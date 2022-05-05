EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Adds Quantitative Guidance to Cash Return Framework and Declares $1.80 per Share Special Dividend

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

May 05, 2022, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data



1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021

GAAP

Total Revenue

3,983

6,044

3,694

Net Income

390

1,985

677

Net Income Per Share

0.67

3.39

1.16

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

828

3,166

1,870

Total Expenditures

1,144

1,137

1,067

Current and Long-Term Debt

5,099

5,109

5,133

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,009

5,209

3,388

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

19.1%

18.7%

19.8%

Non- GAAP

Adjusted Net Income

2,346

1,806

946

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

4.00

3.09

1.62

CFO before Changes in Working Capital

3,372

3,069

1,982

Capital Expenditures

1,009

1,015

912

Free Cash Flow

2,363

2,054

1,070

Net Debt

1,090

(100)

1,745

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

4.8%

(0.5)%

7.8%

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Announced guidance to return minimum 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year
  • Declared special dividend of $1.80 per share and regular dividend of $0.75 per share
  • Earned adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, or $4.00 per share
  • Generated $2.4 billion of free cash flow
  • Oil, NGL and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
  • Capital expenditures near low end of guidance range
  • Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

1Q 2022

1Q 2022
Guidance
Midpoint

4Q 2021

1Q 2021

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

450.1

447.8

450.6

431.0

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

190.3

187.0

156.9

124.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,458

1,435

1,534

1,342

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

883.3

874.0

863.1

778.9




Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,009

1,100

1,015

912

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer

"EOG is off to a great start in 2022. We extended our track record of reliable execution with strong first quarter results. Production volumes, capital expenditures and overall operating costs were each better than expected. Despite challenges from rising inflation and supply chain constraints since we announced our 2022 plan at the start of the year, we remain well positioned to deliver within our production and capital expenditure targets. Consistent with the EOG culture, our employees continue to find new innovations and efficiencies to meet our goals for the year.

"Along with strong operating execution, EOG continues to deliver on our long-term free cash flow priorities. In addition to the $0.75 per share regular dividend, we declared a $1.80 per share special dividend. We also initiated new cash return guidance to provide greater transparency to capital allocation, committing to return at least 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders each year. Our financial strategy aims to create long-term shareholder value and our free cash flow priorities and cash return guidance remain consistent with this goal.

"Our 2022 game plan is on track, guided by our long-term strategy focused on returns. EOG's competitive advantage includes a diverse portfolio of plays across multiple basins, powered by our high-performing people and unique culture. Our pristine balance sheet and commitment to low-cost exploration continue to serve us well. We are well positioned to be among the lowest cost, highest return, lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021

Prices and Hedges
Crude oil prices increased significantly in 1Q compared with 4Q, partially offset by declines in natural gas and NGL prices. In addition, cash paid for hedge settlements in 1Q increased by $174 million compared with 4Q.

Volumes
Total company crude oil production in 1Q of 450,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and in-line with 4Q. NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 21% compared with 4Q due to increased extraction of ethane. Natural gas production declined 5% compared with 4Q, also related to extraction of ethane. Total company equivalent daily volumes increased 2% compared with 4Q.

Per-Unit Costs
Lower impairment and DD&A costs were the largest contributors to the overall reduction in per-unit costs in 1Q compared with 4Q. Compared with 4Q, per-unit cash operating costs decreased $0.32 per BOE due to lower G&A, G&P and LOE costs.

Change in Cash 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021

Free Cash Flow
EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $3.4 billion in 1Q. The company incurred $1.0 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $2.4 billion of free cash flow.

Working Capital
Changes in working capital in 1Q represented a use of cash of $2.6 billion. Most of the change is due to an increase in collateral EOG has posted with counterparties to financial commodity derivative contracts that are in a net liability position.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Performance

Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs declined $0.09 in 1Q compared with 4Q but were $0.10 above the 1Q guidance midpoint. Fuel and power costs increased more than forecast during 1Q. Workover and labor costs declined in 1Q compared with 4Q, but the reduction was less than forecast.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs in 1Q were lower than the guidance midpoint and declined 7% compared with 4Q due to positive price-related reserve revisions and the addition of new reserves at lower finding costs.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 1Q were in-line with 4Q and the guidance midpoints.

General and Administrative
Per-unit G&A costs declined 11% compared with 4Q and were below the guidance midpoint due to lower employee-related costs.

