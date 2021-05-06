EOG Resources Reports Excellent First Quarter 2021 Results; Declares $1.00 per Share Special Dividend

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data





1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020



Total Revenue 3,694

2,965

4,718



Net Income 677

337

10



Net Income Per Share 1.16

0.58

0.02

GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,870

1,121

2,585

Total Expenditures 1,067

1,107

1,826



Current and Long-Term Debt 5,133

5,816

5,222



Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,388

3,329

2,907



Debt-to-Total Capitalization 19.8%

22.3%

19.6%





Adjusted Net Income 946

411

318



Adjusted Net Income Per Share 1.62

0.71

0.55



Discretionary Cash Flow 2,010

1,494

1,666

Non- GAAP Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions 945

828

1,685



Free Cash Flow 1,065

666

(19)



Net Debt 1,745

2,487

2,315



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 7.8%

10.9%

9.7%



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Declared special dividend of $1.00 per share and regular quarterly dividend of $0.4125 per share, an indicated annual total cash return to shareholders of $1.5 billion

per share and regular quarterly dividend of per share, an indicated annual total cash return to shareholders of Earned an adjusted $1.62 per share, second-highest quarterly EPS in EOG history

per share, second-highest quarterly EPS in EOG history Generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow, a quarterly record

of free cash flow, a quarterly record Capital expenditures 6% below guidance midpoint driven by sustainable efficiency improvements

Oil production above high-end of guidance range

Made significant progress toward 5% well cost reduction goal in 2021

Reached agreement to divest China assets

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 1Q 2021

1Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint

4Q 2020

1Q 2020 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 431.0

425.1

444.8

483.3 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 124.3

130.0

141.4

161.3 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,342

1,360

1,292

1,378 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 778.9

781.8

801.5

874.1







Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 945

1,000

828

1,685

From William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"Our outstanding first quarter results and special dividend announcement reflect the power of EOG's returns-focused strategy. True to the EOG culture, our employees have embraced the higher hurdle rate with the shift to double-premium, which drove record returns in the first quarter. EOG continues to deliver sustainable improvements in operating performance, once again exceeding expectations.

"Our robust operating performance translates into financial results that allow us to deliver on our cash flow priorities. Earlier this year we raised the regular dividend and reduced debt outstanding. Our long-standing financial discipline now positions EOG to return additional cash to shareholders through a special dividend, bringing total expected return of cash to shareholders in 2021 to $1.5 billion.

"EOG is off to a great start in 2021 and I am confident that we will continue to get better going forward."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 1Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

Prices and Hedges

Higher prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids all contributed to higher earnings. Average crude oil prices increased to $58.02 per barrel in the 1Q from $41.81 per barrel in the 4Q, contributing about 60% of the $1.40 earnings per share increase attributable to higher prices. EOG also realized higher prices for a portion of natural gas sold on a spot basis during periods of strong demand related to winter storms and for natural gas sold at prices tied to LNG export markets. Price gains were partially offset by a decrease in hedge settlement value, to $30 million cash paid in 1Q from $72 million cash received in 4Q.

Volume

Overcoming downtime from Winter Storm Uri, which reduced 1Q production by approximately 3%, total company crude oil production of 431,000 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and just 3% lower than 4Q. NGL production was 12% lower, partially offset by a 4% increase in natural gas production, driven by the market-based decision to reduce ethane extraction. Total company equivalent volumes decreased 3%.

Per-Unit Costs

Total per-unit costs in 1Q were slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range, due to higher prices for fuel and power during the winter storm. Compared with 4Q, higher taxes other than income related to increased product prices accounted for about half the increase in per-unit costs. Higher fuel and power, DD&A and production-related costs also contributed to the increase.

Change in Cash 1Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration expense and changes in working capital) of $2.0 billion in 1Q. The company incurred $945 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.1 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions were below the midpoint of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. Faster drilling times, more efficient completion operations and lower-cost sand and water sourcing contributed to lower overall well costs. EOG is well on track to meet or exceed its 5% well cost reduction goal for 2021.

Debt

On February 1, 2021, EOG repaid, with cash on hand, the $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.100% Senior Notes due 2021 that matured on that date.

First Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs declined 7% compared with the prior‐year period due to lower water handling costs, workover costs and overall efficiency improvements. Per-unit LOE also was $0.10 below the 1Q 2021 guidance midpoint. Compared with the 4Q 2020, per-unit LOE costs increased slightly due to higher fuel and power prices during the winter storm and seasonal factors.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation costs increased in 1Q as EOG expanded its transportation and storage capacity to provide greater flexibility and support higher price realizations. Higher fuel and power prices during the winter storm also contributed to increased transportation and gathering and processing costs.

General and Administrative

G&A costs on a per-unit basis were in-line with the 4Q 2020 and slightly below the guidance midpoint.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs in the 1Q were in-line with the target, which was higher compared with the 4Q due to negative price- related reserve revisions.

Special Dividend and China Divestiture

Declared $1.00 per Share Special Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.4125 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The indicated annual rate is $1.65. The Board also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. Both dividends are payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 16, 2021.

China Divestiture

EOG reached an agreement to divest all of its assets in China for proceeds of approximately $140 million. Closing, subject to customary conditions, is expected in the second quarter of 2021. Current net production from the divested assets is approximately 25 MMcfd of natural gas.

First Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance





















































































Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 1Q 2021

1Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint

Variance

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020 United States 428.7

423.0

5.7

442.4

376.6

330.9

482.7 Trinidad 2.2

2.0

0.2

2.3

1.0

0.1

0.5 Other International 0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1 Total 431.0

425.1

5.9

444.8

377.6

331.1

483.3 NGLs (MBbld)











Total 124.3

130.0

(5.7)

141.4

140.1

101.2

161.3 Natural Gas (MMcfd)











United States 1,100

1,125

(25)

1,075

1,008

939

1,139 Trinidad 217

215

2

192

151

174

201 Other International 25

20

5

25

31

34

38 Total 1,342

1,360

(18)

1,292

1,190

1,147

1,378













Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 778.9

781.8

(2.9)

801.5

716.0

623.4

874.1 Total MMBoe 70.1

70.4

0.3

73.7

65.9

56.7

79.5













Capital Expenditures ($MM) 945

1,000

(55)

828

499

478

1,685













Benchmark Price











Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 57.80









42.67

40.94

27.85

46.08 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.69









2.65

1.94

1.73

1.98













Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl) - above (below) WTI











United States 0.27

0.20

0.07

(0.81)

(0.75)

(7.45)

0.89 Trinidad (8.03)

(10.50)

2.47

(9.76)

(15.53)

(27.25)

(11.15) Other International (19.19)

(18.00)

(1.19)

(6.77)

(15.65)

20.93

11.43













NGLs - Realizations (% of WTI) 48.5%

49.0%

(0.5%)

41.1%

35.0%

36.6%

23.7%













Nat Gas ($/Mcf) - above (below) HH











United States 2.83

3.00

(0.17)

(0.36)

(0.45)

(0.62)

(0.48) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)











Trinidad 3.38

3.35

0.03

3.57

2.35

2.13

2.17 Other International 5.66

5.70

(0.04)

5.47

4.73

4.36

4.32













Unit Costs ($/Boe)











Lease and Well 3.85

3.95

(0.10)

3.54

3.45

4.32

4.14 Transportation Costs 2.88

2.80

0.08

2.64

2.74

2.67

2.62 General and Administrative 1.57

1.65

(0.08)

1.54

1.89

2.32

1.44 Gathering and Processing 1.98

1.80

0.18

1.62

1.74

1.71

1.62 Cash Operating Costs 10.28

10.20

0.08

9.34

9.82

11.02

9.82 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12.84

12.85

(0.01)

11.81

12.49

12.46

12.57













Expenses ($MM)











Exploration and Dry Hole 44

40

4

40

51

27

40 Impairment (GAAP) 44









143

79

305

1,573 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 43

70

(27)

57

52

66

57 Capitalized Interest 8

8

0

7

7

8

9 Net Interest 47

48

(1)

53

53

54

45













Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.7%

7.0%

(0.3%)

5.1%

7.2%

9.4%

6.5% Income Taxes











Effective Rate 23.2%

23.5%

(0.3%)

21.1%

19.2%

20.6%

68.4% Deferred Ratio (18%)

0%

(18%)

60%

330%

107%

743%

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance1









(Unaudited)













See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 2Q 2021

Guidance Range

FY 2021

Guidance Range

2020

Actual

2019

Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





















United States 436.0 - 446.0

433.0 - 444.0

408.1

455.5 Trinidad 1.5 - 2.3

1.0 - 1.8

1.0

0.6 Other International 0.0 - 0.2

0.0 - 0.2

0.1

0.1 Total 437.5 - 448.5

434.0 - 446.0

409.2

456.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total 125.0 - 140.0

125.0 - 145.0

136.0

134.1 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States 1,110 - 1,210

1,110 - 1,210

1,040

1,069 Trinidad 195 - 225

180 - 220

180

260 Other International 10 - 22

5 - 15

32

37 Total 1,315 - 1,457

1,295 - 1,445

1,252

1,366 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States 746.0 - 787.7

743.0 - 790.7

717.5

767.8 Trinidad 34.0 - 39.8

31.0 - 38.5

30.9

44.0 Other International 1.7 - 3.9

0.8 - 2.7

5.4

6.2 Total 781.7 - 831.4

774.8 - 831.9

753.8

818.0























Benchmark Price





















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















39.40

57.04 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















2.08

2.62























Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI2 ($/Bbl)





United States (0.25) - 0.75

(0.55) - 1.45

(0.75)

0.70 Trinidad (12.50) - (10.50)

(12.40) - (10.40)

(9.20)

(9.88) Other International (10.50) - (6.50)

(16.20) - (13.20)

3.68

0.36 Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





















Total 35% - 45%

36% - 48%

34.0%

28.1% Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub3 ($/Mcf)





United States (0.40) - 0.00

(0.25) - 1.25

(0.47)

(0.40) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





















Trinidad 3.10 - 3.60

3.10 - 3.60

2.57

2.72 Other International 5.40 - 5.90

5.20 - 6.20

4.66

4.44























Capital Expenditures4 ($MM) 1,000 - 1,200

3,700 - 4,100

3,490

6,234























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well 3.45 - 4.15

3.50 - 4.20

3.85

4.58 Transport Costs 2.60 - 3.00

2.65 - 3.05

2.66

2.54 General and Administrative 1.50 - 1.60

1.50 - 1.60

1.75

1.64 Gathering and Processing 1.75 - 1.95

1.75 - 1.95

1.66

1.60 Cash Operating Costs 9.30 - 10.70

9.40 - 10.80

9.92

10.36 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12.00 - 12.60

11.70 - 12.70

12.32

12.56























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole 40 - 50

140 - 180

159

168 Impairment (GAAP)















2,100

518 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 45 - 95

255 - 295

232

243 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10

25 - 30

31

38 Net Interest 45 - 50

180 - 185

205

185























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0% - 8.0%

6.5% - 7.5%

6.6%

6.9% Income Taxes





















Effective Rate 20% - 25%

21% - 26%

18.2%

22.9% Deferred Ratio 0% - 15%

0% - 15%

54.8%

107.4%

First Quarter 2021 Results Webcast

Friday, May 7, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes 1) The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2021 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.



2) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



3) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



4) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day Capex Capital expenditures CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DCF Discretionary cash flow DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids OTP Other than price NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange QoQ Quarter over quarter Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward‐looking statements.

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and

to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q or Current Reports on Form 8‐K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements











In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)









1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020 Operating Revenues and Other





Crude Oil and Condensate 2,251



1,711



2,065

Natural Gas Liquids 314



229



161

Natural Gas 625



302



210

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative

Contracts (367)



70



1,206

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 848



643



1,039

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (6)



(6)



16

Other, Net 29



16



21

Total 3,694



2,965



4,718













Operating Expenses









Lease and Well 270



261



330

Transportation Costs 202



195



208

Gathering and Processing Costs 139



119



128

Exploration Costs 33



41



40

Dry Hole Costs 11



—



—

Impairments 44



143



1,573

Marketing Costs 838



621



1,110

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 900



870



1,000

General and Administrative 110



113



114

Taxes Other Than Income 215



114



157

Total 2,762



2,477



4,660













Operating Income 932



488



58

Other Income (Expense), Net (4)



(7)



18

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 928



481



76

Interest Expense, Net 47



53



45

Income Before Income Taxes 881



428



31

Income Tax Provision 204



91



21

Net Income 677



337



10













Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.4125



0.3750



0.3750

Net Income Per Share









Basic 1.17



0.58



0.02

Diluted 1.16



0.58



0.02

Average Number of Common Shares









Basic 580



580



578

Diluted 583



581



580



Wellhead Volumes and Prices (Unaudited)















1Q 2021

1Q 2020

% Change

4Q 2020















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (1)









United States 428.7



482.7



-11%



442.4

Trinidad 2.2



0.5



340%



2.3

Other International (2) 0.1



0.1



0%



0.1

Total 431.0



483.3



-11%



444.8

















Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (3)













United States 58.07



46.97



24%



41.86

Trinidad 49.77



34.93



43%



32.91

Other International (2) 38.61



57.51



-33%



35.9

Composite 58.02



46.96



24%



41.81

















Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (1)













United States 124.3



161.3



-23%



141.4

Total 124.3



161.3



-23%



141.4

















Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (3)













United States 28.03



10.94



156%



17.54

Composite 28.03



10.94



156%



17.54

















Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (1)













United States 1,100



1,139



-3%



1,075

Trinidad 217



201



8%



192

Other International (2) 25



38



-34%



25

Total 1,342



1,378



-3%



1,292

















Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (3)













United States 5.52



1.50



268%



2.29

Trinidad 3.38



2.17



56%



3.57

Other International (2) 5.66



4.32



31%



5.47

Composite 5.17



1.67



209%



2.54

















Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (4)













United States 736.4



833.8



-12%



763.0

Trinidad 38.5



34.0



13%



34.2

Other International (2) 4.0



6.3



-37%



4.3

Total 778.9



874.1



11%



801.5

















Total MMBoe (4) 70.1



79.5



-12%



73.7





















(1) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (2) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. (3) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021). (4) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,388



3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net 1,828



1,522

Inventories 562



629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities —



65

Income Taxes Receivable —



23

Other 413



294

Total 6,191



5,862



Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,645



64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,590



4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,235



69,272

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (41,569)



(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,666



28,599

Deferred Income Taxes 4



2

Other Assets 1,310



1,342

Total Assets 36,171



35,805



Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 1,945



1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable 449



206

Dividends Payable 239



217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 188



—

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 39



781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 269



295

Other 183



280

Total 3,312



3,460









Long-Term Debt 5,094



5,035

Other Liabilities 2,178



2,149

Deferred Income Taxes 4,825



4,859

Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 583,843,561

Shares Issued at March 31, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December

31, 2020 206



206

Additional Paid in Capital 5,979



5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (14)



(12)

Retained Earnings 14,606



14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 232,249 Shares at March 31, 2021 and 124,265

Shares at December 31, 2020 (15)



(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity 20,762



20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 36,171



35,805



Cash Flows Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)







1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities:





Net Income 677

337

10

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 900

870

1,000

Impairments 44

143

1,573

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35

33

40

Deferred Income Taxes (36)

55

45

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6

6

(16)

Other, Net 7

10

(9)

Dry Hole Costs 11

—

—

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts





Total (Gains) Losses 367

(70)

(1,206)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of

Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)

72

84

Other, Net 1

2

—

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities





Accounts Receivable (308)

(464)

722

Inventories 64

31

103

Accounts Payable 172

427

434

Accrued Taxes Payable 243

(61)

(55)

Other Assets (103)

(90)

58

Other Liabilities (89)

21

(66)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing

Activities (91)

(201)

(132)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,870

1,121

2,585

Investing Cash Flows





Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (875)

(785)

(1,566)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (42)

(56)

(123)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 5

3

26

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing

Activities 91

201

132

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (821)

(637)

(1,531)

Financing Cash Flows





Long-Term Debt Repayments (750)

—

—

Dividends Paid (219)

(220)

(167)

Treasury Stock Purchased (10)

(1)

(5)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase

Plan —

8

—

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (9)

(6)

(3)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (988)

(219)

(175)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (2)

(2)

—

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 59

263

879

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,329

3,066

2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 3,388

3,329

2,907



Non-GAAP Financial Measures















To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Total Debt, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)















1Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 881



(204)



677



1.16

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 367



(81)



286



0.49

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)



7



(23)



(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6



(1)



5



0.01

Add: Certain Impairments 1



—



1



—

Adjustments to Net Income 344



(75)



269



0.46

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,225



(279)



946



1.62

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











583



































4Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 428



(91)



337



0.58

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (70)



15



(55)



(0.10)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 72



(16)



56



0.10

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6



(1)



5



0.01

Add: Certain Impairments 86



(18)



68



0.12

Adjustments to Net Income 94



(20)



74



0.13

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 522



(111)



411



0.71

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











581

































Adjusted Net Income (Loss)











In millions of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)















1Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 31



(21)



10



0.02

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,206)



265



(941)



(1.62)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 84



(18)



66



0.11

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)



3



(13)



(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments 1,516



(320)



1,196



2.06

Adjustments to Net Income 378



(70)



308



0.53

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 409



(91)



318



0.55

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











578

Diluted











580



















Adjusted Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share and per Boe data (Unaudited) 4Q 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



0.71









Realized Price





1Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 45.49





Less: 4Q 2020 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (30.39)





Subtotal 15.10





Multiplied by: 1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 70.1





Total Change in Revenue 1,059





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (243)





Change in Net Income 815





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.40









Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





1Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (30)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 7





After Tax - (a) (23)





4Q 2020 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 72





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) (16)





After Tax - (b) 56





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (79)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.14)









Wellhead Volumes





1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 70.1





Less: 4Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (73.7)





Subtotal (3.6)





Times: 1Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 17.38





Change in Revenue (63)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) 14





Change in Net Income (48)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.08)









Operating Cost per Boe





4Q 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 24.72





Less: 1Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (28.11)





Subtotal (3.39)





Times: 1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 70.1





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (238)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) 55





Change in Net Income (183)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.31)









Other Items



0.04









1Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.62









1Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 583







Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)











1Q 2021

4Q 2020

1Q 2020











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 1,870



1,121



2,585













Adjustments:









Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 28



36



32

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —



—



113

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 308



464



(722)

Inventories (64)



(31)



(103)

Accounts Payable (172)



(427)



(434)

Accrued Taxes Payable (243)



61



55

Other Assets 103



90



(58)

Other Liabilities 89



(21)



66

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing

Activities 91



201



132

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,010



1,494



1,666













Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase 35%





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,010



1,494



1,666

Less:









Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (945)



(828)



(1,685)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,065



666



(19)













(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 and 2020:











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,067



1,107



1,826

Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (17)



(48)



(20)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (22)



(69)



(24)

Non-Cash Finance Leases (74)



(101)



(49)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (9)



(61)



(48)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 945



828



1,685



Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)































FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 5,008



8,163



7,769



4,265

















Adjustments:













Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 126



113



125



122

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 113



239



149



(513)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities













Accounts Receivable (467)



92



368



392

Inventories (123)



(90)



395



175

Accounts Payable 795



(169)



(439)



(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable 49



(40)



92



64

Other Assets (325)



(358)



125



659

Other Liabilities (8)



57



(11)



90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with

Investing and Financing Activities (75)



115



(301)



(90)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -37%



-2%



71%



76%

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

Less:













Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (3,490)



(6,234)



(6,172)



(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,603



1,888



2,100



612

















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for

the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017:















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613

Less:













Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —



(2)



(1)



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases (174)



—



(48)



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 3,490



6,234



6,172



4,228



Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,359



3,595



8,649



7,329



5,237





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Expenses) 104



124



158



134



158

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 30



26



99



56



67

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 233



(641)



(85)



24



179

Inventories (171)



(58)



162



(53)



157

Accounts Payable 74



1,409



(544)



(179)



17

Accrued Taxes Payable (93)



(12)



(16)



(75)



(78)

Other Assets 41



(118)



14



110



119

Other Liabilities 16



66



(75)



20



(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing and Financing Activities 156



(500)



103



51



(74)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

(Decrease) -29%



-54%



14%



29%

























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (2,706)



(4,682)



(8,292)



(7,102)



(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 43



(791)



173



315



(1,794)





















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for

the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012:



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,554



5,216



8,632



7,361



7,754

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs 20



(53)



(196)



(134)



(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (17)



—



—



—



(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (3,102)



—



(5)



(5)



(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (749)



(481)



(139)



(120)



(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-

GAAP) 2,706



4,682



8,292



7,102



7,540



Total Expenditures In millions of USD (Unaudited)















































1Q 2021

1Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017























Exploration and Development Drilling 733



1,313



2,664



4,951



4,935



3,132

Facilities 82



179



347



629



625



575

Leasehold Acquisitions 58



45



265



276



488



427

Property Acquisitions 9



48



135



380



124



73

Capitalized Interest 8



9



31



38



24



27

Subtotal 890



1,594



3,442



6,274



6,196



4,234

Exploration Costs 33



40



146



140



149



145

Dry Hole Costs 11



—



13



28



5



5

Exploration and Development Expenditures 934



1,634



3,601



6,442



6,350



4,384

Asset Retirement Costs 17



20



117



186



70



56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 951



1,654



3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 116



172



395



272



286



173

Total Expenditures 1,067



1,826



4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613



EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX In millions of USD (Unaudited)











1Q 2021

1Q 2020









Net Income (GAAP)

677



10











Adjustments:







Interest Expense, Net

47



45

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

204



21

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

900



1,000

Exploration Costs

33



40

Dry Hole Costs

11



—

Impairments

44



1,573

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1,916



2,689

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

367



(1,206)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts

(30)



84

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6



(16)











Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,259



1,551











Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

46%















Definitions







EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,762



20,302



20,148



20,388



21,471





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,133



5,816



5,721



5,724



5,222

Less: Cash (3,388)



(3,329)



(3,066)



(2,417)



(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 1,745



2,487



2,655



3,307



2,315





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,895



26,118



25,869



26,112



26,693





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,507



22,789



22,803



23,695



23,786





















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.8%



22.3%



22.1%



21.9%



19.6%





















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] 7.8%



10.9%



11.6%



14.0%



9.7%



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641



21,124



20,630



19,904

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175



5,177



5,179



6,081

Less: Cash (2,028)



(1,583)



(1,160)



(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147



3,594



4,019



4,945

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816



26,301



25,809



25,985

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788



24,718



24,649



24,849

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3%



19.7%



20.1%



23.4%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7%



14.5%



16.3%



19.9%





Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364



18,538



17,452



16,841

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083



6,435



6,435



6,435

Less: Cash (1,556)



(1,274)



(1,008)



(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527



5,161



5,427



5,619

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447



24,973



23,887



23,276

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891



23,699



22,879



22,460

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9%



25.8%



26.9%



27.6%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9%



21.8%



23.7%



25.0%





Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283



13,922



13,902



13,928

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387



6,387



6,987



6,987

Less: Cash (834)



(846)



(1,649)



(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553



5,541



5,338



5,440

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670



20,309



20,889



20,915

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836



19,463



19,240



19,368

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2%



31.4%



33.4%



33.4%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4%



28.5%



27.7%



28.1%





Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2016

September 30, 2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982



11,798



12,057



12,405



12,943





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986



6,986



6,986



6,986



6,660

Less: Cash (1,600)



(1,049)



(780)



(668)



(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386



5,937



6,206



6,318



5,941





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968



18,784



19,043



19,391



19,603





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368



17,735



18,263



18,723



18,884





















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3%



37.2%



36.7%



36.0%



34.0%





















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8%



33.5%



34.0%



33.7%



31.5%



Reserve Replacement Cost Data In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)









































2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved

Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)



(749)



(481)



(139)

Total Exploration and Development

Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,269



5,964



5,935



4,055



2,614



4,394



7,570





























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Proved Properties (15)



(52)



(71)



(26)



(732)



—



—

Total Exploration and Development

Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,389



6,292



5,988



4,102



2,631



4,875



7,709





























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)

























Revisions Due to Price - (c) (278)



(60)



35



154



(101)



(574)



52

Revisions Other Than Price (89)



—



(40)



48



253



107



49

Purchases in Place 10



17



12



2



42



56



14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other

Additions - (d) 564



750



670



421



209



246



519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 207



707



677



625



403



(165)



634

Sales in Place (31)



(5)



(11)



(21)



(168)



(4)



(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

Sources 176



702



666



604



235



(169)



598





























Production 285



301



265



224



206



210



220





























Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)

























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 5.79



7.95



8.86



9.64



12.51



17.87



14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 16.32



8.90



8.85



6.56



6.52



(29.63)



12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to

Price - (b / ( e - c)) 6.98



8.21



9.33



8.71



5.22



11.91



13.25



Definitions $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of April 29, 2021.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151



$ 50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201



51.29

April - June 2021

NYMEX WTI

150



51.68

July - September 2021

NYMEX WTI

150



52.71





Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl) February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30



$ 0.11

March - May 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

June - December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.15



(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil

delivery month.



NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January - March 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



$ 29.44

April - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



29.44



Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



$ 2.99



500



$ 2.43

April - May 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



570



2.81

June - September 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



570



2.81

October - December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



500



2.83

January - December 2022

(closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20



2.75



—



—

April - May 2021 (closed)

JKM

70



6.65



—



—

June - September 2021

JKM

70



6.65



—



—





(1) In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its open 2022 natural gas price

swap contracts. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Glossary:

$/Bbl Dollars per barrel $/MMBtu Dollars per million British Thermal Units Bbl Barrel EOG EOG Resources, Inc. JKM Japan Korea Marker MBbld Thousand barrels per day MMBtu Million British Thermal Units MMBtud Million British Thermal Units per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return





The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















2020

2019

2018

2017















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 205



185



245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (43)



(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 162



146



194





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) (605)



2,735



3,419





Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 1,455



158



(201)





Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 850



2,893



3,218





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 20,302



21,641



19,364



16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 20,972



20,503



17,824





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,816



5,175



6,083



6,387

Less: Cash (3,329)



(2,028)



(1,556)



(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 2,487



3,147



4,527



5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 26,118



26,816



25,447



22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,789



24,788



23,891



21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 23,789



24,340



22,864





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (1.9)%



11.8%



15.8%





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 4.3%



12.5%



14.9%





















Return on Equity (ROE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (2.9)%



13.3%



19.2%





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 4.1%



14.1%



18.1%





















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



























(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):



















Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)



16



(58)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



1,868



(392)



1,476

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions



47



(10)



37

Total



1,841



(386)



1,455

















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51



(11)



40

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



275



(60)



215

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(124)



27



(97)

Total



202



(44)



158

















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)



20



(73)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



153



(34)



119

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(175)



38



(137)

Less: Tax Reform Impact



—



(110)



(110)

Total



(115)



(86)



(201)



ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







































2017

2016

2015

2014

2013



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 274



282



237



201



235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (96)



(99)



(83)



(70)



(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 178



183



154



131



153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 2,583



(1,097)



(4,525)



2,915



2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 16,283



13,982



12,943



17,713



15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 15,133



13,463



15,328



16,566



14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,387



6,986



6,655



5,906



5,909

Less: Cash (834)



(1,600)



(719)



(2,087)



(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,553



5,386



5,936



3,819



4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 22,670



20,968



19,598



23,619



21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 21,836



19,368



18,879



21,532



20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 20,602



19,124



20,206



20,771



19,365





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 13.4%



-4.8%



-21.6%



14.7%



12.1%





















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 17.1%



-8.1%



-29.5%



17.6%



15.3%





















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2012

2011

2010

2009

2008



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 214



210



130



101



52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (75)



(74)



(46)



(35)



(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 139



136



84



66



34





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 570



1,091



161



547



2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 13,285



12,641



10,232



9,998



9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 12,963



11,437



10,115



9,507



8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,312



5,009



5,223



2,797



1,897

Less: Cash (876)



(616)



(789)



(686)



(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,436



4,393



4,434



2,111



1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 19,597



17,650



15,455



12,795



10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 18,721



17,034



14,666



12,109



10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 17,878



15,850



13,388



11,345



9,351





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 4.0%



7.7%



1.8%



5.4%



26.4%





















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 4.4%



9.5%



1.6%



5.8%



30.5%





















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







































2007

2006

2005

2004

2003



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 47



43



63



63



59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (16)



(15)



(22)



(22)



(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 31



28



41



41



38





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 1,090



1,300



1,260



625



430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 6,990



5,600



4,316



2,945



2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 6,295



4,958



3,631



2,584



1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 1,185



733



985



1,078



1,109

Less: Cash (54)



(218)



(644)



(21)



(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,131



515



341



1,057



1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 8,175



6,333



5,301



4,023



3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 8,121



6,115



4,657



4,002



3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 7,118



5,386



4,330



3,665



3,068





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 15.7%



24.7%



30.0%



18.2%



15.3%





















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 17.3%



26.2%



34.7%



24.2%



22.1%





















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2002

2001

2000

1999

1998



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 60



45



61



62





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (21)



(16)



(21)



(22)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 39



29



40



40

























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 87



399



397



569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 1,672



1,643



1,381



1,130



1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 1,658



1,512



1,256



1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 1,145



856



859



990



1,143

Less: Cash (10)



(3)



(20)



(25)



(6)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,135



853



839



965



1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 2,817



2,499



2,240



2,120



2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 2,807



2,496



2,220



2,095



2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 2,652



2,358



2,158



2,256

























Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 4.8%



18.2%



20.2%



27.0%

























Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 5.2%



26.4%



31.6%



47.2%

























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020 Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation

















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 70.1



73.7



65.9



56.7



79.5





















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,251



1,711



1,395



615



2,065

Natural Gas Liquids 314



229



185



93



161

Natural Gas 625



302



184



141



210

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b) 3,190



2,242



1,764



849



2,436





















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 270



261



227



245



330

Transportation Costs 202



195



180



152



208

Gathering and Processing Costs 139



119



115



97



128

General and Administrative 110



113



125



132



114

Taxes Other Than Income 215



114



126



81



157

Interest Expense, Net 47



53



53



54



45

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (c) 983



855



826



761



982





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 900



870



823



707



1,000

Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) 1,883



1,725



1,649



1,468



1,982





















Exploration Costs 33



41



38



27



40

Dry Hole Costs 11



—



13



—



—

Impairments 44



143



79



305



1,573

Total Exploration Costs 88



184



130



332



1,613

Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP) (1)



(86)



(27)



(239)



(1,516)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 87



98



103



93



97





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) - (e) 1,970



1,823



1,752



1,561



2,079









































Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020



















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a) 45.49



30.39



26.77



14.99



30.62





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a) 14.02



11.60



12.56



13.40



12.36





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)] 31.47



18.79



14.21



1.59



18.26





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

(d) / (a) 26.86



23.41



25.05



25.86



24.93





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration

Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)] 18.63



6.98



1.72



(10.87)



5.69





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a) 28.11



24.72



26.62



27.51



26.15





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)] 17.38



5.67



0.15



(12.52)



4.47



Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

2020

2019

2018

2017 Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation













Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 275.9



298.6



262.5



222.3

















Crude Oil and Condensate 5,786



9,613



9,517



6,256

Natural Gas Liquids 668



785



1,128



730

Natural Gas 837



1,184



1,302



922

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b) 7,291



11,582



11,947



7,908

















Operating Costs













Lease and Well 1,063



1,367



1,283



1,045

Transportation Costs 735



758



747



740

Gathering and Processing Costs 459



479



437



149

General and Administrative 484



489



427



434

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination —



—



—



(10)

Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs —



—



—



(3)

Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible —



—



—



(5)

Taxes Other Than Income 478



800



772



545

Interest Expense, Net 205



185



245



274

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) 3,424



4,078



3,911



3,169

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 3,400



3,750



3,435



3,409

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) 6,824



7,828



7,346



6,578

















Exploration Costs 146



140



149



145

Dry Hole Costs 13



28



5



5

Impairments 2,100



518



347



479

Total Exploration Costs 2,259



686



501



629

Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP) (1,868)



(275)



(153)



(261)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 391



411



348



368

















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e) 7,215



8,239



7,694



6,946

































Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)















2020

2019

2018

2017















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a) 26.42



38.79



45.51



35.58

















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(c) / (a) 12.39



13.66



14.90



14.25

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)] 14.03



25.13



30.61



21.33

















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

(d) / (a) 24.71



26.22



27.99



29.59

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)] 1.71



12.57



17.52



5.99

















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -

(e) / (a) 26.13



27.60



29.32



31.24

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)] 0.29



11.19



16.19



4.34



Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





2016

2015

2014 Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation









Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 205.0



208.9



217.1













Crude Oil and Condensate 4,317



4,935



9,742

Natural Gas Liquids 437



408



934

Natural Gas 742



1,061



1,916

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b) 5,496



6,404



12,592













Operating Costs









Lease and Well 927



1,182



1,416

Transportation Costs 764



849



972

Gathering and Processing Costs 123



146



146

General and Administrative 395



367



402

Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense (42)



—



—

Less: Acquisition Costs (5)



—



—

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination —



(19)



—

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) 348



348



402

Taxes Other Than Income 350



422



758

Interest Expense, Net 282



237



201

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) 2,794



3,184



3,895













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 3,553



3,314



3,997

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) 6,347



6,498



7,892













Exploration Costs 125



149



184

Dry Hole Costs 11



15



48

Impairments 620



6,614



744

Total Exploration Costs 756



6,778



976

Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP) (321)



(6,308)



(824)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 435



470



152













Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e) 6,782



6,968



8,044

























Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





2016

2015

2014











Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a) 26.82



30.66



58.01













Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(c) / (a) 13.64



15.25



17.95













Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)] 13.18



15.41



40.06













Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

(d) / (a) 30.98



31.11



36.38













Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)] (4.16)



(0.45)



21.63













Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -

(e) / (a) 33.10



33.36



37.08













Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)] (6.28)



(2.70)



20.93



