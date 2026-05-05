EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2026 results. The attached schedules for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

First Quarter Highlights

Earned net income of $2.0 billion, or $3.70 per share, and adjusted net income of $1.8 billion, or $3.41 per share

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $3.0 billion and Adjusted CFO 1 of $3.1 billion

of $3.1 billion Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow

Declared regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share

Paid $544 million in regular dividends and repurchased $402 million of shares

Volumes better than guidance midpoints with in-line capital expenditures

Total per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A better than guidance midpoints

Oil and natural gas price realizations better than guidance midpoints

Increasing full year oil and NGL production guidance reflecting reallocation of capital program

CEO Commentary

"EOG delivered exceptional results in the first quarter, with oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeding the midpoints of guidance while maintaining rigorous cost discipline - total per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A both came in better than guidance midpoints. Operational excellence translated into robust financial performance: we generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow and returned nearly $950 million to shareholders through our regular dividend and share repurchases.

Our first quarter results reflect strong execution and progress towards our full-year objectives. We are reallocating some capital for the remainder of this year to liquids assets while keeping our capital budget unchanged. This drives a modest increase in oil and NGL production this year versus our prior guidance while providing optionality for future growth. This change reflects the flexibility to invest across our high-return, multi-basin portfolio with differentiated exposure to natural gas, liquids, conventionals, and unconventionals.

EOG is well positioned to thrive in the current dynamic macro environment. Our competitive advantages drive differentiated performance: a best-in-class balance sheet providing financial strength and flexibility to invest through cycles; premium pricing exposure in key markets enhancing revenue realizations; differentiated exploration expertise driving low-cost, high-quality inventory across multiple basins; vertical integration and in-house technology strengthening our operational efficiency and cost structure; and a unique culture that empowers our teams to innovate and execute at the highest level.

EOG has never been stronger. Our multi-basin portfolio, operational excellence, and financial strength provide unmatched flexibility to deliver superior returns and significant cash to shareholders across commodity price cycles."

Return of Capital

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2026. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 3.2 million shares for $402 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $125 per share. As of March 31, 2026, EOG had $2.9 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025

Total Revenue 6,921 5,638 5,847 5,478 5,669

Net Income 1,980 701 1,471 1,345 1,463

Net Income Per Share 3.70 1.30 2.70 2.46 2.65

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,966 2,612 3,111 2,032 2,289

Total Expenditures 1,768 1,730 8,544 1,883 1,546

Current and Long-Term Debt 7,931 7,936 7,694 4,236 4,744

Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,849 3,396 3,530 5,216 6,599

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 20.4 % 21.0 % 20.3 % 12.7 % 13.8 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.45 10.28 10.50 10.05 10.31









Non–GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 1,825 1,222 1,472 1,268 1,586

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 3.41 2.27 2.71 2.32 2.87

Adjusted CFO1 3,129 2,617 3,031 2,496 2,813

Capital Expenditures 1,636 1,639 1,648 1,523 1,484

Free Cash Flow 1,493 978 1,383 973 1,329

Net Debt 4,082 4,540 4,164 (980) (1,855)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 11.7 % 13.2 % 12.1 % (3.5 %) (6.7 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2 10.45 10.22 9.93 9.94 10.31



Key Operational Results















Volumes 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 548.5 546.1 534.5 504.2 502.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 332.1 342.1 309.3 258.4 241.7

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 3,020 3,065 2,745 2,229 2,080

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,383.8 1,399.0 1,301.2 1,134.1 1,090.4









Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)





Lease & Well 3.71 3.47 3.60 3.84 4.09

Gathering, Processing & Transportation Costs 5.25 5.07 4.90 4.41 4.48

General & Administrative (GAAP) 1.49 1.74 2.00 1.80 1.74

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP) 2 1.49 1.68 1.43 1.69 1.74

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.45 10.28 10.50 10.05 10.31

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.45 10.22 9.93 9.94 10.31









Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization ($/Boe) 9.58 9.53 9.77 10.20 10.32



First Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance













1Q 2026

(Unaudited) 1Q 2026 Guidance

Midpoint4 Variance 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States 546.5 544.7 1.8 544.5 532.9 503.1 500.9

Trinidad 1.9 1.8 0.1 1.5 1.6 1.1 1.2

Other International5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0

Total 548.5 546.5 2.0 546.1 534.5 504.2 502.1

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total 332.1 330.0 2.1 342.1 309.3 258.4 241.7

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States 2,769 2,750 19 2,859 2,511 1,977 1,834

Trinidad 239 235 4 195 230 252 246

Other International5 12 0 12 11 4 0 0

Total 3,020 2,985 35 3,065 2,745 2,229 2,080









Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,383.8 1,374.0 9.8 1,399.0 1,301.2 1,134.1 1,090.4

Total MMBoe 124.5 123.7 0.8 128.7 119.7 103.2 98.1









Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 72.17



59.17 64.95 63.71 71.42

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 4.96



3.55 3.07 3.44 3.66









Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6($/Bbl)





United States 0.31 (0.25) 0.56 0.37 1.02 1.13 1.48

Trinidad (3.26) (4.00) 0.74 (2.10) (7.21) (9.21) (10.30)

Other International5 16.95 0.00 16.95 4.81 0.00 0.00 0.00

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total 30.8 % 31.0 % (0.2 %) 35.7 % 32.7 % 35.6 % 36.8 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7($/Mcf)





United States (1.21) (1.30) 0.09 (0.61) (0.36) (0.57) (0.30)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





Trinidad 3.91 3.50 0.41 3.94 3.80 3.65 3.78

Other International5 3.26 0.00 3.26 3.29 3.27 0.00 0.00









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,768



1,730 8,544 1,883 1,546

Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,636 1,625 11 1,639 1,648 1,523 1,484









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well 3.71 3.75 (0.04) 3.47 3.60 3.84 4.09

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 5.25 5.20 0.05 5.07 4.90 4.41 4.48

General & Administrative (GAAP) 1.49



1.74 2.00 1.80 1.74

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2 1.49 1.55 (0.06) 1.68 1.43 1.69 1.74

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.45



10.28 10.50 10.05 10.31

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.45 10.50 (0.05) 10.22 9.93 9.94 10.31

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.58 9.60 (0.02) 9.53 9.77 10.20 10.32









Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole 68 50 18 54 71 85 75

Impairment (GAAP) 39



689 71 39 44

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (Non-GAAP))8 39 70 (31) 43 71 28 44

Capitalized Interest 37 37 0 36 27 11 12

Net Interest (GAAP) 66



66 71 51 47

Net Interest (Non-GAAP)9 66 67 (1) 66 71 45 47









TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and

condensate, NGLs and natural gas)





(GAAP) 6.4 %



6.3 % 6.8 % 7.3 % 7.6 %

(Non-GAAP) 6.4 % 7.0 % (0.6 %) 6.3 % 6.8 % 7.3 % 7.6 %

Income Taxes





Effective Rate 22.5 % 23.0 % (0.5 %) 22.8 % 19.4 % 23.2 % 22.1 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 557 280 277 293 75 301 370



Second Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance10









(Unaudited) 2Q 2026 Guidance Range 2Q 2026 Midpoint FY 2026 Guidance Range FY 2026 Midpoint Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)















United States 544.2 - 548.8 546.5 544.7 - 549.3 547.0 Trinidad 1.8 - 2.2 2.0 1.3 - 1.7 1.5 Total 546.0 - 551.0 548.5 546.0 - 551.0 548.5 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)















Total 327.0 - 347.0 337.0 331.0 - 351.0 341.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)















United States 2,735 - 2,835 2,785 2,760 - 2,860 2,810 Trinidad 240 - 260 250 220 - 240 230 Total 2,975 - 3,095 3,035 2,980 - 3,100 3,040 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)















United States 1,327.0 - 1,368.3 1,347.7 1,335.7 - 1,377.0 1,356.3 Trinidad 41.8 - 45.5 43.7 38.0 - 41.7 39.8 Total 1,368.8 - 1,413.8 1,391.4 1,373.7 - 1,418.7 1,396.1

















Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)















United States 5.00 - 6.50 5.75 2.25 - 4.25 3.25 Trinidad (1.75) - (0.25) (1.00) (1.00) - 1.00 0.00 Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI















Total 22.0 % - 32.0 % 27.0 % 24.5 % - 34.5 % 29.5 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf)















United States (0.50) - 0.20 (0.15) (1.30) - 0.70 (0.30) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)















Trinidad 3.40 - 4.10 3.75 3.25 - 4.25 3.75

















Capital Expenditures11 ($MM) 1,575 - 1,675 1,625 6,300 - 6,700 6,500

















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)















Lease and Well 3.45 - 3.95 3.70 3.45 - 3.95 3.70 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 5.05 - 5.55 5.30 5.05 - 5.55 5.30 General & Administrative 1.35 - 1.65 1.50 1.40 - 1.70 1.55 Cash Operating Costs 9.85 - 11.15 10.50 9.90 - 11.20 10.55 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.20 - 10.20 9.70 9.35 - 10.35 9.85

















Expenses ($MM)















Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 85 65 205 - 245 225 Impairment (excluding certain impairments)8 40 - 120 80 190 - 370 280 Capitalized Interest 35 - 39 37 147 - 151 149 Net Interest 66 - 70 68 267 - 271 269

















TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) 6.0 % - 8.0 % 7.0 % 5.8 % - 7.8 % 6.8 %

















Income Taxes















Effective Rate 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % Current Tax Expense ($MM) 525 - 625 575 2,120 - 2,420 2,270

First Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Wednesday, May 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. https://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit https://www.eogresources.com/

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Cameron Hughes 713-571-3724

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes 1) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs. 2) Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Non-GAAP G&A excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $8 million for 4Q 2025, $68 million for 3Q 2025 and $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition–related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 4Q 2025 was ($0.06), for 3Q 2025 was ($0.57) and for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "First Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance" above. 3) Other includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares. 4) GAAP and Non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's first quarter 2026 guidance midpoint disclosures. 5) Production volumes from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs. 6) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the daily settlement prices for the prompt-month NYMEX futures contract for each of the applicable calendar months. 7) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months. 8) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). Impairments (Non-GAAP) for 4Q 2025 are adjusted from Impairments (GAAP) for 4Q 2025 by excluding $646 million of impairments, primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). 9) Net interest expense (Non-GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition-related financing commitment costs of $6 million in 2Q 2025. 10) The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2026 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast. 11) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Cautionary Notice

This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial commodity and other derivative instruments and hedging activities; laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities; and trade policies, tariffs, trade agreements and other trade restrictions;

the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;

EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, EOG's ability to retain, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, Non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2025

2026



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,293 2,974 3,243 2,991 12,501

3,577





3,577

Natural Gas Liquids 572 534 604 666 2,376

664





664

Natural Gas 637 600 707 847 2,791

1,021





1,021

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (191) 107 116 (19) 13

113





113

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,340 1,247 1,178 1,149 4,914

1,496





1,496

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (1) — (18) (16) (35)

31





31

Other, Net 19 16 17 20 72

19





19

Total 5,669 5,478 5,847 5,638 22,632

6,921





6,921



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 401 396 431 447 1,675

462





462

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 440 455 587 652 2,134

654





654

Exploration Costs 41 74 71 50 236

45





45

Dry Hole Costs 34 11 — 4 49

23





23

Impairments 44 39 71 689 843

39





39

Marketing Costs 1,325 1,216 1,134 1,120 4,795

1,384





1,384

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

1,193





1,193

General and Administrative 171 186 239 224 820

185





185

Taxes Other Than Income 341 301 309 283 1,234

338





338

Total 3,810 3,731 4,011 4,695 16,247

4,323





4,323



























Operating Income 1,859 1,747 1,836 943 6,385

2,598





2,598

Other Income, Net 65 55 59 33 212

23





23

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 1,924 1,802 1,895 976 6,597

2,621





2,621

Interest Expense, Net 47 51 71 66 235

66





66

Income Before Income Taxes 1,877 1,751 1,824 910 6,362

2,555





2,555

Income Tax Provision 414 406 353 209 1,382

575





575

Net Income 1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980

1,980





1,980



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.9750 1.9950 — 1.0200 3.9900

1.0200





1.0200

Net Income Per Share























Basic 2.66 2.48 2.72 1.31 9.17

3.72





3.72

Diluted 2.65 2.46 2.70 1.30 9.12

3.70





3.70

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 550 543 541 537 543

532





532

Diluted 553 546 544 539 546

535





535



Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2025

2026



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 500.9 503.1 532.9 544.5 520.5

546.5





546.5

Trinidad 1.2 1.1 1.6 1.5 1.4

1.9





1.9

Other International (B) — — — 0.1 —

0.1





0.1

Total 502.1 504.2 534.5 546.1 521.9

548.5





548.5



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)























United States $ 72.90 $ 64.84 $ 65.97 $ 59.54 $ 65.65

$ 72.48





$ 72.48

Trinidad 61.12 54.50 57.74 57.07 57.59

68.91





68.91

Other International (B) — — — 63.98 —

89.12





89.12

Composite 72.87 64.82 65.95 59.54 65.63

72.47





72.47



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2

332.1





332.1

Total 241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2

332.1





332.1



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)























United States $ 26.29 $ 22.70 $ 21.25 $ 21.15 $ 22.58

$ 22.20





$ 22.20

Composite 26.29 22.70 21.25 21.15 22.58

22.20





22.20



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,834 1,977 2,511 2,859 2,299

2,769





2,769

Trinidad 246 252 230 195 230

239





239

Other International (B) — — 4 11 4

12





12

Total 2,080 2,229 2,745 3,065 2,533

3,020





3,020



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)























United States $ 3.36 $ 2.87 $ 2.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.94

$ 3.75





$ 3.75

Trinidad 3.78 3.65 3.80 3.94 3.78

3.91





3.91

Other International (B) — — 3.27 3.29 3.28

3.26





3.26

Composite 3.41 2.96 2.80 3.00 3.02

3.76





3.76



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)























United States 1,048.3 1,090.9 1,260.7 1,363.0 1,191.8

1,340.1





1,340.1

Trinidad 42.1 43.2 39.8 34.2 39.8

41.7





41.7

Other International (B) — — 0.7 1.8 0.6

2.0





2.0

Total 1,090.4 1,134.1 1,301.2 1,399.0 1,232.2

1,383.8





1,383.8



























Total MMBoe (D) 98.1 103.2 119.7 128.7 449.8

124.5





124.5



(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Production volumes from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 9 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2025

2026



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396

3,849







Accounts Receivable, Net 2,621 2,504 2,680 2,681

3,597







Inventories 897 934 945 1,014

955







Other (A) 563 591 665 565

562







Total 10,680 9,245 7,820 7,656

8,963





























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 78,432 80,139 88,301 89,857

90,786







Other Property, Plant and Equipment 6,510 6,616 6,772 6,832

6,942







Total Property, Plant and Equipment 84,942 86,755 95,073 96,689

97,728







Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (50,310) (51,394) (52,488) (54,348)

(55,054)







Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 34,632 35,361 42,585 42,341

42,674







Deferred Income Taxes 44 39 37 39

30







Other Assets 1,626 1,639 1,757 1,763

1,711







Total Assets 46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799

53,378





























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,353 2,266 2,944 2,904

3,186







Accrued Taxes Payable 668 348 392 299

766







Dividends Payable 534 1,081 550 544

541







Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,280 778 27 27

27







Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 318 360 433 472

375







Other (A) 566 342 469 445

329







Total 5,719 5,175 4,815 4,691

5,224





























Long-Term Debt 3,464 3,458 7,667 7,909

7,904







Other Liabilities 2,368 2,398 2,496 2,512

2,476







Deferred Income Taxes 5,915 6,015 6,936 6,854

6,866







Commitments and Contingencies (B)









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206







Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,153 5,978 6,027

6,026







Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4) (7) (5) (7)

(6)







Retained Earnings 27,869 28,131 29,603 29,765

31,200







Common Stock Held in Treasury (4,650) (5,245) (5,497) (6,158)

(6,518)







Total Stockholders' Equity 29,516 29,238 30,285 29,833

30,908







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799

53,378









(A) Effective January 1, 2026, EOG combined Price Risk Management Activities into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets and Total Liabilities and Stockholders's Equity. (B) See Note 5 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026.

Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2025

2026



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980

1,980





1,980

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

1,193





1,193

Impairments 44 39 71 689 843

39





39

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 50 53 53 60 216

58





58

Deferred Income Taxes 44 105 278 (84) 343

18





18

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 1 — 18 16 35

(31)





(31)

Other, Net 11 11 2 3 27

15





15

Dry Hole Costs 34 11 — 4 49

23





23

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 191 (107) (116) 19 (13)

(113)





(113)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (38) (24) 27 (21) (56)

(53)





(53)

Other, Net — — — (1) (1)

—





—

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 48 122 133 (3) 300

(907)





(907)

Inventories 76 (45) 4 (84) (49)

21





21

Accounts Payable (129) (107) 5 (40) (271)

279





279

Accrued Taxes Payable (339) (321) 28 (103) (735)

467





467

Other Assets (43) (43) (28) 97 (17)

55





55

Other Liabilities (96) (52) 155 10 17

(123)





(123)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (41) (8) (159) 123 (85)

45





45

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044

2,966





2,966

Investing Cash Flows























Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC,

Net of Cash Acquired — — (4,464) 13 (4,451)

—





—

Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,381) (1,699) (1,492) (1,543) (6,115)

(1,491)





(1,491)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (102) (94) (171) (112) (479)

(153)





(153)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 12 4 5 3 24

144





144

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 41 8 159 (123) 85

(45)





(45)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,430) (1,781) (5,963) (1,762) (10,936)

(1,545)





(1,545)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Borrowings — — 3,472 999 4,471

—





—

Long-Term Debt Repayments — (500) (1,266) (750) (2,516)

—





—

Dividends Paid (538) (528) (545) (550) (2,161)

(544)





(544)

Treasury Stock Purchased (806) (602) (479) (677) (2,564)

(418)





(418)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 11 — 12 23

1





1

Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs — (7) (7) (11) (25)

—





—

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (9) (8) (7) (32)

(7)





(7)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,352) (1,635) 1,167 (984) (2,804)

(968)





(968)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — 1 (1) – —

—





—

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (493) (1,383) (1,686) (134) (3,696)

453





453

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 7,092 6,599 5,216 3,530 7,092

3,396





3,396

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396 3,396

3,849





3,849



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying earnings presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

































The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), to add back costs associated with the Encino acquisition and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















1Q 2026



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,555

(575)

1,980

3.70

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (113)

24

(89)

(0.17)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (53)

11

(42)

(0.08)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Adjustments to Net Income (197)

42

(155)

(0.29)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,358

(533)

1,825

3.41



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











532

Diluted











535



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, such amount was $53 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



























4Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 910

(209)

701

1.30

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 19

(4)

15

0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (21)

4

(17)

(0.03)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 16

(4)

12

0.02

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 646

(140)

506

0.94

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3) 8

(3)

5

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income 668

(147)

521

0.97



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,578

(356)

1,222

2.27



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











537

Diluted











539



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $21 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($8 million).



3Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,824

(353)

1,471

2.70

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (116)

25

(91)

(0.16)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 27

(5)

22

0.04

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 18

(6)

12

0.02

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (2) 68

(10)

58

0.11

Adjustments to Net Income (3)

4

1

0.01



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,821

(349)

1,472

2.71



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











541

Diluted











544



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































2Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,751

(406)

1,345

2.46

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (107)

23

(84)

(0.16)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (24)

5

(19)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments 11

—

11

0.02

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (2) 18

(3)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (102)

25

(77)

(0.14)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,649

(381)

1,268

2.32



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











543

Diluted











546



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).



1Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,877

(414)

1,463

2.65

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 191

(41)

150

0.26

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (38)

8

(30)

(0.05)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 1

2

3

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income 154

(31)

123

0.22



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,031

(445)

1,586

2.87



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











550

Diluted











553



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)













FY 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 6,362

(1,382)

4,980

9.12

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (13)

3

(10)

(0.02)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (56)

12

(44)

(0.08)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 35

(8)

27

0.05

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 657

(140)

517

0.95

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3) 94

(16)

78

0.14

Adjustments to Net Income 717

(149)

568

1.04



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,079

(1,531)

5,548

10.16



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











543

Diluted











546



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $56 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($88 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).



FY 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (204)

44

(160)

(0.28)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 214

(46)

168

0.30

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)

3

(13)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 291

(57)

234

0.41

Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income 259

(50)

209

0.37



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











566

Diluted











569



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.

Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











4Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



1.30











Realized Prices







1Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 42.24





Less: 4Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (34.99)





Subtotal 7.25





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Total Change in Revenue 903





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (199)





Change in Net Income 704





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.32











Volumes







1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Less: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (128.7)





Subtotal (4.2)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 18.11





Change in Margin (76)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 17





Change in Net Income (59)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.11)











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







4Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 19.81





Less: 1Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.03)





Subtotal (0.22)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (27)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 6





Change in Net Income (21)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.04)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





1Q 2026 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 113





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (24)





After Tax - (a) 89





Less: 4Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts (19)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 4





After Tax - (b) (15)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 104





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.19











Other (1)



1.04











1Q 2026 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



3.70











1Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 535







(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











4Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.27











Realized Prices







1Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 42.24





Less: 4Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (34.99)





Subtotal 7.25





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Total Change in Revenue 903





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (199)





Change in Net Income 704





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.32











Volumes







1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Less: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (128.7)





Subtotal (4.2)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to

"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 18.11





Change in Margin (76)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 17





Change in Net Income (59)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.11)











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







4Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 19.75





Less: 1Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.03)





Subtotal (0.28)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 124.5





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (35)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 8





Change in Net Income (27)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.05)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





1Q 2026 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (53)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 11





After Tax - (a) (42)





Less: 4Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (21)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 4





After Tax - (b) (17)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (25)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.05)











Other (1)



0.03











1Q 2026 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.41











1Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 535







(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)











































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.





























2025

2026



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044

2,966





2,966



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (48) (122) (133) 3 (300)

907





907

Inventories (76) 45 (4) 84 49

(21)





(21)

Accounts Payable 129 107 (5) 40 271

(279)





(279)

Accrued Taxes Payable 339 321 (28) 103 735

(467)





(467)

Other Assets 43 43 28 (97) 17

(55)





(55)

Other Liabilities 96 52 (155) (10) (17)

123





123

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 41 8 159 (123) 85

(45)





(45)

Add:























Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax — 10 58 5 73

—





—

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) 2,813 2,496 3,031 2,617 10,957

3,129





3,129

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (1,484) (1,523) (1,648) (1,639) (6,294)

(1,636)





(1,636)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,329 973 1,383 978 4,663

1,493





1,493

(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million, $68 million and $8 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2025

2026



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,546 1,883 8,544 1,730 13,703

1,768





1,768

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (13) (14) (86) (33) (146)

(12)





(12)

Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3) (9) (2) (3) (10) (24)

(52)





(52)

Acquisition Costs of Properties (3) 1 (270) (6,736) 2 (7,003)

(23)





(23)

Exploration Costs (41) (74) (71) (50) (236)

(45)





(45)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,484 1,523 1,648 1,639 6,294

1,636





1,636



Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



































FY 2024

FY 2023

FY 2022

FY 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 12,143

11,340

11,093

8,791



















Adjustments:















Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable (101)

38

347

821

Inventories (259)

231

534

13

Accounts Payable 36

119

(90)

(456)

Accrued Taxes Payable (541)

(61)

113

(312)

Other Assets (44)

(39)

364

136

Other Liabilities (23)

(184)

266

116

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 382

(295)

(375)

200

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) 11,593

11,149

12,252

9,309

Less:















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (6,226)

(6,041)

(4,607)

(3,755)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,367

5,108

7,645

5,554



















(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,653

6,818

5,610

4,255

Less:















Asset Retirement Costs 2

(257)

(298)

(127)

Non-Cash Development Drilling —

(90)

—

—

Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3) (85)

(99)

(127)

(45)

Non-Cash Finance Leases —

—

—

(74)

Acquisition Costs of Properties (3) (33)

(16)

(419)

(100)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (137)

(134)

—

—

Exploration Costs (174)

(181)

(159)

(154)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 6,226

6,041

4,607

3,755



(3) Line item descriptions revised (from descriptions shown in EOG's previously published tables) to more accurately describe the costs reflected therein; previously reported cost amounts not impacted by such changes in presentation.

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio













In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 30,908

29,833

30,285

29,238

29,516























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 7,931

7,936

7,694

4,236

4,744

Less: Cash (3,849)

(3,396)

(3,530)

(5,216)

(6,599)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,082

4,540

4,164

(980)

(1,855)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 38,839

37,769

37,979

33,474

34,260























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 34,990

34,373

34,449

28,258

27,661























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 20.4 %

21.0 %

20.3 %

12.7 %

13.8 %























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 11.7 %

13.2 %

12.1 %

-3.5 %

-6.7 %



Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)























EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025























Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 124.5

128.7

119.7

103.2

98.1























Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b) 6,921

5,638

5,847

5,478

5,669

Total Operating Expenses - (c) 4,323

4,695

4,011

3,731

3,810

Operating Income - (d) 2,598

943

1,836

1,747

1,859























Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas



















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,577

2,991

3,243

2,974

3,293

Natural Gas Liquids 664

666

604

534

572

Natural Gas 1,021

847

707

600

637

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas - (e) 5,262

4,504

4,554

4,108

4,502























Operating Costs



















Lease and Well 462

447

431

396

401

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 654

652

587

455

440

General and Administrative (GAAP) 185

224

239

186

171

Less: Certain Items (see Endnote 2 to 1Q 2026 earnings release) —

(8)

(68)

(12)

—

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2) 185

216

171

174

171

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 338

283

309

301

341

Add: Severance Tax Refund —

—

—

—

—

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3) 338

283

309

301

341

Interest Expense, Net 66

66

71

51

47

Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs —

—

—

(6)

—

Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (4) 66

66

71

45

47

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) 1,705

1,672

1,637

1,389

1,400

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) 1,705

1,664

1,569

1,371

1,400























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 1,193

1,226

1,169

1,053

1,013























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 2,898

2,898

2,806

2,442

2,413

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 2,898

2,890

2,738

2,424

2,413























Exploration Costs 45

50

71

74

41

Dry Hole Costs 23

4

—

11

34

Impairments 39

689

71

39

44

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 107

743

142

124

119

Less: Certain Impairments (5) —

(646)

—

(11)

—

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 107

97

142

113

119























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j) 3,005

3,641

2,948

2,566

2,532

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k) 3,005

2,987

2,880

2,537

2,532























Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 2,257

863

1,606

1,542

1,970

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 2,257

1,517

1,674

1,571

1,970









Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)





In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











































1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)









































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 55.59

43.81

48.85

53.08

57.79

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 34.72

36.48

33.51

36.15

38.84

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a) 20.87

7.33

15.34

16.93

18.95























Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs,

and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a) 42.24

34.99

38.05

39.80

45.88























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 13.69

12.99

13.67

13.46

14.26























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 28.55

22.00

24.38

26.34

31.62























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 23.27

22.52

23.44

23.66

24.58























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 18.97

12.47

14.61

16.14

21.30























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 24.13

28.29

24.63

24.86

25.79























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)] 18.11

6.70

13.42

14.94

20.09























Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)









































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) / (a) 13.69

12.93

13.10

13.30

14.26























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 28.55

22.06

24.95

26.50

31.62























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 23.27

22.46

22.87

23.50

24.58























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 18.97

12.53

15.18

16.30

21.30























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 24.13

23.21

24.06

24.59

25.79























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)] 18.11

11.78

13.99

15.21

20.09

