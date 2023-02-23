EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Announces 2023 Capital Plan

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data







4Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021

GAAP Total Revenue

6,719

7,593

6,044

25,702

18,642

Net Income

2,277

2,854

1,985

7,759

4,664

Net Income Per Share

3.87

4.86

3.39

13.22

7.99

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

3,444

4,773

3,166

11,093

8,791

Total Expenditures

1,535

1,410

1,137

5,610

4,255

Current and Long-Term Debt

5,078

5,084

5,109

5,078

5,109

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,972 5,272 5,209 5,972 5,209

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

17.0 % 17.6 % 18.7 % 17.0 % 18.7 % Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)

10.82

10.89

10.56

10.52

10.14

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)

1.87

1.92

1.75

1.72

1.69



Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Income

1,941

2,179

1,806

8,080

5,028

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

3.30

3.71

3.09

13.76

8.61

CFO before Changes in Working Capital

3,091

3,432

3,069

12,252

9,309

Capital Expenditures

1,361

1,166

1,015

4,607

3,755

Free Cash Flow

1,730

2,266

2,054

7,645

5,554

Net Debt

(894)

(188)

(100)

(894)

(100)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

(3.7) % (0.8) % (0.5) % (3.7) % (0.5) % Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1

10.82

10.70

10.56

10.47

10.14

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1

1.87

1.73

1.75

1.67

1.69



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.9 billion , or $3.30 per share

, or per share Generated $1.7 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share and special dividend of $1.00 per share

per share and special dividend of per share Oil production above guidance midpoint with capital expenditures within 1% of guidance midpoint

Full Year 2022 Highlights and 2023 Capital Plan

Generated $7.6 billion free cash flow and returned $5.1 billion to shareholders

free cash flow and returned to shareholders Offset most inflation to deliver total production above original plan for capex 2% above original plan

Replaced 244% of 2022 production at finding and development cost of $5.13 per Boe

per Boe Reduced GHG intensity and methane percentage to achieve 2025 targets

Announced $6.0 billion capital plan to grow oil production 3% and total production 9%

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 4Q 2022

4Q 2022

Guidance

Midpoint

3Q 2022



4Q 2021



FY 2022



FY 2021

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 465.6

465.0

465.1

450.6

461.3

445.0 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 189.0

195.0

209.3

156.9

197.7

144.5 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,527

1,550

1,469

1,534

1,495

1,436 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 909.1

918.4

919.2

863.1

908.2

828.9

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 1,361

1,350

1,166

1,015

4,607

3,755

From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG's 2022 results benefited from our growing portfolio of high-return plays. In a challenging inflationary environment, we leveraged the flexibility provided by our multi-basin plays and decentralized structure to deliver exceptional performance that was within two percent of our original plan for volumes and capital expenditures. Credit goes to the innovative and entrepreneurial teams working collaboratively across our multi-basin portfolio.

"Our commitment to decentralized exploration resulted in the addition of a new premium play – the Ohio Utica Combo – and advancements in our other emerging plays, South Texas Dorado and Southern Powder River Basin. We also progressed several exploration prospects.

"We reduced our GHG intensity and methane emissions percentage, achieving our 2025 targets. We also deployed a new continuous leak detection system called iSenseSM and recently began operations at our first carbon capture and storage site.

"EOG's financial performance was equally strong, highlighted by record net income and returns on capital. We returned $5.1 billion to shareholders, representing 67% of free cash flow, well above our minimum 60% commitment. The strong price environment in 2022 also allowed us to improve our financial position, reducing net debt by $794 million.

"EOG is in a better position than ever to play a significant role in the long-term future of energy and deliver value for our shareholders. And we continue to get better - our 2023 plan positions us to continue to lower our cost structure. We remain committed to returning cash through a sustainable, growing regular dividend, which is supported by our low cost structure and an impeccable balance sheet."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Earnings per Share 4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022

Prices

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices declined in 4Q compared with 3Q

Volumes

Total 4Q oil production of 465,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 500 Bopd from 3Q

NGL production decreased 10% from 3Q and increased 20% from the prior year period, primarily driven by changes in the amount of ethane extraction

Natural gas production increased 4% from 3Q

Total company equivalent production declined 1% from 3Q

Per-Unit Costs

DD&A, transportation and gathering and processing costs decreased in 4Q compared with 3Q, partially offset by higher lease and well expenses (LOE)

Hedges

Lower commodity prices in 4Q were partially offset by increased earnings related to hedging

Change in Cash 4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.1 billion in 4Q

in 4Q EOG incurred $1.4 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $1.7 billion of free cash flow

