EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Announces 2022 Capital Program; Declares $1.00 per Share Special Dividend

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data



4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

GAAP Total Revenue 6,044

4,765

2,965

18,642

11,032

Net Income (Loss) 1,985

1,095

337

4,664

(605)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share 3.39

1.88

0.58

7.99

(1.04)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,166

2,196

1,121

8,791

5,008

Total Expenditures 1,137

962

1,107

4,255

4,113

Current and Long-Term Debt 5,109

5,117

5,816

5,109

5,816

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,209

4,293

3,329

5,209

3,329

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 18.7%

19.0%

22.3%

18.7%

22.3%



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income 1,806

1,264

411

5,028

850

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 3.09

2.16

0.71

8.61

1.46

Discretionary Cash Flow 3,106

2,296

1,494

9,442

5,093

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions 1,057

935

828

3,909

3,490

Free Cash Flow 2,049

1,361

666

5,533

1,603

Net Debt (100)

824

2,487

(100)

2,487

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (0.5)%

3.6%

10.9%

(0.5)%

10.9%



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Record quarterly adjusted net income of $1.8 billion , or $3.09 per share, and $2.0 billion of free cash flow

, or per share, and of free cash flow Capital expenditures in-line with guidance while oil production above guidance mid-point

Declared regular dividend of $0.75 per share and special dividend of $1.00 per share

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Record annual adjusted net income of $5.0 billion , or $8.61 per share

, or per share Generated record $5.5 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Reduced well costs 7%

Identified 700 new net double premium locations, replacing 170% of double premium wells drilled in 2021

Replaced more than two times 2021 production at $5.81 per Boe finding and development cost

per Boe finding and development cost Achieved significant improvements in methane emissions, water and safety performance

2022 Capital Plan

Capital plan of $4.3 to $4.7 billion returns oil production to pre-pandemic levels, maintains flat well costs, lowers per-unit cash costs and funds investments to further improve the business

to returns oil production to pre-pandemic levels, maintains flat well costs, lowers per-unit cash costs and funds investments to further improve the business Cash from operations before working capital funds capital plan at $32 WTI

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 4Q 2021 4Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint 3Q 2021 4Q 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 450.6 447.0 449.5 444.8 445.0 409.2 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 156.9 153.0 157.9 141.4 144.5 136.0 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,534 1,535 1,422 1,292 1,436 1,252 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 863.1 855.8 844.4 801.5 828.9 753.8

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 1,057 1,050 935 828 3,909 3,490

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer

"The outstanding fourth quarter results cap off a tremendous year for EOG – record earnings, record free cash flow, and return of cash that places EOG among the leaders in our industry and across the broader market. Reflecting these results, we are continuing to deliver on our long-standing free cash flow priorities with another $1.00 per share special dividend while further strengthening the balance sheet. Strong returns due to our premium investment standard and levered by our high-performance culture drove the results.

Double-premium, the latest increase to our investment standard that we formalized at the start of 2021, is just beginning to flow through to our bottom-line financial performance. The best is yet to come.

"The strong fourth quarter performance was also a hallmark of our consistent operational execution, as we once again delivered on our production and capital targets. Exploration efforts continued to move forward, as we progressed multiple domestic oil prospects that stand to further improve the quality of our large inventory of future drilling locations. We applied technology and innovation towards continuing improvements in our ESG performance during 2021, including methane emissions, water and safety. We are aiming to do even better this year.

"Looking to 2022, our disciplined capital plan reflects an oil market that is in position to rebalance during the year. It is focused on investments in high-return double premium wells along with exploration and infrastructure projects to further improve the business. Combined with our low cost structure and an improved commodity price environment, EOG is positioned to once again generate significant free cash flow. We remain firmly committed to our long-standing free cash flow and cash return priorities. EOG has never been better positioned to generate significant long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 4Q 2021 vs 3Q 2021

Prices and Hedges

Natural gas, crude oil and NGL prices increased in 4Q compared with 3Q. In addition, cash paid for hedge settlements declined by $171 million in 4Q compared with 3Q.

Production Volumes

Total company equivalent volumes increased 2% compared with 3Q. Crude oil production of 450,600 Bopd was above the mid-point of the guidance range due to better well productivity. NGL production declined slightly compared with 3Q due to decreased extraction of ethane. Natural gas production increased 8% compared with 3Q, primarily due to EOG's Dorado dry gas play in south Texas.

Per-Unit Costs

Increased impairment and dry hole costs primarily related to drilling in Oman were the largest contributors to the per-unit cost increase in 4Q. Lease and well costs also contributed to the overall cost increase. These were partially offset by reductions in DD&A and G&A costs.

Other

A lower effective income tax rate was the primary contributor to the increase in earnings from this category.

Change in Cash 4Q 2021 vs 3Q 2021

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $3.1 billion in 4Q. The company incurred $1.1 billion of capital expenditures, resulting in $2.0 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $1.1 billion were in-line with the mid-point of the guidance range. EOG has continued to be successful offsetting inflationary price pressures with additional efficiencies and other operating improvements.

Dividends

EOG paid $0.2 billion of regular dividends and $1.2 billion of special dividends in 4Q

Full-Year 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 2021 vs 2020

Prices and Hedges

Crude oil prices increased by 77% in 2021 compared with 2020, while prices for NGLs and natural gas more than doubled. Higher prices along with increased production volumes generated a wellhead revenue increase of $8.1 billion, or 111%, in 2021 compared with 2020. This was partially offset by an increase in cash paid for hedge settlements of $1.7 billion from 2020 to 2021.

Production Volumes

Total company equivalent production increased 10% in 2021 compared with 2020, when EOG shut in certain wells in response to low crude oil prices. Crude oil volumes in 2021 were 445,000 Bopd, 9% higher than 2020 and consistent with EOG's plan to maintain production at 4Q 2020 levels. NGL volumes increased 6% while natural gas volumes increased 15%.

Per-Unit Costs

Impairments, transportation and G&P costs increased in 2021 compared with 2020, mostly offset by reductions in DD&A, LOE and G&A costs.

Other

Per-unit taxes other than income increased by $1.73 per Boe in 2021 compared with 2020, due to increased product prices, and was the largest contributor to the reduction in earnings from this category.

Change in Cash 2021 vs 2020

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $9.4 billion in 2021. The company incurred $3.9 billion of capital expenditures, resulting in $5.5 billion of free cash flow.

Dividend and Debt

EOG doubled its regular dividend rate during 2021, from $1.50 per share at year-end 2020 to $3.00 per share by year-end 2021. In addition, EOG paid $3.00 per share in special dividends during 2021. Altogether, EOG returned $2.7 billion to shareholders in 2021. Also, EOG repaid with cash on hand the $750 million principal amount of notes that matured in February 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs were above the guidance mid- point and prior periods due to higher costs for fuel, lease maintenance and remediation.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 4Q were slightly below the guidance midpoints and in-line with 3Q. Costs increased compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher fuel costs.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

The addition of reserves from new wells at lower finding costs, driven by EOG's double-premium drilling program, continues to lower DD&A costs. Per-unit DD&A costs were below the guidance midpoint and declined 4% and 3% compared with 3Q 2021 and 4Q 2020, respectively.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs in 4Q were above the guidance midpoint and the prior year due to higher employee related costs.

2021 Reserves and Premium Location Additions; Special Dividend

Finding and Development Cost

Finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, declined 17% YoY in 2021 to $5.81 per Boe. Proved developed finding cost, excluding price revisions, was $7.98 per Boe in 2021. For the 34th consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and McNaughton.

Reserve Replacement

Extensions and discoveries, net of revisions other than price, added 644 MMBoe of proved reserves in 2021. Revisions other than price reduced proved reserves primarily due to the high-grading of our future drilling plan. Proved undeveloped locations that did not meet EOG's double premium standard were replaced with fewer, more productive double-premium locations. Reserves from these high-graded proved undeveloped locations are included as part of reserve additions from extensions and discoveries. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 208% of 2021 production.

2021 Premium Location Additions

EOG identified 700 new net double-premium locations in 2021, replacing 170% of the approximately 410 net double-premium wells drilled in 2021. The new double-premium locations are spread across EOG's portfolio of high-return plays. The double-premium inventory increased to 6,000 net locations from 5,700 previously and represents more than 11 years of drilling at EOG's current pace. EOG's total premium inventory of 11,500 net undrilled locations remained unchanged in 2021.

Regular Dividend and Special Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable April 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The special dividend will be payable March 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022

2021 ESG Performance and 2022 Capital Program

Further Improvements to Strong ESG Track Record

~25% Reduction in Methane Emissions Percentage

99.8% Wellhead Gas Capture

55% of Water Sourced from Reuse

10% Reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate

2021 ESG Performance – Preliminary Results

EOG reduced its methane emissions percentage by approximately 25% during 2021. Reduced emissions associated with pneumatic controllers and lower fugitive emissions contributed to the reduction. Wellhead gas capture increased to 99.8% from 99.6% in 2020. Water sourced from reuse increased to 55% from 46% in 2020. Finally, EOG improved its safety performance in 2021, with a reduction of 10% in the total recordable incident rate compared with 2020. The company's GHG intensity rate increased slightly in 2021 due to increased compression for gas gathering. EOG remains confident in achieving its 2025 emissions goals and its ambition to reach net zero scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2040.

2022 Capital Program2

Total expenditures for 2022 are expected to range from $4.3 to $4.7 billion, including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges. The capital program also excludes certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses. The disciplined capital program is focused on high-return investment in EOG's double-premium drilling inventory and returns oil production back to pre-pandemic levels of 455,000 to 467,000 Bopd.

Approximately $3 billion of the capital program is allocated to investment in EOG's existing premium areas. The capital program also funds investment in international plays, high-potential exploration drilling across multiple prospects and investment in various cost-reduction, infrastructure and environmental projects. The total capital program can be funded from cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital at a $32 WTI oil price. EOG plans to complete 570 net wells in 2022 compared with 519 net wells in 2021, including an additional 20 net wells in the Dorado natural gas play and 10 additional net wells in new high potential exploration prospects.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance



(Unaudited) Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 4Q 2021 4Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 United States 449.7 446.0 3.7 448.3 446.9 428.7 442.4 Trinidad 0.9 1.0 (0.1) 1.2 1.7 2.2 2.3 Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total 450.6 447.0 3.6 449.5 448.6 431.0 444.8 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 156.9 153.0 3.9 157.9 138.5 124.3 141.4 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,328 1,335 (7) 1,210 1,199 1,100 1,075 Trinidad 206 200 6 212 233 217 192 Other International 0 0 0 0 13 25 25 Total 1,534 1,535 (1) 1,422 1,445 1,342 1,292

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 863.1 855.8 7.3 844.4 828.0 778.9 801.5 Total MMBoe 79.4 78.7 0.7 77.7 75.3 70.1 73.7

Benchmark Price Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 77.17



70.55 66.06 57.80 42.67 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 5.83



4.01 2.83 2.69 2.65

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl) United States 1.14 0.70 0.44 0.33 0.10 0.27 (0.81) Trinidad (10.31) (11.00) 0.69 (10.36) (9.80) (8.03) (9.76)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI 52.4% 55.0% (2.6%) 53.5% 44.1% 48.5% 41.1%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) United States 0.57 1.10 (0.53) 0.49 0.16 2.83 (0.36) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.48 3.45 0.03 3.39 3.37 3.38 3.57

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,137



962 1,089 1,067 1,107 Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,057 1,050 7 935 972 945 828

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 4.09 3.75 0.34 3.48 3.58 3.85 3.54 Transportation Costs 2.87 2.95 (0.08) 2.82 2.84 2.88 2.64 Gathering and Processing 1.85 1.90 (0.05) 1.87 1.70 1.98 1.62 General and Administrative 1.75 1.55 0.20 1.83 1.59 1.57 1.54 Cash Operating Costs 10.56 10.15 0.41 10.00 9.71 10.28 9.34 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11.46 11.70 (0.24) 11.93 12.13 12.84 11.81

Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 85 43 42 48 49 44 40 Impairment (GAAP) 206



82 44 44 143 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 206 120 86 69 43 43 57 Capitalized Interest 9 8 1 8 8 8 7 Net Interest 38 45 (7) 48 45 47 53

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.8% 7.0% (0.2%) 6.8% 6.9% 6.7% 5.1% Income Taxes Effective Rate 20.5% 23.5% (3.0%) 23.4% 19.3% 23.2% 21.1% Deferred Ratio 23% 13% 11% (33%) (45%) (18%) 60%

First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance2





(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 1Q 2022

Guidance Range

FY 2022

Guidance Range 2021

Actual 2020 Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

















United States 442.0 - 452.0

454.5 - 466.5 443.4 408.1 Trinidad 0.7 - 0.9

0.4 - 0.6 1.5 1.0 Other International 0.0 - 0.0

0.0 - 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total 442.7 - 452.9

454.9 - 467.1 445.0 409.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

















Total 182.0 - 192.0

170.0 - 210.0 144.5 136.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

















United States 1,200 - 1,270

1,240 - 1,340 1,210 1,040 Trinidad 185 - 215

160 - 200 217 180 Other International 0 - 0

0 - 0 9 32 Total 1,385 - 1,485

1,400 - 1,540 1,436 1,252 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

















United States 824.0 - 855.7

831.2 - 899.8 789.6 717.5 Trinidad 31.5 - 36.7

27.1 - 33.9 37.7 30.9 Other International 0.0 - 0.0

0.0 - 0.0 1.6 5.4 Total 855.5 - 892.4

858.3 - 933.7 828.9 753.8



















Benchmark Price

















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)













67.96 39.40 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)













3.85 2.08



















Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)



United States 0.50 - 2.50

0.50 - 2.50 0.58 (0.75) Trinidad (12.00) - (10.00)

(11.00) - (9.00) (11.70) (9.20) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

















Total 37% - 47%

34% - 49% 50.5% 34.0% Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)



United States 0.15 - 1.65

(0.30) - 1.70 1.03 (0.47) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

















Trinidad 3.10 - 3.60

2.90 - 3.90 3.40 2.57



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)













4,255 4,113 Capital Expenditures5 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,000 - 1,200

4,300 - 4,700 3,909 3,490



















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

















Lease and Well 3.60 - 4.20

3.45 - 4.05 3.75 3.85 Transportation Costs 2.65 - 3.05

2.60 - 3.10 2.85 2.66 Gathering and Processing 1.75 - 1.95

1.65 - 1.95 1.85 1.66 General and Administrative 1.60 - 1.70

1.65 - 1.75 1.69 1.75 Cash Operating Costs 9.60 - 10.90

9.35 - 10.85 10.14 9.92 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.50 - 11.00

10.15 - 11.15 12.07 12.32



















Expenses ($MM)

















Exploration and Dry Hole 40 - 50

150 - 190 225 159 Impairment (GAAP)













376 2,100 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 60 - 100

300 - 340 361 232 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10

30 - 40 33 31 Net Interest 40 - 45

165 - 175 178 205



















Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.5% - 8.5%

7.0% - 8.0% 6.8% 6.6% Income Taxes

















Effective Rate 20% - 25%

20% - 25% 21.4% 18.2% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 440 - 540

1,700 - 2,100 1,393 (61)

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Webcast

Friday, February 25, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes 1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.



2) The forecast items for the first quarter and full year 2022 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.



3) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



4) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



5) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Income Statements



In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020 Operating Revenues and Other















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,246

2,929

1,711

11,125

5,786 Natural Gas Liquids 583

548

229

1,812

668 Natural Gas 847

568

302

2,444

837 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Commodity Derivative Contracts 136

(494)

70

(1,152)

1,145 Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,232

1,186

643

4,288

2,583 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (29)

1

(6)

17

(47) Other, Net 29

27

16

108

60 Total 6,044

4,765

2,965

18,642

11,032



















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 325

270

261

1,135

1,063 Transportation Costs 228

219

195

863

735 Gathering and Processing Costs 147

145

119

559

459 Exploration Costs 42

44

41

154

146 Dry Hole Costs 43

4

—

71

13 Impairments 206

82

143

376

2,100 Marketing Costs 1,160

1,184

621

4,173

2,698 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 910

927

870

3,651

3,400 General and Administrative 139

142

113

511

484 Taxes Other Than Income 316

277

114

1,047

478 Total 3,516

3,294

2,477

12,540

11,576



















Operating Income (Loss) 2,528

1,471

488

6,102

(544) Other Income (Expense), Net 9

6

(7)

9

10 Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense

and Income Taxes 2,537

1,477

481

6,111

(534) Interest Expense, Net 38

48

53

178

205 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,499

1,429

428

5,933

(739) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 514

334

91

1,269

(134) Net Income (Loss) 1,985

1,095

337

4,664

(605)



















Dividends Declared per Common Share 2.7500

0.4125

0.3750

4.9875

1.5000 Net Income (Loss) Per Share

















Basic 3.42

1.88

0.58

8.03

(1.04) Diluted 3.39

1.88

0.58

7.99

(1.04) Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 581

581

580

581

579 Diluted 585

584

581

584

579

Wellhead Volumes and Prices



(Unaudited)

4Q 2021

4Q 2020

% Change

3Q 2021

FY 2021

FY 2020

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes

(MBbld) (A)





















United States 449.7

442.4

2 %

448.3

443.4

408.1

9 % Trinidad 0.9

2.3

-61 %

1.2

1.5

1.0

50 % Other International (B) —

0.1

-100 %

—

0.1

0.1

0 % Total 450.6

444.8

1 %

449.5

445.0

409.2

9 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 78.31

41.86

87 %

70.88

68.54

38.65

77 % Trinidad 66.86

32.91

103 %

60.19

56.26

30.20

86 % Other International (B) —

35.90

-100 %

—

42.36

43.08

-2 % Composite 78.29

41.81

87 %

70.85

68.50

38.63

77 %



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 156.9

141.4

11 %

157.9

144.5

136.0

6 % Total 156.9

141.4

11 %

157.9

144.5

136.0

6 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 40.40

17.54

130 %

37.72

34.35

13.41

156 % Composite 40.40

17.54

130 %

37.72

34.35

13.41

156 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,328

1,075

24 %

1,210

1,210

1,040

16 % Trinidad 206

192

7 %

212

217

180

21 % Other International (B) —

25

-100 %

—

9

32

-72 % Total 1,534

1,292

19 %

1,422

1,436

1,252

15 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States 6.40

2.29

180 %

4.50

4.88

1.61

203 % Trinidad 3.48

3.57

-3 %

3.39

3.40

2.57

32 % Other International (B) —

5.47

-100 %

—

5.67

4.66

22 % Composite 6.00

2.54

136 %

4.34

4.66

1.83

155 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)

























United States 827.8

763.0

8 %

807.9

789.6

717.5

10 % Trinidad 35.3

34.2

3 %

36.5

37.7

30.9

22 % Other International (B) —

4.3

-100 %

—

1.6

5.4

-70 % Total 863.1

801.5

8 %

844.4

828.9

753.8

10 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 79.4

73.7

8 %

77.7

302.5

275.9

10 %





(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.



(B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.



(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021).



(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets



In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,209

3,329 Accounts Receivable, Net 2,335

1,522 Inventories 584

629 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities —

65 Income Taxes Receivable —

23 Other 456

294 Total 8,584

5,862

Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,644

64,793 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,753

4,479 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 72,397

69,272 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (43,971)

(40,673) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,426

28,599 Deferred Income Taxes 11

2 Other Assets 1,215

1,342 Total Assets 38,236

35,805

Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 2,242

1,681 Accrued Taxes Payable 518

206 Dividends Payable 436

217 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 269

— Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 37

781 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 240

295 Other 300

280 Total 4,042

3,460







Long-Term Debt 5,072

5,035 Other Liabilities 2,193

2,149 Deferred Income Taxes 4,749

4,859 Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,521,512

Shares and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively 206

206 Additional Paid in Capital 6,087

5,945 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (12)

(12) Retained Earnings 15,919

14,170 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 257,268 Shares and 124,265 Shares at

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (20)

(7) Total Stockholders' Equity 22,180

20,302 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,236

35,805

Cash Flow Statements



In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















4Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2021

FY 2021

FY 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided

by Operating Activities:

















Net Income (Loss) 1,985

337

1,095

4,664

(605) Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 910

870

927

3,651

3,400 Impairments 206

143

82

376

2,100 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35

33

51

152

146 Deferred Income Taxes 122

55

(111)

(122)

(186) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 29

6

(1)

(17)

47 Other, Net (2)

10

2

13

12 Dry Hole Costs 43

—

4

71

13 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

















Total (Gains) Losses (136)

(70)

494

1,152

(1,145) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements

of Commodity Derivative Contracts (122)

72

(293)

(638)

1,071 Other, Net (1)

2

7

7

1 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable (182)

(464)

(145)

(821)

467 Inventories (108)

31

(6)

(13)

123 Accounts Payable 341

427

(68)

456

(795) Accrued Taxes Payable 26

(61)

206

312

(49) Other Assets (81)

(90)

167

(136)

325 Other Liabilities 201

21

(260)

(116)

8 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities (100)

(201)

45

(200)

75 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,166

1,121

2,196

8,791

5,008 Investing Cash Flows

















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (949)

(785)

(846)

(3,638)

(3,244) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (65)

(56)

(50)

(212)

(221) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 77

3

8

231

192 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities 100

201

(45)

200

(75) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (837)

(637)

(933)

(3,419)

(3,348) Financing Cash Flows

















Long-Term Debt Borrowings —

—

—

—

1,484 Long-Term Debt Repayments —

—

—

(750)

(1,000) Dividends Paid (1,406)

(220)

(820)

(2,684)

(821) Treasury Stock Purchased (8)

(1)

(21)

(41)

(16) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee

Stock Purchase Plan 10

8

—

19

16 Debt Issuance Costs —

—

—

—

(3) Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10)

(6)

(9)

(37)

(19) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,414)

(219)

(850)

(3,493)

(359) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1

(2)

—

1

— Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 916

263

413

1,880

1,301 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 4,293

3,066

3,880

3,329

2,028 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,209

3,329

4,293

5,209

3,329

Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





























The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















4Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income

Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,499

(514)

1,985

3.39 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (136)

32

(104)

(0.17) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (122)

25

(97)

(0.17) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 29

(7)

22

0.04 Add: Certain Impairments —

—

—

— Adjustments to Net Income (229)

50

(179)

(0.30)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,270

(464)

1,806

3.09















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











585















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











585















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

4Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income

Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 428

(91)

337

0.58 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (70)

15

(55)

(0.10) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 72

(16)

56

0.10 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6

(1)

5

0.01 Add: Certain Impairments 86

(18)

68

0.12 Adjustments to Net Income 94

(20)

74

0.13















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 522

(111)

411

0.71















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580 Diluted











581















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580 Diluted











581















3Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income

Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,429

(334)

1,095

1.88 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 494

(108)

386

0.65 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (293)

64

(229)

(0.39) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (1)

—

(1)

— Add: Certain Impairments 13

—

13

0.02 Adjustments to Net Income 213

(44)

169

0.28















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,642

(378)

1,264

2.16















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











584















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











584

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2021

Before

Tax

Income

Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 5,933

(1,269)

4,664

7.99 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,152

(250)

902

1.54 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (638)

138

(500)

(0.86) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (17)

9

(8)

(0.01) Add: Certain Impairments 15

—

15

0.03 Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —

(45)

(45)

(0.08) Adjustments to Net Income 512

(148)

364

0.62















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,445

(1,417)

5,028

8.61















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











584















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











584



FY 2020

Before

Tax

Income

Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (739)

134

(605)

(1.04) Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,145)

251

(894)

(1.55) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,071

(235)

836

1.44 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 47

(10)

37

0.06 Add: Certain Impairments 1,868

(392)

1,476

2.55 Adjustments to Net Loss 1,841

(386)

1,455

2.50















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,102

(252)

850

1.46















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579 Diluted











579















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579 Diluted











581

Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







3Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.16







Realized Price





4Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 58.88



Less: 3Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (52.07)



Subtotal 6.81



Multiplied by: 4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.4



Total Change in Revenue 541



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (124)



Change in Net Income 416



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.71







Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





4Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (122)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 25



After Tax - (a) (97)



3Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (293)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 64



After Tax - (b) (229)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 132



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.23







Wellhead Volumes





4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.4



Less: 3Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (77.7)



Subtotal 1.7



Multiplied by: 4Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including

Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 28.74



Change in Revenue 49



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (11)



Change in Net Income 38



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.07









Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Operating Cost per Boe





3Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 27.62



Less: 3Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income (3.57)



Less: 4Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) (30.14)



Add: 4Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income 3.98



Subtotal (2.11)



Multiplied by: 4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.4



Change in Before-Tax Net Income (168)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) 39



Change in Net Income (129)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.22)







Other (1)



0.14







4Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.09







4Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 585











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







FY 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.46







Realized Price





FY 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 50.84



Less: FY 2020 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (26.42)



Subtotal 24.42



Multiplied by: FY 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 302.5



Total Change in Revenue 7,388



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (1,699)



Change in Net Income 5,689



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



9.74







Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





FY 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (638)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 138



After Tax - (a) (500)



FY 2020 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 1,071



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) (235)



After Tax - (b) 836



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (1,336)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(2.29)







Wellhead Volumes





FY 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 302.5



Less: FY 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (275.9)



Subtotal 26.7



Multiplied by: FY 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per

Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 22.64



Change in Revenue 604



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (139)



Change in Net Income 465



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.80









Adjusted Net Income per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Operating Cost per Boe





FY 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 26.13



Less: 3Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income (1.73)



Less: FY 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (28.20)



Add: 4Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income 3.46



Subtotal (0.34)



Multiplied by: FY 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 302.5



Change in Before-Tax Net Income (103)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) 24



Change in Net Income (79)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.14) Other (1)



(0.96)







FY 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



8.61







FY 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 584











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow



In millions of USD (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 3,166

2,196

1,121

8,791

5,008



















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based

Compensation Expenses) 37

39

36

133

126 Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 182

145

464

821

(467) Inventories 108

6

(31)

13

(123) Accounts Payable (341)

68

(427)

(456)

795 Accrued Taxes Payable (26)

(206)

61

(312)

49 Other Assets 81

(167)

90

136

(325) Other Liabilities (201)

260

(21)

116

(8) Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 100

(45)

201

200

(75) Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —

—

—

—

113 Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 3,106

2,296

1,494

9,442

5,093



















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage

Increase 108 %









85 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 3,106

2,296

1,494

9,442

5,093 Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (1,057)

(935)

(828)

(3,909)

(3,490) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,049

1,361

666

5,533

1,603







































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):





















4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,137

962

1,107

4,255

4,113 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (71)

(8)

(48)

(127)

(117) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (8)

(15)

(69)

(45)

(197) Non-Cash Finance Leases —

—

(101)

(74)

(174) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (1)

(4)

(61)

(100)

(135) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) 1,057

935

828

3,909

3,490

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)























FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 8,163

7,769

4,265











Adjustments:









Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 113

125

122 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 92

368

392 Inventories (90)

395

175 Accounts Payable (169)

(439)

(324) Accrued Taxes Payable (40)

92

64 Other Assets (358)

125

659 Other Liabilities 57

(11)

90 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities 115

(301)

(90) Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 239

149

(513) Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 8,122

8,272

4,840











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -2 %

71 %

76 %











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 8,122

8,272

4,840 Less:









Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (6,234)

(6,172)

(4,228) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,888

2,100

612











(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,900

6,706

4,613 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (186)

(70)

(56) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (2)

(1)

— Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (98)

(291)

(256) Non-Cash Finance Leases —

(48)

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (380)

(124)

(73) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 6,234

6,172

4,228













Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,359

3,595

8,649

7,329

5,237



















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Expenses) 104

124

158

134

158 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 233

(641)

(85)

24

179 Inventories (171)

(58)

162

(53)

157 Accounts Payable 74

1,409

(544)

(179)

17 Accrued Taxes Payable (93)

(12)

(16)

(75)

(78) Other Assets 41

(118)

14

110

119 Other Liabilities 16

66

(75)

20

(36) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing and Financing Activities 156

(500)

103

51

(74) Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 30

26

99

56

67 Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746



















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

(Decrease) -29 %

-54 %

14 %

29 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746 Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (2,706)

(4,682)

(8,292)

(7,102)

(7,540) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 43

(791)

173

315

(1,794)



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,554

5,216

8,632

7,361

7,754 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs 20

(53)

(196)

(134)

(127) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (17)

—

—

—

(66) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (3,102)

—

(5)

(5)

(20) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (749)

(481)

(139)

(120)

(1) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-

GAAP) 2,706

4,682

8,292

7,102

7,540

Total Expenditures



In millions of USD (Unaudited)























































4Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017



























Exploration and Development Drilling 767

592

2,864

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132 Facilities 118

99

405

347

629

625

575 Leasehold Acquisitions 21

102

215

265

276

488

427 Property Acquisitions 1

61

100

135

380

124

73 Capitalized Interest 9

7

33

31

38

24

27 Subtotal 916

861

3,617

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234 Exploration Costs 42

41

154

146

140

149

145 Dry Hole Costs 43

—

71

13

28

5

5 Exploration and Development

Expenditures 1,001

902

3,842

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384 Asset Retirement Costs 71

48

127

117

186

70

56 Total Exploration and Development

Expenditures 1,072

950

3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 65

157

286

395

272

286

173 Total Expenditures 1,137

1,107

4,255

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX



In millions of USD (Unaudited)





























The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















4Q 2021

4Q 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) 1,985

337

4,664

(605)















Adjustments:













Interest Expense, Net 38

53

178

205 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 514

91

1,269

(134) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 910

870

3,651

3,400 Exploration Costs 42

41

154

146 Dry Hole Costs 43

—

71

13 Impairments 206

143

376

2,100 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 3,738

1,535

10,363

5,125 (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts (136)

(70)

1,152

(1,145) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts (122)

72

(638)

1,071 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 29

6

(17)

47















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 3,509

1,543

10,860

5,098















Definitions













EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





























The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

















December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 22,180

21,765

20,881

20,762















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,109

5,117

5,125

5,133 Less: Cash (5,209)

(4,293)

(3,880)

(3,388) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (100)

824

1,245

1,745















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 27,289

26,882

26,006

25,895















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,080

22,589

22,126

22,507















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 18.7%

19.0%

19.7%

19.8%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -0.5%

3.6%

5.6%

7.8%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)































December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222 Less: Cash (3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3%

22.1%

21.9%

19.6%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9%

11.6%

14.0%

9.7%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081 Less: Cash (2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3%

19.7%

20.1%

23.4%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7%

14.5%

16.3%

19.9%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435 Less: Cash (1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9%

25.8%

26.9%

27.6%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9%

21.8%

23.7%

25.0%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987 Less: Cash (834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2%

31.4%

33.4%

33.4%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4%

28.5%

27.7%

28.1%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,956



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,656 Less: Cash (1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,937



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,612



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,893



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3%

37.2%

36.7%

36.0%

33.9%



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8%

33.5%

34.0%

33.7%

31.4%

Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data



(Unaudited)















2021 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation Summary United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total Crude Oil and Condensate (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 1,513

1

—

1,514 Revisions (116)

—

—

(116) Purchases in Place 2

—

—

2 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 311

1

—

312 Sales in Place (2)

—

—

(2) Production (162)

—

—

(162) Ending Reserves 1,546

2

—

1,548















Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 813

—

—

813 Revisions (128)

—

—

(128) Purchases in Place 3

—

—

3 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 194

—

—

194 Sales in Place —

—

—

— Production (53)

—

—

(53) Ending Reserves 829

—

—

829















Natural Gas (Bcf)













Beginning Reserves 5,043

269

48

5,360 Revisions 754

26

3

783 Purchases in Place 23

—

—

23 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 2,574

100

—

2,674 Sales in Place (4)

—

(48)

(52) Production (483)

(80)

(3)

(566) Ending Reserves 7,907

315

—

8,222















Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Beginning Reserves 3,166

46

8

3,220 Revisions (118)

4

—

(114) Purchases in Place 9

—

—

9 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 934

18

—

952 Sales in Place (3)

—

(8)

(11) Production (295)

(14)

—

(309) Ending Reserves 3,693

54

—

3,747















Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)













At December 31, 2020 1,614

30

5

1,649 At December 31, 2021 1,926

22

—

1,948















2021 Exploration and Development Expenditures ($ Millions)















Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties 207

—

8

215 Exploration Costs 296

7

51

354 Development Costs 3,120

53

—

3,173 Total Drilling 3,623

60

59

3,742 Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 100

—

—

100 Asset Retirement Costs 86

24

17

127 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,809

84

76

3,969 Gathering, Processing and Other 283

—

3

286 Total Expenditures 4,092

84

79

4,255 Proceeds from Sales in Place (102)

—

(129)

(231) Net Expenditures 3,990

84

(50)

4,024















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) *













All-in Total, Net of Revisions 4.45

2.73

—

4.48 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 5.82

2.73

—

5.81















Reserve Replacement *













Drilling Only 317 %

129 %

0 %

308 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 279 %

157 %

0 %

271 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 213 %

157 %

0 %

208 % All-in Total, Liquids 123 %

0 %

0 %

123 %















* See following reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,809

84

76

3,969 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (86)

(24)

(17)

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

—

—

(45) Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

—

—

(100) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,578

60

59

3,697















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,809

84

76

3,969 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (86)

(24)

(17)

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

—

—

(45) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

—

—

(5) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,673

60

59

3,792















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,092

84

79

4,255 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (86)

(24)

(17)

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

—

—

(45) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

—

—

(5) Non-Cash Capital - Other Miscellaneous (74)

—

—

(74) Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 3,882

60

62

4,004















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 194

—

—

194 Revisions Other Than Price (312)

4

—

(308) Purchases in Place 9

—

—

9 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 934

18

—

952 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 825

22

—

847 Sales in Place (3)

—

(8)

(11) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f) 822

22

(8)

836















Production - (g) 295

14

—

309















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 3.83

3.33

—

3.88 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 4.45

2.73

—

4.48 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c)) 5.82

2.73

—

5.81















Reserve Replacement













Drilling Only - (d / g) 317 %

129 %

0 %

308 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (f / g) 279 %

157 %

0 %

271 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - ((f - c) / g) 213 %

157 %

0 %

208 %















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Liquids (MMBbl)













Revisions (244)

—

—

(244) Purchases in Place 5

—

—

5 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (h) 505

1

—

506 Total Proved Reserve Additions 266

1

—

267 Sales in Place (2)

—

—

(2) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (i) 264

1

—

265















Production - (j) 215

—

—

215















Reserve Replacement - Liquids













Drilling Only - (h / j) 235 %

0 %

0 %

235 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (i / j) 123 %

0 %

0 %

123 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021





Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) Total Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127) Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (215) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100) Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (k) 3,527



Total Proved Reserves - Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (MMBoe) 952 Add: Conversion of Proved Undeveloped Reserves to Proved Developed 243 Less: Proved Undeveloped Extensions and Discoveries (779) Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries (MMBoe) 416



Total Proved Reserves - Revisions (MMBoe) (114) Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Revisions 305 Proved Developed - Revisions Due to Price (165) Proved Developed Reserves - Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) 26



Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries Plus Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) - (l) 442



Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) - (k / l) 7.98

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



























The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.

















2021

2020

2019

2018















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

(135)

(380)

(124) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,697

3,269

5,964

5,935















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

(15)

(52)

(71) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,792

3,389

6,292

5,988















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 194

(278)

(60)

35 Revisions Other Than Price (308)

(89)

—

(40) Purchases in Place 9

10

17

12 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 952

564

750

670 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 847

207

707

677 Sales in Place (11)

(31)

(5)

(11) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 836

176

702

666















Production 309

285

301

265















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 3.88

5.79

7.95

8.86 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 4.48

16.32

8.90

8.85 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 5.81

6.98

8.21

9.33

Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued) In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)





























2017

2016

2015

2014















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (73)

(749)

(481)

(139) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

— Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

(732)

—

— Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 154

(101)

(574)

52 Revisions Other Than Price 48

253

107

49 Purchases in Place 2

42

56

14 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 421

209

246

519 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 625

403

(165)

634 Sales in Place (21)

(168)

(4)

(36) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 604

235

(169)

598















Production 224

206

210

220















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts settled during the year ended December 31, 2021, (closed) and remaining for 2022 and thereafter as of February 18, 2022.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151

$ 50.06 February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201

51.29 April - June 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

51.68 July - September 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

52.71 January 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

65.58 February - March 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.58 April - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62 July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59 October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.68 January - March 2023

NYMEX WTI

150

67.92 April - June 2023

NYMEX WTI

120

67.79 July - September 2023

NYMEX WTI

100

70.15 October - December 2023

NYMEX WTI

69

69.41

Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

Differential ($/Bbl) February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30

$ 0.11 March - December 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17 January - February 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15 March - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January - December 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

$ 29.44

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Continued)

Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud

in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

Volume

(MMBtud

in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu) January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

$ 2.99

500

$ 2.43 April - September 2021

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81 October - December 2021

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

500

2.83 January - December 2022

(closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20

2.75

—

— January - February 2022

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57

—

— March - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57

—

— January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.18

—

— January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07

—

— January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07

—

— April - September 2021

(closed)

JKM

70

6.65

—

—





(1) In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) January - February 2022

(closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

$ (0.01) March - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

(0.01) January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

135

(0.01) January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00 January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Continued)

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return





The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

- Offsite Production Facilities





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 178

205

185

245



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (37)

(43)

(39)

(51)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 141

162

146

194























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 4,664

(605)

2,735

3,419



Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below

Detail) (1) 364

1,455

158

(201)



Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,028

850

2,893

3,218























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 22,180

20,302

21,641

19,364

16,283



















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 21,241

20,972

20,503

17,824























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,109

5,816

5,175

6,083

6,387 Less: Cash (5,209)

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) (100)

2,487

3,147

4,527

5,553



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 27,289

26,118

26,816

25,447

22,670



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,080

22,789

24,788

23,891

21,836



















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 22,435

23,789

24,340

22,864























Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 21.4%

-1.9%

11.8%

15.8%



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 23.0%

4.3%

12.5%

14.9%























Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 22.0%

-2.9%

13.3%

19.2%



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 23.7%

4.1%

14.1%

18.1%























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):





























Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2021

















Adjustments:

















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact







514

(112)

402 Add: Certain Impairments







15

—

15 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net







(17)

9

(8) Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations







—

(45)

(45) Total







512

(148)

364



















Year Ended December 31, 2020

















Adjustments:

















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact







(74)

16

(58) Add: Certain Impairments







1,868

(392)

1,476 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net







47

(10)

37 Total







1,841

(386)

1,455



















Year Ended December 31, 2019

















Adjustments:

















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact







51

(11)

40 Add: Certain Impairments







275

(60)

215 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net







(124)

27

(97) Total







202

(44)

158



















Year Ended December 31, 2018

















Adjustments:

















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact







(93)

20

(73) Add: Certain Impairments







153

(34)

119 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net







(175)

38

(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact







—

(110)

(110) Total







(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.













2017

2016

2015











Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 274

282

237 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (96)

(99)

(83) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 178

183

154











Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)











Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 16,283

13,982

12,943











Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 15,133

13,463

15,328











Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,387

6,986

6,655 Less: Cash (834)

(1,600)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,553

5,386

5,936











Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 22,670

20,968

19,598











Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 21,836

19,368

18,879











Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 20,602

19,124

20,206











Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)









GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %











Return on Equity (ROE)









GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %











* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





























2014

2013

2012













Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

201

235

214 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(70)

(82)

(75) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

131

153

139













Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

2,915

2,197

570













Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

17,713

15,418

13,285













Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

16,566

14,352

12,963













Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,906

5,909

6,312 Less: Cash

(2,087)

(1,318)

(876) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

3,819

4,591

5,436













Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

23,619

21,327

19,597













Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,532

20,009

18,721













Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,771

19,365

17,878













Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)











GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

14.7 %

12.1 %

4.0 %













Return on Equity (ROE)











GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

17.6 %

15.3 %

4.4 %













* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent



In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 79.4

77.7

75.3

70.1

73.7



















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 6,044

4,765

4,139

3,694

2,965 Total Operating Expenses (c) 3,516

3,294

2,968

2,762

2,477 Operating Income (Loss) (d) 2,528

1,471

1,171

932

488



















Wellhead Revenues

















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,246

2,929

2,699

2,251

1,711 Natural Gas Liquids 583

548

367

314

229 Natural Gas 847

568

404

625

302 Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 4,676

4,045

3,470

3,190

2,242



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 325

270

270

270

261 Transportation Costs 228

219

214

202

195 Gathering and Processing Costs 147

145

128

139

119 General and Administrative 139

142

120

110

113 Taxes Other Than Income 316

277

239

215

114 Interest Expense, Net 38

48

45

47

53 Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (f) 1,193

1,101

1,016

983

855



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 910

927

914

900

870



















Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) 2,103

2,028

1,930

1,883

1,725



















Exploration Costs 42

44

35

33

41 Dry Hole Costs 43

4

13

11

— Impairments 206

82

44

44

143 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 291

130

92

88

184 Less: Certain Impairments (1) —

(13)

(1)

(1)

(86) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 291

117

91

87

98



















Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP)) - (h) 2,394

2,158

2,022

1,971

1,909 Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

(Non-GAAP)) - (i) 2,394

2,145

2,021

1,970

1,823



















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 2,282

1,887

1,448

1,219

333 Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 2,282

1,900

1,449

1,220

419

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 76.12

61.33

54.97

52.70

40.23 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 44.28

42.40

39.42

39.40

33.61 Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a) 31.84

18.93

15.55

13.30

6.62



















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 58.88

52.07

46.07

45.49

30.39



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 15.02

14.19

13.48

14.02

11.60



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and

Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 43.86

37.88

32.59

31.47

18.79



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a) 26.48

26.12

25.61

26.86

23.41



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 32.40

25.95

20.46

18.63

6.98



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 30.15

27.79

26.85

28.12

25.90



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 28.73

24.28

19.22

17.37

4.49



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 30.14

27.62

26.85

28.11

24.72



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 28.74

24.45

19.25

17.38

5.67





















(1) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).