EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Announces 2024 Capital Plan

Key Financial Results





In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022

Total Revenue 6,357 6,212 5,573 6,044 6,719 24,186 25,702

Net Income 1,988 2,030 1,553 2,023 2,277 7,594 7,759

Net Income Per Share 3.42 3.48 2.66 3.45 3.87 13.00 13.22

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,104 2,704 2,277 3,255 3,444 11,340 11,093

Total Expenditures 1,634 1,803 1,664 1,717 1,535 6,818 5,610

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,799 3,806 3,814 3,820 5,078 3,799 5,078

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,278 5,326 4,764 5,018 5,972 5,278 5,972

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 11.9 % 12.1 % 12.7 % 13.1 % 17.0 % 11.9 % 17.0 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.52 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.33 10.52

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe) 2.03 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.78 1.72









Non - GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 1,783 2,007 1,457 1,578 1,941 6,825 8,080

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 3.07 3.44 2.49 2.69 3.30 11.69 13.76

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,989 3,038 2,563 2,559 3,091 11,149 12,252

Capital Expenditures 1,512 1,519 1,521 1,489 1,361 6,041 4,607

Free Cash Flow 1,477 1,519 1,042 1,070 1,730 5,108 7,645

Net Debt (1,479) (1,520) (950) (1,198) (894) (1,479) (894)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (5.6 %) (5.8 %) (3.8 %) (4.9 %) (3.7 %) (5.6 %) (3.7 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.52 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.33 10.47

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1 2.03 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.78 1.67



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.8 billion , or $3.07 per share

, or per share Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share and repurchased $300 million of shares

per share and repurchased of shares Volumes and per-unit operating costs beat guidance midpoints

Entered into a 10-year Brent-linked gas sales agreement starting in January 2027

Full-Year 2023 Highlights and 2024 Capital Plan

Generated $5.1 billion of free cash flow and returned $4.4 billion to shareholders

of free cash flow and returned to shareholders Delivered oil and total volumes on target and reduced per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A

Announced $6.2 billion capital plan to grow oil production 3% and total production 7%

Volumes and Capital Expenditures





4Q 2023















4Q 2023 Guidance

Midpoint 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022

Wellhead Volumes

















Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 485.2 483.5 483.3 476.6 457.7 465.6 475.8 461.3

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 235.8 234.0 231.1 215.7 212.2 189.0 223.8 197.7

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,831 1,785 1,704 1,668 1,639 1,527 1,711 1,495

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,026.2 1,015.0 998.5 970.3 943.0 909.1 984.8 908.2





















Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,512 1,500 1,519 1,521 1,489 1,361 6,041 4,607



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG continues to deliver on its value proposition as demonstrated by our strong execution in 2023. Oil and total volumes were on target, capital expenditures on budget, and we further lowered operating costs. Each of the teams working across our multi-basin portfolio championed the EOG culture and played an important role in delivering another successful year.

"The ability to manage investment and pace of activity at the appropriate level for each of our plays was critical to our success in 2023. We lowered the overall cost basis of the company by balancing activity between foundational assets and emerging plays. Progress across our portfolio, including continued improvement in Delaware Basin productivity, successful delineation results in the Utica play, and advancements across several exploration areas, provides opportunity for further improvement going forward.

"EOG's operating results drove our financial performance. EOG earned strong return on capital, while generating $5.1 billion of free cash flow. Cash return to shareholders of $4.4 billion was well above our prior minimum 60% commitment and continues to be anchored by our sustainable, growing regular dividend. The financial strength of the company, including our cash flow generation capacity and our industry-leading balance sheet, allowed us to increase our regular dividend 10% and go-forward cash return commitment to a minimum 70% of annual free cash flow.