Free Cash Flow Allocation Actions

Regular Dividend and Special Dividend
The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's common stock. The regular dividend will be payable July 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

Cash Return Guidance
EOG announced its commitment to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year. This additional transparency complements the company's long-standing free cash flow priorities. It also reflects EOG's determination to continue to deliver on all its priorities, including returning additional cash to shareholders through special dividends or opportunistic share repurchases. The highest priority remains paying a sustainable and growing regular dividend. The $0.75 per share regular dividend declared today represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate. This is an 86% increase from the $1.61 per share regular dividends paid in 2021. EOG today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share. Combined with the $1.00 per share special dividend declared in February, EOG has committed to return $1.6 billion to shareholders through special dividends to-date in 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

1Q 2022

1Q 2022
Guidance
Midpoint

Variance

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

United States

449.4

447.0

2.4

449.7

448.3

446.9

428.7

Trinidad

0.7

0.8

(0.1)

0.9

1.2

1.7

2.2

Other International

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total

450.1

447.8

2.3

450.6

449.5

448.6

431.0

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

Total

190.3

187.0

3.3

156.9

157.9

138.5

124.3

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

United States

1,249

1,235

14

1,328

1,210

1,199

1,100

Trinidad

209

200

9

206

212

233

217

Other International

0

0

0

0

0

13

25

Total

1,458

1,435

23

1,534

1,422

1,445

1,342

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

883.3

874.0

9.3

863.1

844.4

828.0

778.9

Total MMBoe

79.5

78.7

0.8

79.4

77.7

75.3

70.1

Benchmark Price

Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

94.38

77.17

70.55

66.06

57.80

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

4.91

5.83

4.01

2.83

2.69

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)

United States

1.64

1.50

0.14

1.14

0.33

0.10

0.27

Trinidad

(10.56)

(11.00)

0.44

(10.31)

(10.36)

(9.80)

(8.03)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

42.1%

42.0%

0.1%

52.4%

53.5%

44.1%

48.5%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

United States

0.90

0.90

0.00

0.57

0.49

0.16

2.83

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

Trinidad

3.36

3.35

0.01

3.48

3.39

3.37

3.38

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,144

1,137

962

1,089

1,067

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,009

1,100

(91)

1,015

891

937

912

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

Lease and Well

4.00

3.90

0.10

4.09

3.48

3.58

3.85

Transportation Costs

2.87

2.85

0.02

2.87

2.82

2.84

2.88

Gathering and Processing

1.81

1.85

(0.04)

1.85

1.87

1.70

1.98

General and Administrative

1.56

1.65

(0.09)

1.75

1.83

1.59

1.57

Cash Operating Costs

10.24

10.25

(0.01)

10.56

10.00

9.71

10.28

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10.65

10.75

(0.10)

11.46

11.93

12.13

12.84

Expenses ($MM)

Exploration and Dry Hole

48

45

3

85

48

49

44

Impairment (GAAP)

55

206

82

44

44

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))3

55

80

(25)

206

69

43

43

Capitalized Interest

8

8

0

9

8

8

8

Net Interest

48

43

5

38

48

45

47

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

7.4%

7.5%

(0.1%)

6.8%

6.8%

6.9%

6.7%

Income Taxes

Effective Rate

21.7%

22.5%

(0.8%)

20.5%

23.4%

19.3%

23.2%

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

573

490

83

393

446

313

240

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance4

(Unaudited)




See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

2Q 2022
Guidance Range

FY 2022
Guidance Range

2021
Actual

2020
Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)










United States

453.0

-

463.0

454.5

-

466.5

443.4

408.1

Trinidad

0.0

-

1.0

0.4

-

0.6

1.5

1.0

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total

453.0

-

464.0

454.9

-

467.1

445.0

409.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)










Total

178.0

-

208.0

170.0

-

210.0

144.5

136.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)










United States

1,230

-

1,330

1,240

-

1,340

1,210

1,040

Trinidad

170

-

200

160

-

200

217

180

Other International

0

-

0

0

-

0

9

32

Total

1,400

-

1,530

1,400

-

1,540

1,436

1,252

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)










United States

836.0

-

892.7

831.2

-

899.8

789.6

717.5

Trinidad

28.3

-

34.3

27.1

-

33.9

37.7

30.9

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

1.6

5.4

Total

864.3

-

927.0

858.3

-

933.7

828.9

753.8












Benchmark Price










Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)







67.96

39.40

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)







3.85

2.08












Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI5 ($/Bbl)


United States

2.30

-

3.30

1.00

-

3.00

0.58

(0.75)

Trinidad

(9.50)

-

(7.50)

(11.00)

-

(9.00)

(11.70)

(9.20)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI










Total

35.0%

-

45.0%

34.0%

-

49.0%

50.5%

34.0%

Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub6 ($/Mcf)


United States

0.25

-

1.25

(0.35)

-

1.65

1.03

(0.47)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)










Trinidad

3.15

-

3.65

2.90

-

3.90

3.40

2.57












Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)







4,255

4,113

Capital Expenditures7 (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,100

-

1,300

4,300

-

4,700

3,755

3,344












Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)










Lease and Well

3.45

-

4.15

3.55

-

4.15

3.75

3.85

Transportation Costs

2.75

-

3.15

2.65

-

3.15

2.85

2.66

Gathering and Processing

1.80

-

2.00

1.70

-

2.00

1.85

1.66

General and Administrative

1.70

-

2.00

1.70

-

1.80

1.69

1.75

Cash Operating Costs

9.70

-

11.30

9.60

-

11.10

10.14

9.92

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10.50

-

11.10

10.15

-

11.15

12.07

12.32












Expenses ($MM)










Exploration and Dry Hole

35

-

45

150

-

190

225

159

Impairment (GAAP)







376

2,100

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))2

60

-

110

300

-

340

361

232

Capitalized Interest

5

-

10

25

-

35

33

31

Net Interest

45

-

50

180

-

190

178

205












Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.0%

-

8.0%

7.0%

-

8.0%

6.8%

6.6%

Income Taxes










Effective Rate

20.0%

-

25.0%

20.0%

-

25.0%

21.4%

18.2%

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

630

-

730

2,350

-

2,650

1,393

(61)
First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

Friday, May 6, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713‐571‐4902
Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes

1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.


2)

Based on full-year 2022 guidance, as of May 5, 2022. Assumes $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas price for 2022. Includes ~$1.3 Bn cash paid for settlement of derivative contracts.


3)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties  not being as productive as it originally estimated).


4)

The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2022 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.


5)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


6)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.


7)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Glossary

Acq

Acquisitions

ATROR

After-tax rate of return

Bbl

Barrel

Bn

Billion

Boe

Barrels of oil equivalent

Bopd

Barrels of oil per day

CAGR

Compound annual growth rate

Capex

Capital expenditures

CFO

Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital

CO2e

Carbon dioxide equivalent

DD&A

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Disc

Discoveries

Divest

Divestitures

EPS

Earnings per share

Ext

Extensions

G&A

General and administrative expense

G&P

Gathering and processing expense

GHG

Greenhouse gas

HH

Henry Hub

LOE

Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense

MBbld

Thousand barrels of liquids per day

MBod

Thousand barrels of oil per day

MBoe

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MBoed

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf

Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcfd

Million cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs

Natural gas liquids

OTP

Other than price

NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

QoQ

Quarter over quarter

Trans

Transportation expense

USD

United States dollar

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

YoY

Year over year

$MM

Million United States dollars

$/Bbl

U.S. Dollars per barrel

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

$/Mcf

U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements.
Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking    GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's  forward‐looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gasand related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance withapplicable laws and regulations;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;
  • the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on  Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021

Operating Revenues and Other




Crude Oil and Condensate

3,889

3,246

2,251

Natural Gas Liquids

681

583

314

Natural Gas

716

847

625

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(2,820)

136

(367)

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,469

1,232

848

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

25

(29)

(6)

Other, Net

23

29

29

Total

3,983

6,044

3,694






Operating Expenses




Lease and Well

318

325

270

Transportation Costs

228

228

202

Gathering and Processing Costs

144

147

139

Exploration Costs

45

42

33

Dry Hole Costs

3

43

11

Impairments

55

206

44

Marketing Costs

1,283

1,160

838

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

847

910

900

General and Administrative

124

139

110

Taxes Other Than Income

390

316

215

Total

3,437

3,516

2,762






Operating Income

546

2,528

932

Other Income (Expense), Net

(1)

9

(4)

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

545

2,537

928

Interest Expense, Net

48

38

47

Income Before Income Taxes

497

2,499

881

Income Tax Provision

107

514

204

Net Income

390

1,985

677






Dividends Declared per Common Share

1.7500

2.7500

0.4125

Net Income Per Share




Basic

0.67

3.42

1.17

Diluted

0.67

3.39

1.16

Average Number of Common Shares




Basic

582

581

580

Diluted

586

585

583

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)

1Q 2022

1Q 2021

% Change

4Q 2021








Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)






United States

449.4

428.7

5 %

449.7

Trinidad

0.7

2.2

-68 %

0.9

Other International (B)


0.1

-100 %

Total

450.1

431.0

4 %

450.6








Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)






United States

96.02

58.07

65 %

78.31

Trinidad

83.82

49.77

68 %

66.86

Other International (B)


38.61

-100 %

Composite

96.00

58.02

65 %

78.29



58.02



Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)






United States

190.3

124.3

53 %

156.9

Total

190.3

124.3

53 %

156.9








Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)






United States

39.77

28.03

42 %

40.40

Composite

39.77

28.03

42 %

40.40








Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)






United States

1,249

1,100

14 %

1,328

Trinidad

209

217

-4 %

206

Other International (B)


25

-100 %

Total

1,458

1,342

9 %

1,534








Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)






United States

5.81

5.52

5 %

6.40

Trinidad

3.36

3.38

-1 %

3.48

Other International (B)


5.66

-100 %

Composite

5.46

5.17

6 %

6.00








Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)






United States

847.8

736.4

15 %

827.8

Trinidad

35.5

38.5

-8 %

35.3

Other International (B)


4.0

-100 %

Total

883.3

778.9

13 %

863.1








Total MMBoe (D)

79.5

70.1

13 %

79.4









(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations.  The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.

(C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.  Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022).

(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas.  Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.  MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,009

5,209

Accounts Receivable, Net

3,213

2,335

Inventories

586

584

Other

671

456

Total

8,479

8,584

Property, Plant and Equipment


Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

65,408

67,644

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,801

4,753

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

70,209

72,397

Less:  Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(41,747)

(43,971)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,462

28,426

Deferred Income Taxes

13

11

Other Assets

1,143

1,215

Total Assets

38,097

38,236

Current Liabilities


Accounts Payable

2,660

2,242

Accrued Taxes Payable

1,130

518

Dividends Payable

436

436

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

260

269

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,283

37

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

223

240

Other

272

300

Total

6,264

4,042




Long-Term Debt

3,816

5,072

Other Liabilities

2,191

2,193

Deferred Income Taxes

4,286

4,749

Commitments and Contingencies






Stockholders' Equity


Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,944,344 
     Shares Issued at March 31, 2022 and 585,521,512 Shares Issued at December
      31, 2021

206

206

Additional Paid in Capital

6,095

6,087

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(13)

(12)

Retained Earnings

15,283

15,919

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 290,472 Shares at March 31, 2022 and 257,268 
     Shares at December 31, 2021

(31)

(20)

Total Stockholders' Equity

21,540

22,180

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

38,097

38,236

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities




Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:




Net Income

390

1,985

677

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash




Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

847

910

900

Impairments

55

206

44

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

35

35

35

Deferred Income Taxes

(465)

122

(36)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(25)

29

6

Other, Net

6

(2)

7

Dry Hole Costs

3

43

11

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Total (Gains) Losses

2,820

(136)

367

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(296)

(122)

(30)

Other, Net

2

(1)

1

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities




Accounts Receivable

(878)

(182)

(308)

Inventories

(14)

(108)

64

Accounts Payable

130

341

172

Accrued Taxes Payable

613

26

243

Other Assets

(213)

(81)

(103)

Other Liabilities

(2,250)

201

(89)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

68

(100)

(91)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

828

3,166

1,870

Investing Cash Flows




Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(939)

(949)

(875)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(70)

(65)

(42)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

121

77

5

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

(68)

100

91

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(956)

(837)

(821)

Financing Cash Flows




Long-Term Debt Repayments



(750)

Dividends Paid

(1,023)

(1,406)

(219)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(43)

(8)

(10)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

4

10

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(10)

(10)

(9)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,072)

(1,414)

(988)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash


1

(2)

Increase (Decrease)  in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(1,200)

916

59

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

5,209

4,293

3,329

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

4,009

5,209

3,388

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.


EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices. 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)








The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









1Q 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted
 Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

497

(107)

390

0.67

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

2,820

(612)

2,208

3.76

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(296)

64

(232)

(0.40)

Add: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(25)

5

(20)

(0.03)

Adjustments to Net Income

2,499

(543)

1,956

3.33








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,996

(650)

2,346

4.00








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





582

Diluted





586

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

4Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted
Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,499

(514)

1,985

3.39

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(136)

32

(104)

(0.17)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(122)

25

(97)

(0.17)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

29

(7)

22

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income

(229)

50

(179)

(0.30)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,270

(464)

1,806

3.09








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





581

Diluted





585

1Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted
Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

881

(204)

677

1.16

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

367

(81)

286

0.49

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(30)

7

(23)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

(1)

5

0.01

Add: Certain Impairments

1


1

Adjustments to Net Income

344

(75)

269

0.46








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,225

(279)

946

1.62








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583

Adjusted Net Income Per Share


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




4Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

3.09




Realized Price


1Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

66.50

Less:  4Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe

(58.88)

Subtotal

7.62

Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

79.5

Total Change in Revenue

606

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)

(139)

Change in Net Income

467

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.80




Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

1Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial 
     Commodity Derivative Contracts

(296)

Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

64

After Tax - (a)

(232)

4Q 2021 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial 
     Commodity Derivative Contracts

(122)

Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

25

After Tax - (b)

(97)

Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(135)

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.23)




Wellhead Volumes


1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

79.5

Less:  4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(79.4)

Subtotal

0.1

Multiplied by:  1Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including 
     Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil 
     Equivalent" schedule)

38.80

Change in Revenue

4

Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)

(1)

Change in Net Income

3

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




Operating Cost per Boe


4Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration 
     Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" 
     schedule)

30.14

Less:  4Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income

(3.98)

Less:  1Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total 
     Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil 
     Equivalent" schedule)

(27.70)

Add: 1Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income

4.91

Subtotal

3.37

Multiplied by:  1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

79.5

Change in Before-Tax Net Income

268

Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)

(62)

Change in Net Income

206

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.35




Other (1)

(0.01)




1Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

4.00




1Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted

586






(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)










The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.  To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP).  Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.











1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

828

3,166

2,196

1,559

1,870










Adjustments:








Changes in Components of Working Capital and 
     Other Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

878

182

145

186

308

Inventories

14

108

6

(37)

(64)

Accounts Payable

(130)

(341)

68

(11)

(172)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(613)

(26)

(206)

163

(243)

Other Assets

213

81

(167)

119

103

Other Liabilities

2,250

(201)

260

(32)

89

Changes in Components of Working Capital 
     Associated with Investing Activities

(68)

100

(45)

54

91

Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital 
     (Non-GAAP)

3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001

1,982










Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital 
     (Non-GAAP)

3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001

1,982

Less:








Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)

(1,009)

(1,015)

(891)

(937)

(912)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,363

2,054

1,366

1,064

1,070










(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,144

1,137

962

1,089

1,067

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

(27)

(71)

(8)

(31)

(17)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved 
     Properties

(58)

(8)

(15)


(22)

Non-Cash Finance Leases





(74)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(5)

(1)

(4)

(86)

(9)

Exploration Costs

(45)

(42)

(44)

(35)

(33)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,009

1,015

891

937

912

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019






Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

8,791

5,008

8,163






Adjustments:




Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities




Accounts Receivable

821

(467)

92

Inventories

13

(123)

(90)

Accounts Payable

(456)

795

(169)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(312)

49

(40)

Other Assets

136

(325)

(358)

Other Liabilities

116

(8)

57

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing 
     Activities

200

(75)

115

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable


113

239

Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

9,309

4,967

8,009






Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

9,309

4,967

8,009

Less:




Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)

(3,755)

(3,344)

(6,094)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,554

1,623

1,915






(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):






Total Expenditures (GAAP)

4,255

4,113

6,900

Less:




Asset Retirement Costs

(127)

(117)

(186)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment



(2)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(45)

(197)

(98)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(74)

(174)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(100)

(135)

(380)

Exploration Costs

(154)

(146)

(140)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

3,755

3,344

6,094






Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016






Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

7,769

4,265

2,359






Adjustments:




Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities




Accounts Receivable

368

392

233

Inventories

395

175

(171)

Accounts Payable

(439)

(324)

74

Accrued Taxes Payable

92

64

(93)

Other Assets

125

659

41

Other Liabilities

(11)

90

16

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing 
     Activities

(301)

(90)

156

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

149

(513)

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation



30

Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

8,147

4,718

2,645






Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

8,147

4,718

2,645

Less:




Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)

(6,023)

(4,083)

(2,581)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,124

635

64






(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):






Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,706

4,613

6,554

Less:




Asset Retirement Costs

(70)

(56)

20

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(1)


(17)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(291)

(256)

(3,102)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(48)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(124)

(73)

(749)

Exploration Costs

(149)

(145)

(125)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

6,023

4,083

2,581






Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)















1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021












Exploration and Development Drilling

813

767

653

711

733

Facilities

109

118

100

105

82

Leasehold Acquisitions

64

21

90

46

58

Property Acquisitions

5

1

4

86

9

Capitalized Interest

8

9

9

7

8

Subtotal

999

916

856

955

890

Exploration Costs

45

42

44

35

33

Dry Hole Costs

3

43

4

13

11

Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,047

1,001

904

1,003

934

Asset Retirement Costs

27

71

8

31

17

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,074

1,072

912

1,034

951

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

70

65

50

55

116

Total Expenditures

1,144

1,137

962

1,089

1,067

Total Expenditures

(Continued)








In millions of USD (Unaudited)













FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016












Exploration and Development Drilling

2,864

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

1,957

Facilities

405

347

629

625

575

375

Leasehold Acquisitions

215

265

276

488

427

3,217

Property Acquisitions

100

135

380

124

73

749

Capitalized Interest

33

31

38

24

27

31

Subtotal

3,617

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

6,329

Exploration Costs

154

146

140

149

145

125

Dry Hole Costs

71

13

28

5

5

11

Exploration and Development Expenditures

3,842

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

6,465

Asset Retirement Costs

127

117

186

70

56

(20)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

286

395

272

286

173

109

Total Expenditures

4,255

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

6,554

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)




The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net).  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





1Q 2022

1Q 2021




Net Income (GAAP)

390

677




Adjustments:


Interest Expense, Net

48

47

Income Tax Provision

107

204

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

847

900

Exploration Costs

45

33

Dry Hole Costs

3

11

Impairments

55

44

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1,495

1,916

Losses on MTM Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

2,820

367

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(296)

(30)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(25)

6




Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

3,994

2,259




Definitions


EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.











March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021










Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,540

22,180

21,765

20,881

20,762










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,099

5,109

5,117

5,125

5,133

Less: Cash

(4,009)

(5,209)

(4,293)

(3,880)

(3,388)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

1,090

(100)

824

1,245

1,745










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,639

27,289

26,882

26,006

25,895










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,630

22,080

22,589

22,126

22,507










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.1%

18.7%

19.0%

19.7%

19.8%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / 
     [(a) + (c)]

4.8%

-0.5%

3.6%

5.6%

7.8%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222

Less: Cash

(3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

22.3%

22.1%

21.9%

19.6%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

10.9%

11.6%

14.0%

9.7%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081

Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.3%

19.7%

20.1%

23.4%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

12.7%

14.5%

16.3%

19.9%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435

Less: Cash

(1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

23.9%

25.8%

26.9%

27.6%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

18.9%

21.8%

23.7%

25.0%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987

Less: Cash

(834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

28.2%

31.4%

33.4%

33.4%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

25.4%

28.5%

27.7%

28.1%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,
2016

September 30,
2016

June 30,

2016

March 31,

2016

December 31,

2015









Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,656

Less: Cash

(1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,937










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,599










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,880










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

33.3%

37.2%

36.7%

36.0%

34.0%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / 
     [(a) + (c)]

27.8%

33.5%

34.0%

33.7%

31.4%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)








The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe.  There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources.  Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program.  Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry.  Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures.  Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs.  EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.









2021

2020

2019

2018








Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(127)

(117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(45)

(197)

(98)

(291)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(100)

(135)

(380)

(124)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-
     GAAP) - (a)

3,697

3,269

5,964

5,935








Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(127)

(117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(45)

(197)

(98)

(291)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(5)

(15)

(52)

(71)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

3,792

3,389

6,292

5,988








Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)






Revisions Due to Price - (c)

194

(278)

(60)

35

Revisions Other Than Price

(308)

(89)


(40)

Purchases in Place

9

10

17

12

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)

952

564

750

670

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

847

207

707

677

Sales in Place

(11)

(31)

(5)

(11)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources

836

176

702

666








Production

309

285

301

265








Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)






Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

3.88

5.79

7.95

8.86

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

4.48

16.32

8.90

8.85

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price -  (b / ( e - c))

5.81

6.98

8.21

9.33

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

(Continued)




In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)









2017

2016

2015

2014








Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(256)

(3,102)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(73)

(749)

(481)

(139)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)

4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570








Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(256)

(3,102)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(26)

(732)


Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709








Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)






Revisions Due to Price - (c)

154

(101)

(574)

52

Revisions Other Than Price

48

253

107

49

Purchases in Place

2

42

56

14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)

421

209

246

519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

625

403

(165)

634

Sales in Place

(21)

(168)

(4)

(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources

604

235

(169)

598








Production

224

206

210

220








Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)






Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price -  (b / ( e - c))

8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts settled during the period from January 1, 2022 to May 4, 2022 (closed) and outstanding as of May 4, 2022. 

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted
Average Price

($/Bbl)

Volume
(MBbld)

Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)

January  - March 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

$               65.58


$                    —

April 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62


May - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62


July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59


October - December 2022 
     (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

53

66.11


October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

87

65.41

87

88.85

January - March 2023

NYMEX WTI

150

67.92


April - June 2023

NYMEX WTI

120

67.79


July - September 2023

NYMEX WTI

100

70.15


October - December 2023

NYMEX WTI

69

69.41




(1)

In April 2022, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain of its October - December 2022 crude oil financial price swap contracts which were open at that time.  EOG paid net cash of $114 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average
Price Differential

($/Bbl)

January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

$                                    0.15

June - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15


(1)

This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(Continued)





Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in
thousands)

Weighted Average Price
($/MMBtu)

January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

$                                    3.57

June - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.18

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in
thousands)

Weighted Average Price
Differential

($/MMBtu)

January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

$                                   (0.01)

June - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

(0.01)

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

135

(0.01)

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00


(1)

This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Glossary:

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British Thermal Units

Bbl

Barrel

EOG

EOG Resources, Inc.

HSC

Houston Ship Channel

MBbld

Thousand barrels per day

MMBtu

Million British Thermal Units

MMBtud

Million British Thermal Units per day

NGL

Natural Gas Liquids

NYMEX

New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return


The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be).  As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

  - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

  - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite  facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

  - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

  - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

  - Offsite Production Facilities


Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured


Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

  - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

  - Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)








The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









2021

2020

2019

2018








Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

178

205

185

245

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(37)

(43)

(39)

(51)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

141

162

146

194








Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

4,664

(605)

2,735

3,419

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)

364

1,455

158

(201)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,028

850

2,893

3,218








Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

22,180

20,302

21,641

19,364








Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

21,241

20,972

20,503

17,824








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,109

5,816

5,175

6,083

Less:  Cash

(5,209)

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

(100)

2,487

3,147

4,527








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

27,289

26,118

26,816

25,447








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

22,080

22,789

24,788

23,891








Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

22,435

23,789

24,340

22,864








Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)






Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-
     GAAP)

21.4%

-1.9%

11.8%

15.8%

Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 
     (Non-GAAP)

23.0%

4.3%

12.5%

14.9%








Return on Equity (ROE)






Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)

22.0%

-2.9%

13.3%

19.2%

Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) (Non-
     GAAP)

23.7%

4.1%

14.1%

18.1%








* Average for the current and immediately preceding year






ROCE & ROE

(Continued)








(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):









Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Year Ended December 31, 2021






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

514

(112)

402

Add:  Certain Impairments

15


15

Less:  Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(17)

9

(8)

Less:  Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations


(45)

(45)

Total

512

(148)

364








Year Ended December 31, 2020






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(74)

16

(58)

Add:  Certain Impairments

1,868

(392)

1,476

Add:  Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

47

(10)

37

Total

1,841

(386)

1,455








Year Ended December 31, 2019






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

51

(11)

40

Add:  Certain Impairments

275

(60)

215

Less:  Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(124)

27

(97)

Total

202

(44)

158








Year Ended December 31, 2018






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(93)

20

(73)

Add:  Certain Impairments

153

(34)

119

Less:  Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(175)

38

(137)

Less:  Tax Reform Impact


(110)

(110)

Total

(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











2017

2016

2015








Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

274

282

237

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

178

183

154








Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)








Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

16,283

13,982

12,943








Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

15,133

13,463

15,328








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,387

6,986

6,655

Less:  Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,553

5,386

5,936








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

22,670

20,968

19,598








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,836

19,368

18,879








Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,602

19,124

20,206








Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)






Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 
     (Non-GAAP)

13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %








Return on Equity (ROE)






Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)

17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %


* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2014

2013

2012

2011










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

201

235

214

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(70)

(82)

(75)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

131

153

139











Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

2,915

2,197

570











Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

17,713

15,418

13,285

12,641










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

16,566

14,352

12,963











Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,906

5,909

6,312

5,009

Less:  Cash

(2,087)

(1,318)

(876)

(616)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

3,819

4,591

5,436

4,393










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

23,619

21,327

19,597

17,650










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,532

20,009

18,721

17,034










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,771

19,365

17,878











Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-
     GAAP)

14.7 %

12.1 %

4.0 %











Return on Equity (ROE)








Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) (GAAP)

17.6 %

15.3 %

4.4 %



* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)










EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.

EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021










Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

79.5

79.4

77.7

75.3

70.1










Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

3,983

6,044

4,765

4,139

3,694

Total Operating Expenses (c)

3,437

3,516

3,294

2,968

2,762

Operating Income (d)

546

2,528

1,471

1,171

932










Wellhead Revenues








Crude Oil and Condensate

3,889

3,246

2,929

2,699

2,251

Natural Gas Liquids

681

583

548

367

314

Natural Gas

716

847

568

404

625

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

5,286

4,676

4,045

3,470

3,190










Operating Costs








Lease and Well

318

325

270

270

270

Transportation Costs

228

228

219

214

202

Gathering and Processing Costs

144

147

145

128

139

General and Administrative

124

139

142

120

110

Taxes Other Than Income

390

316

277

239

215

Interest Expense, Net

48

38

48

45

47

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration 
     Costs) (f)

1,252

1,193

1,101

1,016

983










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

847

910

927

914

900










Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

2,099

2,103

2,028

1,930

1,883










Exploration Costs

45

42

44

35

33

Dry Hole Costs

3

43

4

13

11

Impairments

55

206

82

44

44

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

103

291

130

92

88

Less:  Certain Impairments (1)



(13)

(1)

(1)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

103

291

117

91

87










Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs 
     (GAAP)) - (h)

2,202

2,394

2,158

2,022

1,971

Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs 
     (Non-GAAP)) - (i)

2,202

2,394

2,145

2,021

1,970










Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))

3,084

2,282

1,887

1,448

1,219

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

3,084

2,282

1,900

1,449

1,220

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)


















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe

    - (b) / (a)

50.10

76.12

61.33

54.97

52.70

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

43.23

44.28

42.40

39.42

39.40

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe

    - (d) / (a)

6.87

31.84

18.93

15.55

13.30










Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

66.50

58.88

52.07

46.07

45.49










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total 
     Exploration Costs) -   (f) / (a)

15.75

15.02

14.19

13.48

14.02










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and 
     Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

50.75

43.86

37.88

32.59

31.47










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration

     Costs) - (g) / (a)

26.40

26.48

26.12

25.61

26.86










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total 
     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

40.10

32.40

25.95

20.46

18.63










Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

    Costs) - (h) / (a)

27.70

30.15

27.79

26.85

28.12










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total 
     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

38.80

28.73

24.28

19.22

17.37










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)


















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

     Costs) - (i) / (a)

27.70

30.14

27.62

26.82

28.11










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

38.80

28.74

24.45

19.25

17.38











(1)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











2021

2020

2019

2018

2017










Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

302.5

275.9

298.6

262.5

222.3










Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

18,642

11,032

17,380

17,275

11,208

Total Operating Expenses (c)

12,540

11,576

13,681

12,806

10,282

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

6,102

(544)

3,699

4,469

926










Wellhead Revenues








Crude Oil and Condensate

11,125

5,786

9,613

9,517

6,256

Natural Gas Liquids

1,812

668

785

1,128

730

Natural Gas

2,444

837

1,184

1,302

922

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

15,381

7,291

11,582

11,947

7,908










Operating Costs








Lease and Well

1,135

1,063

1,367

1,283

1,045

Transportation Costs

863

735

758

747

740

Gathering and Processing Costs

559

459

479

437

149

General and Administrative (GAAP)

511

484

489

427

434

Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination





(10)

Less:  Joint Venture Transaction Costs





(3)

Less:  Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible





(5)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)

511

484

489

427

416

Taxes Other Than Income

1,047

478

800

772

545

Interest Expense, Net

178

205

185

245

274

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (f)

4,293

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,187

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)

4,293

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,169










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,651

3,400

3,750

3,435

3,409










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

7,944

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,596

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

7,944

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,578










Exploration Costs

154

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

71

13

28

5

5

Impairments

376

2,100

518

347

479

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

601

601

2,259

686

501

629

Less:  Certain Impairments (2)

(15)

(1,868)

(275)

(153)

(261)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

586

391

411

348

368










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - 
     (j)

8,545

9,083

8,514

7,847

7,225

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
     GAAP)) - (k)

8,530

7,215

8,239

7,694

6,946










Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total  
     Exploration Costs (GAAP))

6,836

(1,792)

3,068

4,100

683

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including 
     Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

6,851

76

3,343

4,253

962










Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









2021

2020

2019

2018

2017










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)


















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

61.63

39.99

58.20

65.81

50.42

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

41.46

41.96

45.81

48.79

46.25

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)

20.17

(1.97)

12.39

17.02

4.17










Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

50.84

26.42

38.79

45.51

35.58










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -   
     (f) / (a)

14.19

12.39

13.66

14.90

14.34










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total 
     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

36.65

14.03

25.13

30.61

21.24










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

26.26

24.71

26.22

27.99

29.67










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - 
     [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

24.58

1.71

12.57

17.52

5.91










Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

28.25

32.92

28.51

29.89

32.50










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - 
     [(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]

22.59

(6.50)

10.28

15.62

3.08










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)


















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -   
     (g) / (a)

14.19

12.39

13.66

14.90

14.25










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total 
     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

36.65

14.03

25.13

30.61

21.33










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

26.26

24.71

26.22

27.99

29.59










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - 
     [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

24.58

1.71

12.57

17.52

5.99










Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

28.20

26.13

27.60

29.32

31.24










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - 
     [(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]

22.64

0.29

11.19

16.19

4.34











(1)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.  



(2)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









2016

2015

2014







Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

205.0

208.9

217.1







Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

7,651

8,757

18,035

Total Operating Expenses (c)

8,876

15,443

12,793

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

(1,225)

(6,686)

5,242







Wellhead Revenues





Crude Oil and Condensate

4,317

4,935

9,742

Natural Gas Liquids

437

408

934

Natural Gas

742

1,061

1,916

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

5,496

6,404

12,592







Operating Costs





Lease and Well

927

1,182

1,416

Transportation Costs

764

849

972

Gathering and Processing Costs

123

146

146

General and Administrative (GAAP)

395

367

402

Less:  Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42)


Less: Acquisition Costs

(5)


Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination


(19)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)

348

348

402

Taxes Other Than Income

350

422

758

Interest Expense, Net

282

237

201

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)

2,841

3,203

3,895

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

2,794

3,184

3,895







Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553

3,314

3,997







Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

6,394

6,517

7,892

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

6,347

6,498

7,892







Exploration Costs

125

149

184

Dry Hole Costs

11

15

48

Impairments

620

6,614

744

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

756

6,778

976

Less:  Certain Impairments (2)

(321)

(6,308)

(824)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

435

470

152







Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

7,150

13,295

8,868

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)

6,782

6,968

8,044







Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total

    Exploration Costs (GAAP))

(1,654)

(6,891)

3,724

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total   

    Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

(1,286)

(564)

4,548

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







2016

2015

2014







Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)












Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

37.32

41.92

83.07

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

43.30

73.93

58.92

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)

(5.98)

(32.01)

24.15







Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

26.82

30.66

58.01







Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -   (f) / (a)

13.86

15.33

17.95







Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / 
     (a) - (f) / (a)]

12.96

15.33

40.06







Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

31.19

31.20

36.38







Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / 
     (a)]

(4.37)

(0.54)

21.63







Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

34.88

63.64

40.85







Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) / 
     (a)]

(8.06)

(32.98)

17.16







Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)












Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -   (g) / (a)

13.64

15.25

17.95







Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / 
     (a) - (g) / (a)]

13.18

15.41

40.06







Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

30.98

31.11

36.38







Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / 
     (a)]

(4.16)

(0.45)

21.63







Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

33.10

33.36

37.08







Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) / 
     (a)]

(6.28)

(2.70)

20.93








(1)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.  



(2)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

Also from this source

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First...

EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results;...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics