prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids all contributed to higher earnings. Average crude oil prices increased to $58.02 per barrel in the 1Q from $41.81 per barrel in the 4Q, contributing about 60% of the $1.40 earnings per share increase attributable to higher prices. EOG also realized higher prices for a portion of natural gas sold on a spot basis during periods of strong demand related to winter storms and for natural gas sold at prices tied to LNG export markets. Price gains were partially offset by a decrease in hedge settlement value, to $30 million cash paid in 1Q from $72 million cash received in 4Q.

Volume
Overcoming downtime from Winter Storm Uri, which reduced 1Q production by approximately 3%, total company crude oil production of 431,000 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and just 3% lower than 4Q. NGL production was 12% lower, partially offset by a 4% increase in natural gas production, driven by the market-based decision to reduce ethane extraction. Total company equivalent volumes decreased 3%.

Per-Unit Costs
Total per-unit costs in 1Q were slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range, due to higher prices for fuel and power during the winter storm. Compared with 4Q, higher taxes other than income related to increased product prices accounted for about half the increase in per-unit costs. Higher fuel and power, DD&A and production-related costs also contributed to the increase.

Change in Cash 1Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

Free Cash Flow
EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration expense and changes in working capital) of $2.0 billion in 1Q. The company incurred $945 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.1 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures
Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions were below the midpoint of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. Faster drilling times, more efficient completion operations and lower-cost sand and water sourcing contributed to lower overall well costs. EOG is well on track to meet or exceed its 5% well cost reduction goal for 2021.

Debt
On February 1, 2021, EOG repaid, with cash on hand, the $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.100% Senior Notes due 2021 that matured on that date.

First Quarter 2021 Operating Performance 

Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs declined 7% compared with the prior‐year period due to lower water handling costs, workover costs and overall efficiency improvements. Per-unit LOE also was $0.10 below the 1Q 2021 guidance midpoint. Compared with the 4Q 2020, per-unit LOE costs increased slightly due to higher fuel and power prices during the winter storm and seasonal factors.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation costs increased in 1Q as EOG expanded its transportation and storage capacity to provide greater flexibility and support higher price realizations. Higher fuel and power prices during the winter storm also contributed to increased transportation and gathering and processing costs.

General and Administrative
G&A costs on a per-unit basis were in-line with the 4Q 2020 and slightly below the guidance midpoint.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs in the 1Q were in-line with the target, which was higher compared with the 4Q due to negative price- related reserve revisions.

Special Dividend and China Divestiture

Declared $1.00 per Share Special Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.4125 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The indicated annual rate is $1.65. The Board also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. Both dividends are payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 16, 2021.

China Divestiture
EOG reached an agreement to divest all of its assets in China for proceeds of approximately $140 million. Closing, subject to customary conditions, is expected in the second quarter of 2021. Current net production from the divested assets is approximately 25 MMcfd of natural gas.

First Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance








































Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

1Q 2021

1Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

Variance

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

United States

428.7

423.0

5.7

442.4

376.6

330.9

482.7

Trinidad

2.2

2.0

0.2

2.3

1.0

0.1

0.5

Other International

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total

431.0

425.1

5.9

444.8

377.6

331.1

483.3

NGLs (MBbld)





Total

124.3

130.0

(5.7)

141.4

140.1

101.2

161.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd)





United States

1,100

1,125

(25)

1,075

1,008

939

1,139

Trinidad

217

215

2

192

151

174

201

Other International

25

20

5

25

31

34

38

Total

1,342

1,360

(18)

1,292

1,190

1,147

1,378







Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

778.9

781.8

(2.9)

801.5

716.0

623.4

874.1

Total MMBoe

70.1

70.4

0.3

73.7

65.9

56.7

79.5







Capital Expenditures ($MM)

945

1,000

(55)

828

499

478

1,685







Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

57.80




42.67

40.94

27.85

46.08

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.69




2.65

1.94

1.73

1.98







Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl) - above (below) WTI





United States

0.27

0.20

0.07

(0.81)

(0.75)

(7.45)

0.89

Trinidad

(8.03)

