EOG Resources Reports Excellent Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Regular Dividend 82% and Declares $2.00 per Share Special Dividend

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data



3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020



GAAP Total Revenue 4,765

4,139

2,246



Net Income (Loss) 1,095

907

(42)



Net Income (Loss) Per Share 1.88

1.55

(0.07)



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,196

1,559

1,214



Total Expenditures 962

1,089

646



Current and Long-Term Debt 5,117

5,125

5,721



Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,293

3,880

3,066



Debt-to-Total Capitalization 19.0 % 19.7 % 22.1 %





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income 1,264

1,012

252



Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.16

1.73

0.43



Discretionary Cash Flow 2,296

2,030

1,261



Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions 935

972

499



Free Cash Flow 1,361

1,058

762



Net Debt 824

1,245

2,655



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 3.6 % 5.6 % 11.6 %



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Increased regular dividend 82% to an indicated annual rate of $3.00 per share

per share Declared special dividend of $2.00 per share

per share Updated share repurchase authorization

Earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion , or $2.16 per share

, or per share Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Capital expenditures near low end of guidance range driven by sustainable cost reductions

Oil and NGL production above high end of guidance ranges

Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 3Q 2021 3Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 449.5 444.5 448.6 377.6 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 157.9 140.0 138.5 140.1 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,422 1,410 1,445 1,190 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 844.4 819.5 828.0 716.0

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 935 1,000 972 499

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered exceptionally strong earnings and free cash flow in the third quarter driven by our double premium investment program. We extended our track record of reliable execution with better than expected production, capital expenditures, operating costs and product prices.

"For the second time this year, we've increased our dividend rate. This quarter's 82 percent raise brings our indicated annual rate to $3.00 per share, doubling the dividend compared to last year. Our high-return investment program, first spurred by our shift to a premium investment standard in 2016 and followed by the double premium standard instituted last year, has positioned the company to step up our cash return to shareholders. The sizable increase in the regular dividend closes the gap between the prior dividend level and the significant improvement in EOG's profitability since 2016. It should also be taken as a signal of our confidence that we can continue improving in the future.

"We also continue to deliver on our other cash return priorities, with a second special dividend to be paid this year and an update to our share repurchase authorization. Share repurchases provide the opportunity to create additional value for stockholders when executed prudently and at the right time. We remain firmly committed to our long-term free cash flow priorities.

"EOG has never been in better shape. Our high-return business model is sustainable for the long term, underpinned by a deep inventory of double premium drilling locations. We also remain optimistic about the potential of new exploration plays to improve the overall quality of our inventory. Our financial and operational results, our world-class assets as well as our continued progress on exploration are a testament to the strength of EOG's underlying business, all driven by our talented employees and unique culture. We are well positioned to be one of the lowest cost and lowest emissions producers and generate superior cash returns, free cash flow growth and long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 3Q 2021 vs 2Q 2021

Prices and Hedges

Natural gas, crude oil and NGL prices increased significantly in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by an increase in cash paid for hedge settlements in 3Q of $100 million compared with 2Q.

Volumes

Total company crude oil production of 449,500 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range due to better well productivity. Increased extraction of ethane boosted NGL production 14% higher than 2Q while contributing to slightly lower natural gas production, along with declines related to plant downtime in Trinidad. Total company equivalent volumes increased 2% compared with 2Q.

Per-Unit Costs

Per-unit cash operating costs in 3Q were 5% below the midpoint of the guidance range, primarily due to lower than forecasted lease and well and transportation costs. Compared with 2Q, per-unit cash operating costs increased 3% due to higher gathering and processing and general and administrative costs. In addition, per-unit taxes other than income increased compared with 2Q due to higher product prices.

Change in Cash 3Q 2021 vs 2Q 2021

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $2.3 billion in 3Q. The company incurred $935 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.4 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $935 million were near the low end of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. EOG was able to offset inflationary pressures with efficiency improvements in many areas. In particular, the application of "super-zipper" completion techniques, faster drilling times, lower-cost sand sourcing and the addition of infrastructure to procure lower-cost water all contributed to the overall cost reductions.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs were $0.32 below the guidance mid-point due to lower water handling and compression costs. Per-unit LOE costs were $0.10 below 2Q due to overall efficiency improvements. Per- unit costs were in-line with 3Q 2020.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation costs were below the guidance mid- point due to lower than expected NGL and oil transportation fees. Per-unit G&P costs increased from 2Q due to higher fuel prices while transportation costs were in-line with 2Q. Per-unit transportation and G&P costs increased 3% and 7%, respectively, compared with 3Q 2020 due to increased fuel prices and higher storage and terminal fees.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs were in line with the guidance midpoint. Per-unit G&A costs were above 2Q due to seasonally higher employee related costs. Per-unit G&A costs decreased from 3Q 2020 as increased production volumes more than offset increased employee related costs.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs were slightly below the guidance midpoint and declined 2% and 4% compared with 2Q 2021 and 3Q 2020, respectively, due to the addition of reserves from new wells at lower finding costs.

Free Cash Flow Allocation Actions

Declared $0.75 per Share Regular Dividend – 82% Increase to $3.00 per Share Indicated Annual Rate

The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend is payable January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2022. The new dividend represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate, an 82% increase from the previous level. The annual cash commitment towards the dividend is $785 million higher and reflects EOG's low cost of supply, robust cash flow generation and strong balance sheet. A growing, sustainable dividend is the company's primary mode of returning cash to shareholders. EOG has a long track record of delivering against this objective as the company has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.

$2.00 per Share Special Dividend

The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2021. EOG has now committed to return $2.7 billion of cash to stockholders in 2021, representing approximately 30 percent of expected 2021 discretionary cash flow.

Share Repurchase Authorization

In addition, the Board of Directors today updated EOG's share repurchase authorization to $5 billion. The updated authorization is consistent with EOG's long-standing cash flow priorities and complements existing avenues to return cash to shareholders through regular and special dividends. The repurchase authorization enables EOG to opportunistically increase per-share value for stockholders.

Third Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 3Q 2021 3Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

United States 448.3 443.5 4.8 446.9 428.7 442.4 376.6

Trinidad 1.2 1.0 0.2 1.7 2.2 2.3 1.0

Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0

Total 449.5 444.5 5.0 448.6 431.0 444.8 377.6

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

Total 157.9 140.0 17.9 138.5 124.3 141.4 140.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

United States 1,210 1,200 10 1,199 1,100 1,075 1,008

Trinidad 212 210 2 233 217 192 151

Other International 0 0 0 13 25 25 31

Total 1,422 1,410 12 1,445 1,342 1,292 1,190





Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 844.4 819.5 24.9 828.0 778.9 801.5 716.0

Total MMBoe 77.7 75.4 2.3 75.3 70.1 73.7 65.9





Benchmark Price

Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 70.55



66.06 57.80 42.67 40.94

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 4.01



2.83 2.69 2.65 1.94





Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)

United States 0.33 0.30 0.03 0.10 0.27 (0.81) (0.75)

Trinidad (10.36) (7.50) (2.86) (9.80) (8.03) (9.76) (15.53)





Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI 53.5% 50.0% 3.5% 44.1% 48.5% 41.1% 35.0%





Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

United States 0.49 0.30 0.19 0.16 2.83 (0.36) (0.45)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

Trinidad 3.39 3.35 0.04 3.37 3.38 3.57 2.35





Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 962



1,089 1,067 1,107 646

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 935 1,000 (65) 972 945 828 499





Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

Lease and Well 3.48 3.80 (0.32) 3.58 3.85 3.54 3.45

Transportation Costs 2.82 3.00 (0.18) 2.84 2.88 2.64 2.74

Gathering and Processing 1.87 1.90 (0.03) 1.70 1.98 1.62 1.74

General and Administrative 1.83 1.80 0.03 1.59 1.57 1.54 1.89

Cash Operating Costs 10.00 10.50 (0.50) 9.71 10.28 9.34 9.82

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11.93 12.00 (0.07) 12.13 12.84 11.81 12.49





Expenses ($MM)

Exploration and Dry Hole 48 40 8 49 44 40 51

Impairment (GAAP) 82



44 44 143 79

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 69 85 (16) 43 43 57 52

Capitalized Interest 8 8 0 8 8 7 7

Net Interest 48 45 3 45 47 53 53





Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.8% 7.0% (0.2%) 6.9% 6.7% 5.1% 7.2%

Income Taxes

Effective Rate 23.4% 23.5% (0.1%) 19.3% 23.2% 21.1% 19.2%

Deferred Ratio (33%) 33% (66%) (45%) (18%) 60% 330%



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance2

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 4Q 2021

Guidance Range FY 2021

Guidance Range 2020

Actual 2019

Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

















United States 442.0 - 450.0 441.5 - 443.5 408.1 455.5

Trinidad 0.5 - 1.5 1.4 - 1.6 1.0 0.6

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.1 0.1

Total 442.5 - 451.5 442.9 - 445.1 409.2 456.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

















Total 148.0 - 158.0 142.3 - 144.8 136.0 134.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

















United States 1,285 - 1,385 1,199 - 1,225 1,040 1,069

Trinidad 185 - 215 212 - 219 180 260

Other International 0 - 0 9 - 10 32 37

Total 1,470 - 1,600 1,420 - 1,454 1,252 1,366

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

















United States 804.2 - 838.8 783.6 - 792.5 717.5 767.8

Trinidad 31.3 - 37.3 36.7 - 38.1 30.9 44.0

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 1.5 - 1.7 5.4 6.2

Total 835.5 - 876.1 821.8 - 832.3 753.8 818.0





















Benchmark Price

















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)











39.40 57.04

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)











2.08 2.62





















Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)

United States 0.20 - 1.20 0.30 - 0.60 (0.75) 0.70

Trinidad (12.00) - (10.00) (12.79) - (10.64) (9.20) (9.88)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

















Total 50% - 60% 50% - 53% 34.0% 28.1%

Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)

United States 0.60 - 1.60 0.95 - 1.30 (0.47) (0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

















Trinidad 3.20 - 3.70 3.34 - 3.46 2.57 2.72





















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)











4,113 6,900

Capital Expenditures5 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 950 - 1,150 3,800 - 4,000 3,490 6,234





















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

















Lease and Well 3.40 - 4.10 3.57 - 3.76 3.85 4.58

Transportation Costs 2.75 - 3.15 2.82 - 2.93 2.66 2.54

Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00 1.83 - 1.89 1.66 1.60

General and Administrative 1.50 - 1.60 1.62 - 1.65 1.75 1.64

Cash Operating Costs 9.45 - 10.85 9.84 - 10.23 9.92 10.36

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11.40 - 12.00 12.06 - 12.21 12.32 12.56





















Expenses ($MM)

















Exploration and Dry Hole 40 - 45 180 - 185 159 168

Impairment (GAAP)











2,100 518

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 100 - 140 257 - 297 232 243

Capitalized Interest 5 - 10 29 - 34 31 38

Net Interest 42 - 48 182 - 188 205 185





















Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0% - 8.0% 6.5% - 7.5% 6.6% 6.9%

Income Taxes

















Effective Rate 21% - 26% 20% - 25% 18.2% 22.9%

Deferred Ratio 5% - 20% (20%) - (5%) 54.8% 107.4%



Third Quarter 2021 Results Webcast

Friday, November 5, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713‐571‐4902

Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes



1) The 2022 dividend amount reflects the indicated annual rate of the quarterly dividend declared on November 4, 2021.



2) The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.



3) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



4) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



5) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd

CAGR Barrels of oil per day

Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DCF Discretionary cash flow DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids OTP Other than price NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange QoQ Quarter over quarter Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward‐looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward‐looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet goals or ambitions with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q or Current Reports on Form 8‐K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020 Operating Revenues and Other















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,929



2,699



1,395



7,879



4,075

Natural Gas Liquids 548



367



185



1,229



439

Natural Gas 568



404



184



1,597



535

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (494)



(427)



(4)



(1,288)



1,075

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,186



1,022



539



3,056



1,940

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 1



51



(71)



46



(41)

Other, Net 27



23



18



79



44

Total 4,765



4,139



2,246



12,598



8,067





















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 270



270



227



810



802

Transportation Costs 219



214



180



635



540

Gathering and Processing Costs 145



128



115



412



340

Exploration Costs 44



35



38



112



105

Dry Hole Costs 4



13



13



28



13

Impairments 82



44



79



170



1,957

Marketing Costs 1,184



991



523



3,013



2,077

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 927



914



823



2,741



2,530

General and Administrative 142



120



125



372



371

Taxes Other Than Income 277



239



126



731



364

Total 3,294



2,968



2,249



9,024



9,099





















Operating Income (Loss) 1,471



1,171



(3)



3,574



(1,032)

Other Income (Expense), Net 6



(2)



3



—



17

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 1,477



1,169



—



3,574



(1,015)

Interest Expense, Net 48



45



53



140



152

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,429



1,124



(53)



3,434



(1,167)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 334



217



(11)



755



(225)

Net Income (Loss) 1,095



907



(42)



2,679



(942)





















Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.4125



1.4125



0.3750



2.2375



1.1250

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

















Basic 1.88



1.56



(0.07)



4.62



(1.63)

Diluted 1.88



1.55



(0.07)



4.59



(1.63)

Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 581



580



579



580



579

Diluted 584



584



579



584



579



Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)



3Q 2021

3Q2020

% Change

2Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 448.3



376.6



19 %

446.9



441.3



396.6



11 % Trinidad 1.2



1.0



20 %

1.7



1.7



0.5



240 % Other International (B) —



—







—



0.1



0.2



-50 % Total 449.5



377.6



19 %

448.6



443.1



397.3



12 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 70.88



40.19



76 %

66.16



65.18



37.45



74 % Trinidad 60.19



25.41



137 %

56.26



54.33



26.35



106 % Other International (B) —



25.29



-100 %

55.56



42.36



45.09



-6 % Composite 70.85



40.15



76 %

66.12



65.14



37.44



74 %



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 157.9



140.1



13 %

138.5



140.4



134.2



5 % Total 157.9



140.1



13 %

138.5



140.4



134.2



5 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 37.72



14.34



163 %

29.15



32.07



11.95



168 % Composite 37.72



14.34



163 %

29.15



32.07



11.95



168 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,210



1,008



20 %

1,199



1,170



1,029



14 % Trinidad 212



151



40 %

233



221



175



26 % Other International (B) —



31



-100 %

13



12



34



-65 % Total 1,422



1,190



19 %

1,445



1,403



1,238



13 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States 4.50



1.49



203 %

2.99



4.30



1.38



213 % Trinidad 3.39



2.35



44 %

3.37



3.38



2.20



53 % Other International (B) —



4.73



-100 %

5.69



5.67



4.45



27 % Composite 4.34



1.68



158 %

3.07



4.17



1.58



164 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)

























United States 807.9



684.7



18 %

785.2



776.8



702.3



11 % Trinidad 36.5



26.2



39 %

40.6



38.5



29.8



29 % Other International (B) —



5.1



-100 %

2.2



2.0



5.7



-65 % Total 844.4



716.0



18 %

828.0



817.3



737.8



11 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 77.7



65.9



18 %

75.3



223.1



202.2



10 %































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.



(B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.



(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021).



(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,293



3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net 2,154



1,522

Inventories 521



629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 18



65

Income Taxes Receivable —



23

Other 363



294

Total 7,349



5,862



Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,024



64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,694



4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 71,718



69,272

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (43,173)



(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,545



28,599

Deferred Income Taxes 14



2

Other Assets 1,264



1,342

Total Assets 37,172



35,805



Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 1,972



1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable 492



206

Dividends Payable 240



217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 238



—

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 38



781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 250



295

Other 254



280

Total 3,484



3,460









Long-Term Debt 5,079



5,035

Other Liabilities 2,214



2,149

Deferred Income Taxes 4,630



4,859

Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,361,866

Shares Issued at September 30, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at

December 31, 2020 206



206

Additional Paid in Capital 6,058



5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13)



(12)

Retained Earnings 15,542



14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 371,249 Shares at September 30, 2021 and

124,265 Shares at December 31, 2020 (28)



(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity 21,765



20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 37,172



35,805



Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

2Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

















Net Income (Loss) 1,095



(42)



907



2,679



(942)

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 927



823



914



2,741



2,530

Impairments 82



79



44



170



1,957

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 51



33



31



117



113

Deferred Income Taxes (111)



(33)



(97)



(244)



(241)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (1)



71



(51)



(46)



41

Other, Net 2



2



6



15



2

Dry Hole Costs 4



13



13



28



13

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

















Total (Gains) Losses 494



4



427



1,288



(1,075)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements

of Commodity Derivative Contracts (293)



275



(193)



(516)



999

Other, Net 7



(1)



—



8



(1)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable (145)



(260)



(186)



(639)



931

Inventories (6)



7



37



95



92

Accounts Payable (68)



(37)



11



115



(1,222)

Accrued Taxes Payable 206



73



(163)



286



12

Other Assets 167



162



(119)



(55)



415

Other Liabilities (260)



51



32



(317)



(13)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities 45



(6)



(54)



(100)



276

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,196



1,214



1,559



5,625



3,887

Investing Cash Flows

















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (846)



(469)



(968)



(2,689)



(2,459)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (50)



(18)



(55)



(147)



(165)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 8



146



141



154



189

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities (45)



6



54



100



(276)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (933)



(335)



(828)



(2,582)



(2,711)

Financing Cash Flows

















Long-Term Debt Borrowings —



—



—



—



1,484

Long-Term Debt Repayments —



—



—



(750)



(1,000)

Dividends Paid (820)



(217)



(239)



(1,278)



(601)

Treasury Stock Purchased (21)



(10)



(2)



(33)



(15)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee

Stock Purchase Plan —



—



9



9



8

Debt Issuance Costs —



—



—



—



(3)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (9)



(5)



(9)



(27)



(13)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (850)



(232)



(241)



(2,079)



(140)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash —



2



2



—



2

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 413



649



492



964



1,038

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,880



2,417



3,388



3,329



2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,293



3,066



3,880



4,293



3,066



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















3Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,429



(334)



1,095



1.88

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 494



(108)



386



0.65

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (293)



64



(229)



(0.39)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (1)



—



(1)



—

Add: Certain Impairments 13



—



13



0.02

Adjustments to Net Income 213



(44)



169



0.28

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,642



(378)



1,264



2.16

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











581

Diluted











584

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581

Diluted











584





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (53)



11



(42)



(0.07)

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 4



—



4



0.01

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 275



(60)



215



0.37

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 71



(16)



55



0.09

Add: Certain Impairments 27



(7)



20



0.03

Adjustments to Net Loss 377



(83)



294



0.50

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 324



(72)



252



0.43

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











581





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,124



(217)



907



1.55

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 427



(93)



334



0.58

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (193)



42



(151)



(0.26)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (51)



17



(34)



(0.06)

Add: Certain Impairments 1



—



1



—

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —



(45)



(45)



(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income 184



(79)



105



0.18

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,308



(296)



1,012



1.73

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,434



(755)



2,679



4.59

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,288



(282)



1,006



1.72

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (516)



113



(403)



(0.69)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (46)



16



(30)



(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 15



—



15



0.03

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —



(45)



(45)



(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income 741



(198)



543



0.93

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 4,175



(953)



3,222



5.52

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (1,167)



225



(942)



(1.63)

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,075)



236



(839)



(1.45)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 999



(219)



780



1.35

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 41



(9)



32



0.06

Add: Certain Impairments 1,782



(374)



1,408



2.43

Adjustments to Net Loss 1,747



(366)



1,381



2.39

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 580



(141)



439



0.76

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











580





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (739)



134



(605)



(1.04)

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,145)



251



(894)



(1.55)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,071



(235)



836



1.44

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 47



(10)



37



0.06

Add: Certain Impairments 1,868



(392)



1,476



2.55

Adjustments to Net Loss 1,841



(386)



1,455



2.50

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,102



(252)



850



1.46

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











581



Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited) 2Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.73









Realized Price





3Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 52.07





Less: 2Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (46.07)





Subtotal 6.00





Multiplied by: 3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 77.7





Total Change in Revenue 466





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (107)





Change in Net Income 359





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.61









Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





3Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (293)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 64





After Tax - (a) (229)





2Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (193)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 42





After Tax - (b) (151)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (78)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.13)









Wellhead Volumes





3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 77.7





Less: 2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (75.3)





Subtotal 2.3





Multiplied by: 3Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of

Oil Equivalent" schedule) 24.45





Change in Revenue 57





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (13)





Change in Net Income 44





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.08









Operating Cost per Boe





2Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP)

(refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 26.82





Less: 3Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-

GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) (27.62)





Subtotal (0.8)





Multiplied by: 3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 77.7





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (62)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) 14





Change in Net Income (48)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.08)









Other Items



(0.05)









3Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.16

3Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 584







Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,196



1,559



1,214



5,625



3,887





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based

Compensation Expenses) 39



29



37



96



90

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 145



186



260



639



(931)

Inventories 6



(37)



(7)



(95)



(92)

Accounts Payable 68



(11)



37



(115)



1,222

Accrued Taxes Payable (206)



163



(73)



(286)



(12)

Other Assets (167)



119



(162)



55



(415)

Other Liabilities 260



(32)



(51)



317



13

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (45)



54



6



100



(276)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —



—



—



—



113

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,296



2,030



1,261



6,336



3,599





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) – Percentage Increase 82 %









76 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,296



2,030



1,261



6,336



3,599

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (935)



(972)



(499)



(2,852)



(2,662)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,361



1,058



762



3,484



937









































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):





















3Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 962



1,089



646



3,118



3,006

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (8)



(31)



(44)



(56)



(69)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment —



—



—



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (15)



—



(80)



(37)



(128)

Non-Cash Finance Leases —



—



—



(74)



(73)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (4)



(86)



(23)



(99)



(74)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 935



972



499



2,852



2,662



Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)































FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 5,008



8,163



7,769



4,265

















Adjustments:













Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 126



113



125



122

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities













Accounts Receivable (467)



92



368



392

Inventories (123)



(90)



395



175

Accounts Payable 795



(169)



(439)



(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable 49



(40)



92



64

Other Assets (325)



(358)



125



659

Other Liabilities (8)



57



(11)



90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with

Investing and Financing Activities (75)



115



(301)



(90)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 113



239



149



(513)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -37 %

-2 %

71 %

76 %















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

Less:













Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (3,490)



(6,234)



(6,172)



(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,603



1,888



2,100



612

















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613

Less:













Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —



(2)



(1)



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases (174)



—



(48)



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 3,490



6,234



6,172



4,228



















Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,359



3,595



8,649



7,329



5,237





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Expenses) 104



124



158



134



158

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 233



(641)



(85)



24



179

Inventories (171)



(58)



162



(53)



157

Accounts Payable 74



1,409



(544)



(179)



17

Accrued Taxes Payable (93)



(12)



(16)



(75)



(78)

Other Assets 41



(118)



14



110



119

Other Liabilities 16



66



(75)



20



(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing and Financing Activities 156



(500)



103



51



(74)

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 30



26



99



56



67

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -29 %

-54 %

14 %

29 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (2,706)



(4,682)



(8,292)



(7,102)



(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 43



(791)



173



315



(1,794)





















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,554



5,216



8,632



7,361



7,754

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs 20



(53)



(196)



(134)



(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (17)



—



—



—



(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (3,102)



—



(5)



(5)



(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (749)



(481)



(139)



(120)



(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non- GAAP) 2,706



4,682



8,292



7,102



7,540























Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























3Q 2021

3Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017























Exploration and Development Drilling 653



378



2,664



4,951



4,935



3,132

Facilities 100



38



347



629



625



575

Leasehold Acquisitions 90



88



265



276



488



427

Property Acquisitions 4



23



135



380



124



73

Capitalized Interest 9



7



31



38



24



27

Subtotal 856



534



3,442



6,274



6,196



4,234

Exploration Costs 44



38



146



140



149



145

Dry Hole Costs 4



13



13



28



5



5

Exploration and Development Expenditures 904



585



3,601



6,442



6,350



4,384

Asset Retirement Costs 8



44



117



186



70



56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 912



629



3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 50



17



395



272



286



173

Total Expenditures 962



646



4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613



EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.















3Q 2021 3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020













Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) 1,095

(42)



2,679



(942)















Adjustments:











Interest Expense, Net 48

53



140



152

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 334

(11)



755



(225)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 927

823



2,741



2,530

Exploration Costs 44

38



112



105

Dry Hole Costs 4

13



28



13

Impairments 82

79



170



1,957

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 2,534

953



6,625



3,590

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts 494

4



1,288



(1,075)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (293)

275



(516)



999

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (1)

71



(46)



41















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 2,734

1,303



7,351



3,555















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase 110 %



107 %

















Definitions











EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)











The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.













September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021











Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,765



20,881



20,762













Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,117



5,125



5,133

Less: Cash (4,293)



(3,880)



(3,388)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 824



1,245



1,745













Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,882



26,006



25,895













Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,589



22,126



22,507













Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.0 %

19.7 %

19.8 %











Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 3.6 %

5.6 %

7.8 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)































December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302



20,148



20,388



21,471

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816



5,721



5,724



5,222

Less: Cash (3,329)



(3,066)



(2,417)



(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487



2,655



3,307



2,315

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118



25,869



26,112



26,693

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789



22,803



23,695



23,786

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

19.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9 %

11.6 %

14.0 %

9.7 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641



21,124



20,630



19,904

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175



5,177



5,179



6,081

Less: Cash (2,028)



(1,583)



(1,160)



(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147



3,594



4,019



4,945

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816



26,301



25,809



25,985

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788



24,718



24,649



24,849

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

23.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7 %

14.5 %

16.3 %

19.9 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364



18,538



17,452



16,841

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083



6,435



6,435



6,435

Less: Cash (1,556)



(1,274)



(1,008)



(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527



5,161



5,427



5,619

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447



24,973



23,887



23,276

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891



23,699



22,879



22,460

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9 %

25.8 %

26.9 %

27.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9 %

21.8 %

23.7 %

25.0 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283



13,922



13,902



13,928

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387



6,387



6,987



6,987

Less: Cash (834)



(846)



(1,649)



(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553



5,541



5,338



5,440

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670



20,309



20,889



20,915

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836



19,463



19,240



19,368

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2 %

31.4 %

33.4 %

33.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4 %

28.5 %

27.7 %

28.1 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2016

September 30, 2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982



11,798



12,057



12,405



12,943





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986



6,986



6,986



6,986



6,660

Less: Cash (1,600)



(1,049)



(780)



(668)



(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386



5,937



6,206



6,318



5,941





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968



18,784



19,043



19,391



19,603





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368



17,735



18,263



18,723



18,884





















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3 %

37.2 %

36.7 %

36.0 %

34.0 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8 %

33.5 %

34.0 %

33.7 %

31.5 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



























The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





























2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved

Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)



(749)



(481)



(139)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non- GAAP) - (a) 3,269



5,964



5,935



4,055



2,614



4,394



7,570





























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Proved Properties (15)



(52)



(71)



(26)



(732)



—



—

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,389



6,292



5,988



4,102



2,631



4,875



7,709





























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)

























Revisions Due to Price - (c) (278)



(60)



35



154



(101)



(574)



52

Revisions Other Than Price (89)



—



(40)



48



253



107



49

Purchases in Place 10



17



12



2



42



56



14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other

Additions - (d) 564



750



670



421



209



246



519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 207



707



677



625



403



(165)



634

Sales in Place (31)



(5)



(11)



(21)



(168)



(4)



(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 176



702



666



604



235



(169)



598





























Production 285



301



265



224



206



210



220































2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014 Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)

























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 5.79



7.95



8.86



9.64



12.51



17.87



14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 16.32



8.90



8.85



6.56



6.52



(29.63)



12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to

Price - (b / ( e - c)) 6.98



8.21



9.33



8.71



5.22



11.91



13.25



Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of October 29, 2021.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151



$ 50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201



51.29

April - June 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150



51.68

July - September 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150



52.71

January - March 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.58

April - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.62

July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.59

October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.68

January - March 2023

NYMEX WTI

150



67.92

April - June 2023

NYMEX WTI

120



67.79

July - September 2023

NYMEX WTI

9



68.00



Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl) February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30



$ 0.11

March - November 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.15







(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January - October 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



$ 29.44

November - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



29.44



Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



$ 2.99



500



$ 2.43

April - September 2021

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



570



2.81

October - November 2021

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



500



2.83

December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



500



2.83

January - December 2022

(closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20



2.75



—



—

January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725



3.57



—



—

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

725



3.18



—



—

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725



3.07



—



—

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725



3.07



—



—

April - September 2021

(closed)

JKM

70



6.65



—



—







(1) In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

140



$ 0.01

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

65



0.00

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10



0.00

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10



0.00







(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Glossary:

$/Bbl Dollars per barrel $/MMBtu Dollars per million British Thermal Units Bbl Barrel EOG EOG Resources, Inc. HSC Houston Ship Channel JKM Japan Korea Marker MBbld Thousand barrels per day MMBtu Million British Thermal Units MMBtud Million British Thermal Units per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.

Direct ATROR Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback Excludes Indirect Capital - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical - Offsite Production Facilities

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured

Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities - Gathering and Processing Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2020

2019

2018

2017















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 205



185



245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (43)



(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 162



146



194





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) (605)



2,735



3,419





Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 1,455



158



(201)





Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 850



2,893



3,218





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 20,302



21,641



19,364



16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 20,972



20,503



17,824





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,816



5,175



6,083



6,387

Less: Cash (3,329)



(2,028)



(1,556)



(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 2,487



3,147



4,527



5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 26,118



26,816



25,447



22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,789



24,788



23,891



21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 23,789



24,340



22,864





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (1.9) %

11.8 %

15.8 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 4.3 %

12.5 %

14.9 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (2.9) %

13.3 %

19.2 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 4.1 %

14.1 %

18.1 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year













































(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):



















Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)



16



(58)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



1,868



(392)



1,476

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions



47



(10)



37

Total



1,841



(386)



1,455

















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51



(11)



40

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



275



(60)



215

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(124)



27



(97)

Total



202



(44)



158

















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)



20



(73)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



153



(34)



119

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(175)



38



(137)

Less: Tax Reform Impact



—



(110)



(110)

Total



(115)



(86)



(201)



ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





























2017

2016

2015



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)







274



282



237

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)







(96)



(99)



(83)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)







178



183



154





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)







2,583



(1,097)



(4,525)





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)







16,283



13,982



12,943





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)







15,133



13,463



15,328





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)







6,387



6,986



6,655

Less: Cash







(834)



(1,600)



(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)







5,553



5,386



5,936





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)







22,670



20,968



19,598





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)







21,836



19,368



18,879





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)







20,602



19,124



20,206





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)







13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)







17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





























2014

2013

2012



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)







201



235



214

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)







(70)



(82)



(75)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)







131



153



139





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b)







2,915



2,197



570





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)







17,713



15,418



13,285





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)







16,566



14,352



12,963





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)







5,906



5,909



6,312

Less: Cash







(2,087)



(1,318)



(876)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)







3,819



4,591



5,436





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)







23,619



21,327



19,597





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)







21,532



20,009



18,721





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)







20,771



19,365



17,878





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)







14.7 %

12.1 %

4.0 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)







17.6 %

15.3 %

4.4 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 77.7



75.3



70.1



73.7



65.9





















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 4,765



4,139



3,694



2,965



2,246

Total Operating Expenses (c) 3,294



2,968



2,762



2,477



2,249

Operating Income (Loss) (d) 1,471



1,171



932



488



(3)





















Wellhead Revenues

















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,929



2,699



2,251



1,711



1,395

Natural Gas Liquids 548



367



314



229



185

Natural Gas 568



404



625



302



184

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 4,045



3,470



3,190



2,242



1,764





















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 270



270



270



261



227

Transportation Costs 219



214



202



195



180

Gathering and Processing Costs 145



128



139



119



115

General and Administrative 142



120



110



113



125

Taxes Other Than Income 277



239



215



114



126

Interest Expense, Net 48



45



47



53



53

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) (f) 1,101



1,016



983



855



826





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 927



914



900



870



823





















Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) 2,028



1,930



1,883



1,725



1,649





















Exploration Costs 44



35



33



41



38

Dry Hole Costs 4



13



11



—



13

Impairments 82



44



44



143



79

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 130



92



88



184



130

Less: Certain Impairments (1) (13)



(1)



(1)



(86)



(27)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 117



91



87



98



103





















Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (h) 2,158



2,022



1,971



1,909



1,779

Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (i) 2,145



2,021



1,970



1,823



1,752





















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 1,887



1,448



1,219



333



(15)

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 1,900



1,449



1,220



419



12





























































Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 61.33



54.97



52.70



40.23



34.08

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 42.40



39.42



39.40



33.61



34.13

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a) 18.93



15.55



13.30



6.62



(0.05)





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 52.07



46.07



45.49



30.39



26.77





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 14.19



13.48



14.02



11.60



12.56





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 37.88



32.59



31.47



18.79



14.21





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) / (a) 26.12



25.61



26.86



23.41



25.05





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 25.95



20.46



18.63



6.98



1.72





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

Costs) - (h) / (a) 27.79



26.85



28.12



25.90



27.00





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 24.28



19.22



17.37



4.49



(0.23)





















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

Costs) - (i) / (a) 27.62



26.85



28.11



24.72



26.62





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 24.45



19.25



17.38



5.67



0.15

























(1) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).