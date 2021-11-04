EOG Resources Reports Excellent Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Regular Dividend 82% and Declares $2.00 per Share Special Dividend

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

GAAP

Total Revenue

4,765

4,139

2,246

Net Income (Loss)

1,095

907

(42)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

1.88

1.55

(0.07)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,196

1,559

1,214

Total Expenditures

962

1,089

646

Current and Long-Term Debt

5,117

5,125

5,721

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,293

3,880

3,066

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

19.0

%

19.7

%

22.1

%


Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Income

1,264

1,012

252

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

2.16

1.73

0.43

Discretionary Cash Flow

2,296

2,030

1,261

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions

935

972

499

Free Cash Flow

1,361

1,058

762

Net Debt

824

1,245

2,655

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

3.6

%

5.6

%

11.6

%

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Increased regular dividend 82% to an indicated annual rate of $3.00 per share
  • Declared special dividend of $2.00 per share
  • Updated share repurchase authorization
  • Earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.16 per share
  • Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow
  • Capital expenditures near low end of guidance range driven by sustainable cost reductions
  • Oil and NGL production above high end of guidance ranges
  • Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

3Q 2021

3Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

449.5

444.5

448.6

377.6

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

157.9

140.0

138.5

140.1

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,422

1,410

1,445

1,190

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

844.4

819.5

828.0

716.0

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM)

935

1,000

972

499

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered exceptionally strong earnings and free cash flow in the third quarter driven by our double premium investment program. We extended our track record of reliable execution with better than expected production, capital expenditures, operating costs and product prices.

"For the second time this year, we've increased our dividend rate. This quarter's 82 percent raise brings our indicated annual rate to $3.00 per share, doubling the dividend compared to last year. Our high-return investment program, first spurred by our shift to a premium investment standard in 2016 and followed by the double premium standard instituted last year, has positioned the company to step up our cash return to shareholders. The sizable increase in the regular dividend closes the gap between the prior dividend level and the significant improvement in EOG's profitability since 2016. It should also be taken as a signal of our confidence that we can continue improving in the future.

"We also continue to deliver on our other cash return priorities, with a second special dividend to be paid this year and an update to our share repurchase authorization. Share repurchases provide the opportunity to create additional value for stockholders when executed prudently and at the right time. We remain firmly committed to our long-term free cash flow priorities.

"EOG has never been in better shape. Our high-return business model is sustainable for the long term, underpinned by a deep inventory of double premium drilling locations. We also remain optimistic about the potential of new exploration plays to improve the overall quality of our inventory. Our financial and operational results, our world-class assets as well as our continued progress on exploration are a testament to the strength of EOG's underlying business, all driven by our talented employees and unique culture. We are well positioned to be one of the lowest cost and lowest emissions producers and generate superior cash returns, free cash flow growth and long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 3Q 2021 vs 2Q 2021

Prices and Hedges
Natural gas, crude oil and NGL prices increased significantly in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by an increase in cash paid for hedge settlements in 3Q of $100 million compared with 2Q.

Volumes
Total company crude oil production of 449,500 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range due to better well productivity. Increased extraction of ethane boosted NGL production 14% higher than 2Q while contributing to slightly lower natural gas production, along with declines related to plant downtime in Trinidad. Total company equivalent volumes increased 2% compared with 2Q.

Per-Unit Costs
Per-unit cash operating costs in 3Q were 5% below the midpoint of the guidance range, primarily due to lower than forecasted lease and well and transportation costs. Compared with 2Q, per-unit cash operating costs increased 3% due to higher gathering and processing and general and administrative costs. In addition, per-unit taxes other than income increased compared with 2Q due to higher product prices.

Change in Cash 3Q 2021 vs 2Q 2021

Free Cash Flow
EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $2.3 billion in 3Q. The company incurred $935 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.4 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures
Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $935 million were near the low end of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. EOG was able to offset inflationary pressures with efficiency improvements in many areas. In particular, the application of "super-zipper" completion techniques, faster drilling times, lower-cost sand sourcing and the addition of infrastructure to procure lower-cost water all contributed to the overall cost reductions.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs were $0.32 below the guidance mid-point due to lower water handling and compression costs. Per-unit LOE costs were $0.10 below 2Q due to overall efficiency improvements. Per- unit costs were in-line with 3Q 2020.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation costs were below the guidance mid- point due to lower than expected NGL and oil transportation fees. Per-unit G&P costs increased from 2Q due to higher fuel prices while transportation costs were in-line with 2Q. Per-unit transportation and G&P costs increased 3% and 7%, respectively, compared with 3Q 2020 due to increased fuel prices and higher storage and terminal fees.

General and Administrative
Per-unit G&A costs were in line with the guidance midpoint. Per-unit G&A costs were above 2Q due to seasonally higher employee related costs. Per-unit G&A costs decreased from 3Q 2020 as increased production volumes more than offset increased employee related costs.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs were slightly below the guidance midpoint and declined 2% and 4% compared with 2Q 2021 and 3Q 2020, respectively, due to the addition of reserves from new wells at lower finding costs.

Free Cash Flow Allocation Actions

Declared $0.75 per Share Regular Dividend – 82% Increase to $3.00 per Share Indicated Annual Rate

The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend is payable January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2022. The new dividend represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate, an 82% increase from the previous level. The annual cash commitment towards the dividend is $785 million higher and reflects EOG's low cost of supply, robust cash flow generation and strong balance sheet. A growing, sustainable dividend is the company's primary mode of returning cash to shareholders. EOG has a long track record of delivering against this objective as the company has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.

$2.00 per Share Special Dividend
The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2021. EOG has now committed to return $2.7 billion of cash to stockholders in 2021, representing approximately 30 percent of expected 2021 discretionary cash flow.

Share Repurchase Authorization
In addition, the Board of Directors today updated EOG's share repurchase authorization to $5 billion. The updated authorization is consistent with EOG's long-standing cash flow priorities and complements existing avenues to return cash to shareholders through regular and special dividends. The repurchase authorization enables EOG to opportunistically increase per-share value for stockholders.

Third Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

3Q 2021

3Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

Variance

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

United States

448.3

443.5

4.8

446.9

428.7

442.4

376.6

Trinidad

1.2

1.0

0.2

1.7

2.2

2.3

1.0

Other International

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

Total

449.5

444.5

5.0

448.6

431.0

444.8

377.6

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

Total

157.9

140.0

17.9

138.5

124.3

141.4

140.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

United States

1,210

1,200

10

1,199

1,100

1,075

1,008

Trinidad

212

210

2

233

217

192

151

Other International

0

0

0

13

25

25

31

Total

1,422

1,410

12

1,445

1,342

1,292

1,190


Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

844.4

819.5

24.9

828.0

778.9

801.5

716.0

Total MMBoe

77.7

75.4

2.3

75.3

70.1

73.7

65.9


Benchmark Price

Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

70.55

66.06

57.80

42.67

40.94

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

4.01

2.83

2.69

2.65

1.94


Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)

United States

0.33

0.30

0.03

0.10

0.27

(0.81)

(0.75)

Trinidad

(10.36)

(7.50)

(2.86)

(9.80)

(8.03)

(9.76)

(15.53)


Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

53.5%

50.0%

3.5%

44.1%

48.5%

41.1%

35.0%


Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

United States

0.49

0.30

0.19

0.16

2.83

(0.36)

(0.45)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

Trinidad

3.39

3.35

0.04

3.37

3.38

3.57

2.35


Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

962

1,089

1,067

1,107

646

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

935

1,000

(65)

972

945

828

499


Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

Lease and Well

3.48

3.80

(0.32)

3.58

3.85

3.54

3.45

Transportation Costs

2.82

3.00

(0.18)

2.84

2.88

2.64

2.74

Gathering and Processing

1.87

1.90

(0.03)

1.70

1.98

1.62

1.74

General and Administrative

1.83

1.80

0.03

1.59

1.57

1.54

1.89

Cash Operating Costs

10.00

10.50

(0.50)

9.71

10.28

9.34

9.82

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

11.93

12.00

(0.07)

12.13

12.84

11.81

12.49


Expenses ($MM)

Exploration and Dry Hole

48

40

8

49

44

40

51

Impairment (GAAP)

82

44

44

143

79

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

69

85

(16)

43

43

57

52

Capitalized Interest

8

8

0

8

8

7

7

Net Interest

48

45

3

45

47

53

53


Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.8%

7.0%

(0.2%)

6.9%

6.7%

5.1%

7.2%

Income Taxes

Effective Rate

23.4%

23.5%

(0.1%)

19.3%

23.2%

21.1%

19.2%

Deferred Ratio

(33%)

33%

(66%)

(45%)

(18%)

60%

330%

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance2

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

4Q 2021
Guidance Range

FY 2021
Guidance Range

2020
Actual

2019
Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)








United States

442.0

-

450.0

441.5

-

443.5

408.1

455.5

Trinidad

0.5

-

1.5

1.4

-

1.6

1.0

0.6

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total

442.5

-

451.5

442.9

-

445.1

409.2

456.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)








Total

148.0

-

158.0

142.3

-

144.8

136.0

134.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)








United States

1,285

-

1,385

1,199

-

1,225

1,040

1,069

Trinidad

185

-

215

212

-

219

180

260

Other International

0

-

0

9

-

10

32

37

Total

1,470

-

1,600

1,420

-

1,454

1,252

1,366

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)








United States

804.2

-

838.8

783.6

-

792.5

717.5

767.8

Trinidad

31.3

-

37.3

36.7

-

38.1

30.9

44.0

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

1.5

-

1.7

5.4

6.2

Total

835.5

-

876.1

821.8

-

832.3

753.8

818.0










Benchmark Price








Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)





39.40

57.04

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)





2.08

2.62










Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)

United States

0.20

-

1.20

0.30

-

0.60

(0.75)

0.70

Trinidad

(12.00)

-

(10.00)

(12.79)

-

(10.64)

(9.20)

(9.88)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI








Total

50%

-

60%

50%

-

53%

34.0%

28.1%

Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)

United States

0.60

-

1.60

0.95

-

1.30

(0.47)

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)








Trinidad

3.20

-

3.70

3.34

-

3.46

2.57

2.72










Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)





4,113

6,900

Capital Expenditures5 (non-GAAP) ($MM)

950

-

1,150

3,800

-

4,000

3,490

6,234










Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)








Lease and Well

3.40

-

4.10

3.57

-

3.76

3.85

4.58

Transportation Costs

2.75

-

3.15

2.82

-

2.93

2.66

2.54

Gathering and Processing

1.80

-

2.00

1.83

-

1.89

1.66

1.60

General and Administrative

1.50

-

1.60

1.62

-

1.65

1.75

1.64

Cash Operating Costs

9.45

-

10.85

9.84

-

10.23

9.92

10.36

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

11.40

-

12.00

12.06

-

12.21

12.32

12.56










Expenses ($MM)








Exploration and Dry Hole

40

-

45

180

-

185

159

168

Impairment (GAAP)





2,100

518

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

100

-

140

257

-

297

232

243

Capitalized Interest

5

-

10

29

-

34

31

38

Net Interest

42

-

48

182

-

188

205

185










Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.0%

-

8.0%

6.5%

-

7.5%

6.6%

6.9%

Income Taxes








Effective Rate

21%

-

26%

20%

-

25%

18.2%

22.9%

Deferred Ratio

5%

-

20%

(20%)

-

(5%)

54.8%

107.4%

Third Quarter 2021 Results Webcast
Friday, November 5, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713‐571‐4902
Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes


1)

The 2022 dividend amount reflects the indicated annual rate of the quarterly dividend declared on November 4, 2021.


2)

The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.


3)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


4)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.


5)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

Glossary

Acq

Acquisitions

ATROR

After-tax rate of return

Bbl

Barrel

Bn

Billion

Boe

Barrels of oil equivalent

Bopd
CAGR

Barrels of oil per day
Compound annual growth rate

Capex

Capital expenditures

CO2e

Carbon dioxide equivalent

DCF

Discretionary cash flow

DD&A

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Disc

Discoveries

Divest

Divestitures

EPS

Earnings per share

Ext

Extensions

G&A

General and administrative expense

G&P

Gathering and processing expense

GHG

Greenhouse gas

HH

Henry Hub

LOE

Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense

MBbld

Thousand barrels of liquids per day

MBod

Thousand barrels of oil per day

MBoe

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MBoed

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf

Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcfd

Million cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs

Natural gas liquids

OTP

Other than price

NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

QoQ

Quarter over quarter

Trans

Transportation expense

USD

United States dollar

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

YoY

Year over year

$MM

Million United States dollars

$/Bbl

U.S. Dollars per barrel

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

$/Mcf

U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward‐looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward‐looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet goals or ambitions with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and  access to and use of water;  laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and  gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
  • the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q or Current Reports on Form 8‐K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on  Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)


3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Operating Revenues and Other







Crude Oil and Condensate

2,929

2,699

1,395

7,879

4,075

Natural Gas Liquids

548

367

185

1,229

439

Natural Gas

568

404

184

1,597

535

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

     Commodity Derivative Contracts

(494)

(427)

(4)

(1,288)

1,075

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,186

1,022

539

3,056

1,940

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

1

51

(71)

46

(41)

Other, Net

27

23

18

79

44

Total

4,765

4,139

2,246

12,598

8,067










Operating Expenses








Lease and Well

270

270

227

810

802

Transportation Costs

219

214

180

635

540

Gathering and Processing Costs

145

128

115

412

340

Exploration Costs

44

35

38

112

105

Dry Hole Costs

4

13

13

28

13

Impairments

82

44

79

170

1,957

Marketing Costs

1,184

991

523

3,013

2,077

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

927

914

823

2,741

2,530

General and Administrative

142

120

125

372

371

Taxes Other Than Income

277

239

126

731

364

Total

3,294

2,968

2,249

9,024

9,099










Operating Income (Loss)

1,471

1,171

(3)

3,574

(1,032)

Other Income (Expense), Net

6

(2)

3



17

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense

     and Income Taxes

1,477

1,169



3,574

(1,015)

Interest Expense, Net

48

45

53

140

152

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

1,429

1,124

(53)

3,434

(1,167)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

334

217

(11)

755

(225)

Net Income (Loss)

1,095

907

(42)

2,679

(942)










Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.4125

1.4125

0.3750

2.2375

1.1250

Net Income (Loss) Per Share








Basic

1.88

1.56

(0.07)

4.62

(1.63)

Diluted

1.88

1.55

(0.07)

4.59

(1.63)

Average Number of Common Shares








Basic

581

580

579

580

579

Diluted

584

584

579

584

579

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)


3Q 2021

3Q2020

% Change

2Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

% Change














Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes

     (MBbld) (A)










United States

448.3

376.6

19

%

446.9

441.3

396.6

11

%

Trinidad

1.2

1.0

20

%

1.7

1.7

0.5

240

%

Other International (B)









0.1

0.2

-50

%

Total

449.5

377.6

19

%

448.6

443.1

397.3

12

%














Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

     ($/Bbl) (C)












United States

70.88

40.19

76

%

66.16

65.18

37.45

74

%

Trinidad

60.19

25.41

137

%

56.26

54.33

26.35

106

%

Other International (B)



25.29

-100

%

55.56

42.36

45.09

-6

%

Composite

70.85

40.15

76

%

66.12

65.14

37.44

74

%














Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)












United States

157.9

140.1

13

%

138.5

140.4

134.2

5

%

Total

157.9

140.1

13

%

138.5

140.4

134.2

5

%














Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices

      ($/Bbl) (C)












United States

37.72

14.34

163

%

29.15

32.07

11.95

168

%

Composite

37.72

14.34

163

%

29.15

32.07

11.95

168

%














Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)












United States

1,210

1,008

20

%

1,199

1,170

1,029

14

%

Trinidad

212

151

40

%

233

221

175

26

%

Other International (B)



31

-100

%

13

12

34

-65

%

Total

1,422

1,190

19

%

1,445

1,403

1,238

13

%














Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)












United States

4.50

1.49

203

%

2.99

4.30

1.38

213

%

Trinidad

3.39

2.35

44

%

3.37

3.38

2.20

53

%

Other International (B)



4.73

-100

%

5.69

5.67

4.45

27

%

Composite

4.34

1.68

158

%

3.07

4.17

1.58

164

%














Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)












United States

807.9

684.7

18

%

785.2

776.8

702.3

11

%

Trinidad

36.5

26.2

39

%

40.6

38.5

29.8

29

%

Other International (B)



5.1

-100

%

2.2

2.0

5.7

-65

%

Total

844.4

716.0

18

%

828.0

817.3

737.8

11

%














Total MMBoe (D)

77.7

65.9

18

%

75.3

223.1

202.2

10

%















(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.


(B)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations.  The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.



(C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.  Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021).


(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas.  Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.  MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,293

3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net

2,154

1,522

Inventories

521

629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

18

65

Income Taxes Receivable



23

Other

363

294

Total

7,349

5,862

Property, Plant and Equipment


Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

67,024

64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,694

4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

71,718

69,272

Less:  Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(43,173)

(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,545

28,599

Deferred Income Taxes

14

2

Other Assets

1,264

1,342

Total Assets

37,172

35,805

Current Liabilities


Accounts Payable

1,972

1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable

492

206

Dividends Payable

240

217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

238


Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

38

781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

250

295

Other

254

280

Total

3,484

3,460




Long-Term Debt

5,079

5,035

Other Liabilities

2,214

2,149

Deferred Income Taxes

4,630

4,859

Commitments and Contingencies






Stockholders' Equity


Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,361,866
     Shares Issued at September 30, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at 
     December 31, 2020

206

206

Additional Paid in Capital

6,058

5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(13)

(12)

Retained Earnings

15,542

14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 371,249 Shares at September 30, 2021 and 
     124,265 Shares at December 31, 2020

(28)

(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity

21,765

20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

37,172

35,805

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

2Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities








Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided

     by Operating Activities:








Net Income (Loss)

1,095

(42)

907

2,679

(942)

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash








Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

927

823

914

2,741

2,530

Impairments

82

79

44

170

1,957

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

51

33

31

117

113

Deferred Income Taxes

(111)

(33)

(97)

(244)

(241)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(1)

71

(51)

(46)

41

Other, Net

2

2

6

15

2

Dry Hole Costs

4

13

13

28

13

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts








Total (Gains) Losses

494

4

427

1,288

(1,075)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements
      of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(293)

275

(193)

(516)

999

Other, Net

7

(1)



8

(1)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other
     Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

(145)

(260)

(186)

(639)

931

Inventories

(6)

7

37

95

92

Accounts Payable

(68)

(37)

11

115

(1,222)

Accrued Taxes Payable

206

73

(163)

286

12

Other Assets

167

162

(119)

(55)

415

Other Liabilities

(260)

51

32

(317)

(13)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
     with Investing Activities

45

(6)

(54)

(100)

276

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,196

1,214

1,559

5,625

3,887

Investing Cash Flows








Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(846)

(469)

(968)

(2,689)

(2,459)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(50)

(18)

(55)

(147)

(165)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

8

146

141

154

189

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated 
     with Investing Activities

(45)

6

54

100

(276)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(933)

(335)

(828)

(2,582)

(2,711)

Financing Cash Flows








Long-Term Debt Borrowings









1,484

Long-Term Debt Repayments







(750)

(1,000)

Dividends Paid

(820)

(217)

(239)

(1,278)

(601)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(21)

(10)

(2)

(33)

(15)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee 
     Stock Purchase Plan





9

9

8

Debt Issuance Costs









(3)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(9)

(5)

(9)

(27)

(13)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(850)

(232)

(241)

(2,079)

(140)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash



2

2



2

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

413

649

492

964

1,038

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

3,880

2,417

3,388

3,329

2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

4,293

3,066

3,880

4,293

3,066

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)








The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









3Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,429

(334)

1,095

1.88

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

494

(108)

386

0.65

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(293)

64

(229)

(0.39)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(1)



(1)


Add: Certain Impairments

13



13

0.02

Adjustments to Net Income

213

(44)

169

0.28








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,642

(378)

1,264

2.16








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





581

Diluted





584








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





581

Diluted





584


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(53)

11

(42)

(0.07)

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

4



4

0.01

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

275

(60)

215

0.37

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

71

(16)

55

0.09

Add: Certain Impairments

27

(7)

20

0.03

Adjustments to Net Loss

377

(83)

294

0.50








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

324

(72)

252

0.43








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





581


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,124

(217)

907

1.55

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

427

(93)

334

0.58

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(193)

42

(151)

(0.26)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(51)

17

(34)

(0.06)

Add: Certain Impairments

1



1


Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



(45)

(45)

(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income

184

(79)

105

0.18








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,308

(296)

1,012

1.73








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

3,434

(755)

2,679

4.59

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

1,288

(282)

1,006

1.72

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(516)

113

(403)

(0.69)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(46)

16

(30)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments

15



15

0.03

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



(45)

(45)

(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income

741

(198)

543

0.93








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

4,175

(953)

3,222

5.52








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(1,167)

225

(942)

(1.63)

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,075)

236

(839)

(1.45)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

999

(219)

780

1.35

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

41

(9)

32

0.06

Add: Certain Impairments

1,782

(374)

1,408

2.43

Adjustments to Net Loss

1,747

(366)

1,381

2.39








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

580

(141)

439

0.76








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





580


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







FY 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(739)

134

(605)

(1.04)

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,145)

251

(894)

(1.55)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

1,071

(235)

836

1.44

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

47

(10)

37

0.06

Add: Certain Impairments

1,868

(392)

1,476

2.55

Adjustments to Net Loss

1,841

(386)

1,455

2.50








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,102

(252)

850

1.46








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





581

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)

2Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

1.73




Realized Price


3Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

52.07


Less:  2Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe

(46.07)


Subtotal

6.00


Multiplied by: 3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

77.7


Total Change in Revenue

466


Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(107)


Change in Net Income

359


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.61




Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts


3Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative 
     Contracts

(293)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

64


After Tax - (a)

(229)


2Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative 
      Contracts

(193)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

42


After Tax - (b)

(151)


Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(78)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.13)




Wellhead Volumes


3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

77.7


Less:  2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(75.3)


Subtotal

2.3


Multiplied by:  3Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Including Total
     Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of 
     Oil Equivalent" schedule)

24.45


Change in Revenue

57


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(13)


Change in Net Income

44


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.08




Operating Cost per Boe


2Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP)
     (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

26.82


Less:  3Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-
     GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" 
     schedule)

(27.62)


Subtotal

(0.8)


Multiplied by:  3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

77.7


Change in Before-Tax Net Income

(62)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

14


Change in Net Income

(48)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.08)




Other Items

(0.05)




3Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

2.16

3Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted

584


Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)










The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP).  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.  EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below.  EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.











3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,196

1,559

1,214

5,625

3,887










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based
     Compensation Expenses)

39

29

37

96

90

Changes in Components of Working Capital and
     Other Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

145

186

260

639

(931)

Inventories

6

(37)

(7)

(95)

(92)

Accounts Payable

68

(11)

37

(115)

1,222

Accrued Taxes Payable

(206)

163

(73)

(286)

(12)

Other Assets

(167)

119

(162)

55

(415)

Other Liabilities

260

(32)

(51)

317

13

Changes in Components of Working Capital
     Associated with Investing Activities

(45)

54

6

100

(276)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable









113

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,296

2,030

1,261

6,336

3,599










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) – Percentage

     Increase

82

%




76

%











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,296

2,030

1,261

6,336

3,599

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions 
     (Non-GAAP) (a)

(935)

(972)

(499)

(2,852)

(2,662)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,361

1,058

762

3,484

937




















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):











3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

962

1,089

646

3,118

3,006

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

(8)

(31)

(44)

(56)

(69)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and
     Equipment










Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(15)



(80)

(37)

(128)

Non-Cash Finance Leases







(74)

(73)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(4)

(86)

(23)

(99)

(74)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

     (Non-GAAP)

935

972

499

2,852

2,662

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)















FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017








Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

5,008

8,163

7,769

4,265








Adjustments:






Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

126

113

125

122

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
      Liabilities






Accounts Receivable

(467)

92

368

392

Inventories

(123)

(90)

395

175

Accounts Payable

795

(169)

(439)

(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable

49

(40)

92

64

Other Assets

(325)

(358)

125

659

Other Liabilities

(8)

57

(11)

90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
     Investing and Financing Activities

(75)

115

(301)

(90)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

113

239

149

(513)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease)

-37

%

-2

%

71

%

76

%








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840

Less:






Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(3,490)

(6,234)

(6,172)

(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,603

1,888

2,100

612








(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):








Total Expenditures (GAAP)

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

Less:






Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment



(2)

(1)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(174)



(48)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

3,490

6,234

6,172

4,228








Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,359

3,595

8,649

7,329

5,237










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation
     Expenses)

104

124

158

134

158

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other 
     Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

233

(641)

(85)

24

179

Inventories

(171)

(58)

162

(53)

157

Accounts Payable

74

1,409

(544)

(179)

17

Accrued Taxes Payable

(93)

(12)

(16)

(75)

(78)

Other Assets

41

(118)

14

110

119

Other Liabilities

16

66

(75)

20

(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated 
      with Investing and Financing Activities

156

(500)

103

51

(74)

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation

30

26

99

56

67

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

     (Decrease)

-29

%

-54

%

14

%

29

%











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions 
     (Non-GAAP) (a)

(2,706)

(4,682)

(8,292)

(7,102)

(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

43

(791)

173

315

(1,794)










(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,554

5,216

8,632

7,361

7,754

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

20

(53)

(196)

(134)

(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and 
     Equipment

(17)







(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(3,102)



(5)

(5)

(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(749)

(481)

(139)

(120)

(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-

     GAAP)

2,706

4,682

8,292

7,102

7,540










Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













3Q 2021

3Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017












Exploration and Development Drilling

653

378

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

Facilities

100

38

347

629

625

575

Leasehold Acquisitions

90

88

265

276

488

427

Property Acquisitions

4

23

135

380

124

73

Capitalized Interest

9

7

31

38

24

27

Subtotal

856

534

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

Exploration Costs

44

38

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

4

13

13

28

5

5

Exploration and Development Expenditures

904

585

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

Asset Retirement Costs

8

44

117

186

70

56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

912

629

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

50

17

395

272

286

173

Total Expenditures

962

646

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net).  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.








3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020







Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

1,095

(42)

2,679

(942)







Adjustments:





Interest Expense, Net

48

53

140

152

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

334

(11)

755

(225)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

927

823

2,741

2,530

Exploration Costs

44

38

112

105

Dry Hole Costs

4

13

28

13

Impairments

82

79

170

1,957

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,534

953

6,625

3,590

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

494

4

1,288

(1,075)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(293)

275

(516)

999

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(1)

71

(46)

41







Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,734

1,303

7,351

3,555







Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

110

%

107

%








Definitions





EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.







September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021






Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,765

20,881

20,762






Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,117

5,125

5,133

Less: Cash

(4,293)

(3,880)

(3,388)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

824

1,245

1,745






Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,882

26,006

25,895






Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,589

22,126

22,507






Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.0

%

19.7

%

19.8

%






Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

3.6

%

5.6

%

7.8

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222

Less: Cash

(3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

22.3

%

22.1

%

21.9

%

19.6

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

10.9

%

11.6

%

14.0

%

9.7

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081

Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.3

%

19.7

%

20.1

%

23.4

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

12.7

%

14.5

%

16.3

%

19.9

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435

Less: Cash

(1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

23.9

%

25.8

%

26.9

%

27.6

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

18.9

%

21.8

%

23.7

%

25.0

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987

Less: Cash

(834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

28.2

%

31.4

%

33.4

%

33.4

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

25.4

%

28.5

%

27.7

%

28.1

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)








December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30,

2016

March 31,

2016

December 31,

2015









Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,660

Less: Cash

(1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,941










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,603










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,884










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

33.3

%

37.2

%

36.7

%

36.0

%

34.0

%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

     [(a) + (c)]

27.8

%

33.5

%

34.0

%

33.7

%

31.5

%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)














The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe.  There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources.  Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program.  Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry.  Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures.  Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs.  EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.















2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and
     Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
     Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Acquisition Costs of Proved
Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

(749)

(481)

(139)

Total Exploration and Development

    Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

    GAAP) - (a)

3,269

5,964

5,935

4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and
     Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
     Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
     Proved Properties

(15)

(52)

(71)

(26)

(732)




Total Exploration and Development

     Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

3,389

6,292

5,988

4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709














Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

     Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)












Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(278)

(60)

35

154

(101)

(574)

52

Revisions Other Than Price

(89)



(40)

48

253

107

49

Purchases in Place

10

17

12

2

42

56

14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other
Additions - (d)

564

750

670

421

209

246

519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

207

707

677

625

403

(165)

634

Sales in Place

(31)

(5)

(11)

(21)

(168)

(4)

(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

Sources

176

702

666

604

235

(169)

598














Production

285

301

265

224

206

210

220















2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)












Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

5.79

7.95

8.86

9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

16.32

8.90

8.85

6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to
Price -  (b / ( e - c))

6.98

8.21

9.33

8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of October 29, 2021. 


Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151

$

50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201

51.29

April - June 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

51.68

July - September 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

52.71

January - March 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.58

April - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62

July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59

October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.68

January - March 2023

NYMEX WTI

150

67.92

April - June 2023

NYMEX WTI

120

67.79

July - September 2023

NYMEX WTI

9

68.00

Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

Differential

($/Bbl)

February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30

$

0.11

March - November 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15


(1)

This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January - October 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

$

29.44

November - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

29.44

Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

$

2.99

500

$

2.43

April - September 2021
     (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81

October - November 2021
     (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

500

2.83

December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

500

2.83

January - December 2022
     (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20

2.75




January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57




January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.18




January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07




January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07




April - September 2021
     (closed)

JKM

70

6.65






(1)

In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time.  EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price

($/MMBtu)

January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

140

$

0.01

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

65

0.00

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00


(1)

This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Glossary:

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British Thermal Units

Bbl

Barrel

EOG

EOG Resources, Inc.

HSC

Houston Ship Channel

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

MBbld

Thousand barrels per day

MMBtu

Million British Thermal Units

MMBtud

Million British Thermal Units per day

NGL

Natural Gas Liquids

NYMEX

New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be).  As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.


Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

  - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

  - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite  facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

  - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

  - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

  - Offsite Production Facilities

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured

Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

  - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

  - Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)








The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









2020

2019

2018

2017








Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

205

185

245


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(43)

(39)

(51)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

162

146

194










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

(605)

2,735

3,419


Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)

1,455

158

(201)


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

850

2,893

3,218










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

20,302

21,641

19,364

16,283








Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

20,972

20,503

17,824










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,816

5,175

6,083

6,387

Less:  Cash

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

2,487

3,147

4,527

5,553








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

26,118

26,816

25,447

22,670








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

22,789

24,788

23,891

21,836








Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

23,789

24,340

22,864










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

(1.9)

%

11.8

%

15.8

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

4.3

%

12.5

%

14.9

%









Return on Equity (ROE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

(2.9)

%

13.3

%

19.2

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)

4.1

%

14.1

%

18.1

%









* Average for the current and immediately preceding year






















(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):









Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Year Ended December 31, 2020






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(74)

16

(58)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

1,868

(392)

1,476

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions

47

(10)

37

Total

1,841

(386)

1,455








Year Ended December 31, 2019






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

51

(11)

40

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

275

(60)

215

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)

27

(97)

Total

202

(44)

158








Year Ended December 31, 2018






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(93)

20

(73)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

153

(34)

119

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)

38

(137)

Less:  Tax Reform Impact



(110)

(110)

Total

(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.















2017

2016

2015










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)



274

282

237

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)



(96)

(99)

(83)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)



178

183

154










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)



2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)



16,283

13,982

12,943










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)



15,133

13,463

15,328










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)



6,387

6,986

6,655

Less:  Cash



(834)

(1,600)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)



5,553

5,386

5,936










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)



22,670

20,968

19,598










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)



21,836

19,368

18,879










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)



20,602

19,124

20,206










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)



13.4

%

-4.8

%

-21.6

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)



17.1

%

-8.1

%

-29.5

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















2014

2013

2012










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)



201

235

214

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)



(70)

(82)

(75)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)



131

153

139










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)



2,915

2,197

570










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)



17,713

15,418

13,285










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)



16,566

14,352

12,963










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)



5,906

5,909

6,312

Less:  Cash



(2,087)

(1,318)

(876)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)



3,819

4,591

5,436










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)



23,619

21,327

19,597










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)



21,532

20,009

18,721










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)



20,771

19,365

17,878










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)



14.7

%

12.1

%

4.0

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)



17.6

%

15.3

%

4.4

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)










EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.

 

EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020










Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

77.7

75.3

70.1

73.7

65.9










Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

4,765

4,139

3,694

2,965

2,246

Total Operating Expenses (c)

3,294

2,968

2,762

2,477

2,249

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

1,471

1,171

932

488

(3)










Wellhead Revenues








Crude Oil and Condensate

2,929

2,699

2,251

1,711

1,395

Natural Gas Liquids

548

367

314

229

185

Natural Gas

568

404

625

302

184

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

4,045

3,470

3,190

2,242

1,764










Operating Costs








Lease and Well

270

270

270

261

227

Transportation Costs

219

214

202

195

180

Gathering and Processing Costs

145

128

139

119

115

General and Administrative

142

120

110

113

125

Taxes Other Than Income

277

239

215

114

126

Interest Expense, Net

48

45

47

53

53

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

     Costs) (f)

1,101

1,016

983

855

826










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

927

914

900

870

823










Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

2,028

1,930

1,883

1,725

1,649










Exploration Costs

44

35

33

41

38

Dry Hole Costs

4

13

11



13

Impairments

82

44

44

143

79

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

130

92

88

184

130

Less:  Certain Impairments (1)

(13)

(1)

(1)

(86)

(27)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

117

91

87

98

103










Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

     (GAAP)) - (h)

2,158

2,022

1,971

1,909

1,779

Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

     (Non-GAAP)) - (i)

2,145

2,021

1,970

1,823

1,752










Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))

1,887

1,448

1,219

333

(15)

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

1,900

1,449

1,220

419

12






























Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)


















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe

    - (b) / (a)

61.33

54.97

52.70

40.23

34.08

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

42.40

39.42

39.40

33.61

34.13

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe

    - (d) / (a)

18.93

15.55

13.30

6.62

(0.05)










Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

52.07

46.07

45.49

30.39

26.77










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
    Exploration Costs) -   (f) / (a)

14.19

13.48

14.02

11.60

12.56










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and

    Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

37.88

32.59

31.47

18.79

14.21










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration
     Costs) - (g) / (a)

26.12

25.61

26.86

23.41

25.05










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

    Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

25.95

20.46

18.63

6.98

1.72










Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
    Costs) - (h) / (a)

27.79

26.85

28.12

25.90

27.00










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

    Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

24.28

19.22

17.37

4.49

(0.23)










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)


















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
     Costs) - (i) / (a)

27.62

26.85

28.11

24.72

26.62










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

24.45

19.25

17.38

5.67

0.15











(1)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









2020

2019

2018

2017








Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

275.9

298.6

262.5

222.3








Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

11,032

17,380

17,275

11,208

Total Operating Expenses (c)

11,576

13,681

12,806

10,282

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

(544)

3,699

4,469

926








Wellhead Revenues






Crude Oil and Condensate

5,786

9,613

9,517

6,256

Natural Gas Liquids

668

785

1,128

730

Natural Gas

837

1,184

1,302

922

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

7,291

11,582

11,947

7,908








Operating Costs






Lease and Well

1,063

1,367

1,283

1,045

Transportation Costs

735

758

747

740

Gathering and Processing Costs

459

479

437

149

General and Administrative (GAAP)

484

489

427

434

Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination







(10)

Less:  Joint Venture Transaction Costs







(3)

Less:  Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible







(5)