(10.50)

2.47

(9.76)

(15.53)

(27.25)

(11.15)

Other International

(19.19)

(18.00)

(1.19)

(6.77)

(15.65)

20.93

11.43







NGLs - Realizations (% of WTI)

48.5%

49.0%

(0.5%)

41.1%

35.0%

36.6%

23.7%







Nat Gas ($/Mcf) - above (below) HH





United States

2.83

3.00

(0.17)

(0.36)

(0.45)

(0.62)

(0.48)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





Trinidad

3.38

3.35

0.03

3.57

2.35

2.13

2.17

Other International

5.66

5.70

(0.04)

5.47

4.73

4.36

4.32







Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well

3.85

3.95

(0.10)

3.54

3.45

4.32

4.14

Transportation Costs

2.88

2.80

0.08

2.64

2.74

2.67

2.62

General and Administrative

1.57

1.65

(0.08)

1.54

1.89

2.32

1.44

Gathering and Processing

1.98

1.80

0.18

1.62

1.74

1.71

1.62

Cash Operating Costs

10.28

10.20

0.08

9.34

9.82

11.02

9.82

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

12.84

12.85

(0.01)

11.81

12.49

12.46

12.57







Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole

44

40

4

40

51

27

40

Impairment (GAAP)

44




143

79

305

1,573

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

43

70

(27)

57

52

66

57

Capitalized Interest

8

8

0

7

7

8

9

Net Interest

47

48

(1)

53

53

54

45







Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.7%

7.0%

(0.3%)

5.1%

7.2%

9.4%

6.5%

Income Taxes





Effective Rate

23.2%

23.5%

(0.3%)

21.1%

19.2%

20.6%

68.4%

Deferred Ratio

(18%)

0%

(18%)

60%

330%

107%

743%

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance1

    





(Unaudited)






See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

2Q 2021
Guidance Range

FY 2021
Guidance Range

2020
Actual

2019
Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)










United States

436.0

-

446.0

433.0

-

444.0

408.1

455.5

Trinidad

1.5

-

2.3

1.0

-

1.8

1.0

0.6

Other International

0.0

-

0.2

0.0

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

Total

437.5

-

448.5

434.0

-

446.0

409.2

456.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)










Total

125.0

-

140.0

125.0

-

145.0

136.0

134.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)










United States

1,110

-

1,210

1,110

-

1,210

1,040

1,069

Trinidad

195

-

225

180

-

220

180

260

Other International

10

-

22

5

-

15

32

37

Total

1,315

-

1,457

1,295

-

1,445

1,252

1,366

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)










United States

746.0

-

787.7

743.0

-

790.7

717.5

767.8

Trinidad

34.0

-

39.8

31.0

-

38.5

30.9

44.0

Other International

1.7

-

3.9

0.8

-

2.7

5.4

6.2

Total

781.7

-

831.4

774.8

-

831.9

753.8

818.0












Benchmark Price










Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)







39.40

57.04

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)







2.08

2.62












Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI2 ($/Bbl)


United States

(0.25)

-

0.75

(0.55)

-

1.45

(0.75)

0.70

Trinidad

(12.50)

-

(10.50)

(12.40)

-

(10.40)

(9.20)

(9.88)

Other International

(10.50)

-

(6.50)

(16.20)

-

(13.20)

3.68

0.36

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI










Total

35%

-

45%

36%

-

48%

34.0%

28.1%

Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub3 ($/Mcf)


United States

(0.40)

-

0.00

(0.25)

-

1.25

(0.47)

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)










Trinidad

3.10

-

3.60

3.10

-

3.60

2.57

2.72

Other International

5.40

-

5.90

5.20

-

6.20

4.66

4.44












Capital Expenditures4 ($MM)

1,000

-

1,200

3,700

-

4,100

3,490

6,234












Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)










Lease and Well

3.45

-

4.15

3.50

-

4.20

3.85

4.58

Transport Costs

2.60

-

3.00

2.65

-

3.05

2.66

2.54

General and Administrative

1.50

-

1.60

1.50

-

1.60

1.75

1.64

Gathering and Processing

1.75

-

1.95

1.75

-

1.95

1.66

1.60

Cash Operating Costs

9.30

-

10.70

9.40

-

10.80

9.92

10.36

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

12.00

-

12.60

11.70

-

12.70

12.32

12.56












Expenses ($MM)










Exploration and Dry Hole

40

-

50

140

-

180

159

168

Impairment (GAAP)







2,100

518

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

45

-

95

255

-

295

232

243

Capitalized Interest

5

-

10

25

-

30

31

38

Net Interest

45

-

50

180

-

185

205

185












Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.0%

-

8.0%

6.5%

-

7.5%

6.6%

6.9%

Income Taxes










Effective Rate

20%

-

25%

21%

-

26%

18.2%

22.9%

Deferred Ratio

0%

-

15%

0%

-

15%

54.8%

107.4%

First Quarter 2021 Results Webcast
Friday, May 7, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713‐571‐4902
Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes

1)

The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2021 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.


2)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


3)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.


4)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

Glossary

Acq

Acquisitions

ATROR

After-tax rate of return

Bbl

Barrel

Bn

Billion

Boe

Barrels of oil equivalent

Bopd

Barrels of oil per day

Capex

Capital expenditures

CO2e

Carbon dioxide equivalent

DCF

Discretionary cash flow

DD&A

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Disc

Discoveries

Divest

Divestitures

EPS

Earnings per share

Ext

Extensions

G&A

General and administrative expense

G&P

Gathering and processing expense

GHG

Greenhouse gas

HH

Henry Hub

LOE

Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense

MBbld

Thousand barrels of liquids per day

MBod

Thousand barrels of oil per day

MBoe

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MBoed

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf

Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcfd

Million cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs

Natural gas liquids

OTP

Other than price

NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

QoQ

Quarter over quarter

Trans

Transportation expense

USD

United States dollar

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

YoY

Year over year

$MM

Million United States dollars

$/Bbl

U.S. Dollars per barrel

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

$/Mcf

U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward‐looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward‐looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet goals or ambitions with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful   tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
  • the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and
  • to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q or Current Reports on Form 8‐K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on  Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com. 

 Income Statements






In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)




1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Operating Revenues and Other


  Crude Oil and Condensate

2,251

1,711

2,065

  Natural Gas Liquids

314

229

161

  Natural Gas

625

302

210

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative
    Contracts

(367)

70

1,206

  Gathering, Processing and Marketing

848

643

1,039

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

(6)

(6)

16

  Other, Net

29

16

21

Total

3,694

2,965

4,718






Operating Expenses




Lease and Well

270

261

330

Transportation Costs

202

195

208

Gathering and Processing Costs

139

119

128

Exploration Costs

33

41

40

Dry Hole Costs

11




Impairments

44

143

1,573

Marketing Costs

838

621

1,110

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

900

870

1,000

General and Administrative

110

113

114

Taxes Other Than Income

215

114

157

Total

2,762

2,477

4,660






Operating Income

932

488

58

  Other Income (Expense), Net

(4)

(7)

18

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

928

481

76

  Interest Expense, Net

47

53

45

Income Before Income Taxes

881

428

31

  Income Tax Provision

204

91

21

Net Income

677

337

10






Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.4125

0.3750

0.3750

Net Income Per Share




Basic

1.17

0.58

0.02

Diluted

1.16

0.58

0.02

Average Number of Common Shares




Basic

580

580

578

Diluted

583

581

580

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

 

(Unaudited)







1Q 2021

1Q 2020

% Change

4Q 2020








Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (1)




United States

428.7

482.7

-11%

442.4

Trinidad

2.2

0.5

340%

2.3

Other International (2)

0.1

0.1

0%

0.1

Total

431.0

483.3

-11%

444.8








Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (3)






United States

58.07

46.97

24%

41.86

Trinidad

49.77

34.93

43%

32.91

Other International (2)

38.61

57.51

-33%

35.9

Composite

58.02

46.96

24%

41.81








Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (1)






United States

124.3

161.3

-23%

141.4

Total

124.3

161.3

-23%

141.4








Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (3)






United States

28.03

10.94

156%

17.54

Composite

28.03

10.94

156%

17.54








Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (1)






United States

1,100

1,139

-3%

1,075

Trinidad

217

201

8%

192

Other International (2)

25

38

-34%

25

Total

1,342

1,378

-3%

1,292








Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (3)






United States

5.52

1.50

268%

2.29

Trinidad

3.38

2.17

56%

3.57

Other International (2)

5.66

4.32

31%

5.47

Composite

5.17

1.67

209%

2.54








Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (4)






United States

736.4

833.8

-12%

763.0

Trinidad

38.5

34.0

13%

34.2

Other International (2)

4.0

6.3

-37%

4.3

Total

778.9

874.1

11%

801.5








Total MMBoe (4)

70.1

79.5

-12%

73.7









(1)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(2)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations.

(3)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.  Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021).

(4)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas.  Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.  MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

 

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,388

3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,828

1,522

Inventories

562

629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities



65

Income Taxes Receivable



23

Other

413

294

Total

6,191

5,862

Property, Plant and Equipment


Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

65,645

64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,590

4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

70,235

69,272

Less:  Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(41,569)

(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,666

28,599

Deferred Income Taxes

4

2

Other Assets

1,310

1,342

Total Assets

36,171

35,805

Current Liabilities


Accounts Payable

1,945

1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable

449

206

Dividends Payable

239

217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

188


Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

39

781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

269

295

Other

183

280

Total

3,312

3,460




Long-Term Debt

5,094

5,035

Other Liabilities

2,178

2,149

Deferred Income Taxes

4,825

4,859

Commitments and Contingencies






Stockholders' Equity


Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 583,843,561
   Shares Issued at March 31, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December
   31, 2020

206

206

Additional Paid in Capital

5,979

5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(14)

(12)

Retained Earnings

14,606

14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 232,249 Shares at March 31, 2021 and 124,265
   Shares at December 31, 2020

(15)

(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity

20,762

20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

36,171

35,805

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities


Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating
   Activities:


Net Income

677

337

10

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

900

870

1,000

Impairments

44

143

1,573

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

35

33

40

Deferred Income Taxes

(36)

55

45

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

6

(16)

Other, Net

7

10

(9)

Dry Hole Costs

11



Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts


Total (Gains) Losses

367

(70)

(1,206)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of
    Commodity Derivative Contracts

(30)

72

84

Other, Net

1

2


Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
    Liabilities


Accounts Receivable

(308)

(464)

722

Inventories

64

31

103

Accounts Payable

172

427

434

Accrued Taxes Payable

243

(61)

(55)

Other Assets

(103)

(90)

58

Other Liabilities

(89)

21

(66)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing
    Activities

(91)

(201)

(132)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,870

1,121

2,585

Investing Cash Flows


Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(875)

(785)

(1,566)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(42)

(56)

(123)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

5

3

26

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing
    Activities

91

201

132

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(821)

(637)

(1,531)

Financing Cash Flows


Long-Term Debt Repayments

(750)



Dividends Paid

(219)

(220)

(167)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(10)

(1)

(5)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase
    Plan


8


Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(9)

(6)

(3)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(988)

(219)

(175)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(2)

(2)


Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

59

263

879

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

3,329

3,066

2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

3,388

3,329

2,907

Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.


EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.


EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Total Debt, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices. 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

881

(204)

677

1.16

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

367

(81)

286

0.49

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(30)

7

(23)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

(1)

5

0.01

Add: Certain Impairments

1



1


Adjustments to Net Income

344

(75)

269

0.46








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,225

(279)

946

1.62








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583

















4Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

428

(91)

337

0.58

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(70)

15

(55)

(0.10)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

72

(16)

56

0.10

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

(1)

5

0.01

Add: Certain Impairments

86

(18)

68

0.12

Adjustments to Net Income

94

(20)

74

0.13








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

522

(111)

411

0.71








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





581
















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

31

(21)

10

0.02

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,206)

265

(941)

(1.62)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

84

(18)

66

0.11

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16)

3

(13)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments

1,516

(320)

1,196

2.06

Adjustments to Net Income

378

(70)

308

0.53








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

409

(91)

318

0.55








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





578

Diluted





580








Adjusted Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share and per Boe data (Unaudited)

4Q 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

0.71




Realized Price


1Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

45.49


Less:  4Q 2020 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

(30.39)


Subtotal

15.10


Multiplied by: 1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

70.1


Total Change in Revenue

1,059


Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(243)


Change in Net Income

815


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

1.40




Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts


1Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative
    Contracts

(30)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

7


After Tax - (a)

(23)


4Q 2020 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative
    Contracts

72


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

(16)


After Tax - (b)

56


Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(79)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.14)




Wellhead Volumes


1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

70.1


Less:  4Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(73.7)


Subtotal

(3.6)


Times:  1Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)
    (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
    schedule)

17.38


Change in Revenue

(63)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

14


Change in Net Income

(48)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.08)




Operating Cost per Boe


4Q 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
    Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

24.72


Less:  1Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total
    Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(28.11)


Subtotal

(3.39)


Times:  1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

70.1


Change in Before-Tax Net Income

(238)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

55


Change in Net Income

(183)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.31)




Other Items

0.04




1Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

1.62




1Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted

583


Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020






Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

1,870

1,121

2,585






Adjustments:




Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

28

36

32

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable





113

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
    Liabilities




Accounts Receivable

308

464

(722)

Inventories

(64)

(31)

(103)

Accounts Payable

(172)

(427)

(434)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(243)

61

55

Other Assets

103

90

(58)

Other Liabilities

89

(21)

66

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing
    Activities

91

201

132

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,010

1,494

1,666






Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

35%










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,010

1,494

1,666

Less:




Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(945)

(828)

(1,685)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,065

666

(19)






(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)
      for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 and 2020:






Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,067

1,107

1,826

Less:




Asset Retirement Costs

(17)

(48)

(20)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment






Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(22)

(69)

(24)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(74)

(101)

(49)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(9)

(61)

(48)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

945

828

1,685

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)















FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017








Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

5,008

8,163

7,769

4,265








Adjustments:






Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

126

113

125

122

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

113

239

149

(513)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
    Liabilities






Accounts Receivable

(467)

92

368

392

Inventories

(123)

(90)

395

175

Accounts Payable

795

(169)

(439)

(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable

49

(40)

92

64

Other Assets

(325)

(358)

125

659

Other Liabilities

(8)

57

(11)

90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
    Investing and Financing Activities

(75)

115

(301)

(90)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease)

-37%

-2%

71%

76%








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840

Less:






Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(3,490)

(6,234)

(6,172)

(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,603

1,888

2,100

612








(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for
      the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017:








Total Expenditures (GAAP)

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

Less:






Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment



(2)

(1)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(174)



(48)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

3,490

6,234

6,172

4,228

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,359

3,595

8,649

7,329

5,237










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation
    Expenses)

104

124

158

134

158

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation

30

26

99

56

67

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other
    Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

233

(641)

(85)

24

179

Inventories

(171)

(58)

162

(53)

157

Accounts Payable

74

1,409

(544)

(179)

17

Accrued Taxes Payable

(93)

(12)

(16)

(75)

(78)

Other Assets

41

(118)

14

110

119

Other Liabilities

16

66

(75)

20

(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
    with Investing and Financing Activities

156

(500)

103

51

(74)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase
    (Decrease)

-29%

-54%

14%

29%












Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions
    (Non-GAAP) (a)

(2,706)

(4,682)

(8,292)

(7,102)

(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

43

(791)

173

315

(1,794)










(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for
      the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012:










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,554

5,216

8,632

7,361

7,754

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

20

(53)

(196)

(134)

(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and
    Equipment

(17)







(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(3,102)



(5)

(5)

(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(749)

(481)

(139)

(120)

(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-
    GAAP)

2,706

4,682

8,292

7,102

7,540

Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)























1Q 2021

1Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017












Exploration and Development Drilling

733

1,313

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

Facilities

82

179

347

629

625

575

Leasehold Acquisitions

58

45

265

276

488

427

Property Acquisitions

9

48

135

380

124

73

Capitalized Interest

8

9

31

38

24

27

Subtotal

890

1,594

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

Exploration Costs

33

40

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

11



13

28

5

5

Exploration and Development Expenditures

934

1,634

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

Asset Retirement Costs

17

20

117

186

70

56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

951

1,654

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

116

172

395

272

286

173

Total Expenditures

1,067

1,826

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





1Q 2021

1Q 2020





Net Income (GAAP)

677

10





Adjustments:



Interest Expense, Net

47

45

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

204

21

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

900

1,000

Exploration Costs

33

40

Dry Hole Costs

11


Impairments

44

1,573

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1,916

2,689

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

367

(1,206)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity
    Derivative Contracts

(30)

84

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

(16)





Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,259

1,551





Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

46%







Definitions



EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

 

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020










Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,762

20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,133

5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222

Less: Cash

(3,388)

(3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

1,745

2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,895

26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,507

22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.8%

22.3%

22.1%

21.9%

19.6%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
    [(a) + (c)]

7.8%

10.9%

11.6%

14.0%

9.7%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081

Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.3%

19.7%

20.1%

23.4%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

12.7%

14.5%

16.3%

19.9%


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435

Less: Cash

(1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

23.9%

25.8%

26.9%

27.6%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

18.9%

21.8%

23.7%

25.0%


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987

Less: Cash

(834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

28.2%

31.4%

33.4%

33.4%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

25.4%

28.5%

27.7%

28.1%


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)








December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30,

2016

March 31,

2016

December 31,

2015









Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,660

Less: Cash

(1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,941










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,603










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,884










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

33.3%

37.2%

36.7%

36.0%

34.0%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

27.8%

33.5%

34.0%

33.7%

31.5%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)




















2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and
    Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Acquisition Costs of Proved
Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

(749)

(481)

(139)

Total Exploration and Development
    Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-
    GAAP) - (a)

3,269

5,964

5,935

4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and
    Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Proved Properties

(15)

(52)

(71)

(26)

(732)




Total Exploration and Development
    Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

3,389

6,292

5,988

4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709














Net Proved Reserve Additions From All
    Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)












Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(278)

(60)

35

154

(101)

(574)

52

Revisions Other Than Price

(89)



(40)

48

253

107

49

Purchases in Place

10

17

12

2

42

56

14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other
Additions - (d)

564

750

670

421

209

246

519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

207

707

677

625

403

(165)

634

Sales in Place

(31)

(5)

(11)

(21)

(168)

(4)

(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All
Sources

176

702

666

604

235

(169)

598














Production

285

301

265

224

206

210

220














Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)












Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

5.79

7.95

8.86

9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

16.32

8.90

8.85

6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to
Price -  (b / ( e - c))

6.98

8.21

9.33

8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of April 29, 2021.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151

$

50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201

51.29

April - June 2021

NYMEX WTI

150

51.68

July - September 2021

NYMEX WTI

150

52.71


Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

Differential

($/Bbl)

February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30

$

0.11

March - May 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

June - December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15

(1)   This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil 
        delivery month.


NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January - March 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

$

29.44

April - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

29.44

Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

$

2.99

500

$

2.43

April - May 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81

June - September 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81

October - December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

500

2.83

January - December 2022
    (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20

2.75




April - May 2021 (closed)

JKM

70

6.65




June - September 2021

JKM

70

6.65





(1)

In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its open 2022 natural gas price
swap contracts.  EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Glossary:

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British Thermal Units

Bbl

Barrel

EOG

EOG Resources, Inc.

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

MBbld

Thousand barrels per day

MMBtu

Million British Thermal Units

MMBtud

Million British Thermal Units per day

NGL

Natural Gas Liquids

NYMEX

New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return


The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be).  As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

  - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

  - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities

Excludes Indirect Capital

  - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

  - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical


Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured


Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

  - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

  - Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







2020

2019

2018

2017








Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

205

185

245


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(43)

(39)

(51)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

162

146

194










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

(605)

2,735

3,419


Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)

1,455

158

(201)


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

850

2,893

3,218










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

20,302

21,641

19,364

16,283








Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

20,972

20,503

17,824










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,816

5,175

6,083

6,387

Less:  Cash

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

2,487

3,147

4,527

5,553








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

26,118

26,816

25,447

22,670








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

22,789

24,788

23,891

21,836








Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

23,789

24,340

22,864










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

(1.9)%

11.8%

15.8%


Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

4.3%

12.5%

14.9%










Return on Equity (ROE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

(2.9)%

13.3%

19.2%


Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)

4.1%

14.1%

18.1%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year













(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):









Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Year Ended December 31, 2020






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(74)

16

(58)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

1,868

(392)

1,476

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions

47

(10)

37

Total

1,841

(386)

1,455








Year Ended December 31, 2019






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

51

(11)

40

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

275

(60)

215

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)

27

(97)

Total

202

(44)

158








Year Ended December 31, 2018






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(93)

20

(73)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

153

(34)

119

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)

38

(137)

Less:  Tax Reform Impact



(110)

(110)

Total

(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















2017

2016

2015

2014

2013










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

274

282

237

201

235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

178

183

154

131

153










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)

2,915

2,197










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

16,283

13,982

12,943

17,713

15,418










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

15,133

13,463

15,328

16,566

14,352










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,387

6,986

6,655

5,906

5,909

Less:  Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,553

5,386

5,936

3,819

4,591










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

22,670

20,968

19,598

23,619

21,327










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,836

19,368

18,879

21,532

20,009










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,602

19,124

20,206

20,771

19,365










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4%

-4.8%

-21.6%

14.7%

12.1%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

17.1%

-8.1%

-29.5%

17.6%

15.3%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










2012

2011

2010

2009

2008










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

214

210

130

101

52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

139

136

84

66

34










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

570

1,091

161

547

2,437










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

13,285

12,641

10,232

9,998

9,015










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

12,963

11,437

10,115

9,507

8,003










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,312

5,009

5,223

2,797

1,897

Less:  Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,436

4,393

4,434

2,111

1,566










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

19,597

17,650

15,455

12,795

10,912










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

18,721

17,034

14,666

12,109

10,581










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

17,878

15,850

13,388

11,345

9,351










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0%

7.7%

1.8%

5.4%

26.4%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

4.4%

9.5%

1.6%

5.8%

30.5%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















2007

2006

2005

2004

2003










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

47

43

63

63

59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

31

28

41

41

38










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

1,090

1,300

1,260

625

430










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

6,990

5,600

4,316

2,945

2,223










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

6,295

4,958

3,631

2,584

1,948










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,185

733

985

1,078

1,109

Less:  Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,131

515

341

1,057

1,105










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

8,175

6,333

5,301

4,023

3,332










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

8,121

6,115

4,657

4,002

3,328










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

7,118

5,386

4,330

3,665

3,068










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7%

24.7%

30.0%

18.2%

15.3%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

17.3%

26.2%

34.7%

24.2%

22.1%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










2002

2001

2000

1999

1998










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

60

45

61

62


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

39

29

40

40












Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

87

399

397

569












Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

1,672

1,643

1,381

1,130

1,280










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

1,658

1,512

1,256

1,205












Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,145

856

859

990

1,143

Less:  Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,135

853

839

965

1,137










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

2,817

2,499

2,240

2,120

2,423










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

2,807

2,496

2,220

2,095

2,417










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

2,652

2,358

2,158

2,256












Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8%

18.2%

20.2%

27.0%












Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

5.2%

26.4%

31.6%

47.2%












* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation








Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

70.1

73.7

65.9

56.7

79.5










Crude Oil and Condensate

2,251

1,711

1,395

615

2,065

Natural Gas Liquids

314

229

185

93

161

Natural Gas

625

302

184

141

210

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

3,190

2,242

1,764

849

2,436










Operating Costs








Lease and Well

270

261

227

245

330

Transportation Costs

202

195

180

152

208

Gathering and Processing Costs

139

119

115

97

128

General and Administrative

110

113

125

132

114

Taxes Other Than Income

215

114

126

81

157

Interest Expense, Net

47

53

53

54

45

Total Operating  Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
    Costs) - (c)

983

855

826

761

982










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

900

870

823

707

1,000

Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

1,883

1,725

1,649

1,468

1,982










Exploration Costs

33

41

38

27

40

Dry Hole Costs

11



13




Impairments

44

143

79

305

1,573

Total Exploration Costs

88

184

130

332

1,613

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(1)

(86)

(27)

(239)

(1,516)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

87

98

103

93

97










Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
    Costs) - (e)

1,970

1,823

1,752

1,561

2,079




















Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020










Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

45.49

30.39

26.77

14.99

30.62










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
    Exploration Costs) -   (c) / (a)

14.02

11.60

12.56

13.40

12.36










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
    Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

31.47

18.79

14.21

1.59

18.26










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
    (d) / (a)

26.86

23.41

25.05

25.86

24.93










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration
    Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

18.63

6.98

1.72

(10.87)

5.69










Total Operating Cost  per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total
    Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

28.11

24.72

26.62

27.51

26.15










Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total
    Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

17.38

5.67

0.15

(12.52)

4.47

Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

2020

2019

2018

2017

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation






Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

275.9

298.6

262.5

222.3








Crude Oil and Condensate

5,786

9,613

9,517

6,256

Natural Gas Liquids

668

785

1,128

730

Natural Gas

837

1,184

1,302

922

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

7,291

11,582

11,947

7,908








Operating Costs






Lease and Well

1,063

1,367

1,283

1,045

Transportation Costs

735

758

747

740

Gathering and Processing Costs

459

479

437

149

General and Administrative

484

489

427

434

Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination







(10)

Less:  Joint Venture Transaction Costs







(3)

Less:  Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible







(5)

Taxes Other Than Income

478

800

772

545

Interest Expense, Net

205

185

245

274

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,169








Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,400

3,750

3,435

3,409

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,578








Exploration Costs

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

13

28

5

5

Impairments

2,100

518

347

479

Total Exploration Costs

2,259

686

501

629

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(1,868)

(275)

(153)

(261)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

391

411

348

368








Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

7,215

8,239

7,694

6,946
















Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







2020

2019

2018

2017








Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

26.42

38.79

45.51

35.58








Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
    (c) / (a)

12.39

13.66

14.90

14.25








Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
    Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

14.03

25.13

30.61

21.33








Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
    (d) / (a)

24.71

26.22

27.99

29.59








Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
    [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

1.71

12.57

17.52

5.99








Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
    (e) / (a)

26.13

27.60

29.32

31.24








Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
    [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

0.29

11.19

16.19

4.34

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



2016

2015

2014

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation




Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

205.0

208.9

217.1






Crude Oil and Condensate

4,317

4,935

9,742

Natural Gas Liquids

437

408

934

Natural Gas

742

1,061

1,916

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

5,496

6,404

12,592






Operating Costs




Lease and Well

927

1,182

1,416

Transportation Costs

764

849

972

Gathering and Processing Costs

123

146

146

General and Administrative

395

367

402

Less:  Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42)




Less:  Acquisition Costs

(5)




Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination



(19)


General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

348

348

402

Taxes Other Than Income

350

422

758

Interest Expense, Net

282

237

201

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

2,794

3,184

3,895






Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553

3,314

3,997

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

6,347

6,498

7,892






Exploration Costs

125

149

184

Dry Hole Costs

11

15

48

Impairments

620

6,614

744

Total Exploration Costs

756

6,778

976

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(321)

(6,308)

(824)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

435

470

152






Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

6,782

6,968

8,044












Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



2016

2015

2014






Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

26.82

30.66

58.01






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
    (c) / (a)

13.64

15.25

17.95






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
    Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

13.18

15.41

40.06






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
    (d) / (a)

30.98

31.11

36.38






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
    [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

(4.16)

(0.45)

21.63






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
    (e) / (a)

33.10

33.36

37.08






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
    [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

(6.28)

(2.70)

20.93

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eogresources.com

Also from this source

EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences...

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics