EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
News provided byEOG Resources, Inc.
Nov 06, 2025, 16:15 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2025 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions and discussion, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.
|
Key Financial Results
|
|
GAAP
|
3Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
1Q 2025
|
|
4Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
Total Revenue
|
5,847
|
|
5,478
|
|
5,669
|
|
5,585
|
|
5,965
|
|
Net Income
|
1,471
|
|
1,345
|
|
1,463
|
|
1,251
|
|
1,673
|
|
Net Income Per Share
|
2.70
|
|
2.46
|
|
2.65
|
|
2.23
|
|
2.95
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
3,111
|
|
2,032
|
|
2,289
|
|
2,763
|
|
3,588
|
|
Total Expenditures
|
8,544
|
|
1,883
|
|
1,546
|
|
1,446
|
|
1,573
|
|
Current and Long–Term Debt
|
7,694
|
|
4,236
|
|
4,744
|
|
4,752
|
|
3,776
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
3,530
|
|
5,216
|
|
6,599
|
|
7,092
|
|
6,122
|
|
Debt–to–Total Capitalization
|
20.3 %
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
13.9 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
|
10.50
|
|
10.05
|
|
10.31
|
|
10.15
|
|
10.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non–GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
1,472
|
|
1,268
|
|
1,586
|
|
1,535
|
|
1,644
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
2.71
|
|
2.32
|
|
2.87
|
|
2.74
|
|
2.89
|
|
Adjusted CFO1
|
3,031
|
|
2,496
|
|
2,813
|
|
2,635
|
|
2,988
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
1,648
|
|
1,523
|
|
1,484
|
|
1,358
|
|
1,497
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
1,383
|
|
973
|
|
1,329
|
|
1,277
|
|
1,491
|
|
Net Debt
|
4,164
|
|
(980)
|
|
(1,855)
|
|
(2,340)
|
|
(2,346)
|
|
Net Debt–to–Total Capitalization
|
12.1 %
|
|
(3.5 %)
|
|
(6.7 %)
|
|
(8.7 %)
|
|
(8.6 %)
|
|
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 2,3
|
9.93
|
|
9.94
|
|
10.31
|
|
10.15
|
|
10.05
|
Third Quarter Highlights
- Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.71 per share
- Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow
- Paid $545 million in regular dividends and repurchased $440 million of shares
- Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
- Capital expenditures and per–unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
- Closed on the acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners (Encino)
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Cash Return
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
|
Volumes
|
3Q 2025
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
1Q 2025
|
|
4Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
|
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
|
534.5
|
|
532.4
|
|
504.2
|
|
502.1
|
|
494.6
|
|
493.0
|
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
|
309.3
|
|
305.0
|
|
258.4
|
|
241.7
|
|
252.5
|
|
254.3
|
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
|
2,745
|
|
2,735
|
|
2,229
|
|
2,080
|
|
2,092
|
|
1,970
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
|
1,301.2
|
|
1,293.3
|
|
1,134.1
|
|
1,090.4
|
|
1,095.7
|
|
1,075.7
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|
1,648
|
|
1,650
|
|
1,523
|
|
1,484
|
|
1,358
|
|
1,497
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered another quarter of strong operational performance. Third quarter oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeded the midpoints of our guidance. Higher volumes, combined with lower–than–expected per–unit cash operating costs and DD&A, helped drive outstanding financial results.
We generated substantial free cash flow of $1.4 billion, which helped support nearly $1.0 billion of cash return to shareholders, including $440 million of opportunistic share repurchases. As of quarter–end, we have committed to return 89% of our estimated annual free cash flow to shareholders, with the potential to return additional cash over the balance of the year.
Our ability to deliver operational excellence quarter after quarter is the result of EOG's unique culture and the quality of our multi–basin portfolio. EOG's foundational assets, the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and Utica, are delivering strong returns, exceeding our expectations. In the Utica, the integration of the Encino assets is proceeding exceptionally well, with continued incremental efficiency gains. Our emerging and international assets are also performing well, with strong well results in Dorado, the Powder River Basin, and Trinidad, along with continued progress in our exploration prospects in Bahrain and the UAE.
Our business has never been stronger. Our pristine balance sheet provides unmatched flexibility to continue to improve our high–return, long–duration asset base while delivering significant cash returns through commodity price cycles. EOG has never been better positioned to create long–term value for our shareholders."
Regular Dividend and Third Quarter Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2026. This dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $4.08 per share. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.
During the third quarter, the company repurchased 3.8 million shares for $440 million under its share repurchase authorization. EOG has $4.0 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Performance
Prices
- NGL and natural gas prices decreased in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by higher crude oil & condensate prices
Volumes
- Oil production of 534.5 MBod was above the midpoint of the guidance range
- NGL production of 309.3 MBbld was above the midpoint of the guidance range
- Natural gas production of 2,745 MMcfd was above the midpoint of the guidance range
- Total company equivalent production of 1,301.2 MBoed was above the midpoint of the guidance range
Per–Unit Costs
- LOE, non–GAAP G&A and DD&A costs decreased in 3Q compared to 2Q, while GP&T costs increased. Encino acquisition–related costs increased GAAP G&A costs in 3Q compared to 2Q
Hedges
- Mark–to–market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q
- Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non–GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q
Free Cash Flow
- Adjusted cash flow from operations was $3.0 billion
- Incurred $1.6 billion of capital expenditures
- Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow
Cash Return and Working Capital
- Paid $545 million in regular dividends
- Repurchased $440 million of stock
- Closed on the acquisition of Encino for $5.7 billion, subject to post–closing adjustments
- Issued $3.5 billion of senior notes in conjunction with the Encino acquisition
Third Quarter 2025 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher production, primarily in the Utica from the integration of Encino operations, and lower workover expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower workover expenses and operating and maintenance costs
General and Administrative (Non–GAAP)
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher production, primarily in the Utica from the integration of Encino operations, and lower employee–related expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower employee–related expenses
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs
- QoQ: Increased primarily due to the impact of higher Utica production from the integration of Encino operations
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher Utica production and well mix
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to the addition of lower–cost reserves
|
Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance
|
(Unaudited)
|
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
Guidance
Midpoint 6
|
|
Variance
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
1Q 2025
|
|
4Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
532.9
|
|
531.0
|
|
1.9
|
|
503.1
|
|
500.9
|
|
493.5
|
|
491.8
|
|
Trinidad
|
1.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
Total
|
534.5
|
|
532.4
|
|
2.1
|
|
504.2
|
|
502.1
|
|
494.6
|
|
493.0
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
309.3
|
|
305.0
|
|
4.3
|
|
258.4
|
|
241.7
|
|
252.5
|
|
254.3
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
2,511
|
|
2,525
|
|
(14)
|
|
1,977
|
|
1,834
|
|
1,840
|
|
1,745
|
|
Trinidad
|
230
|
|
210
|
|
20
|
|
252
|
|
246
|
|
252
|
|
225
|
|
Other International7
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total
|
2,745
|
|
2,735
|
|
10
|
|
2,229
|
|
2,080
|
|
2,092
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
1,301.2
|
|
1,293.3
|
|
7.9
|
|
1,134.1
|
|
1,090.4
|
|
1,095.7
|
|
1,075.7
|
|
Total MMBoe
|
119.7
|
|
119.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
103.2
|
|
98.1
|
|
100.8
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benchmark Price
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
|
64.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.71
|
|
71.42
|
|
70.28
|
|
75.16
|
|
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.44
|
|
3.66
|
|
2.79
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate – above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
1.02
|
|
0.80
|
|
0.22
|
|
1.13
|
|
1.48
|
|
1.40
|
|
1.79
|
|
Trinidad
|
(7.21)
|
|
(5.00)
|
|
(2.21)
|
|
(9.21)
|
|
(10.30)
|
|
(9.81)
|
|
(12.01)
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids – Realizations as % of WTI
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
32.7 %
|
|
34.0 %
|
|
(1.3 %)
|
|
35.6 %
|
|
36.8 %
|
|
33.9 %
|
|
29.8 %
|
|
Natural Gas – above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
(0.36)
|
|
(0.40)
|
|
0.04
|
|
(0.57)
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
(0.40)
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
Trinidad
|
3.80
|
|
3.60
|
|
0.20
|
|
3.65
|
|
3.78
|
|
3.86
|
|
3.68
|
|
Other International7
|
3.27
|
|
0.00
|
|
3.27
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
|
8,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
1,546
|
|
1,446
|
|
1,573
|
|
Capital Expenditures (non–GAAP) ($MM)
|
1,648
|
|
1,650
|
|
(2)
|
|
1,523
|
|
1,484
|
|
1,358
|
|
1,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
3.60
|
|
3.70
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
3.84
|
|
4.09
|
|
3.91
|
|
3.96
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5
|
4.90
|
|
5.10
|
|
(0.20)
|
|
4.41
|
|
4.48
|
|
4.37
|
|
4.50
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
2.00
|
|
1.50
|
|
0.50
|
|
1.80
|
|
1.74
|
|
1.87
|
|
1.69
|
|
General and Administrative (non–GAAP)2,3
|
1.43
|
|
1.50
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
1.69
|
|
1.74
|
|
1.87
|
|
1.59
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
|
10.50
|
|
10.30
|
|
0.20
|
|
10.05
|
|
10.31
|
|
10.15
|
|
10.15
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (non–GAAP)2,3
|
9.93
|
|
10.30
|
|
(0.37)
|
|
9.94
|
|
10.31
|
|
10.15
|
|
10.05
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
9.77
|
|
9.85
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
10.20
|
|
10.32
|
|
10.11
|
|
10.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
71
|
|
75
|
|
(4)
|
|
85
|
|
75
|
|
60
|
|
43
|
|
Impairment (GAAP)
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
44
|
|
276
|
|
15
|
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non–GAAP))10
|
71
|
|
70
|
|
1
|
|
28
|
|
44
|
|
23
|
|
15
|
|
Capitalized Interest
|
27
|
|
21
|
|
6
|
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
12
|
|
Net Interest (GAAP)
|
71
|
|
83
|
|
(12)
|
|
51
|
|
47
|
|
38
|
|
31
|
|
Net Interest (non–GAAP)11
|
71
|
|
83
|
|
(12)
|
|
45
|
|
47
|
|
38
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
|
|
|
|
|
(GAAP)
|
6.8 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
(0.7 %)
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
(non–GAAP)3
|
6.8 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
(0.7 %)
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Rate
|
19.4 %
|
|
20.5 %
|
|
(1.1 %)
|
|
23.2 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
21.6 %
|
|
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
|
75
|
|
180
|
|
(105)
|
|
301
|
|
370
|
|
454
|
|
240
|
|
Fourth Quarter and Full‐Year 2025 Guidance12
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions
|
4Q 2025
|
|
4Q 2025
|
|
FY 2025
|
|
FY 2025
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
541.4
|
–
|
546.0
|
|
543.7
|
|
518.7
|
–
|
521.9
|
|
520.3
|
|
Trinidad
|
1.1
|
–
|
1.5
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.1
|
–
|
1.5
|
|
1.3
|
|
Total
|
542.5
|
–
|
547.5
|
|
545.0
|
|
519.8
|
–
|
523.4
|
|
521.6
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
315.5
|
–
|
330.5
|
|
323.0
|
|
280.0
|
–
|
286.0
|
|
283.0
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
|
United States
|
2,740
|
–
|
2,840
|
|
2,790
|
|
2,250
|
–
|
2,310
|
|
2,280
|
|
Trinidad
|
190
|
–
|
210
|
|
200
|
|
220
|
–
|
240
|
|
230
|
|
Total
|
2,930
|
–
|
3,050
|
|
2,990
|
|
2,470
|
–
|
2,550
|
|
2,510
|
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
1,313.6
|
–
|
1,349.8
|
|
1,331.7
|
|
1,173.7
|
–
|
1,192.9
|
|
1,183.3
|
|
Trinidad
|
32.8
|
–
|
36.5
|
|
34.7
|
|
37.8
|
–
|
41.5
|
|
39.7
|
|
Total
|
1,346.4
|
–
|
1,386.3
|
|
1,366.4
|
|
1,211.5
|
–
|
1,234.4
|
|
1,223.0
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate – above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)
|
|
United States
|
(0.50)
|
–
|
1.00
|
|
0.25
|
|
0.35
|
–
|
1.35
|
|
0.85
|
|
Trinidad
|
(5.25)
|
–
|
(2.75)
|
|
(4.00)
|
|
(8.40)
|
–
|
(6.90)
|
|
(7.65)
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids – Realizations as % of WTI
|
|
Total
|
28.0 %
|
–
|
38.0 %
|
|
33.0 %
|
|
31.5 %
|
–
|
36.5 %
|
|
34.0 %
|
|
Natural Gas – above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)
|
|
United States
|
(0.80)
|
–
|
(0.10)
|
|
(0.45)
|
|
(0.95)
|
–
|
0.05
|
|
(0.45)
|
|
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trinidad
|
3.00
|
–
|
4.20
|
|
3.60
|
|
3.40
|
–
|
3.90
|
|
3.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures 13 ($MM)
|
1,600
|
–
|
1,700
|
|
1,650
|
|
6,200
|
–
|
6,400
|
|
6,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
3.50
|
–
|
4.00
|
|
3.75
|
|
3.70
|
–
|
3.90
|
|
3.80
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5
|
4.75
|
–
|
5.25
|
|
5.00
|
|
4.65
|
–
|
4.85
|
|
4.75
|
|
General and Administrative
|
1.40
|
–
|
1.70
|
|
1.55
|
|
1.45
|
–
|
1.65
|
|
1.55
|
|
Cash Operating Costs
|
9.65
|
–
|
10.95
|
|
10.30
|
|
9.80
|
–
|
10.40
|
|
10.10
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
9.25
|
–
|
10.25
|
|
9.75
|
|
9.70
|
–
|
10.30
|
|
10.00
|
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
40
|
–
|
80
|
|
60
|
|
270
|
–
|
310
|
|
290
|
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments)10
|
30
|
–
|
110
|
|
70
|
|
180
|
–
|
260
|
|
220
|
|
Capitalized Interest
|
34
|
–
|
38
|
|
36
|
|
85
|
–
|
89
|
|
87
|
|
Net Interest
|
64
|
–
|
68
|
|
66
|
|
228
|
–
|
232
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
|
|
|
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)
|
6.0 %
|
–
|
8.0 %
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
–
|
8.5 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Rate
|
20.0 %
|
–
|
25.0 %
|
|
22.5 %
|
|
19.0 %
|
–
|
24.0 %
|
|
21.5 %
|
|
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
|
220
|
–
|
320
|
|
270
|
|
970
|
–
|
1,070
|
|
1,020
|
Third Quarter 2025 Results Webcast
Friday, November 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/investors
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713–571–4684
Neel Panchal 713–571–4884
Shelby O'Connor 713–571–4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713–571–4676
|
Endnotes
|
1)
|
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition–related costs.
|
2)
|
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Excludes Encino acquisition–related G&A costs of $68 million for 3Q 2025 and $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per–Boe impact of such Encino acquisition–related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2025 was ($0.57) and for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above. G&A per Boe (GAAP) for 3Q 2025 was $2.00 and for 2Q 2025 was $1.80.
|
3)
|
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non–GAAP) and G&A (non–GAAP) for 3Q 2024 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per–Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 was $(0.10) as set forth in "Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above.
|
4)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
|
5)
|
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line–item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
|
6)
|
GAAP and non–GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's third quarter 2025 guidance midpoint disclosures.
|
7)
|
Other International represents EOG's Kingdom of Bahrain operations. Realized price represents contract price less Bapco's processing and distribution costs.
|
8)
|
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
|
9)
|
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.
|
10)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
|
11)
|
Net interest expense (non–GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition–related financing commitment costs of $6 million in 2Q 2025.
|
12)
|
The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8–K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
|
13)
|
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non–Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
|
Glossary
|
|
Acq
|
Acquisitions
|
Adjusted CFO
|
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition–related costs
|
ATROR
|
After–tax rate of return
|
Bbl
|
Barrel
|
Bn
|
Billion
|
Boe
|
Barrels of oil equivalent
|
Bopd
|
Barrels of oil per day
|
CAGR
|
Compound annual growth rate
|
Capex
|
Capital expenditures
|
CO2e
|
Carbon dioxide equivalent
|
DD&A
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
Disc
|
Discoveries
|
Divest
|
Divestitures
|
EPS
|
Earnings per share
|
Ext
|
Extensions
|
GAAP
|
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
G&A
|
General and administrative expense
|
G&P
|
Gathering and processing
|
GHG
|
Greenhouse gas
|
GP&T
|
Gathering, processing & transportation expense
|
HH
|
Henry Hub
|
LOE
|
Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense
|
MBbld
|
Thousand barrels of liquids per day
|
MBod
|
Thousand barrels of oil per day
|
MBoe
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent
|
MBoed
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
|
Mcf
|
Thousand cubic feet of natural gas
|
MMBoe
|
Million barrels of oil equivalent
|
MMcfd
|
Million cubic feet of natural gas per day
|
NGLs
|
Natural gas liquids
|
NYMEX
|
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
|
OTP
|
Other than price
|
QoQ
|
Quarter over quarter
|
TOTI
|
Taxes other than income
|
USD
|
United States dollar
|
WTI
|
West Texas Intermediate
|
YoY
|
Year over year
|
$MM
|
Million United States dollars
|
$/Bbl
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel
|
$/Boe
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
|
$/Mcf
|
U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet
This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward–looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward–looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward–looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward–looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward–looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward–looking statements include, among others:
- the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs),
- natural gas and related commodities;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
- the success of EOG's cost–mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
- security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;
- the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;
- the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights–of–way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;
- the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change–related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions–related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial and other derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
- the impact of climate change–related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change–related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;
- the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety–related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;
- EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);
- EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
- the extent to which EOG's third–party–operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
- competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;
- the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
- the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
- weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
- the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
- EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
- the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
- the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
- the economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;
- geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
- the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and
- the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q or Current Reports on Form 8–K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward–looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward–looking statements. EOG's forward–looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
Historical Non–GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non–GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward–Looking Non–GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward–looking, non–GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward–looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward–looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward–looking, non–GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward–looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward–looking, non–GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward–looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.
Oil and Gas Reserves:
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q or Current Reports on Form 8–K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210–4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1–800–SEC–0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
|
Income Statements
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Operating Revenues and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
3,480
|
3,692
|
3,488
|
3,261
|
13,921
|
|
3,293
|
2,974
|
3,243
|
|
9,510
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
513
|
515
|
524
|
554
|
2,106
|
|
572
|
534
|
604
|
|
1,710
|
|
Natural Gas
|
382
|
303
|
372
|
494
|
1,551
|
|
637
|
600
|
707
|
|
1,944
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
|
237
|
(47)
|
79
|
(65)
|
204
|
|
(191)
|
107
|
116
|
|
32
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
|
1,459
|
1,519
|
1,481
|
1,341
|
5,800
|
|
1,340
|
1,247
|
1,178
|
|
3,765
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
|
26
|
20
|
(7)
|
(23)
|
16
|
|
(1)
|
—
|
(18)
|
|
(19)
|
|
Other, Net
|
26
|
23
|
28
|
23
|
100
|
|
19
|
16
|
17
|
|
52
|
|
Total
|
6,123
|
6,025
|
5,965
|
5,585
|
23,698
|
|
5,669
|
5,478
|
5,847
|
|
16,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
396
|
390
|
392
|
394
|
1,572
|
|
401
|
396
|
431
|
|
1,228
|
|
Gathering, Processing and
|
413
|
423
|
445
|
441
|
1,722
|
|
440
|
455
|
587
|
|
1,482
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
45
|
34
|
43
|
52
|
174
|
|
41
|
74
|
71
|
|
186
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
1
|
5
|
—
|
8
|
14
|
|
34
|
11
|
—
|
|
45
|
|
Impairments
|
19
|
81
|
15
|
276
|
391
|
|
44
|
39
|
71
|
|
154
|
|
Marketing Costs
|
1,404
|
1,490
|
1,500
|
1,323
|
5,717
|
|
1,325
|
1,216
|
1,134
|
|
3,675
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and
|
1,074
|
984
|
1,031
|
1,019
|
4,108
|
|
1,013
|
1,053
|
1,169
|
|
3,235
|
|
General and Administrative
|
162
|
151
|
167
|
189
|
669
|
|
171
|
186
|
239
|
|
596
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
338
|
337
|
283
|
291
|
1,249
|
|
341
|
301
|
309
|
|
951
|
|
Total
|
3,852
|
3,895
|
3,876
|
3,993
|
15,616
|
|
3,810
|
3,731
|
4,011
|
|
11,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
2,271
|
2,130
|
2,089
|
1,592
|
8,082
|
|
1,859
|
1,747
|
1,836
|
|
5,442
|
|
Other Income, Net
|
62
|
66
|
76
|
70
|
274
|
|
65
|
55
|
59
|
|
179
|
|
Income Before Interest Expense and
|
2,333
|
2,196
|
2,165
|
1,662
|
8,356
|
|
1,924
|
1,802
|
1,895
|
|
5,621
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
33
|
36
|
31
|
38
|
138
|
|
47
|
51
|
71
|
|
169
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,300
|
2,160
|
2,134
|
1,624
|
8,218
|
|
1,877
|
1,751
|
1,824
|
|
5,452
|
|
Income Tax Provision
|
511
|
470
|
461
|
373
|
1,815
|
|
414
|
406
|
353
|
|
1,173
|
|
Net Income
|
1,789
|
1,690
|
1,673
|
1,251
|
6,403
|
|
1,463
|
1,345
|
1,471
|
|
4,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
0.9100
|
0.9100
|
0.9100
|
0.9750
|
3.7050
|
|
0.9750
|
1.9950
|
—
|
|
2.9700
|
|
Net Income Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
3.11
|
2.97
|
2.97
|
2.25
|
11.31
|
|
2.66
|
2.48
|
2.72
|
|
7.85
|
|
Diluted
|
3.10
|
2.95
|
2.95
|
2.23
|
11.25
|
|
2.65
|
2.46
|
2.70
|
|
7.81
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
575
|
569
|
564
|
557
|
566
|
|
550
|
543
|
541
|
|
545
|
|
Diluted
|
577
|
572
|
568
|
561
|
569
|
|
553
|
546
|
544
|
|
548
|
|
Volumes and Prices
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
486.8
|
490.1
|
491.8
|
493.5
|
490.6
|
|
500.9
|
503.1
|
532.9
|
|
512.4
|
|
Trinidad
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
|
1.3
|
|
Total
|
487.4
|
490.7
|
493.0
|
494.6
|
491.4
|
|
502.1
|
504.2
|
534.5
|
|
513.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices
($/Bbl) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$ 78.46
|
$ 82.71
|
$ 76.95
|
$ 71.68
|
$ 77.42
|
|
$ 72.90
|
$ 64.84
|
$ 65.97
|
|
$ 67.83
|
|
Trinidad
|
67.50
|
70.75
|
63.15
|
60.47
|
64.43
|
|
61.12
|
54.50
|
57.74
|
|
57.80
|
|
Composite
|
78.45
|
82.69
|
76.92
|
71.66
|
77.40
|
|
72.87
|
64.82
|
65.95
|
|
67.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
231.7
|
244.8
|
254.3
|
252.5
|
245.9
|
|
241.7
|
258.4
|
309.3
|
|
270.0
|
|
Total
|
231.7
|
244.8
|
254.3
|
252.5
|
245.9
|
|
241.7
|
258.4
|
309.3
|
|
270.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$ 24.32
|
$ 23.11
|
$ 22.42
|
$ 23.85
|
$ 23.40
|
|
$ 26.29
|
$ 22.70
|
$ 21.25
|
|
$ 23.20
|
|
Composite
|
24.32
|
23.11
|
22.42
|
23.85
|
23.40
|
|
26.29
|
22.70
|
21.25
|
|
23.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
1,658
|
1,668
|
1,745
|
1,840
|
1,728
|
|
1,834
|
1,977
|
2,511
|
|
2,110
|
|
Trinidad
|
200
|
204
|
225
|
252
|
220
|
|
246
|
252
|
230
|
|
243
|
|
Other International (C)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
Total
|
1,858
|
1,872
|
1,970
|
2,092
|
1,948
|
|
2,080
|
2,229
|
2,745
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$ 2.10
|
$ 1.57
|
$ 1.84
|
$ 2.39
|
$ 1.99
|
|
$ 3.36
|
$ 2.87
|
$ 2.71
|
|
$ 2.94
|
|
Trinidad
|
3.54
|
3.48
|
3.68
|
3.86
|
3.65
|
|
3.78
|
3.65
|
3.80
|
|
3.74
|
|
Other International (C)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
3.27
|
|
3.27
|
|
Composite
|
2.26
|
1.78
|
2.05
|
2.57
|
2.17
|
|
3.41
|
2.96
|
2.80
|
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
994.7
|
1,013.0
|
1,037.1
|
1,052.7
|
1,024.5
|
|
1,048.3
|
1,090.9
|
1,260.7
|
|
1,134.1
|
|
Trinidad
|
34.1
|
34.5
|
38.6
|
43.0
|
37.6
|
|
42.1
|
43.2
|
39.8
|
|
41.7
|
|
Other International
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
0.7
|
|
0.2
|
|
Total
|
1,028.8
|
1,047.5
|
1,075.7
|
1,095.7
|
1,062.1
|
|
1,090.4
|
1,134.1
|
1,301.2
|
|
1,176.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total MMBoe (D)
|
93.6
|
95.3
|
99.0
|
100.8
|
388.7
|
|
98.1
|
103.2
|
119.7
|
|
321.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
|
(B)
|
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 10 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025).
|
(C)
|
Other International represents EOG's Kingdom of Bahrain operations. Realized price represents contract price less Bapco's processing and distribution costs.
|
(D)
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
|
Balance Sheets
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
MAR
|
JUN
|
SEP
|
DEC
|
|
MAR
|
JUN
|
SEP
|
DEC
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
6,122
|
7,092
|
|
6,599
|
5,216
|
3,530
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
2,688
|
2,657
|
2,545
|
2,650
|
|
2,621
|
2,504
|
2,680
|
|
|
Inventories
|
1,154
|
1,069
|
1,038
|
985
|
|
897
|
934
|
945
|
|
|
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
|
110
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
|
|
Other (A)
|
684
|
642
|
460
|
503
|
|
563
|
591
|
646
|
|
|
Total
|
9,928
|
9,803
|
10,165
|
11,230
|
|
10,680
|
9,245
|
7,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
|
73,356
|
74,615
|
75,887
|
77,091
|
|
78,432
|
80,139
|
88,301
|
|
|
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
5,768
|
6,078
|
6,314
|
6,418
|
|
6,510
|
6,616
|
6,772
|
|
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
|
79,124
|
80,693
|
82,201
|
83,509
|
|
84,942
|
86,755
|
95,073
|
|
|
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
|
(46,047)
|
(47,049)
|
(48,075)
|
(49,297)
|
|
(50,310)
|
(51,394)
|
(52,488)
|
|
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
33,077
|
33,644
|
34,126
|
34,212
|
|
34,632
|
35,361
|
42,585
|
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
38
|
44
|
42
|
39
|
|
44
|
39
|
37
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
1,753
|
1,733
|
1,818
|
1,705
|
|
1,626
|
1,639
|
1,757
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
44,796
|
45,224
|
46,151
|
47,186
|
|
46,982
|
46,284
|
52,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
2,389
|
2,436
|
2,290
|
2,464
|
|
2,353
|
2,266
|
2,944
|
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
786
|
600
|
855
|
1,007
|
|
668
|
348
|
392
|
|
|
Dividends Payable
|
523
|
516
|
513
|
539
|
|
534
|
1,081
|
550
|
|
|
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
|
—
|
8
|
32
|
116
|
|
276
|
85
|
17
|
|
|
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
34
|
534
|
34
|
532
|
|
1,280
|
778
|
27
|
|
|
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
|
318
|
303
|
338
|
315
|
|
318
|
360
|
433
|
|
|
Other
|
223
|
231
|
344
|
381
|
|
290
|
257
|
452
|
|
|
Total
|
4,273
|
4,628
|
4,406
|
5,354
|
|
5,719
|
5,175
|
4,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
3,757
|
3,250
|
3,742
|
4,220
|
|
3,464
|
3,458
|
7,667
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
2,533
|
2,456
|
2,480
|
2,395
|
|
2,368
|
2,398
|
2,496
|
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
5,597
|
5,731
|
5,949
|
5,866
|
|
5,915
|
6,015
|
6,936
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.01 Par
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
|
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
6,188
|
6,219
|
6,058
|
6,090
|
|
6,095
|
6,153
|
5,978
|
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
23,897
|
25,071
|
26,231
|
26,941
|
|
27,869
|
28,131
|
29,603
|
|
|
Common Stock Held in Treasury
|
(1,647)
|
(2,329)
|
(2,912)
|
(3,882)
|
|
(4,650)
|
(5,245)
|
(5,497)
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
28,636
|
29,159
|
29,574
|
29,351
|
|
29,516
|
29,238
|
30,285
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
44,796
|
45,224
|
46,151
|
47,186
|
|
46,982
|
46,284
|
52,199
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.
|
Cash Flow Statements
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
1,789
|
1,690
|
1,673
|
1,251
|
6,403
|
|
1,463
|
1,345
|
1,471
|
|
4,279
|
|
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
1,074
|
984
|
1,031
|
1,019
|
4,108
|
|
1,013
|
1,053
|
1,169
|
|
3,235
|
|
Impairments
|
19
|
81
|
15
|
276
|
391
|
|
44
|
39
|
71
|
|
154
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
|
45
|
45
|
58
|
51
|
199
|
|
50
|
53
|
53
|
|
156
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
199
|
128
|
220
|
(80)
|
467
|
|
44
|
105
|
278
|
|
427
|
|
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(26)
|
(20)
|
7
|
23
|
(16)
|
|
1
|
—
|
18
|
|
19
|
|
Other, Net
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
17
|
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
|
24
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
1
|
5
|
—
|
8
|
14
|
|
34
|
11
|
—
|
|
45
|
|
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
|
(237)
|
47
|
(79)
|
65
|
(204)
|
|
191
|
(107)
|
(116)
|
|
(32)
|
|
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
|
55
|
79
|
61
|
19
|
214
|
|
(38)
|
(24)
|
27
|
|
(35)
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
58
|
33
|
109
|
(99)
|
101
|
|
48
|
122
|
133
|
|
303
|
|
Inventories
|
117
|
75
|
30
|
37
|
259
|
|
76
|
(45)
|
4
|
|
35
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
(58)
|
29
|
(159)
|
152
|
(36)
|
|
(129)
|
(107)
|
5
|
|
(231)
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
319
|
(185)
|
256
|
151
|
541
|
|
(339)
|
(321)
|
28
|
|
(632)
|
|
Other Assets
|
(161)
|
42
|
197
|
(34)
|
44
|
|
(43)
|
(43)
|
(28)
|
|
(114)
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
(71)
|
(20)
|
108
|
6
|
23
|
|
(96)
|
(52)
|
155
|
|
7
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
|
(229)
|
(127)
|
59
|
(85)
|
(382)
|
|
(41)
|
(8)
|
(159)
|
|
(208)
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
2,903
|
2,889
|
3,588
|
2,763
|
12,143
|
|
2,289
|
2,032
|
3,111
|
|
7,432
|
|
Investing Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC,
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
(4,464)
|
|
(4,464)
|
|
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
|
(1,485)
|
(1,357)
|
(1,263)
|
(1,248)
|
(5,353)
|
|
(1,381)
|
(1,699)
|
(1,492)
|
|
(4,572)
|
|
Additions to Other Property, Plant and
|
(350)
|
(313)
|
(239)
|
(117)
|
(1,019)
|
|
(102)
|
(94)
|
(171)
|
|
(367)
|
|
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
|
9
|
10
|
—
|
4
|
23
|
|
12
|
4
|
5
|
|
21
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
|
229
|
127
|
(59)
|
85
|
382
|
|
41
|
8
|
159
|
|
208
|
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(1,597)
|
(1,533)
|
(1,561)
|
(1,276)
|
(5,967)
|
|
(1,430)
|
(1,781)
|
(5,963)
|
|
(9,174)
|
|
Financing Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt Borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
985
|
985
|
|
—
|
—
|
3,472
|
|
3,472
|
|
Long-Term Debt Repayments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
(500)
|
(1,266)
|
|
(1,766)
|
|
Dividends Paid
|
(525)
|
(520)
|
(533)
|
(509)
|
(2,087)
|
|
(538)
|
(528)
|
(545)
|
|
(1,611)
|
|
Treasury Stock Purchased
|
(759)
|
(699)
|
(795)
|
(993)
|
(3,246)
|
|
(806)
|
(602)
|
(479)
|
|
(1,887)
|
|
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
|
—
|
11
|
—
|
11
|
22
|
|
—
|
11
|
—
|
|
11
|
|
Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
|
—
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
|
(14)
|
|
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(33)
|
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
|
(25)
|
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(1,292)
|
(1,217)
|
(1,336)
|
(516)
|
(4,361)
|
|
(1,352)
|
(1,635)
|
1,167
|
|
(1,820)
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
—
|
–
|
–
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
|
—
|
1
|
(1)
|
|
—
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
14
|
139
|
691
|
970
|
1,814
|
|
(493)
|
(1,383)
|
(1,686)
|
|
(3,562)
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
5,278
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
6,122
|
5,278
|
|
7,092
|
6,599
|
5,216
|
|
7,092
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
6,122
|
7,092
|
7,092
|
|
6,599
|
5,216
|
3,530
|
|
3,530
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.
|
|
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
|
|
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
|
|
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.
|
|
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
|
|
Direct ATROR
|
|
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
1,824
|
|
(353)
|
|
1,471
|
|
2.70
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
(116)
|
|
25
|
|
(91)
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
27
|
|
(5)
|
|
22
|
|
0.04
|
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
18
|
|
(6)
|
|
12
|
|
0.02
|
|
Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)
|
68
|
|
(10)
|
|
58
|
|
0.11
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(3)
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,821
|
|
(349)
|
|
1,472
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million.
|
(2)
|
Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
1,751
|
|
(406)
|
|
1,345
|
|
2.46
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
(107)
|
|
23
|
|
(84)
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
(24)
|
|
5
|
|
(19)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
11
|
|
—
|
|
11
|
|
0.02
|
|
Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)
|
18
|
|
(3)
|
|
15
|
|
0.03
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(102)
|
|
25
|
|
(77)
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,649
|
|
(381)
|
|
1,268
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million.
|
(2)
|
Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2025
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
1,877
|
|
(414)
|
|
1,463
|
|
2.65
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
191
|
|
(41)
|
|
150
|
|
0.26
|
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
(38)
|
|
8
|
|
(30)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
0.01
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
154
|
|
(31)
|
|
123
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,031
|
|
(445)
|
|
1,586
|
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2024
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
1,624
|
|
(373)
|
|
1,251
|
|
2.23
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
65
|
|
(14)
|
|
51
|
|
0.10
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
19
|
|
(4)
|
|
15
|
|
0.03
|
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
23
|
|
(4)
|
|
19
|
|
0.03
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
254
|
|
(55)
|
|
199
|
|
0.35
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
361
|
|
(77)
|
|
284
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,985
|
|
(450)
|
|
1,535
|
|
2.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,134
|
|
(461)
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
2.95
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
(79)
|
|
17
|
|
(62)
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
61
|
|
(13)
|
|
48
|
|
|
0.08
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
7
|
|
(2)
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.01
|
Less: Severance Tax Refund
|
(31)
|
|
7
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
|
10
|
|
(2)
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.01
|
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
|
(5)
|
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(37)
|
|
8
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,097
|
|
(453)
|
|
1,644
|
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
564
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
8,218
|
|
(1,815)
|
|
6,403
|
|
11.25
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
(204)
|
|
44
|
|
(160)
|
|
(0.28)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity
|
214
|
|
(46)
|
|
168
|
|
0.30
|
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(16)
|
|
3
|
|
(13)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
291
|
|
(57)
|
|
234
|
|
0.41
|
|
Less: Severance Tax Refund
|
(31)
|
|
7
|
|
(24)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
|
10
|
|
(2)
|
|
8
|
|
0.01
|
|
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
|
(5)
|
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
259
|
|
(50)
|
|
209
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
8,477
|
|
(1,865)
|
|
6,612
|
|
11.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
|
Before
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
After
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
9,689
|
|
(2,095)
|
|
7,594
|
|
13.00
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative
|
(818)
|
|
176
|
|
(642)
|
|
(1.09)
|
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
|
(112)
|
|
24
|
|
(88)
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(95)
|
|
20
|
|
(75)
|
|
(0.13)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
42
|
|
(6)
|
|
36
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(983)
|
|
214
|
|
(769)
|
|
(1.31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
8,706
|
|
(1,881)
|
|
6,825
|
|
11.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.
|
Net Income per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized Prices
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
|
38.05
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
|
(39.80)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(1.75)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Total Change in Revenue
|
(209)
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
46
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(163)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
(103.2)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
|
13.42
|
|
|
|
Change in Margin
|
221
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
(49)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
172
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
20.25
|
|
|
|
Less: 3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
(20.27)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
1
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Net Income Per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
116
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (a)
|
91
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
|
107
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (b)
|
84
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
|
7
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
|
544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized Prices
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
|
38.05
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
|
(39.80)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(1.75)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Total Change in Revenue
|
(209)
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
46
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(163)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
(103.2)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
|
13.99
|
|
|
|
Change in Margin
|
231
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
180
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
20.14
|
|
|
|
Less: 3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
(19.70)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
|
53
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
41
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
|
27
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (a)
|
22
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
5
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (b)
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
|
41
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
|
544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
|
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
2,903
|
2,889
|
3,588
|
2,763
|
12,143
|
|
2,289
|
2,032
|
3,111
|
|
7,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(58)
|
(33)
|
(109)
|
99
|
(101)
|
|
(48)
|
(122)
|
(133)
|
|
(303)
|
|
Inventories
|
(117)
|
(75)
|
(30)
|
(37)
|
(259)
|
|
(76)
|
45
|
(4)
|
|
(35)
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
58
|
(29)
|
159
|
(152)
|
36
|
|
129
|
107
|
(5)
|
|
231
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
(319)
|
185
|
(256)
|
(151)
|
(541)
|
|
339
|
321
|
(28)
|
|
632
|
|
Other Assets
|
161
|
(42)
|
(197)
|
34
|
(44)
|
|
43
|
43
|
28
|
|
114
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
71
|
20
|
(108)
|
(6)
|
(23)
|
|
96
|
52
|
(155)
|
|
(7)
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
|
229
|
127
|
(59)
|
85
|
382
|
|
41
|
8
|
159
|
|
208
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
10
|
58
|
|
68
|
|
Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-
|
2,928
|
3,042
|
2,988
|
2,635
|
11,593
|
|
2,813
|
2,496
|
3,031
|
|
8,340
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
(1,703)
|
(1,668)
|
(1,497)
|
(1,358)
|
(6,226)
|
|
(1,484)
|
(1,523)
|
(1,648)
|
|
(4,655)
|
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
1,225
|
1,374
|
1,491
|
1,277
|
5,367
|
|
1,329
|
973
|
1,383
|
|
3,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million and $68 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and
|
|
(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
1,952
|
1,682
|
1,573
|
1,446
|
6,653
|
|
1,546
|
1,883
|
8,544
|
|
11,973
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
(21)
|
60
|
(11)
|
(26)
|
2
|
|
(13)
|
(14)
|
(86)
|
|
(113)
|
|
Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
(17)
|
(3)
|
(85)
|
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
|
(14)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)
|
(21)
|
(5)
|
—
|
(7)
|
(33)
|
|
1
|
(270)
|
(6,736)
|
|
(7,005)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
|
(131)
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
—
|
(137)
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
(45)
|
(34)
|
(43)
|
(52)
|
(174)
|
|
(41)
|
(74)
|
(71)
|
|
(186)
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
1,703
|
1,668
|
1,497
|
1,358
|
6,226
|
|
1,484
|
1,523
|
1,648
|
|
4,655
|
|
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
FY 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
11,340
|
|
11,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
347
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
534
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
(90)
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
|
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
113
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
364
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
266
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
(295)
|
|
(375)
|
|
Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
11,149
|
|
12,252
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,041)
|
|
(4,607)
|
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
5,108
|
|
7,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
6,818
|
|
5,610
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
|
|
|
|
(257)
|
|
(298)
|
|
Non-Cash Development Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
(90)
|
|
—
|
|
Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)
|
|
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
(127)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)
|
|
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
(419)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
—
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
|
|
|
|
(181)
|
|
(159)
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
6,041
|
|
4,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Line item descriptions revised (from descriptions shown in EOG's previously published tables) to more accurately describe the costs reflected therein; previously reported cost amounts not impacted by such changes in presentation.
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
|
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
30,285
|
|
29,238
|
|
29,516
|
|
29,351
|
|
29,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
7,694
|
|
4,236
|
|
4,744
|
|
4,752
|
|
3,776
|
|
Less: Cash
|
(3,530)
|
|
(5,216)
|
|
(6,599)
|
|
(7,092)
|
|
(6,122)
|
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
4,164
|
|
(980)
|
|
(1,855)
|
|
(2,340)
|
|
(2,346)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
37,979
|
|
33,474
|
|
34,260
|
|
34,103
|
|
33,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
34,449
|
|
28,258
|
|
27,661
|
|
27,011
|
|
27,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
20.3 %
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
13.9 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
|
12.1 %
|
|
-3.5 %
|
|
-6.7 %
|
|
-8.7 %
|
|
-8.6 %
|
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
|
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
1Q 2025
|
|
4Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share this article