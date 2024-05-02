EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2024 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 1Q 2024 6,123 4Q 2023 6,357 3Q 2023 6,212 2Q 2023 5,573 1Q 2023 6,044

Total Revenue Net Income 1,789 1,988 2,030 1,553 2,023

Net Income Per Share 3.10 3.42 3.48 2.66 3.45

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,903 3,104 2,704 2,277 3,255

Total Expenditures 1,952 1,634 1,803 1,664 1,717

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,791 3,799 3,806 3,814 3,820

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,292 5,278 5,326 4,764 5,018

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 11.7 % 11.9 % 12.1 % 12.7 % 13.1 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.37 10.52 10.19 10.03 10.59









Non - GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 1,626 1,783 2,007 1,457 1,578

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.82 3.07 3.44 2.49 2.69

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,928 2,989 3,038 2,563 2,559

Capital Expenditures 1,703 1,512 1,519 1,521 1,489

Free Cash Flow 1,225 1,477 1,519 1,042 1,070

Net Debt (1,501) (1,479) (1,520) (950) (1,198)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (5.5 %) (5.6 %) (5.8 %) (3.8 %) (4.9 %)



First Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion , or $2.82 per share

, or per share Generated $1.2 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share

per share Paid $525 million in regular dividends and repurchased $750 million of shares during the first quarter

in regular dividends and repurchased of shares during the first quarter Volumes and total per-unit cash operating costs better than guidance midpoints

First Quarter 2024 Highlights and Cash Return

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 1Q 2024 1Q 2024

Guidance

Midpoint 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 487.4 486.3 485.2 483.3 476.6 457.7

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 231.7 228.0 235.8 231.1 215.7 212.2

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,858 1,835 1,831 1,704 1,668 1,639

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,028.8 1,020.1 1,026.2 998.5 970.3 943.0









Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,703 1,700 1,512 1,519 1,521 1,489



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG is off to a great start this year, delivering strong first quarter results. Production exceeded targets and total per-unit cash operating costs were lower than planned. Consistent strong execution quarter after quarter reflects the quality and depth of our multi-basin portfolio as well as the efforts of our employees across our operating areas.

"Our differentiated business model, focused on exploration and innovation, continues to strengthen our resource base. We believe our most recent exploration success, the Utica, will be competitive with the premier unconventional plays across North America. Well results continue to demonstrate consistent performance with significant oil contribution across multiple areas of our acreage position. Combined with emerging operating efficiencies, we are confident that the Utica will further improve our low-cost, high quality premium portfolio.

"EOG's operational execution continues to translate into strong returns and cash flow generation. Strong free cash flow in the quarter allowed for significant capital return to shareholders through both our regular dividend and share repurchases, all while maintaining our industry-leading balance sheet. EOG is well positioned to leverage its core competencies to drive continued improvement in its business and create significant long-term value for our shareholders."

Regular Dividend and First Quarter Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2024. The indicated annual rate is $3.64 per share.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 6.4 million shares for $750 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $118 per share. EOG has $3.3 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil and natural gas prices decreased in 1Q compared with 4Q

Volumes

Total 1Q oil production of 487,400 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up less than 1% from 4Q

NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range but down 2% from 4Q

Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 1% from 4Q

Total company equivalent daily production increased less than 1% from 4Q

Per-Unit Costs

LOE and DD&A costs increased in 1Q compared with 4Q, while GP&T and G&A expenses decreased

Hedges

Mark-to-market hedge gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 1Q compared with 4Q

Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $2.9 billion

EOG incurred $1.7 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures Free cash flow was $1.2 billion

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $525 million in regular dividends

in regular dividends Repurchased $750 million of stock

of stock Changes in working capital and other items added approximately $100 million to the cash balance

First Quarter 2024 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

QoQ : Increased primarily due to workover and water handling expenses

: Increased primarily due to workover and water handling expenses Guidance Midpoint: Relatively flat

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower rates

: Decreased primarily due to lower rates Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to optimization across processing capacity and lower compression expense due to lower fuel cost

General and Administrative

QoQ : Decreased due to lower employee-related expenses and professional fees

: Decreased due to lower employee-related expenses and professional fees Guidance Midpoint : Lower due to lower employee-related expenses

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

QoQ : Increased primarily due to a one-time adjustment related to natural gas production used by EOG-owned gathering systems

: Increased primarily due to a one-time adjustment related to natural gas production used by EOG-owned gathering systems Guidance Midpoint : Higher primarily due to well mix

First Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)





See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.







1Q 2024 1Q 2024

Guidance Midpoint Variance 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States 486.8 486.0 0.8 484.6 482.8 476.0 457.1

Trinidad 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6

Total 487.4 486.3 1.1 485.2 483.3 476.6 457.7

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total 231.7 228.0 3.7 235.8 231.1 215.7 212.2

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States 1,658 1,650 8 1,653 1,562 1,513 1,475

Trinidad 200 185 15 178 142 155 164

Total 1,858 1,835 23 1,831 1,704 1,668 1,639









Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,028.8 1,020.1 8.7 1,026.2 998.5 970.3 943.0

Total MMBoe 93.6 92.8 0.8 94.4 91.9 88.3 84.9









Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 76.97



78.33 82.18 73.75 76.11

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.24



2.87 2.55 2.09 3.43









Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





United States 1.49 1.50 (0.01) 2.28 1.43 1.23 1.16

Trinidad (9.47) (9.35) (0.12) (9.12) (10.80) (8.87) (7.13)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total 31.6 % 32.0 % -0.4 % 28.5 % 28.7 % 28.3 % 33.7 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





United States (0.14) (0.10) (0.04) (0.15) 0.04 (0.02) 0.04

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





Trinidad 3.54 3.45 0.09 3.81 3.41 3.45 3.87









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,952



1,634 1,803 1,664 1,717

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,703 1,700 3 1,512 1,519 1,521 1,489









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well 4.23 4.20 0.03 4.00 4.02 3.94 4.23

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs2 4.41 4.60 (0.19) 4.49 4.42 4.48 4.65

General and Administrative 1.73 1.85 (0.12) 2.03 1.75 1.61 1.71

Cash Operating Costs 10.37 10.65 (0.28) 10.52 10.19 10.03 10.59

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11.47 11.40 0.07 9.85 9.78 9.81 9.40









Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole 46 50 (4) 41 43 47 51

Impairment (GAAP) 19



79 54 35 34

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))5 17 70 (53) 60 31 35 34

Capitalized Interest 10 9 1 9 8 8 8

Net Interest 33 35 (2) 35 36 35 42









TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) 7.7 8.0 % (0.3 %) 6.6 % 7.4 % 7.8 % 7.8 %

Income Taxes





Effective Rate 22.2 % 22.5 % (0.3 %) 21.6 % 21.1 % 21.9 % 22.0 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 312 320 (8) 352 486 241 338



Second Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance6

(Unaudited)





See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 2Q 2024 Guidance Range 2Q 2024 Midpoint FY 2024 Guidance Range FY 2024 Midpoint 2023 Actual 2022 Actual 2021 Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)























United States 485.0 - 490.0 487.5 485.0 - 490.0 487.5 475.2 460.7 443.4

Trinidad 0.3 - 0.7 0.5 0.5 - 1.5 1.0 0.6 0.6 1.5

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1

Total 485.3 - 490.7 488.0 485.5 - 491.5 488.5 475.8 461.3 445.0

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)























Total 227.0 - 237.0 232.0 220.0 - 250.0 235.0 223.8 197.7 144.5

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)























United States 1,630 - 1,690 1,660 1,640 - 1,770 1,705 1,551 1,315 1,210

Trinidad 190 - 210 200 200 - 230 215 160 180 217

Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 9

Total 1,820 - 1,900 1,860 1,840 - 2,000 1,920 1,711 1,495 1,436

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)























United States 983.7 - 1,008.7 996.2 978.3 - 1,035.0 1,006.7 957.5 877.5 789.6

Trinidad 32.0 - 35.7 33.9 33.8 - 39.8 36.8 27.3 30.7 37.7

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6

Total 1,015.7 - 1,044.4 1,030.1 1,012.1 - 1,074.8 1,043.5 984.8 908.2 828.9



























Benchmark Price























Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















77.61 94.23 67.96

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















2.74 6.64 3.85



























Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)























United States 1.00 - 2.50 1.75 0.40 - 2.40 1.40 1.57 2.99 0.58

Trinidad (11.20) - (9.70) (10.45) (11.40) - (9.40) (10.40) (9.03) (8.07) (11.70)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI























Total 24.0 % - 34.0 % 29.0 % 26.0 % - 36.0 % 31.0 % 29.7 % 39.0 % 50.5 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)























United States (0.80) - 0.00 (0.40) (1.50) - 0.80 (0.35) (0.04) 0.63 1.03

Natural Gas Realizations7 ($/Mcf)























Trinidad 3.00 - 3.70 3.35 3.00 - 4.00 3.50 3.65 4.43 3.40



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















6,818 5,610 4,255

Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,700 - 1,800 1,750 6,000 - 6,400 6,200 6,041 4,607 3,755



























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)























Lease and Well 4.00 - 4.45 4.23 3.90 - 4.60 4.25 4.05 4.02 3.75

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs2 4.25 - 4.75 4.50 4.20 - 4.90 4.55 4.50 4.78 4.70

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.60 - 1.90 1.75 1.70 - 1.95 1.83 1.78 1.72 1.69

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)9















1.78 1.67 1.69

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 9.85 - 11.10 10.48 9.80 - 11.45 10.63 10.33 10.52 10.14

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.33 10.47 10.14

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.00 - 11.00 10.50 10.00 - 11.00 10.50 9.72 10.69 12.07



























Expenses ($MM)























Exploration and Dry Hole 30 - 70 50 175 - 225 200 182 204 225

Impairment (GAAP)















202 382 376

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))5 30 - 110 70 160 - 240 200 160 269 361

Capitalized Interest 9 - 13 11 42 - 47 45 33 36 33

Net Interest 31 - 35 33 125 - 135 130 148 179 178



























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 7.0 % 6.8 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)9















7.4 % 7.5 % 6.8 %

Income Taxes























Effective Rate 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 21.6 % 21.7 % 21.4 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 390 - 490 440 1,340 - 1,640 1,490 1,415 2,208 1,393



First Quarter 2024 Results Webcast

Friday, May 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,182 3,252 3,717 3,597 13,748

3,480





3,480

Natural Gas Liquids 490 409 501 484 1,884

513





513

Natural Gas 517 334 417 476 1,744

382





382

Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial

Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 376 101 43 298 818

237





237

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,390 1,465 1,478 1,473 5,806

1,459





1,459

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 69 (9) 35 — 95

26





26

Other, Net 20 21 21 29 91

26





26

Total 6,044 5,573 6,212 6,357 24,186

6,123





6,123



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 359 348 369 378 1,454

396





396

Gathering, Processing and

Transportation Costs (A) 395 396 406 423 1,620

413





413

Exploration Costs 50 47 43 41 181

45





45

Dry Hole Costs 1 — — — 1

1





1

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19





19

Marketing Costs 1,361 1,456 1,383 1,509 5,709

1,404





1,404

Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074





1,074

General and Administrative 145 142 161 192 640

162





162

Taxes Other Than Income 329 313 341 301 1,284

338





338

Total 3,472 3,603 3,655 3,853 14,583

3,852





3,852



























Operating Income 2,572 1,970 2,557 2,504 9,603

2,271





2,271

Other Income, Net 65 51 52 66 234

62





62

Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 2,637 2,021 2,609 2,570 9,837

2,333





2,333

Interest Expense, Net 42 35 36 35 148

33





33

Income Before Income Taxes 2,595 1,986 2,573 2,535 9,689

2,300





2,300

Income Tax Provision 572 433 543 547 2,095

511





511

Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789





1,789



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.8250 0.8250 0.8250 2.4100 5.8850

0.9100





0.9100

Net Income Per Share























Basic 3.46 2.68 3.51 3.43 13.07

3.11





3.11

Diluted 3.45 2.66 3.48 3.42 13.00

3.10





3.10

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 584 580 579 579 581

575





575

Diluted 587 584 583 581 584

577





577







(A) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 457.1 476.0 482.8 484.6 475.2

486.8





486.8

Trinidad 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6

0.6





0.6

Total 457.7 476.6 483.3 485.2 475.8

487.4





487.4



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 77.27 $ 74.98 $ 83.61 $ 80.61 $ 79.18

$ 78.46





$ 78.46

Trinidad 68.98 64.88 71.38 69.21 65.58

67.50





67.50

Composite 77.26 74.97 83.60 80.60 79.17

78.45





78.45



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7





231.7

Total 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7





231.7



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 25.67 $ 20.85 $ 23.56 $ 22.29 $ 23.07

$ 24.32





$ 24.32

Composite 25.67 20.85 23.56 22.29 23.07

24.32





24.32



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,475 1,513 1,562 1,653 1,551

1,658





1,658

Trinidad 164 155 142 178 160

200





200

Total 1,639 1,668 1,704 1,831 1,711

1,858





1,858



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 3.47 $ 2.07 $ 2.59 $ 2.72 $ 2.70

$ 2.10





$ 2.10

Trinidad 3.87 3.45 3.41 3.81 3.65

3.54





3.54

Composite 3.51 2.20 2.66 2.82 2.79

2.26





2.26



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 915.0 943.8 974.2 995.8 957.5

994.7





994.7

Trinidad 28.0 26.5 24.3 30.4 27.3

34.1





34.1

Total 943.0 970.3 998.5 1,026.2 984.8

1,028.8





1,028.8



























Total MMBoe (C) 84.9 88.3 91.9 94.4 359.4

93.6





93.6







(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024). (C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2023

2024



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278

5,292







Accounts Receivable, Net 2,455 2,263 2,927 2,716

2,688







Inventories 1,131 1,355 1,379 1,275

1,154







Assets from Price Risk Management Activities — — — 106

110







Income Taxes Receivable — 1 — —

—







Other 580 523 626 560

684







Total 9,184 8,906 10,258 9,935

9,928





























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,907 69,178 70,730 72,090

73,356







Other Property, Plant and Equipment 5,101 5,282 5,355 5,497

5,768







Total Property, Plant and Equipment 73,008 74,460 76,085 77,587

79,124







Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (42,785) (43,550) (44,362) (45,290)

(46,047)







Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 30,223 30,910 31,723 32,297

33,077







Deferred Income Taxes 31 33 33 42

38







Other Assets 1,587 1,638 1,633 1,583

1,753







Total Assets 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796





























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,438 2,205 2,464 2,437

2,389







Accrued Taxes Payable 637 425 605 466

786







Dividends Payable 482 478 478 526

523







Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 31 22 22 —

—







Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 33 34 34 34

34







Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 354 335 337 325

318







Other 253 232 285 286

223







Total 4,228 3,731 4,225 4,074

4,273





























Long-Term Debt 3,787 3,780 3,772 3,765

3,757







Other Liabilities 2,620 2,581 2,698 2,526

2,533







Deferred Income Taxes 4,943 5,138 5,194 5,402

5,597







Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206







Additional Paid in Capital 6,219 6,257 6,133 6,166

6,188







Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8) (9) (7) (9)

(8)







Retained Earnings 19,423 20,497 22,047 22,634

23,897







Common Stock Held in Treasury (393) (694) (621) (907)

(1,647)







Total Stockholders' Equity 25,447 26,257 27,758 28,090

28,636







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796









Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789





1,789

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074





1,074

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19





19

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 34 35 57 51 177

45





45

Deferred Income Taxes 234 194 56 199 683

199





199

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (69) 9 (35) — (95)

(26)





(26)

Other, Net 4 2 (1) 22 27

9





9

Dry Hole Costs 1 — — — 1

1





1

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts Gains, Net (376) (101) (43) (298) (818)

(237)





(237)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (123) (30) 23 18 (112)

55





55

Other, Net (1) — (1) — (2)

—





—

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 338 137 (714) 201 (38)

58





58

Inventories (77) (226) (28) 100 (231)

117





117

Accounts Payable (77) (231) 238 (49) (119)

(58)





(58)

Accrued Taxes Payable 232 (212) 180 (139) 61

319





319

Other Assets 52 43 (92) 36 39

(161)





(161)

Other Liabilities 193 (47) 54 (16) 184

(71)





(71)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 35 250 28 (18) 295

(229)





(229)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903





2,903

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,305) (1,341) (1,379) (1,360) (5,385)

(1,485)





(1,485)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (319) (180) (139) (162) (800)

(350)





(350)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 92 29 14 5 140

9





9

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229





229

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,567) (1,742) (1,532) (1,499) (6,340)

(1,597)





(1,597)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Repayments (1,250) — — — (1,250)

—





—

Dividends Paid (1,067) (480) (494) (1,345) (3,386)

(525)





(525)

Treasury Stock Purchased (317) (302) (109) (310) (1,038)

(759)





(759)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 9 1 10 20

—





—

Debt Issuance Costs — (8) — — (8)

—





—

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (8) (8) (8) (32)

(8)





(8)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (2,642) (789) (610) (1,653) (5,694)

(1,292)





(1,292)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — — — — —

—





—

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (954) (254) 562 (48) (694)

14





14

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,972 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,972

5,278





5,278

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278 5,278

5,292





5,292



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income, Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

































The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of

financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative

transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets

(which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result

of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other

adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful

to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to

production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG

management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other

companies in the industry.





















1Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,300

(511)

1,789

3.10

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (237)

51

(186)

(0.31)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 55

(12)

43

0.07

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (26)

4

(22)

(0.04)

Add: Certain Impairments 2

—

2

—

Adjustments to Net Income (206)

43

(163)

(0.28)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,094

(468)

1,626

2.82



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











575

Diluted











577







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, such amount was $55 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































4Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,535

(547)

1,988

3.42

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (298)

64

(234)

(0.40)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 18

(4)

14

0.02

Add: Certain Impairments 19

(4)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (261)

56

(205)

(0.35)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,274

(491)

1,783

3.07



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











579

Diluted











581







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































3Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,573

(543)

2,030

3.48

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (43)

9

(34)

(0.06)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 23

(5)

18

0.03

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (35)

7

(28)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 23

(2)

21

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (32)

9

(23)

(0.04)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,541

(534)

2,007

3.44



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











579

Diluted











583







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















2Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,986

(433)

1,553

2.66

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (101)

22

(79)

(0.14)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (30)

6

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 9

(2)

7

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income (122)

26

(96)

(0.17)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,864

(407)

1,457

2.49



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











580

Diluted











584







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















1Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,595

(572)

2,023

3.45

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (376)

81

(295)

(0.51)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (123)

27

(96)

(0.16)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (69)

15

(54)

(0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income (568)

123

(445)

(0.76)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,027

(449)

1,578

2.69



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











584

Diluted











587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















FY 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,689

(2,095)

7,594

13.00

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (818)

176

(642)

(1.09)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (112)

24

(88)

(0.15)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (95)

20

(75)

(0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments 42

(6)

36

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income (983)

214

(769)

(1.31)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,706

(1,881)

6,825

11.69



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











581

Diluted











584





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















FY 2022



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,901

(2,142)

7,759

13.22

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net 3,982

(858)

3,124

5.32

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (3,501)

755

(2,746)

(4.68)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (74)

17

(57)

(0.10)

Add: Certain Impairments 113

(31)

82

0.14

Less: Severance Tax Refund (115)

25

(90)

(0.15)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16

(3)

13

0.02

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7)

2

(5)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income 414

(93)

321

0.54



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 10,315

(2,235)

8,080

13.76



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











583

Diluted











587





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $3,501 million, of which $1,391 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











4Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



3.42











Realized Price







1Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 46.73





Less: 4Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (48.27)





Subtotal (1.54)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Total Change in Revenue (144)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 32





Change in Net Income (112)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.19)











Wellhead Volumes







1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Less: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (94.4)





Subtotal (0.8)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule located in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the

EOG website) 20.24





Change in Margin (16)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 4





Change in Net Income (12)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







4Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.37





Less: 1Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (21.84)





Subtotal (1.47)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (138)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 30





Change in Net Income (108)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.19)



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





1Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts 237





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (51)





After Tax - (a) 186





Less: 4Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 298





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (64)





After Tax - (b) 234





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (48)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.08)











Other (1)



0.16











1Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



3.10











1Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 577

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











4Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



3.07











Realized Price







1Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 46.73





Less: 4Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (48.27)





Subtotal (1.54)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Total Change in Revenue (144)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 32





Change in Net Income (112)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.19)











Wellhead Volumes







1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Less: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (94.4)





Subtotal (0.8)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule located in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the

EOG website) 20.26





Change in Margin (16)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 4





Change in Net Income (12)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







4Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.37





Less: 1Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (21.84)





Subtotal (1.47)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 93.6





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (138)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 30





Change in Net Income (108)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.19)



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





1Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts 55





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (12)





After Tax - (a) 43





4Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts 18





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (4)





After Tax - (b) 14





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 29





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.05











Other (1)



0.10











1Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.82











1Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 577

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow









In millions of USD (Unaudited)



























The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-

GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG

defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below

reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this

information for comparative purposes within the industry.





























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903





2,903



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (338) (137) 714 (201) 38

(58)





(58)

Inventories 77 226 28 (100) 231

(117)





(117)

Accounts Payable 77 231 (238) 49 119

58





58

Accrued Taxes Payable (232) 212 (180) 139 (61)

(319)





(319)

Other Assets (52) (43) 92 (36) (39)

161





161

Other Liabilities (193) 47 (54) 16 (184)

71





71

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229





229

Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in

Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 2,559 2,563 3,038 2,989 11,149

2,928





2,928

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,489) (1,521) (1,519) (1,512) (6,041)

(1,703)





(1,703)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,070 1,042 1,519 1,477 5,108

1,225





1,225



























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,717 1,664 1,803 1,634 6,818

1,952





1,952

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (10) (26) (191) (30) (257)

(21)





(21)

Non-Cash Development Drilling — (35) (50) (5) (90)

—





—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (31) (28) (1) (39) (99)

(31)





(31)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (4) (6) 1 (7) (16)

(21)





(21)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment (133) (1) — — (134)

(131)





(131)

Exploration Costs (50) (47) (43) (41) (181)

(45)





(45)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,489 1,521 1,519 1,512 6,041

1,703





1,703



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as

used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt

paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization

(Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 28,636

28,090

27,758

26,257

25,447























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,791

3,799

3,806

3,814

3,820

Less: Cash (5,292)

(5,278)

(5,326)

(4,764)

(5,018)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (1,501)

(1,479)

(1,520)

(950)

(1,198)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 32,427

31,889

31,564

30,071

29,267























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 27,135

26,611

26,238

25,307

24,249























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 11.7 %

11.9 %

12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] -5.5 %

-5.6 %

-5.8 %

-3.8 %

-4.9 %