Working Capital and Dividends

Changes in working capital accounted for $0.3 billion of the increase in cash during 4Q

of the increase in cash during 4Q EOG paid $1.3 billion in dividends in 4Q, including $876 million of special dividends

Full-Year 2022 Financial Performance

Earnings per Share 2022 vs 2021

Prices

Crude oil prices increased 42%

Natural gas prices increased 49%

Prices for NGLs increased 7%

Volumes

Crude oil volumes increased 4% to 461,300 Bopd

NGL volumes increased 37%, supported by increased extraction of ethane

Natural gas production increased 4%

Total company equivalent production increased 10%

Per-Unit Costs

DD&A costs decreased in 2022, partially offset by higher lease and well expenses (LOE)

Hedges

Higher commodity prices in 2022 were partially offset by lower earnings related to hedging

Change in Cash 2022 vs 2021

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $12.2 billion in 2022

in 2022 EOG incurred $4.6 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $7.6 billion of free cash flow

Dividends

EOG paid $3.00 per share in regular dividends and $5.80 per share in special dividends during 2022

per share in regular dividends and per share in special dividends during 2022 EOG returned a total of $5.1 billion in 2022, representing 67% of free cash flow

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs increased $0.27 in 4Q compared with 3Q and were within the guidance range. Higher well maintenance and water handling costs were the primary drivers of the increase.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs declined in 4Q and were below the guidance midpoints, primarily due to lower fuel prices.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs in 4Q were above the guidance range and prior quarter because of higher employee-related expenses.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs in 4Q decreased $0.21 compared with 3Q and were below the guidance range. The addition of lower-cost reserves in the Delaware Basin drove most of the decrease.

2022 Reserves; Regular and Special Dividend

Finding and Development Cost

Finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, decreased 8% in 2022 to $5.13 per Boe. Proved developed finding cost, excluding price revisions, was $6.62 per Boe in 2022. For the 35th consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and McNaughton.

Reserve Replacement

Total proved reserves increased 13% in 2022. Extensions and discoveries added 560 MMBoe of proved reserves in 2022. Revisions other than price increased proved reserves by 325 MMBoe. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 244% of 2022 total production and 279% of liquids production.

Regular Dividend and Special Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable April 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 14, 2023. The indicated annual rate is $3.30 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The special dividend will be payable March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2023.

2022 ESG Performance3 – Approximate Preliminary Results

EOG reduced its Scope 1 GHG intensity rate by 4% and its methane emissions percentage by 17% during 2022 to meet the company's 2025 targets. Wellhead gas capture increased to 99.9% from 99.8% in 2021. Water sourced from reuse increased to 58% from 55% in 2021.

2023 Capital Program

Total expenditures for 2023 are expected to range from $5.8 to $6.2 billion, including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges. The capital program also excludes certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

The disciplined capital program is allocated across EOG's high-return, multi-basin drilling portfolio. It is anchored by steady development in the Delaware Basin, with increased activity focused on the Eagle Ford and on EOG's emerging premium plays - the Powder River Basin, South Texas Dorado and Ohio Utica Shale.

About $4.4 billion of the capital program is allocated to EOG's existing and emerging premium areas. The capital program also funds investment in international plays, high-potential exploration and environmental and infrastructure projects.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance (Unaudited) See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 4Q 2022 4Q 2022

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 United States 465.1 464.4 0.7 464.6 463.5 449.4 449.7 Trinidad 0.5 0.6 (0.1) 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.9 Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 465.6 465.0 0.6 465.1 464.1 450.1 450.6 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 189.0 195.0 (6.0) 209.3 201.9 190.3 156.9 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,378 1,400 (22) 1,306 1,324 1,249 1,328 Trinidad 149 150 (1) 163 204 209 206 Other International 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1,527 1,550 (23) 1,469 1,528 1,458 1,534

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 909.1 918.4 (9.3) 919.2 920.7 883.3 863.1 Total MMBoe 83.6 84.5 (0.9) 84.6 83.8 79.5 79.4

Benchmark Price Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 82.63



91.64 108.42 94.38 77.17 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 6.27



8.18 7.17 4.91 5.83

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI8 ($/Bbl) United States 3.05 2.70 0.35 4.41 2.84 1.64 1.14 Trinidad (7.42) (7.50) 0.08 (6.66) (10.13) (10.56) (10.31) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI Total 34.6 % 30.0 % 4.6 % 39.3 % 39.0 % 42.1 % 52.4 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub9 ($/Mcf) United States (0.15) 0.25 (0.40) 1.17 0.60 0.90 0.57 Natural Gas Realizations6 ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.97 3.85 0.12 7.45 3.42 3.36 3.48

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,535



1,410 1,521 1,144 1,137 Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,361 1,350 11 1,166 1,071 1,009 1,015

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 4.23 4.10 0.13 3.96 3.87 4.00 4.09 Transportation Costs 2.83 2.90 (0.07) 3.04 2.91 2.87 2.87 Gathering and Processing 1.89 1.90 (0.01) 1.97 1.81 1.81 1.85 General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.87 1.75 0.12 1.92 1.53 1.56 1.75 General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 1.87 1.75 0.12 1.73 1.53 1.56 1.75 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.82 10.65 0.17 10.89 10.12 10.24 10.56 Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 10.82 10.65 0.17 10.70 10.12 10.24 10.56 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.50 10.85 (0.35) 10.71 10.87 10.65 11.46

Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 48 55 (7) 53 55 48 85 Impairment (GAAP) 142



94 91 55 206 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7 111 90 21 48 55 55 206 Capitalized Interest 11 13 (2) 11 7 8 9 Net Interest 42 43 (1) 41 48 48 38

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.8 % 7.5 % 0.3 % 5.5 % 7.3 % 7.4 % 6.8 % TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 7.8 % 7.5 % 0.3 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.4 % 6.8 % Income Taxes Effective Rate 20.4 % 22.5 % (2.1 %) 22.1 % 22.3 % 21.7 % 20.5 % Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 409 500 (91) 481 745 573 393

First Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance4 (Unaudited) See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 1Q 2023 Guidance Range 1Q 2023

Midpoint FY 2023 Guidance Range FY 2023 Midpoint 2022 Actual 2021 Actual 2020 Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





















United States 449.0 - 459.0 454.0 468.5 - 478.5 473.5 460.7 443.4 408.1 Trinidad 0.4 - 0.6 0.5 0.2 - 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.5 1.0 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total 449.4 - 459.6 454.5 468.7 - 478.9 473.8 461.3 445.0 409.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total 199.0 - 209.0 204.0 197.0 - 247.0 222.0 197.7 144.5 136.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States 1,390 - 1,460 1,425 1,545 - 1,645 1,595 1,315 1,210 1,040 Trinidad 135 - 165 150 125 - 165 145 180 217 180 Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 9 32 Total 1,525 - 1,625 1,575 1,670 - 1,810 1,740 1,495 1,436 1,252 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States 879.7 - 911.3 895.5 923.0 - 999.7 961.4 877.5 789.6 717.5 Trinidad 22.9 - 28.1 25.5 21.0 - 27.9 24.5 30.7 37.7 30.9 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 5.4 Total 902.6 - 939.4 921.0 944.0 - 1,027.6 985.9 908.2 828.9 753.8























Benchmark Price





















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















94.23 67.96 39.40 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















6.64 3.85 2.08























Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI8 ($/Bbl)





















United States 0.00 - 1.00 0.50 0.00 - 2.00 1.00 2.99 0.58 (0.75) Trinidad (9.00) - (7.00) (8.00) (9.00) - (7.00) (8.00) (8.07) (11.70) (9.20) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





















Total 27.0 % - 37.0 % 32.0 % 27.0 % - 39.0 % 33.0 % 39.0 % 50.5 % 34.0 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub9 ($/Mcf)





















United States 0.00 - 0.40 0.20 (0.80) - 1.20 0.20 0.63 1.03 (0.47) Natural Gas Realizations6 ($/Mcf)





















Trinidad 3.00 - 4.00 3.50 3.25 - 4.25 3.75 4.43 3.40 2.57























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















5,610 4,255 4,113 Capital Expenditures5 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,500 - 1,700 1,600 5,800 - 6,200 6,000 4,607 3,755 3,344























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well 4.10 - 4.70 4.40 3.85 - 4.50 4.18 4.02 3.75 3.85 Transportation Costs 2.80 - 3.20 3.00 2.70 - 3.10 2.90 2.91 2.85 2.66 Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00 1.90 1.72 - 2.02 1.87 1.87 1.85 1.66 General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.60 - 2.00 1.80 1.65 - 1.75 1.70 1.72 1.69 1.75 General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1















1.67 1.69 1.75 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.30 - 11.90 11.10 9.92 - 11.37 10.65 10.52 10.14 9.92 Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.47 10.14 9.92 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.40 - 10.60 10.00 9.50 - 10.50 10.00 10.69 12.07 12.32























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 85 65 170 - 230 200 204 225 159 Impairment (GAAP)















382 376 2,100 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7 50 - 150 100 200 - 360 280 269 361 232 Capitalized Interest 8 - 12 10 37 - 41 39 36 33 31 Net Interest 39 - 43 41 138 - 142 140 179 178 205























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.5 % - 9.5 % 8.5 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.6 % TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1















7.5 % 6.8 % 6.6 % Income Taxes





















Effective Rate 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 21.4 % 18.2 % Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 310 - 410 360 1,200 - 1,600 1,400 2,208 1,393 (61)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

Friday, February 24, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

Endnotes

1) Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule. 2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate. 3) The data utilized in calculating these metrics is subject to certain reporting rules, regulatory reviews, definitions, calculation methodologies, adjustments and other factors. These metrics are subject to change, if updated data or other information becomes available. Any updates to these metrics will be set forth in materials posted to the Sustainability section of the EOG website. 2022 metrics remain subject to final verification. Comparisons relative to prior year end reflect rounding. 4) The forecast items for the first quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast. 5) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses. 6) The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC). 7) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). 8) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month. 9) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day CAGR Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange OTP Other than price QoQ Quarter over quarter TOTI Taxes other than income Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









4Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021 Operating Revenues and Other

















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,670

4,109

3,246

16,367

11,125 Natural Gas Liquids 497

693

583

2,648

1,812 Natural Gas 830

1,235

847

3,781

2,444 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net 233

(18)

136

(3,982)

(1,152) Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,497

1,561

1,232

6,696

4,288 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (27)

(21)

(29)

74

17 Other, Net 19

34

29

118

108 Total 6,719

7,593

6,044

25,702

18,642



















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 354

335

325

1,331

1,135 Transportation Costs 237

257

228

966

863 Gathering and Processing Costs 158

167

147

621

559 Exploration Costs 44

35

42

159

154 Dry Hole Costs 4

18

43

45

71 Impairments 142

94

206

382

376 Marketing Costs 1,504

1,621

1,160

6,535

4,173 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 878

906

910

3,542

3,651 General and Administrative 156

162

139

570

511 Taxes Other Than Income 389

334

316

1,585

1,047 Total 3,866

3,929

3,516

15,736

12,540



















Operating Income 2,853

3,664

2,528

9,966

6,102 Other Income, Net 48

40

9

114

9 Income Before Interest Expense and Income

Taxes 2,901

3,704

2,537

10,080

6,111 Interest Expense, Net 42

41

38

179

178 Income Before Income Taxes 2,859

3,663

2,499

9,901

5,933 Income Tax Provision 582

809

514

2,142

1,269 Net Income 2,277

2,854

1,985

7,759

4,664



















Dividends Declared per Common Share 2.3250

2.2500

2.7500

8.8750

4.9875 Net Income Per Share

















Basic 3.90

4.90

3.42

13.31

8.03 Diluted 3.87

4.86

3.39

13.22

7.99 Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 584

583

581

583

581 Diluted 588

587

585

587

584

Wellhead Volumes and Prices (Unaudited)





4Q 2022

4Q 2021

% Change

3Q 2022

FY 2022

FY 2021

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes

(MBbld) (A)





















United States 465.1

449.7

3 %

464.6

460.7

443.4

4 % Trinidad 0.5

0.9

-44 %

0.5

0.6

1.5

-60 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

0.1

-100 % Total 465.6

450.6

3 %

465.1

461.3

445.0

4 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate

Prices ($/Bbl) (C)

























United States $ 85.68

$ 78.31

9 %

$ 96.05

$ 97.22

$ 68.54

42 % Trinidad 75.21

66.86

12 %

84.98

86.16

56.26

53 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

42.36

-100 % Composite 85.67

78.29

9 %

96.04

97.21

68.50

42 %



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 189.0

156.9

20 %

209.3

197.7

144.5

37 % Total 189.0

156.9

20 %

209.3

197.7

144.5

37 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States $ 28.55

$ 40.40

-29 %

$ 36.02

$ 36.70

$ 34.35

7 % Composite 28.55

40.40

-29 %

36.02

36.70

34.35

7 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,378

1,328

4 %

1,306

1,315

1,210

9 % Trinidad 149

206

-28 %

163

180

217

-17 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

9

-100 % Total 1,527

1,534

0 %

1,469

1,495

1,436

4 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States $ 6.12

$ 6.40

-4 %

$ 9.35

$ 7.27

$ 4.88

49 % Trinidad 3.97

3.48

14 %

7.45 (E) 4.43 (E) 3.40

30 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

5.67

-100 % Composite 5.91

6.00

-2 %

9.14

6.93

4.66

49 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

(D)

























United States 883.8

827.8

7 %

891.6

877.5

789.6

11 % Trinidad 25.3

35.3

-28 %

27.6

30.7

37.7

-19 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

1.6

-100 % Total 909.1

863.1

5 %

919.2

908.2

828.9

10 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 83.6

79.4

5 %

84.6

331.5

302.5

10 %

































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12

to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural

gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of

natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one

thousand. (E) Includes revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas

price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price

adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with NGC amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from

September 2020 through June 2022.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,972

5,209 Accounts Receivable, Net 2,774

2,335 Inventories 1,058

584 Income Taxes Receivable 97

— Other 574

456 Total 10,475

8,584

Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,322

67,644 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,786

4,753 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 72,108

72,397 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (42,679)

(43,971) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 29,429

28,426 Deferred Income Taxes 33

11 Other Assets 1,434

1,215 Total Assets 41,371

38,236

Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 2,532

2,242 Accrued Taxes Payable 405

518 Dividends Payable 482

436 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 169

269 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283

37 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 296

240 Other 346

300 Total 5,513

4,042







Long-Term Debt 3,795

5,072 Other Liabilities 2,574

2,193 Deferred Income Taxes 4,710

4,749 Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 588,396,757

Shares and 585,521,512 Shares Issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively 206

206 Additional Paid in Capital 6,187

6,087 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8)

(12) Retained Earnings 18,472

15,919 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 700,281 Shares and 257,268 Shares at

December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (78)

(20) Total Stockholders' Equity 24,779

22,180 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 41,371

38,236

Cash Flows Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















4Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities:

















Net Income 2,277

2,854

1,985

7,759

4,664 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 878

906

910

3,542

3,651 Impairments 142

94

206

382

376 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 34

34

35

133

152 Deferred Income Taxes 179

327

122

(61)

(122) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27

21

29

(74)

(17) Other, Net 15

(5)

(2)

—

13 Dry Hole Costs 4

18

43

45

71 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net (233)

18

(136)

3,982

1,152 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (244)

(847)

(122)

(3,501)

(638) Other, Net 12

12

(1)

45

7 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 661

392

(182)

(347)

(821) Inventories (223)

(140)

(108)

(534)

(13) Accounts Payable (211)

(88)

341

90

456 Accrued Taxes Payable (137)

(53)

26

(113)

312 Other Assets (93)

(129)

(81)

(364)

(136) Other Liabilities 282

1,269

201

(266)

(116) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities 74

90

(100)

375

(200) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,444

4,773

3,166

11,093

8,791 Investing Cash Flows

















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,229)

(1,102)

(949)

(4,619)

(3,638) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (133)

(103)

(65)

(381)

(212) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 39

79

77

349

231 Other Investing Activities —

—

—

(30)

— Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities (74)

(90)

100

(375)

200 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,397)

(1,216)

(837)

(5,056)

(3,419) Financing Cash Flows

















Long-Term Debt Repayments —

—

—

—

(750) Dividends Paid (1,327)

(1,312)

(1,406)

(5,148)

(2,684) Treasury Stock Purchased (23)

(37)

(8)

(118)

(41) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee

Stock Purchase Plan 11

—

10

28

19 Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8)

(8)

(10)

(35)

(37) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,347)

(1,357)

(1,414)

(5,273)

(3,493) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash —

(1)

1

(1)

1 Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 700

2,199

916

763

1,880 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,272

3,073

4,293

5,209

3,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,972

5,272

5,209

5,972

5,209

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.



A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.





As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.





EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.





The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





























The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















4Q 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,859

(582)

2,277

3.87 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (233)

57

(176)

(0.31) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (244)

48

(196)

(0.33) Less: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27

(6)

21

0.04 Add: Certain Impairments 31

(16)

15

0.03 Adjustments to Net Income (419)

83

(336)

(0.57)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,440

(499)

1,941

3.30















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











584 Diluted











588





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31,

2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















3Q 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,663

(809)

2,854

4.86 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 18

(4)

14

0.03 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (847)

184

(663)

(1.13) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21

(3)

18

0.03 Add: Certain Impairments 46

(8)

38

0.06 Less: Severance Tax Refund (115)

25

(90)

(0.15) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16

(3)

13

0.02 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7)

2

(5)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income (868)

193

(675)

(1.15)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,795

(616)

2,179

3.71















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











583 Diluted











587





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.







4Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,499

(514)

1,985

3.39 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (136)

32

(104)

(0.17) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (122)

25

(97)

(0.17) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 29

(7)

22

0.04 Add: Certain Impairments —

—

—

— Adjustments to Net Income (229)

50

(179)

(0.30)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,270

(464)

1,806

3.09















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











585





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, such amount was $122 million.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

FY 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,901

(2,142)

7,759

13.22 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 3,982

(858)

3,124

5.32 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (3,501)

755

(2,746)

(4.68) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (74)

17

(57)

(0.10) Add: Certain Impairments 113

(31)

82

0.14 Less: Severance Tax Refund (115)

25

(90)

(0.15) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16

(3)

13

0.02 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7)

2

(5)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income 414

(93)

321

0.54















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 10,315

(2,235)

8,080

13.76















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











583 Diluted











587

















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $3,501 million, of which $1,391 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

FY 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 5,933

(1,269)

4,664

7.99 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 1,152

(250)

902

1.54 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts(1) (638)

138

(500)

(0.86) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (17)

9

(8)

(0.01) Add: Certain Impairments 15

—

15

0.03 Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —

(45)

(45)

(0.08) Adjustments to Net Income 512

(148)

364

0.62















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,445

(1,417)

5,028

8.61















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











584





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, such amount was $638 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







3Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.71







Realized Price





4Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 59.74



Less: 3Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (71.40)



Subtotal (11.66)



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Total Change in Revenue (975)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 224



Change in Net Income (751)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(1.28)







Wellhead Volumes





4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Less: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (84.6)



Subtotal (1.0)



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 31.37



Change in Revenue (31)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 7



Change in Net Income (24)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.04)







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





3Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 21.41



Less: 4Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to

"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (21.32)



Subtotal 0.09



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 8



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (2)



Change in Net Income 6



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.01

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



4Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (244)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 48



After Tax - (a) (196)



3Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (847)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 184



After Tax - (b) (663)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 467



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.79







Other (1)



0.11







4Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.30







4Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 588

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole,

impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in

the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







FY 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



8.61







Realized Price





FY 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 68.77



Less: FY 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (50.84)



Subtotal 17.93



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Total Change in Revenue 5,944



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (1,367)



Change in Net Income 4,577



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



7.80







Wellhead Volumes





FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Less: FY 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (302.5)



Subtotal 29.0



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 40.51



Change in Revenue 1,175



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (270)



Change in Net Income 905



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.54







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





FY 2021 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 22.21



Less: FY 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to

"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (21.16)



Subtotal 1.05



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 348



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (80)



Change in Net Income 268



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.46















Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



FY 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (3,501)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 755



After Tax - (a) (2,746)



FY 2021 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (638)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 138



After Tax - (b) (500)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (2,246)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(3.83)







Other (1)



(0.82)







FY 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



13.76







FY 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 587

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole,

impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in

the effective income tax rate.

Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







3Q 2022 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



4.86







Realized Price





4Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 59.74



Less: 3Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (71.40)



Subtotal (11.66)



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Total Change in Revenue (975)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 224



Change in Net Income (751)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(1.28)







Wellhead Volumes





4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Less: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (84.6)



Subtotal (1.0)



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 31.37



Change in Revenue (31)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 7



Change in Net Income (24)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.04)







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





3Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs

and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 21.60



Less: 4Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (21.32)



Subtotal 0.28



Multiplied by: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.6



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 23



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (5)



Change in Net Income 18



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.03







Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net



4Q 2022 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 233



Less: 3Q 2022 Net (Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 18



Subtotal 251



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (58)



Change in Net Income 193



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.33







Other (1)



(0.03)







4Q 2022 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



3.87







4Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 588

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole,

impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in

the effective income tax rate.

Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







FY 2021 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



7.99







Realized Price





FY 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 68.77



Less: FY 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (50.84)



Subtotal 17.93



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Total Change in Revenue 5,944



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (1,367)



Change in Net Income 4,577



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



7.80







Wellhead Volumes





FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Less: FY 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (302.5)



Subtotal 29.0



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 40.51



Change in Revenue 1,175



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (270)



Change in Net Income 905



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.54







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





FY 2021 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs

and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 22.21



Less: FY 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (21.21)



Subtotal 1.00



Multiplied by: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 331.5



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 332



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (76)



Change in Net Income 256



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.44







Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net



FY 2022 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (3,982)



Less: FY 2021 Net (Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,152



Subtotal (2,830)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 651



Change in Net Income (2,179)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(3.71)







Other (1)



(0.84)







FY 2022 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



13.22







FY 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 587

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole,

impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in

the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the fourth, third, second and first quarter of 2022 and twelve-month period ended December 31 2022, have been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.





















4Q 2022

3Q 2022

2Q 2022

1Q 2022

4Q 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 3,444

4,773

2,048

828

3,166



















Adjustments:

















Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable (661)

(392)

522

878

182 Inventories 223

140

157

14

108 Accounts Payable 211

88

(259)

(130)

(341) Accrued Taxes Payable 137

53

536

(613)

(26) Other Assets 93

129

(71)

213

81 Other Liabilities (282)

(1,269)

(433)

2,250

(201) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (74)

(90)

(143)

(68)

100 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,091

3,432

2,357

3,372

3,069



















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,091

3,432

2,357

3,372

3,069 Less:

















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,361)

(1,166)

(1,071)

(1,009)

(1,015) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,730

2,266

1,286

2,363

2,054



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





















4Q 2022

3Q 2022

2Q 2022

1Q 2022

4Q 2021



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,535

1,410

1,521

1,144

1,137 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (89)

(139)

(43)

(27)

(71) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (20)

(28)

(21)

(58)

(8) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (21)

(42)

(351)

(5)

(1) Exploration Costs (44)

(35)

(35)

(45)

(42) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,361

1,166

1,071

1,009

1,015

































FY 2022

FY 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)











11,093

8,791



















Adjustments:

















Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities











Accounts Receivable











347

821 Inventories











534

13 Accounts Payable











(90)

(456) Accrued Taxes Payable











113

(312) Other Assets











364

136 Other Liabilities











266

116 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities





(375)

200 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)





12,252

9,309



















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)





12,252

9,309 Less:

















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)











(4,607)

(3,755) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)











7,645

5,554



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):

































FY 2022

FY 2021



















Total Expenditures (GAAP)











5,610

4,255 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs











(298)

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties





(127)

(45) Non-Cash Finance Leases











—

(74) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties











(419)

(100) Exploration Costs











(159)

(154) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)











4,607

3,755

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 24,779

23,849

22,312

21,540

22,180



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,078

5,084

5,091

5,099

5,109 Less: Cash (5,972)

(5,272)

(3,073)

(4,009)

(5,209) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (894)

(188)

2,018

1,090

(100)



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 29,857

28,933

27,403

26,639

27,289



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,885

23,661

24,330

22,630

22,080



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 17.0 %

17.6 %

18.6 %

19.1 %

18.7 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -3.7 %

-0.8 %

8.3 %

4.8 %

-0.5 %

Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data (Unaudited)















2022 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation Summary United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total Crude Oil and Condensate (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 1,546

2

—

1,548 Revisions 120

—

—

120 Purchases in Place 7

—

—

7 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 175

—

—

175 Sales in Place (21)

—

—

(21) Production (168)

—

—

(168) Ending Reserves 1,659

2

—

1,661















Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 829

—

—

829 Revisions 258

—

—

258 Purchases in Place 4

—

—

4 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 140

—

—

140 Sales in Place (14)

—

—

(14) Production (72)

—

—

(72) Ending Reserves 1,145

—

—

1,145















Natural Gas (Bcf)













Beginning Reserves 7,907

315

—

8,222 Revisions (271)

18

—

(253) Purchases in Place 32

—

—

32 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 1,414

51

—

1,465 Sales in Place (316)

—

—

(316) Production (493)

(66)

—

(559) Ending Reserves 8,273

318

—

8,591















Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Beginning Reserves 3,693

54

—

3,747 Revisions 333

3

—

336 Purchases in Place 16

—

—

16 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 551

9

—

560 Sales in Place (88)

—

—

(88) Production (322)

(11)

—

(333) Ending Reserves 4,183

55

—

4,238















Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)













At December 31, 2021 1,926

22

—

1,948 At December 31, 2022 2,162

23

—

2,185















2022 Exploration and Development Expenditures ($ Millions)















Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties 186

—

—

186 Exploration Costs 263

84

17

364 Development Costs 3,898

64

—

3,962 Total Drilling 4,347

148

17

4,512 Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 419

—

—

419 Asset Retirement Costs 208

81

9

298 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 4,974

229

26

5,229 Gathering, Processing and Other 381

1

(1)

381 Total Expenditures 5,355

230

25

5,610 Proceeds from Sales in Place (349)

—

—

(349) Net Expenditures 5,006

230

25

5,261















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) *













All-in Total, Net of Revisions 4.96

11.92

—

5.06 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 5.03

11.92

—

5.13















Reserve Replacement *













Drilling Only 171 %

82 %

0 %

168 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 252 %

109 %

0 %

247 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 249 %

109 %

0 %

244 % All-in Total, Liquids 279 %

0 %

0 %

279 %















* See following reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology

Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,974

229

26

5,229 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (208)

(81)

(9)

(298) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (127)

—

—

(127) Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (419)

—

—

(419) Exploration Expenses (145)

(5)

(9)

(159) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 4,075

143

8

4,226















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,974

229

26

5,229 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (208)

(81)

(9)

(298) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (127)

—

—

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

—

—

(26) Exploration Expenses (145)

(5)

(9)

(159) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 4,468

143

8

4,619















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 5,355

230

25

5,610 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (208)

(81)

(9)

(298) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (127)

—

—

(127) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

—

—

(26) Exploration Expenses (145)

(5)

(9)

(159) Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 4,849

144

7

5,000















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 11

—

—

11 Revisions Other Than Price 322

3

—

325 Purchases in Place 16

—

—

16 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 551

9

—

560 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 900

12

—

912 Sales in Place (88)

—

—

(88) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f) 812

12

—

824















Production - (g) 322

11

—

333















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 7.40

15.89

—

7.55 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 4.96

11.92

—

5.06 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c)) 5.03

11.92

—

5.13















Reserve Replacement













Drilling Only - (d / g) 171 %

82 %

0 %

168 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (f / g) 252 %

109 %

0 %

247 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - ((f - c) / g) 249 %

109 %

0 %

244 %















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Liquids (MMBbl)













Revisions 378

—

—

378 Purchases in Place 11

—

—

11 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (h) 315

—

—

315 Total Proved Reserve Additions 704

—

—

704 Sales in Place (35)

—

—

(35) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (i) 669

—

—

669















Production - (j) 240

—

—

240















Reserve Replacement - Liquids













Drilling Only - (h / j) 131 %

0 %

0 %

131 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (i / j) 279 %

0 %

0 %

279 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022





Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) Total Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,229 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (298) Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (186) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (419) Exploration Expenses (159) Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (k) 4,167



Total Proved Reserves - Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (MMBoe) 560 Add: Conversion of Proved Undeveloped Reserves to Proved Developed 293 Less: Proved Undeveloped Extensions and Discoveries (410) Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries (MMBoe) 443



Total Proved Reserves - Revisions (MMBoe) 336 Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Revisions (141) Proved Developed - Revisions Due to Price (9) Proved Developed Reserves - Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) 186



Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries Plus Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) - (l) 629



Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) - (k / l) 6.62

Reserve Replacement Cost Data In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)





















The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures. In addition, to further the comparability of the results of EOG's current-year capital investment program with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now deducts Exploration Expenses, as illustrated below, in calculating Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP), Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP), Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) and the related Reserve Replacement Costs metrics. Accordingly, Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP), Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP), Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) and the related Reserve Replacement Costs metrics, in each case for fiscal year 2022, have been calculated on such basis, and the calculations for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.













2022

2021

2020











Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,229

3,969

3,718 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (298)

(127)

(117) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (127)

(45)

(197) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (419)

(100)

(135) Exploration Expenses (159)

(154)

(146) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 4,226

3,543

3,123











Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,229

3,969

3,718 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (298)

(127)

(117) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (127)

(45)

(197) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

(5)

(15) Exploration Expenses (159)

(154)

(146) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 4,619

3,638

3,243











Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)









Revisions Due to Price - (c) 11

194

(278) Revisions Other Than Price 325

(308)

(89) Purchases in Place 16

9

10 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 560

952

564 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 912

847

207 Sales in Place (88)

(11)

(31) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 824

836

176











Production 333

309

285











Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)









Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 7.55

3.72

5.54 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 5.06

4.30

15.67 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 5.13

5.57

6.69













2019

2018

2017











Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 6,628

6,420

4,440 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (186)

(70)

(56) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (98)

(291)

(256) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (380)

(124)

(73) Exploration Expenses (140)

(149)

(145) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 5,824

5,786

3,910











Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 6,628

6,420

4,440 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (186)

(70)

(56) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (98)

(291)

(256) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (52)

(71)

(26) Exploration Expenses (140)

(149)

(145) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 6,152

5,839

3,957











Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)









Revisions Due to Price - (c) (60)

35

154 Revisions Other Than Price —

(40)

48 Purchases in Place 17

12

2 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 750

670

421 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 707

677

625 Sales in Place (5)

(11)

(21) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 702

666

604











Production 301

265

224











Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)









Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 7.77

8.64

9.29 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 8.70

8.62

6.33 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 8.02

9.10

8.40

Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