"EOG's business has never been better, and our financial position has never been stronger. Our 2024 plan demonstrates our consistent focus on improving the cost structure of our company. The depth of resource across our multi-basin portfolio of premium assets provides long-term visibility for high returns and strong free cash flow generation. Our confidence in EOG's ability to compete across sectors, create value for our shareholders, and be part of the long-term energy solution has never been higher."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil and NGL prices decreased, partially offset by an increase in natural gas prices from 3Q

Volumes

Oil production of 485,200 Bopd was above the guidance midpoint and up from 3Q

NGL production was above the guidance midpoint and up 2% from 3Q

Natural gas production was above the high end of the guidance range and up 7% from 3Q

Total company equivalent production increased 3% from 3Q

Per-Unit Costs

Gathering & processing, G&A, and DD&A expenses increased in 4Q compared with 3Q, while LOE and transportation costs decreased

Hedges

Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 4Q compared with 3Q

Cash received to settle hedges decreased from 3Q, lowering adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.0 billion

EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $1.5 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $479 million in regular dividends

in regular dividends Paid $866 million in special dividends

in special dividends Repurchased $300 million of stock

of stock Changes in working capital and other items accounted for approximately $100 million of the increase in cash

Full-Year 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil prices decreased 19%

NGL prices decreased 37%

Natural gas prices decreased 60%

Volumes

Crude oil production increased 3% to 475,800 Bopd

NGL production increased 13%

Natural gas production increased 14%

Total company equivalent production increased 8%

Per-Unit Costs

DD&A, transportation costs, and gathering & processing costs decreased in 2023, partially offset by higher LOE and G&A

Hedges

Lower commodity prices in 2023 were partially offset by net mark-to-market hedge gains and lower net cash payments to settle hedges than 2022

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $11.1 billion

EOG incurred $6.0 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $5.1 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $1.9 billion in regular dividends

in regular dividends Paid $1.5 billion in special dividends

in special dividends Repurchased $971 million of stock

of stock Repaid $1.25 billion of debt upon maturity

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Performance; Cash Return

Lease and Well

QoQ : Generally flat

: Generally flat Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to water handling costs and workovers

Transportation

QoQ : Generally flat

: Generally flat Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to natural gas transportation

Gathering and Processing

QoQ : Increased primarily due to fuel costs

: Increased primarily due to fuel costs Guidance Midpoint : Generally flat

General and Administrative

QoQ : Increased primarily due to professional fees and employee-related expenses

: Increased primarily due to professional fees and employee-related expenses Guidance Midpoint : Higher primarily due to professional fees and employee- related expenses

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

QoQ : Increased primarily due to well mix

: Increased primarily due to well mix Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to the addition of lower cost reserves

Regular Dividend and Fourth Quarter Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2024. The indicated annual rate is $3.64 per share.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 2.4 million shares for $300 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share.

For full-year 2023, the company repurchased 8.6 million shares for $971 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $112 per share. EOG has $4.0 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

2023 Reserves

Finding and Development Cost

Finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, increased in 2023 to $7.20 per Boe, due to lower year-over-year revisions other than price and cost inflation. Proved developed finding cost, excluding price revisions, was $10.50 per Boe (GAAP) and $9.35 per Boe (Non-GAAP) in 2023.

For the 36th consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

Reserve Replacement

Total proved reserves increased 6% in 2023. Extensions and discoveries added 607 MMBoe of proved reserves in 2023. Revisions other than price increased proved reserves by 139 MMBoe. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 202% of 2023 total production.

2024 Capital Program and Brent-Linked Gas Sales Agreement

2024 Capital Program

Total expenditures for 2024 are expected to range from $6.0 to $6.4 billion, including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, dry hole costs, and other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges and transactions. The capital program also excludes certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

The disciplined capital program allocates approximately $4.3 billion to drill and complete 600 net wells in EOG's domestic premium areas. Strong capital efficiency delivers 3% oil volume growth and 7% total volume growth, for ~$100 million lower year-over-year total direct investment in drilling and completion activity. The plan is anchored by steady year-over-year activity levels across most of EOG's premium plays, with a step up in activity in the Ohio Utica play.

The capital program also funds investment in environmental and infrastructure projects, including approximately $400 million in strategic infrastructure projects associated with EOG's Delaware Basin and Dorado assets. These projects are expected to provide several long-term benefits to the company, including margin improvement through higher price realizations and lower operating costs.

Brent-Linked Gas Sales Agreement

EOG entered into a 10-year Brent-linked gas sales agreement. Starting in January 2027, the company will have sales volumes of 140K MMBtu per day linked to Brent crude oil prices with an additional 40K MMBtu per day linked to Brent crude oil prices or a US Gulf Coast gas index. This latest agreement complements existing agreements in providing additional pricing diversification for gas volumes sourced across several basins within EOG's multi-basin portfolio.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

4Q 2023













4Q 2023 Guidance Midpoint Variance 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States 484.6 483.1 1.5 482.8 476.0 457.1 465.1

Trinidad 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.5

Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Total 485.2 483.5 1.7 483.3 476.6 457.7 465.6

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total 235.8 234.0 1.8 231.1 215.7 212.2 189.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States 1,653 1,615 38 1,562 1,513 1,475 1,378

Trinidad 178 170 8 142 155 164 149

Other International 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total 1,831 1,785 46 1,704 1,668 1,639 1,527









Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,026.2 1,015.0 11.2 998.5 970.3 943.0 909.1

Total MMBoe 94.4 93.4 1.0 91.9 88.3 84.9 83.6









Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 78.33



82.18 73.75 76.11 82.63

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.87



2.55 2.09 3.43 6.27









Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





United States 2.28 2.00 0.28 1.43 1.23 1.16 3.05

Trinidad (9.12) (11.25) 2.13 (10.80) (8.87) (7.13) (7.42)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total 28.5 % 27.0 % 1.5 % 28.7 % 28.3 % 33.7 % 34.6 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





United States (0.15) 0.15 (0.30) 0.04 (0.02) 0.04 (0.15)

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)





Trinidad 3.81 3.48 0.33 3.41 3.45 3.87 3.97









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,634



1,803 1,664 1,717 1,535

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,512 1,500 12 1,519 1,521 1,489 1,361









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well 4.00 4.20 (0.20) 4.02 3.94 4.23 4.23

Transportation Costs 2.60 2.65 (0.05) 2.61 2.67 2.78 2.83

Gathering and Processing 1.89 1.90 (0.01) 1.81 1.81 1.87 1.89

General and Administrative (GAAP) 2.03 1.90 0.13 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 2.03 1.90 0.13 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.52 10.65 (0.13) 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 10.52 10.65 (0.13) 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.85 10.00 (0.15) 9.78 9.81 9.40 10.50









Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole 41 45 (4) 43 47 51 48

Impairment (GAAP) 79



54 35 34 142

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 60 100 (40) 31 35 34 111

Capitalized Interest 9 10 (1) 8 8 8 11

Net Interest 35 34 1 36 35 42 42









TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 6.6 % 7.5 % (0.9 %) 7.4 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.8 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 6.6 % 7.5 % (0.9 %) 7.4 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.8 %

Income Taxes





Effective Rate 21.6 % 21.5 % 0.1 % 21.1 % 21.9 % 22.0 % 20.4 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 352 330 22 486 241 338 409



First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance7 (Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 1Q 2024 Guidance Range 1Q 2024 Midpoint FY 2024 Guidance Range FY 2024 Midpoint 2023 Actual 2022 Actual 2021 Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





















United States 483.0 - 489.0 486.0 485.0 - 490.0 487.5 475.2 460.7 443.4 Trinidad 0.1 - 0.5 0.3 0.5 - 1.5 1.0 0.6 0.6 1.5 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total 483.1 - 489.5 486.3 485.5 - 491.5 488.5 475.8 461.3 445.0 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total 223.0 - 233.0 228.0 220.0 - 250.0 235.0 223.8 197.7 144.5 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States 1,625 - 1,675 1,650 1,630 - 1,830 1,730 1,551 1,315 1,210 Trinidad 170 - 200 185 210 - 240 225 160 180 217 Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 9 Total 1,795 - 1,875 1,835 1,840 - 2,070 1,955 1,711 1,495 1,436 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States 976.8 - 1,001.2 989.0 976.7 - 1,045.0 1,010.9 957.5 877.5 789.6 Trinidad 28.4 - 33.8 31.1 35.5 - 41.5 38.5 27.3 30.7 37.7 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 Total 1,005.2 - 1,035.0 1,020.1 1,012.2 - 1,086.5 1,049.4 984.8 908.2 828.9























Benchmark Price





















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















77.61 94.23 67.96 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















2.74 6.64 3.85























Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





















United States 0.75 - 2.25 1.50 0.40 - 2.40 1.40 1.57 2.99 0.58 Trinidad (10.10) - (8.60) (9.35) (11.40) - (9.40) (10.40) (9.03) (8.07) (11.70) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





















Total 27.0 % - 37.0 % 32.0 % 26.0 % - 36.0 % 31.0 % 29.7 % 39.0 % 50.5 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





















United States (0.45) - 0.25 (0.10) (1.30) - 0.80 (0.25) (0.04) 0.63 1.03 Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)





















Trinidad 3.10 - 3.80 3.45 3.00 - 4.00 3.50 3.65 4.43 3.40























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















6,818 5,610 4,255 Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,650 - 1,750 1,700 6,000 - 6,400 6,200 6,041 4,607 3,755























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well 3.95 - 4.45 4.20 3.80 - 4.50 4.15 4.05 4.02 3.75 Transportation Costs 2.50 - 2.80 2.65 2.45 - 2.85 2.65 2.66 2.91 2.85 Gathering and Processing 1.85 - 2.05 1.95 1.85 - 2.15 2.00 1.84 1.87 1.85 General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.70 - 2.00 1.85 1.70 - 1.95 1.83 1.78 1.72 1.69 General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1















1.78 1.67 1.69 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.00 - 11.30 10.65 9.80 - 11.45 10.63 10.33 10.52 10.14 Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.33 10.47 10.14 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.90 - 11.90 11.40 10.00 - 11.00 10.50 9.72 10.69 12.07























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole 30 - 70 50 175 - 225 200 182 204 225 Impairment (GAAP)















202 382 376 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 30 - 110 70 160 - 240 200 160 269 361 Capitalized Interest 7 - 11 9 39 - 43 41 33 36 33 Net Interest 33 - 37 35 131 - 135 133 148 179 178























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 7.0 % 6.8 % TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1















7.4 % 7.5 % 6.8 % Income Taxes





















Effective Rate 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % 21.6 % 21.7 % 21.4 % Current Tax Expense ($MM) 270 - 370 320 1,060 - 1,460 1,260 1,415 2,208 1,393

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results Webcast

Friday, February 23, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)











2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889 4,699 4,109 3,670 16,367

3,182 3,252 3,717 3,597 13,748

Natural Gas Liquids 681 777 693 497 2,648

490 409 501 484 1,884

Natural Gas 716 1,000 1,235 830 3,781

517 334 417 476 1,744

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (2,820) (1,377) (18) 233 (3,982)

376 101 43 298 818

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,469 2,169 1,561 1,497 6,696

1,390 1,465 1,478 1,473 5,806

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 25 97 (21) (27) 74

69 (9) 35 — 95

Other, Net 23 42 34 19 118

20 21 21 29 91

Total 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 25,702

6,044 5,573 6,212 6,357 24,186



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 318 324 335 354 1,331

359 348 369 378 1,454

Transportation Costs 228 244 257 237 966

236 236 240 245 957

Gathering and Processing Costs 144 152 167 158 621

159 160 166 178 663

Exploration Costs 45 35 35 44 159

50 47 43 41 181

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 — — — 1

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35 54 79 202

Marketing Costs 1,283 2,127 1,621 1,504 6,535

1,361 1,456 1,383 1,509 5,709

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866 898 930 3,492

General and Administrative 124 128 162 156 570

145 142 161 192 640

Taxes Other Than Income 390 472 334 389 1,585

329 313 341 301 1,284

Total 3,437 4,504 3,929 3,866 15,736

3,472 3,603 3,655 3,853 14,583



























Operating Income 546 2,903 3,664 2,853 9,966

2,572 1,970 2,557 2,504 9,603

Other Income (Expense), Net (1) 27 40 48 114

65 51 52 66 234

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 545 2,930 3,704 2,901 10,080

2,637 2,021 2,609 2,570 9,837

Interest Expense, Net 48 48 41 42 179

42 35 36 35 148

Income Before Income Taxes 497 2,882 3,663 2,859 9,901

2,595 1,986 2,573 2,535 9,689

Income Tax Provision 107 644 809 582 2,142

572 433 543 547 2,095

Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.7500 2.5500 2.2500 2.3250 8.8750

1.8250 0.8250 0.8250 2.4100 5.8850

Net Income Per Share























Basic 0.67 3.84 4.90 3.90 13.31

3.46 2.68 3.51 3.43 13.07

Diluted 0.67 3.81 4.86 3.87 13.22

3.45 2.66 3.48 3.42 13.00

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 582 583 583 584 583

584 580 579 579 581

Diluted 586 588 587 588 587

587 584 583 581 584



Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)











2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 449.4 463.5 464.6 465.1 460.7

457.1 476.0 482.8 484.6 475.2

Trinidad 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6

0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6

Total 450.1 464.1 465.1 465.6 461.3

457.7 476.6 483.3 485.2 475.8



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 96.02 $ 111.26 $ 96.05 $ 85.68 $ 97.22

$ 77.27 $ 74.98 $ 83.61 80.61 $ 79.18

Trinidad 83.82 98.29 84.98 75.21 86.16

68.98 64.88 71.38 69.21 68.58

Composite 96.00 111.25 96.04 85.67 97.21

77.26 74.97 83.60 80.60 79.17



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

Total 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 39.77 $ 42.28 $ 36.02 $ 28.55 $ 36.70

$ 25.67 $ 20.85 $ 23.56 22.29 $ 23.07

Composite 39.77 42.28 36.02 28.55 36.70

25.67 20.85 23.56 22.29 23.07



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,249 1,324 1,306 1,378 1,315

1,475 1,513 1,562 1,653 1,551

Trinidad 209 204 163 149 180

164 155 142 178 160

Total 1,458 1,528 1,469 1,527 1,495

1,639 1,668 1,704 1,831 1,711



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 5.81 $ 7.77 $ 9.35 $ 6.12 $ 7.27

$ 3.47 $ 2.07 $ 2.59 2.72 $ 2.70

Trinidad (D) 3.36 3.42 7.45 3.97 4.43

3.87 3.45 3.41 3.81 3.65

Composite 5.46 7.19 9.14 5.91 6.93

3.51 2.20 2.66 2.82 2.79



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 847.8 886.1 891.6 883.8 877.5

915.0 943.8 974.2 995.8 957.5

Trinidad 35.5 34.6 27.6 25.3 30.7

28.0 26.5 24.3 30.4 27.3

Total 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 908.2

943.0 970.3 998.5 1,026.2 984.8



























Total MMBoe (C) 79.5 83.8 84.6 83.6 331.5

84.9 88.3 91.9 94.4 359.4





























(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023). (C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand. (D) Includes positive revenue adjustment of $0.76 per Mcf ($0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and its subsidiary amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







2022

2023



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972

5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278

Accounts Receivable, Net 3,213 3,735 3,343 2,774

2,455 2,263 2,927 2,716

Inventories 586 739 872 1,058

1,131 1,355 1,379 1,275

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities — 1 — —

— — — 106

Income Taxes Receivable — — 93 97

— 1 — —

Other 671 605 621 574

580 523 626 560

Total 8,479 8,153 10,201 10,475

9,184 8,906 10,258 9,935























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,408 66,098 67,065 67,322

67,907 69,178 70,730 72,090

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,801 4,862 4,659 4,786

5,101 5,282 5,355 5,497

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,209 70,960 71,724 72,108

73,008 74,460 76,085 77,587

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (41,747) (42,113) (42,623) (42,679)

(42,785) (43,550) (44,362) (45,290)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,462 28,847 29,101 29,429

30,223 30,910 31,723 32,297

Deferred Income Taxes 13 12 18 33

31 33 33 42

Other Assets 1,143 1,127 1,167 1,434

1,587 1,638 1,633 1,583

Total Assets 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,660 2,896 2,718 2,532

2,438 2,205 2,464 2,437

Accrued Taxes Payable 1,130 594 542 405

637 425 605 466

Dividends Payable 436 437 437 482

482 478 478 526

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 260 79 243 169

31 22 22 —

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283 1,282 1,282 1,283

33 34 34 34

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 223 216 235 296

354 335 337 325

Other 272 264 289 346

253 232 285 286

Total 6,264 5,768 5,746 5,513

4,228 3,731 4,225 4,074























Long-Term Debt 3,816 3,809 3,802 3,795

3,787 3,780 3,772 3,765

Other Liabilities 2,191 2,067 2,573 2,574

2,620 2,581 2,698 2,526

Deferred Income Taxes 4,286 4,183 4,517 4,710

4,943 5,138 5,194 5,402

Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206 206 206

Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,128 6,155 6,187

6,219 6,257 6,133 6,166

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13) (12) (6) (8)

(8) (9) (7) (9)

Retained Earnings 15,283 16,028 17,563 18,472

19,423 20,497 22,047 22,634

Common Stock Held in Treasury (31) (38) (69) (78)

(393) (694) (621) (907)

Total Stockholders' Equity 21,540 22,312 23,849 24,779

25,447 26,257 27,758 28,090

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857



Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















































2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866 898 930 3,492

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35 54 79 202

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35 30 34 34 133

34 35 57 51 177

Deferred Income Taxes (465) (102) 327 179 (61)

234 194 56 199 683

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25) (97) 21 27 (74)

(69) 9 (35) — (95)

Other, Net 6 (16) (5) 15 —

4 2 (1) 22 27

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 — — — 1

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 2,820 1,377 18 (233) 3,982

(376) (101) (43) (298) (818)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (296) (2,114) (847) (244) (3,501)

(123) (30) 23 18 (112)

Other, Net 2 19 12 12 45

(1) — (1) — (2)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (878) (522) 392 661 (347)

338 137 (714) 201 (38)

Inventories (14) (157) (140) (223) (534)

(77) (226) (28) 100 (231)

Accounts Payable 130 259 (88) (211) 90

(77) (231) 238 (49) (119)

Accrued Taxes Payable 613 (536) (53) (137) (113)

232 (212) 180 (139) 61

Other Assets (213) 71 (129) (93) (364)

52 43 (92) 36 39

Other Liabilities (2,250) 433 1,269 282 (266)

193 (47) 54 (16) 184

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 68 143 90 74 375

35 250 28 (18) 295

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (939) (1,349) (1,102) (1,229) (4,619)

(1,305) (1,341) (1,379) (1,360) (5,385)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (70) (75) (103) (133) (381)

(319) (180) (139) (162) (800)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 121 110 79 39 349

92 29 14 5 140

Other Investing Activities — (30) — — (30)

— — — — —

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (956) (1,487) (1,216) (1,397) (5,056)

(1,567) (1,742) (1,532) (1,499) (6,340)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Repayments — — — — —

(1,250) — — — (1,250)

Dividends Paid (1,023) (1,486) (1,312) (1,327) (5,148)

(1,067) (480) (494) (1,345) (3,386)

Treasury Stock Purchased (43) (15) (37) (23) (118)

(317) (302) (109) (310) (1,038)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4 13 — 11 28

— 9 1 10 20

Debt Issuance Costs — — — — —

— (8) — — (8)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10) (9) (8) (8) (35)

(8) (8) (8) (8) (32)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,072) (1,497) (1,357) (1,347) (5,273)

(2,642) (789) (610) (1,653) (5,694)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — — (1) — (1)

— — — — —

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,200) (936) 2,199 700 763

(954) (254) 562 (48) (694)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,209 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,209

5,972 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,972

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972 5,972

5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278 5,278



Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.





A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.





As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.





EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.





The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.





Direct ATROR





The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















4Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,535

(547)

1,988

3.42

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (298)

64

(234)

(0.40)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 18

(4)

14

0.02

Less: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net —

—

—

—

Add: Certain Impairments 19

(4)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (261)

56

(205)

(0.35)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,274

(491)

1,783

3.07



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











579

Diluted











581







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





















3Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,573

(543)

2,030

3.48

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (43)

9

(34)

(0.06)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 23

(5)

18

0.03

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (35)

7

(28)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 23

(2)

21

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (32)

9

(23)

(0.04)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,541

(534)

2,007

3.44



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











579

Diluted











583







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,986

(433)

1,553

2.66

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (101)

22

(79)

(0.14)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (30)

6

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 9

(2)

7

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income (122)

26

(96)

(0.17)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,864

(407)

1,457

2.49



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











580

Diluted











584







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,595

(572)

2,023

3.45

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (376)

81

(295)

(0.51)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (123)

27

(96)

(0.16)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (69)

15

(54)

(0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income (568)

123

(445)

(0.76)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,027

(449)

1,578

2.69



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











584

Diluted











587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







4Q 2022



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,859

(582)

2,277

3.87

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (233)

57

(176)

(0.31)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (244)

48

(196)

(0.33)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27

(6)

21

0.04

Add: Certain Impairments 31

(16)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (419)

83

(336)

(0.57)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,440

(499)

1,941

3.30



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











584

Diluted











588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







FY 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,689

(2,095)

7,594

13.00

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (818)

176

(642)

(1.09)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (112)

24

(88)

(0.15)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (95)

20

(75)

(0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments 42

(6)

36

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income (983)

214

(769)

(1.31)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,706

(1,881)

6,825

11.69



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











581

Diluted











584





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







FY 2022



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,901

(2,142)

7,759

13.22

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net 3,982

(858)

3,124

5.32

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (3,501)

755

(2,746)

(4.68)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (74)

17

(57)

(0.10)

Add: Certain Impairments 113

(31)

82

0.14

Less: Severance Tax Refund (115)

25

(90)

(0.15)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16

(3)

13

0.02

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7)

2

(5)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income 414

(93)

321

0.54



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 10,315

(2,235)

8,080

13.76



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











583

Diluted











587





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $3,501 million, of which $1,391 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



3.48











Realized Price







4Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 48.27





Less: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (50.46)





Subtotal (2.19)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Total Change in Revenue (207)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 46





Change in Net Income (161)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.28)











Wellhead Volumes







4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Less: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (91.9)





Subtotal 2.5





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 23.07





Change in Margin 58





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (13)





Change in Net Income 45





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.08











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 19.97





Less: 4Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.37)





Subtotal (0.40)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (38)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 8





Change in Net Income (30)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.05)



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net





4Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 298





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (64)





After Tax - (a) 234





Less: 3Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 43





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (9)





After Tax - (b) 34





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 200





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.34











Other (1)



(0.15)











4Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



3.42











4Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 581

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











FY 2022 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



13.22











Realized Price







FY 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 48.34





Less: FY 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (68.77)





Subtotal (20.43)





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Total Change in Revenue (7,343)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 1,615





Change in Net Income (5,728)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(9.81)











Wellhead Volumes







FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Less: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (331.5)





Subtotal 27.9





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 23.24





Change in Margin 648





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (143)





Change in Net Income 505





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.86











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







FY 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 21.21





Less: FY 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.05)





Subtotal 1.16





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 417





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (92)





Change in Net Income 325





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.56



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net





FY 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 818





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (176)





After Tax - (a) 642





Less: FY 2022 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (3,982)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 858





After Tax - (b) (3,124)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 3,766





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



6.45











Other (1)



1.72











FY 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



13.00











FY 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 584

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.44











Realized Price







4Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 48.27





Less: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (50.46)





Subtotal (2.19)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Total Change in Revenue (207)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 46





Change in Net Income (161)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.28)











Wellhead Volumes







4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Less: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (91.9)





Subtotal 2.5





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 23.27





Change in Margin 58





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (13)





Change in Net Income 45





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.08











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 19.97





Less: 4Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.37)





Subtotal (0.40)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 94.4





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (38)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 8





Change in Net Income (30)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.05)



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





4Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 18





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (4)





After Tax - (a) 14





3Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 23





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (5)





After Tax - (b) 18





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (4)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)











Other (1)



(0.11)











4Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.07











4Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 581

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











FY 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



13.76











Realized Price







FY 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 48.34





Less: FY 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (68.77)





Subtotal (20.43)





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Total Change in Revenue (7,343)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 1,615





Change in Net Income (5,728)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(9.81)











Wellhead Volumes







FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Less: FY 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (331.5)





Subtotal 27.9





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 23.36





Change in Margin 652





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (143)





Change in Net Income 509





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.87











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







FY 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 21.16





Less: FY 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.05)





Subtotal 1.11





Multiplied by: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 359.4





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 399





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (88)





Change in Net Income 311





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.53



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





FY 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (112)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 24





After Tax - (a) (88)





FY 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (3,501)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 755





After Tax - (b) (2,746)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 2,658





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



4.55











Other (1)



1.79











FY 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



11.69











FY 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 584

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



























The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





























2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 878 522 (392) (661) 347

(338) (137) 714 (201) 38

Inventories 14 157 140 223 534

77 226 28 (100) 231

Accounts Payable (130) (259) 88 211 (90)

77 231 (238) 49 119

Accrued Taxes Payable (613) 536 53 137 113

(232) 212 (180) 139 (61)

Other Assets 213 (71) 129 93 364

(52) (43) 92 (36) (39)

Other Liabilities 2,250 (433) (1,269) (282) 266

(193) 47 (54) 16 (184)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in

Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563 3,038 2,989 11,149



























Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in

Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563 3,038 2,989 11,149

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,009) (1,071) (1,166) (1,361) (4,607)

(1,489) (1,521) (1,519) (1,512) (6,041)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,363 1,286 2,266 1,730 7,645

1,070 1,042 1,519 1,477 5,108



























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,144 1,521 1,410 1,535 5,610

1,717 1,664 1,803 1,634 6,818

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (27) (43) (139) (89) (298)

(10) (26) (191) (30) (257)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (58) (21) (28) (20) (127)

(31) (28) (1) (39) (99)

Non-Cash Development Drilling — — — — —

— (35) (50) (5) (90)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5) (351) (42) (21) (419)

(4) (6) 1 (7) (16)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment — — — — —

(133) (1) — — (134)

Exploration Costs (45) (35) (35) (44) (159)

(50) (47) (43) (41) (181)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,009 1,071 1,166 1,361 4,607

1,489 1,521 1,519 1,512 6,041



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)























The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 28,090

27,758

26,257

25,447

24,779























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,799

3,806

3,814

3,820

5,078

Less: Cash (5,278)

(5,326)

(4,764)

(5,018)

(5,972)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (1,479)

(1,520)

(950)

(1,198)

(894)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 31,889

31,564

30,071

29,267

29,857























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 26,611

26,238

25,307

24,249

23,885























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 11.9 %

12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %

17.0 %























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -5.6 %

-5.8 %

-3.8 %

-4.9 %

-3.7 %



Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data

(Unaudited)



















2023 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation Summary United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total

Crude Oil and Condensate (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 1,659

2

—

1,661

Revisions 56

—

—

56

Purchases in Place 1

—

—

1

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 219

—

—

219

Sales in Place (7)

—

—

(7)

Production (174)

—

—

(174)

Ending Reserves 1,754

2

—

1,756



















Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 1,145

—

—

1,145

Revisions 26

—

—

26

Purchases in Place 1

—

—

1

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 169

—

—

169

Sales in Place (5)

—

—

(5)

Production (82)

—

—

(82)

Ending Reserves 1,254

—

—

1,254



















Natural Gas (Bcf)















Beginning Reserves 8,273

318

—

8,591

Revisions (327)

12

—

(315)

Purchases in Place 3

—

—

3

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 1,287

29

—

1,316

Sales in Place (28)

—

—

(28)

Production (578)

(59)

—

(637)

Ending Reserves 8,630

300

—

8,930



















Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Beginning Reserves 4,183

55

—

4,238

Revisions 28

1

—

29

Purchases in Place 2

—

—

2

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 602

5

—

607

Sales in Place (17)

—

—

(17)

Production (351)

(10)

—

(361)

Ending Reserves 4,447

51

—

4,498



















Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)















At December 31, 2022 2,162

23

—

2,185

At December 31, 2023 2,322

27

—

2,349



















2023 Exploration and Development Expenditures ($ Millions)



















Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties 207

—

—

207

Exploration Costs 370

53

14

437

Development Costs 4,987

114

—

5,101

Total Drilling 5,564

167

14

5,745

Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 16

—

—

16

Asset Retirement Costs 241

3

13

257

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 5,821

170

27

6,018

Gathering, Processing and Other 799

1

—

800

Total Expenditures 6,620

171

27

6,818

Proceeds from Sales in Place (70)

(70)

—

(140)

Net Expenditures 6,550

101

27

6,678



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) *















All-in Total, Net of Revisions 8.26

27.17

—

8.44

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 7.03

27.17

—

7.20



















Reserve Replacement *















Drilling Only 172 %

50 %

0 %

168 %

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 175 %

60 %

0 %

172 %

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 207 %

60 %

0 %

202 %

All-in Total, Liquids 180 %

0 %

0 %

180 %





* See following reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology