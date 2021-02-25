EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Raises Dividend by 10% and Announces 2021 Capital Program Focused on Improving Total Returns; Sets Goal to Achieve Zero Routine Flaring by 2025 and Ambition to Reach Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions by 2040

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. Supplemental financial tables, a related presentation and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions are available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors . Such reconciliation schedules are also included herein.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data





4Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

GAAP Total Revenue 2,965

2,246

4,320

11,032

17,380

Net Income (Loss) 337

(43)

637

(605)

2,735

Net Income (Loss) Per Share 0.58

(0.07)

1.10

(1.04)

4.71

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,121

1,214

1,807

5,008

8,163

Total Expenditures 1,108

646

1,506

4,113

6,900

Current and Long-Term Debt 5,816

5,721

5,175

5,816

5,175

Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,329

3,066

2,028

3,329

2,028

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 22.3 % 22.1 % 19.3 % 22.3 % 19.3 %























Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Income 411

252

787

850

2,893

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 0.71

0.43

1.35

1.46

4.98

Discretionary Cash Flow 1,494

1,261

2,111

5,093

8,122

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions 829

499

1,388

3,490

6,234

Free Cash Flow 666

762

723

1,603

1,888

Net Debt 2,487

2,655

3,147

2,487

3,147

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 10.9 % 11.6 % 12.7 % 10.9 % 12.7 %

From William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG made significant improvements to its operating performance during 2020, across every area of the company. The benefits of these improvements are reflected in our fourth quarter results, and have created strong momentum as we set out to drive even better performance in 2021. I want to thank our talented employees for their ongoing dedication and focus, which drove significant progress and innovation in a challenging environment.

"We implemented countless innovations across the company in 2020 that sustainably reduced well costs and operating costs. We also made progress on a number of new exploration plays with the objective of increasing capital efficiency and returns while lowering the production decline rate. And we remained focused on strong environmental and safety performance which, together with our low cost structure, position EOG to be a significant part of the long–term energy solution."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 4Q 2020 4Q 2020

Guidance

Midpoint 3Q 2020 4Q 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 444.8 441.9 377.6 468.9 409.2 456.2 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 141.4 145.0 140.1 144.0 136.0 134.1 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,292 1,275 1,190 1,425 1,252 1,366 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 801.5 799.4 716.0 850.3 753.8 818.0

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 829 880 499 1,388 3,490 6,234

Full–Year 2020

Generated $1.6 billion free cash flow at $39 average WTI oil price

free cash flow at average WTI oil price Earned $850 million adjusted net income in 2020, or $1.46 per share

adjusted net income in 2020, or per share Reduced well costs 15% and per–unit cash operating costs 4%

Replaced 159% of production at $6.98 per Boe finding and development cost

Fourth Quarter 2020

Generated $666 million free cash flow

free cash flow Capital expenditures 6% below guidance midpoint with oil production 1% above guidance midpoint

Per–unit cash operating cost 11% below guidance midpoint

2021 Plan

Increased common stock dividend by 10% to $1.65 indicated annual rate

indicated annual rate Capital plan of $3.7 to $4.1 billion maintains oil production at 4Q 2020 rate and funds growing exploration program along with targeted cost and emissions reduction projects

to maintains oil production at 4Q 2020 rate and funds growing exploration program along with targeted cost and emissions reduction projects 2021 capital plan and dividend funded with discretionary cash flow at less than $40 WTI oil price

WTI oil price Sets goal to achieve zero routine flaring by 2025 and set ambition to reach net zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by 2040

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020

Price and Hedges

Higher prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil all contributed to higher QoQ earnings. This was partially offset by a decrease in hedge settlements, to $72 million received in 4Q 2020 from $275 million received in 3Q 2020.

Volume

Total company crude oil production of 444,800 Bopd in the fourth quarter was above the guidance midpoint and increased 18% QoQ. Production increased 1% for NGLs and increased 9% for natural gas, for a 12% increase in total company equivalent volumes.

Per-Unit Costs

EOG demonstrated significant operating discipline as most per‐unit cost categories decreased QoQ. The largest contributors to cost improvements were DD&A, taxes other than income, G&A and exploration.

Other

The effective tax rate on an adjusted basis decreased 1.1% QoQ, offset by a decrease in other income.

Change in Cash 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020

Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities, plus exploration expense and changes in working capital, yielded discretionary cash flow of $1.5 billion in 4Q 2020. EOG incurred $829 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $666 million of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions were below the low end of the guidance range due to lower than forecast exploration and infrastructure spending.

Full-Year 2020 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 2020 vs 2019

Price and Hedges

Crude oil prices declined by 33% in 2020 compared with 2019, while prices for NGLs and natural gas declined by 16% and 23%, respectively. This was partially offset by an increase in hedge settlements, to $1.1 billion received in 2020 from $231 million received in 2019.

Volume

In response to low crude oil prices, EOG shut‐in certain wells during 2020 to defer production to future periods with higher prices, reducing 2020 crude oil volumes by 25,000 Bopd. Total company crude oil volumes in 2020 were 409,200 Bopd, 10% lower than 2019. For the year, NGL volumes increased 1% while natural gas volumes decreased 8%, contributing to 8% lower total company daily production.

Per-Unit Costs

EOG achieved significant per‐unit cost reductions during 2020, driven by sustainable efficiency improvements. Lease and well costs declined 16% on a per‐unit basis compared with 2019, to $3.85 per Boe. This was the largest contributor to the overall 4% reduction in per‐unit cash operating costs. A 2% decrease in per‐unit rates for DD&A and lower taxes other than income also contributed to the YoY cost improvement.

Other

Lower marketing margin (gathering, processing and marketing revenue less marketing costs), other revenue and other income contributed to lower adjusted EPS in 2020 vs. 2019. The effective tax rate on an adjusted basis in 2020 was similar compared with 2019.

Change in Cash 2020 vs 2019

Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities, plus exploration expense and changes in working capital, yielded discretionary cash flow of $5.1 billion in 2020. EOG incurred $3.5 billion of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.6 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $3.5 billion decreased 44% from 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

LOE costs declined 17% compared with the prior–year period and were also $0.51 below the 4Q 2020 guidance midpoint, representing the largest contribution to the per–unit total cash cost performance compared with guidance. Lower workover and water handling costs were the largest contributors to the strong LOE performance.

General and Administrative

EOG maintained its staffing and salary levels during 2020, with a focus on protecting its unique culture and organizational effectiveness. Reductions in certain employee-related costs were the primary contributors to lower per-unit G&A costs.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Increased production volumes from the return of shut–in wells and the startup of new wells contributed to the per–unit cost reductions in 4Q 2020 compared with 3Q 2020.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

The addition of new wells with lower finding costs and positive revisions from lower production costs contributed to the overall reduction in per–unit DD&A costs.

2020 Reserves and Dividend Increase

Finding and Development Cost

Finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, declined 15% YoY in 2020 to $6.98 per Boe.

per Boe. Proved developed finding cost, excluding price revisions, declined 33% compared with 2019 to $7.41 per Boe.

per Boe. Total drilling finding and development cost, excluding revisions, fell by 27% to $5.79 per Boe.

per Boe. For the 33rd consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and McNaughton.

2020 Reserve Replacement

Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 159% of 2020 production. Extensions and discoveries were the largest contributor to the additions

Reduction in the number of wells in our future development plan, partially offset by lower forecast production costs, drove other than price (OTP) revision.

Sustainable, Growing Dividend Since 1999

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.4125 per share on EOG's Common Stock.

per share on EOG's Common Stock. The new dividend represents a 10% increase from the prior level and a cumulative increase of 146% since 2017.

The dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2021 .

to stockholders of record as of . The indicated annual rate is $1.65 .

2021 Capital Plan

Low Breakeven Unhedged Oil Price with Significant Free Cash Flow Leverage

Capital plan of $3.7 to $4.1 billion and dividend funded at less than $40 WTI oil price, before considering cash received or paid for settlements of commodity derivative contracts

to and dividend funded at less than WTI oil price, before considering cash received or paid for settlements of commodity derivative contracts Plan maintains 2021 crude oil volumes of 434,000 to 446,000 Bopd, approximately flat with 4Q 2020

No plans to increase capital expenditures or grow production volumes during 2021, even in higher commodity price environment

Focused on double–premium potential locations – minimum 60% ATROR at flat $40 WTI and $2.50 HH

WTI and HH Complete approximately 500 net wells in 2021 focused on Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin

Basin, Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin Accelerating leasing and testing of numerous high–impact exploration projects

Capital plan also funds international plays and environmental projects

Additional Comments from Bill Thomas

"The 2021 capital plan is consistent with the strategy we have followed over the last year of not growing production in an oversupplied market. We are focused on increasing returns, generating free cash flow and maintaining our productive capacity while the oil market rebalances. In addition, we continue to invest in infrastructure to support reliable, safe, low-cost and low-emissions operations. With the improvements we have made in our operations and the size and quality of our premium inventory, we can now focus our capital allocation on the top half of our premium inventory – wells that are double–premium or better. Using double-premium investment metrics will make a step-change improvement in EOG's future performance.

"We continue to press forward in our exploration efforts and are allocating more capital in 2021 to test high–impact oil plays and lease acreage. While much of the industry is scaling back or abandoning exploration, we are confident that our pipeline of new high–return plays can significantly increase the long–term value of EOG and we are pursuing them aggressively.

"The increase in the regular dividend reflects the significant progress EOG has made in the past 12 months. We have lowered operating costs and well costs, in turn reducing the breakeven oil price needed to maintain our production. It also demonstrates the confidence we have in the resiliency of our business. We will evaluate all options to maximize total shareholder return as cash becomes available."

Committed to ESG Performance

EOG Sustainability Ambitions

Endorsed World Bank Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative with goal to achieve that standard by 2025

Set goal to capture 99.8% of wellhead gas in 2021 compared with 99.6% in 2020

Expanding first–of–its–kind closed–loop gas capture project in partnership with New Mexico Oil Conservation Division to minimize flaring caused by downstream market interruptions

Set ambition to reach net zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions3 by 2040

EOG believes achieving our net zero ambition helps support the broader framework of the Paris Agreement

Additional Comments from Bill Thomas

"I'm very proud of our employees for their efforts to deliver significant improvements in EOG's safety and environmental results the past several years. It is a strong testament to EOG's culture and only happens when everyone is focused and working together.

"We are moving aggressively to continue to improve our strong record of environmental performance. We are aiming to capture 99.8% of wellhead gas in 2021 and our goal is to eliminate routine flaring by 2025. We also keep raising the bar on water management, procuring more of our water from reuse sources every year. These efforts both reduce our environmental footprint and lower our costs.

"In the long run, our environmental ambitions are as bold as the rest of our operations. We have made significant progress the past several years, applying innovation and technology through our decentralized culture to reduce our emissions intensity. This progress, along with our ambition to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions to net zero by 2040, motivates us to pursue further innovations for the future. EOG is focused on being among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long–term future of energy."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results vs Guidance

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 4Q 2020

4Q 2020

Guidance

Midpoint

Variance

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019 US 442.4

440.0

2.4

376.6

330.9

482.7

468.3 Trinidad 2.3

1.8

0.5

1.0

0.1

0.5

0.5 Other Intl 0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1 Total 444.8

441.9

2.9

377.6

331.1

483.3

468.9 NGLs (MBbld)











Total 141.4

145.0

(3.6)

140.1

101.2

161.3

144.0 Natural Gas (MMcfd)











US 1,075

1,070

5

1,008

939

1,139

1,148 Trinidad 192

180

12

151

174

201

242 Other Intl 25

25

0

31

34

38

35 Total 1,292

1,275

17

1,190

1,147

1,378

1,425













Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 801.5

799.4

2.1

716.0

623.4

874.1

850.3 Total MMBoe 73.7

73.5

0.2

65.9

56.7

79.5

78.2













Capital Expenditures ($MM) 829

880

(51)

499

478

1,685

1,388













Benchmark Price











Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 42.67









40.94

27.85

46.08

56.96 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.65









1.94

1.73

1.98

2.49













Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl) - above (below) WTI

























US (0.81)

(0.85)

0.04

(0.75)

(7.45)

0.89

0.18 Trinidad (9.76)

(13.40)

3.64

(15.53)

(27.25)

(11.15)

(10.23) Other Intl (6.77)

(5.00)

(1.76)

(15.65)

20.93

11.43

($3.20)













NGLs - Realizations (% of WTI) 41.1%

40.0%

1.1%

35.0%

36.6%

23.7%

28.5%













Nat Gas ($/Mcf) - above (below) HH

























US (0.36)

(0.40)

0.04

(0.45)

(0.62)

(0.48)

(0.29) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

























Trinidad 3.57

3.40

0.17

2.35

2.13

2.17

2.78 Other Intl 5.47

4.60

0.87

4.73

4.36

4.32

4.88













Unit Costs ($/Boe)











Lease and Well 3.54

4.05

(0.51)

3.45

4.32

4.14

4.28 Transportation Costs 2.64

2.75

(0.11)

2.74

2.67

2.62

2.66 General and Administrative 1.54

1.85

(0.31)

1.89

2.32

1.44

1.60 Gathering and Processing 1.62

1.80

(0.18)

1.74

1.71

1.62

1.63 Cash Operating Costs 9.34

10.45

(1.11)

9.82

11.02

9.82

10.17 DD&A 11.81

12.45

(0.64)

12.49

12.46

12.57

12.26













Expenses ($MM)











Exploration and Dry Hole 40

50

(10)

51

27

40

36 Impairment (GAAP) 142









79

305

1,573

228 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 56

125

(69)

52

66

57

69 Capitalized Interest 7

8

(1)

7

8

9

10 Net Interest 53

54

(1)

53

54

45

41













Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 5.1%

7.0%

-1.9%

7.2%

9.4%

6.5%

6.7% Income Taxes











Effective Rate 21.1%

22.5%

-1.3%

19.2%

20.6%

68.4%

23.4% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 36

30

6

23

17

(136)

12

First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance



















1Q 2021 Guidance Range

FY 2021 Guidance Range

2020 Act

2019 Act Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)





















US 418.0 - 428.0

433.0 - 444.0

408.1

455.5 Trinidad 1.6 - 2.4

1.0 - 1.8

1.0

0.6 Other Intl 0.0 - 0.2

0.0 - 0.2

0.1

0.1 Total 419.6 - 430.6

434.0 - 446.0

409.2

456.2 NGLs (MBbld)





















Total 125.0 - 135.0

130.0 - 170.0

136.0

134.1 Natural Gas (MMcfd)





















US 1,095 - 1,155

1,100 - 1,200

1,040

1,069 Trinidad 200 - 230

180 - 220

180

260 Other Intl 15 - 25

15 - 25

32

37 Total 1,310 - 1,410

1,295 - 1,445

1,252

1,366























Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 762.9 - 800.6

779.8 - 856.9

753.8

818.0 Total MMBoe 68.7 - 72.1

284.6 - 312.8

275.9

298.6























Benchmark Price





















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















39.40

57.04 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















2.08

2.62























Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl) - above (below) WTI





















US (0.80) - 1.20

(0.55) - 1.45

(0.75)

0.70 Trinidad (11.50) - (9.50)

(12.40) - (10.40)

(9.20)

(9.88) Other Intl (21.00) - (15.00)

(19.20) - (17.20)

3.68

0.36























NGLs - Realizations (% of WTI)





















Total 43% - 55%

38% - 50%

34.0%

28.1%























Nat Gas ($/Mcf) - above (below) HH





















US 1.75 - 4.25

(0.25) - 1.25

(0.47)

(0.40) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





















Trinidad 3.10 - 3.60

3.10 - 3.60

2.57

2.72 Other Intl 5.45 - 5.95

5.20 - 6.20

4.66

4.44























Capital Expenditures ($MM) 900 - 1,100

3,700 - 4,100

3,490

6,234























Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well 3.60 - 4.30

3.50 - 4.20

3.85

4.58 Transport Costs 2.60 - 3.00

2.65 - 3.05

2.66

2.54 General and Administrative 1.60 - 1.70

1.50 - 1.60

1.75

1.64 Gathering and Processing 1.75 - 1.85

1.65 - 1.85

1.66

1.60 Cash Operating Costs 9.55 - 10.85

9.30 - 10.70

9.92

10.36 Total DD&A 12.60 - 13.10

11.70 - 12.70

12.32

12.56























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole 35 - 45

140 - 180

159

168 Impairment (GAAP)















2,100

518 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 45 - 95

255 - 295

232

243 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10

25 - 30

31

38 Net Interest 45 - 50

180 - 185

205

185























Taxes Other (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0% - 8.0%

6.5% - 7.5%

6.6%

6.9% Income Taxes





















Effective Rate 21% - 26%

21% - 26%

18.2%

22.9% Deferred Ratio (5%) - 5%

0% - 15%

54.8%

107.4%

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes

Metric tons of gross operated GHG emissions (Scope 1), on a CO2e basis, per Mboe of total gross operated U.S. production. Mcf of gross operated methane emissions (Scope 1) per Mcf of total gross operated U.S. natural gas production. Total gross operated Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions on a CO2e basis.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day Capex Capital expenditures CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DCF Discretionary cash flow DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures $MM Million United States dollars EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids OTP Other than price QoQ Quarter over quarter Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year

This press release may include forward–looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward–looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward–looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet goals or ambitions with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward–looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward–looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward–looking, non–GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward–looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward–looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward–looking, non–GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward–looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward–looking, non–GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward–looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward–looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and

to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q or Current Reports on Form 8–K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210–4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1–800–SEC–0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non–GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements



In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 Operating Revenues and Other







Crude Oil and Condensate 1,710,862



1,394,622



2,464,274



5,785,609



9,612,532

Natural Gas Liquids 228,299



184,771



215,070



667,514



784,818

Natural Gas 301,883



183,790



309,606



837,133



1,184,095

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Commodity Derivative Contracts 69,304



(3,978)



(62,347)



1,144,737



180,275

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 642,597



538,955



1,238,792



2,582,984



5,360,282

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (5,600)



(70,976)



119,963



(46,883)



123,613

Other, Net 18,153



18,300



34,888



60,954



134,358

Total 2,965,498



2,245,484



4,320,246



11,032,048



17,379,973





















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 260,896



227,473



334,538



1,063,374



1,366,993

Transportation Costs 194,708



180,257



208,312



734,989



758,300

Gathering and Processing Costs 119,172



114,790



127,615



459,211



479,102

Exploration Costs 40,415



38,413



36,495



145,788



139,881

Dry Hole Costs 20



12,604



—



13,083



28,001

Impairments 142,440



78,990



228,135



2,099,780



517,896

Marketing Costs 622,941



521,351



1,237,259



2,697,729



5,351,524

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 870,564



823,050



959,208



3,400,353



3,749,704

General and Administrative 113,235



124,460



125,187



483,823



489,397

Taxes Other Than Income 113,445



126,810



199,746



477,934



800,164

Total 2,477,836



2,248,198



3,456,495



11,576,064



13,680,962





















Operating Income (Loss) 487,662



(2,714)



863,751



(544,016)



3,699,011

Other Income (Expense), Net (6,781)



3,401



8,152



10,228



31,385

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense

and Income Taxes 480,881



687



871,903



(533,788)



3,730,396

Interest Expense, Net 53,121



53,242



40,695



205,266



185,129

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 427,760



(52,555)



831,208



(739,054)



3,545,267

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 90,294



(10,088)



194,687



(134,482)



810,357

Net Income (Loss) 337,466



(42,467)



636,521



(604,572)



2,734,910





















Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.3750



0.3750



0.2875



1.5000



1.0825

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

















Basic 0.58



(0.07)



1.10



(1.04)



4.73

Diluted 0.58



(0.07)



1.10



(1.04)



4.71

Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 579,624



579,055



578,219



578,949



577,670

Diluted 580,885



579,055



580,849



578,949



580,777



Wellhead Volumes and Prices



(Unaudited)

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

% Change

3Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 442.4



468.3



-6 %

376.6



408.1



455.5



-10 % Trinidad 2.3



0.5



360 %

1.0



1.0



0.6



67 % Other International (B) 0.1



0.1



0 %

—



0.1



0.1



0 % Total 444.8



468.9



-5 %

377.6



409.2



456.2



-10 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 41.86



57.14



-27 %

40.19



38.65



57.74



-33 % Trinidad 32.91



46.43



-30 %

25.41



30.20



47.16



-36 % Other International (B) 35.90



53.76



-33 %

25.29



43.08



57.40



-25 % Composite 41.81



57.13



-27 %

40.15



38.63



57.72



-33 %



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 141.4



144.0



-2 %

140.1



136.0



134.1



1 % Other International (B) —



—







—



—



—





Total 141.4



144.0



-2 %

140.1



136.0



134.1



1 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 17.54



16.23



8 %

14.34



13.41



16.03



-16 % Other International (B) —



—







—



—



—





Composite 17.54



16.23



8 %

14.34



13.41



16.03



-16 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,075



1,148



-6 %

1,008



1,040



1,069



-3 % Trinidad 192



242



-21 %

151



180



260



-31 % Other International (B) 25



35



-29 %

31



32



37



-14 % Total 1,292



1,425



-9 %

1,190



1,252



1,366



-8 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States 2.29



2.20



4 %

1.49



1.61



2.22



-27 % Trinidad 3.57



2.78



28 %

2.35



2.57



2.72



-6 % Other International (B) 5.47



4.88



12 %

4.73



4.66



4.44



5 % Composite 2.54



2.36



8 %

1.68



1.83



2.38



-23 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)

























United States 763.0



803.6



-5 %

684.7



717.5



767.8



-7 % Trinidad 34.2



40.9



-16 %

26.2



30.9



44.0



-30 % Other International (B) 4.3



5.8



-26 %

5.1



5.4



6.2



-13 % Total 801.5



850.3



-6 %

716.0



753.8



818.0



-8 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 73.7



78.2



-6 %

65.9



275.9



298.6



-8 %































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets



In thousands of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,328,928



2,027,972

Accounts Receivable, Net 1,522,256



2,001,658

Inventories 629,401



767,297

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 64,559



1,299

Income Taxes Receivable 23,037



151,665

Other 293,987



323,448

Total 5,862,168



5,273,339



Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 64,792,798



62,830,415

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,478,976



4,472,246

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 69,271,774



67,302,661

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (40,673,147)



(36,938,066)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,598,627



30,364,595

Deferred Income Taxes 2,127



2,363

Other Assets 1,341,679



1,484,311

Total Assets 35,804,601



37,124,608



Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 1,681,193



2,429,127

Accrued Taxes Payable 205,754



254,850

Dividends Payable 217,419



166,273

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities —



20,194

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 781,054



1,014,524

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 295,089



369,365

Other 279,595



232,655

Total 3,460,104



4,486,988









Long-Term Debt 5,035,351



4,160,919

Other Liabilities 2,147,932



1,789,884

Deferred Income Taxes 4,859,327



5,046,101

Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 583,694,850

Shares and 582,213,016 Shares Issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019,

respectively 205,837



205,822

Additional Paid in Capital 5,945,024



5,817,475

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (12,328)



(4,652)

Retained Earnings 14,169,969



15,648,604

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 124,265 Shares and 298,820 Shares

at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (6,615)



(26,533)

Total Stockholders' Equity 20,301,887



21,640,716

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 35,804,601



37,124,608



Cash Flows Statements



In thousands of USD (Unaudited)

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities:













Net Income (Loss) 337,466



636,521



(604,572)



2,734,910

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 870,564



959,208



3,400,353



3,749,704

Impairments 142,440



228,135



2,099,780



517,896

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 32,942



42,415



146,396



174,738

Deferred Income Taxes 54,613



123,082



(186,390)



631,658

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 5,600



(119,963)



46,883



(123,613)

Other, Net 11,190



341



12,826



4,496

Dry Hole Costs 20



—



13,083



28,001

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts













Total (Gains) Losses (69,304)



62,347



(1,144,737)



(180,275)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 71,753



91,521



1,070,647



231,229

Other, Net 2,539



(253)



1,354



962

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities













Accounts Receivable (464,105)



(85,937)



466,523



(91,792)

Inventories 30,633



34,686



122,647



90,284

Accounts Payable 427,206



34,286



(795,267)



168,539

Accrued Taxes Payable (61,491)



(47,925)



(49,096)



40,122

Other Assets (90,336)



(36,572)



324,521



358,001

Other Liabilities 20,837



(38,304)



8,098



(56,619)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with

Investing Activities (201,329)



(76,384)



74,734



(115,061)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,121,238



1,807,204



5,007,783



8,163,180

Investing Cash Flows













Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (784,954)



(1,285,003)



(3,243,474)



(6,151,885)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (56,208)



(83,291)



(221,226)



(270,641)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 2,985



104,883



191,928



140,292

Other Investing Activities —



(10,000)



—



(10,000)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with

Investing Activities 201,329



76,384



(74,734)



115,061

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (636,848)



(1,197,027)



(3,347,506)



(6,177,173)

Financing Cash Flows













Long-Term Debt Borrowings —



—



1,483,852



—

Long-Term Debt Repayments —



—



(1,000,000)



(900,000)

Dividends Paid (219,581)



(167,349)



(820,823)



(588,200)

Treasury Stock Purchased (1,309)



(2,914)



(16,130)



(25,152)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock

Purchase Plan 7,555



8,388



16,169



17,946

Debt Issuance Costs (14)



—



(2,649)



(5,016)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (6,135)



(3,261)



(19,444)



(12,899)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (219,484)



(165,136)



(359,025)



(1,513,321)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1,534)



(174)



(296)



(348)

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 263,372



444,867



1,300,956



472,338

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,065,556



1,583,105



2,027,972



1,555,634

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 3,328,928



2,027,972



3,328,928



2,027,972



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Total Debt, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)















4Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 427,760



(90,294)



337,466



0.58

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (69,304)



15,211



(54,093)



(0.10)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 71,753



(15,749)



56,004



0.10

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 5,600



(1,248)



4,352



0.01

Add: Certain Impairments 86,451



(18,692)



67,759



0.12

Adjustments to Net Income 94,500



(20,478)



74,022



0.13

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 522,260



(110,772)



411,488



0.71

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579,624

Diluted











580,885

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579,624

Diluted











580,885



3Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (52,555)



10,088



(42,467)



(0.07)

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 3,978



(873)



3,105



(0.01)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 275,133



(60,386)



214,747



0.37

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 70,976



(15,600)



55,376



0.10

Add: Certain Impairments 26,531



(5,636)



20,895



0.04

Adjustments to Net Loss 376,618



(82,495)



294,123



0.50

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 324,063



(72,407)



251,656



0.43

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579,055

Diluted











579,055

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)











579,055

Basic











580,609

Diluted















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)















4Q 2019

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 831,208



(194,687)



636,521



1.10

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 62,347



(13,684)



48,663



0.08

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 91,521



(20,087)



71,434



0.12

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (119,963)



26,342



(93,621)



(0.16)

Add: Certain Impairments 158,725



(34,837)



123,888



0.21

Adjustments to Net Income 192,630



(42,266)



150,364



0.25

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,023,838



(236,953)



786,885



1.35

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











578,219

Diluted











580,849

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)











578,219

Basic











580,849

Diluted















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (739,054)



134,482



(604,572)



(1.04)

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,144,737)



251,247



(893,490)



(1.55)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,070,647



(234,986)



835,661



1.44

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 46,883



(10,305)



36,578



0.06

Add: Certain Impairments 1,868,465



(392,652)



1,475,813



2.55

Adjustments to Net Loss 1,841,258



(386,696)



1,454,562



2.50

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,102,204



(252,214)



849,990



1.46

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











578,949

Diluted











578,949

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











578,949

Diluted











580,595



FY 2019

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,545,267



(810,357)



2,734,910



4.71

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (180,275)



39,567



(140,708)



(0.24)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 231,229



(50,750)



180,479



0.31

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (123,613)



27,252



(96,361)



(0.17)

Add: Certain Impairments 274,974



(60,351)



214,623



0.37

Adjustments to Net Income 202,315



(44,282)



158,033



0.27

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,747,582



(854,639)



2,892,943



4.98

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











577,670

Diluted











580,777

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











577,670

Diluted











580,777



Adjusted Net Income per Share



In thousands of USD, except share and per Boe data (Unaudited) 3Q 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



0.43









Realized Price





4Q 2020 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 30.39





Less: 3Q 2020 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (26.77)





Subtotal 3.62





Multiplied by: 4Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 73.7





Total Change in Revenue 266,794





Less: Taxes Other Than Income Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 6.5%) (17,342)





Net Change in Revenue 249,452





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (52,385)





Change in Net Income 197,067





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.34









Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





4Q 2020 Net Cash Received from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts 71,753





Less: Income Tax Impact (15,749)





After Tax - (a) 56,004





3Q 2020 Net Cash Received from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts 275,133





Less: Income Tax Impact (60,386)





After Tax - (b) 214,747





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (158,743)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.27)









Wellhead Volumes





4Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 73.7





Less: 3Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (65.9)





Subtotal 7.8





Times: 4Q 2020 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 5.67





Change in Revenue 44,226





Less: Taxes Other Than Income Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 6.5%) (2,875)





Net Change in Reveue 41,351





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (8,684)





Change in Net Income 32,668





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.06









Operating Cost per Boe





3Q 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs)

(refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 26.62





Less: 4Q 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (24.72)





Subtotal 1.9





Times: 4Q 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 73.7





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 140,030





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (29,406)





Change in Net Income 110,624





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.19









Other Items



(0.04)









4Q 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



0.71









4Q 2020 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 580,885







Adjusted Net Income per Share



In thousands of USD, except share and per Boe data (Unaudited) FY 2019 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



4.98









Realized Price





FY 2020 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 26.42





Less: FY 2019 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (38.79)





Subtotal (12.37)





Multiplied by: FY 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent volumes (MMBoe) 275.9





Total Change in Revenue (3,412,883)





Less: Taxes Other Than Income Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 6.5%) 221,837





Net Change in Revenue (3,191,046)





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) 670,120





Change in Net Income (2,520,926)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(4.34)









Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





FY 2020 Net Cash Received from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,070,647





Less: Income Tax Impact (234,986)





After Tax - (a) 835,661





FY 2019 Net Cash Received from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts 231,229





Less: Income Tax Impact (50,750)





After Tax - (b) 180,479





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 655,182





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.13









Wellhead Volumes





FY 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 275.9





Less: FY 2019 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (298.6)





Subtotal (22.7)





Times: FY 2020 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 0.29





Change in Revenue (6,583)





Less: Taxes Other Than Income Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 6.5%) 428





Net Change in Reveue (6,155)





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) 1,293





Change in Net Income (4,863)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)









Operating Cost per Boe





FY 2019 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs)

(refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 27.6





Less: FY 2020 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (26.13)





Subtotal 1.47





Times: FY 2020 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 275.9





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 405,573





Less: Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (85,170)





Change in Net Income 320,403





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.55









Other Items



(0.85)









FY 2020 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.46









FY 2020 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 580,595







Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow



In thousands of USD (Unaudited)



















4Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 1,121,238



1,213,553



1,807,204



5,007,783



8,163,180





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Expenses) 34,295



37,380



28,483



124,641



113,733

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —



—



59,174



112,704



238,711

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 464,105



260,829



85,937



(466,523)



91,792

Inventories (30,633)



(7,439)



(34,686)



(122,647)



(90,284)

Accounts Payable (427,206)



37,755



(34,286)



795,267



(168,539)

Accrued Taxes Payable 61,491



(73,482)



47,925



49,096



(40,122)

Other Assets 90,336



(161,879)



36,572



(324,521)



(358,001)

Other Liabilities (20,837)



(51,664)



38,304



(8,098)



56,619

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing and Financing Activities 201,329



6,091



76,384



(74,734)



115,061

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,494,118



1,261,144



2,111,011



5,092,968



8,122,150





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease -29 %









-37 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,494,118



1,261,144



2,111,011



5,092,968



8,122,150

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (828,507)



(499,305)



(1,388,233)



(3,490,148)



(6,234,454)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b) 665,611



761,839



722,778



1,602,820



1,887,696





















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and 2019 and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,107,557



645,534



1,506,061



4,113,280



6,900,450

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (49,109)



(42,650)



(34,537)



(117,322)



(186,088)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (1)



—



(1,680)



(61)



(2,266)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (68,337)



(80,757)



(33,317)



(196,825)



(97,704)

Non-Cash Finance Leases (100,485)



—



—



(173,762)



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (61,118)



(22,822)



(48,294)



(135,162)



(379,938)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 828,507



499,305



1,388,233



3,490,148



6,234,454





















(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow excludes dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020. The comparative prior periods shown have been revised to conform to this presentation.



















Maintenance Capital Expenditures

















The capital expenditures required to fund drilling and infrastructure requirements to keep U.S. oil production in 2021 flat relative to 4Q 2020 U.S. oil production.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow



In thousands of USD (Unaudited)























FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 8,163,180



7,768,608



4,265,336













Adjustments:









Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 113,733



123,986



122,688

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 238,711



148,993



(513,404)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 91,792



368,180



392,131

Inventories (90,284)



395,408



174,548

Accounts Payable (168,539)



(439,347)



(324,192)

Accrued Taxes Payable (40,122)



92,461



63,937

Other Assets (358,001)



125,435



658,609

Other Liabilities 56,619



(10,949)



89,871

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and

Financing Activities 115,061



(301,083)



(89,992)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 8,122,150



8,271,692



4,839,532













Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -2 %

71 %

76 %











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 8,122,150



8,271,692



4,839,532

Less:









Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (6,234,454)



(6,172,950)



(4,228,859)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b) 1,887,696



2,098,742



610,673













(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017:











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,900,450



6,706,359



4,612,746

Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (186,088)



(69,699)



(55,592)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (2,266)



(49,484)



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (97,704)



(290,542)



(255,711)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (379,938)



(123,684)



(72,584)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 6,234,454



6,172,950



4,228,859













(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow excludes dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019. The comparative prior periods shown have been revised to conform to this presentation.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow



In thousands of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,359,063



3,595,165



8,649,155



7,329,414



5,236,777





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based

Compensation Expenses) 104,199



124,011



157,453



134,531



159,182

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 29,357



26,058



99,459



55,831



67,035

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 232,799



(641,412)



(84,982)



23,613



178,683

Inventories (170,694)



(58,450)



161,958



(53,402)



156,762

Accounts Payable 74,048



1,409,197



(543,630)



(178,701)



17,150

Accrued Taxes Payable (92,782)



(11,798)



(16,486)



(75,142)



(78,094)

Other Assets 40,636



(118,143)



14,448



109,567



118,520

Other Liabilities 16,225



66,257



(75,420)



20,382



(36,114)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing and Financing Activities 156,102



(499,767)



103,414



51,361



(74,158)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,748,953



3,891,118



8,465,369



7,417,454



5,745,743





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage

Increase (Decrease) -29 %

-54 %

14 %

29 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,748,953



3,891,118



8,465,369



7,417,454



5,745,743

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (2,706,397)



(4,682,326)



(8,292,090)



(7,101,791)



(7,539,994)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b) 42,556



(791,208)



173,279



315,663



(1,794,251)





















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012:



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,554,053



5,216,413



8,631,906



7,361,457



7,753,828

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs 19,865



(53,470)



(195,630)



(134,445)



(126,987)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant

and Equipment (16,585)



—



—



—



(65,791)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (3,101,913)



—



(5,085)



(5,007)



(20,317)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (749,023)



(480,617)



(139,101)



(120,214)



(739)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) 2,706,397



4,682,326



8,292,090



7,101,791



7,539,994





















(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, the presentation of free cash flow for the comparative prior periods shown has been revised to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item.

Total Expenditures



In millions of USD (Unaudited)















































4Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017























Exploration and Development Drilling 592



1,086



2,664



4,951



4,935



3,132

Facilities 99



130



347



629



625



575

Leasehold Acquisitions 102



75



265



276



488



427

Property Acquisitions 61



48



135



380



124



73

Capitalized Interest 7



10



31



38



24



27

Subtotal 861



1,349



3,442



6,274



6,196



4,234

Exploration Costs 41



37



146



140



149



145

Dry Hole Costs —



—



13



28



5



5

Exploration and Development Expenditures 902



1,386



3,601



6,442



6,350



4,384

Asset Retirement Costs 48



35



117



186



70



56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 950



1,421



3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 157



85



395



272



286



173

Total Expenditures 1,107



1,506



4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613



EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX



In thousands of USD (Unaudited)















4Q 2020

4Q 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) 337,466



636,521



(604,572)



2,734,910

















Adjustments:













Interest Expense, Net 53,121



40,695



205,266



185,129

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 90,294



194,687



(134,482)



810,357

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 870,564



959,208



3,400,353



3,749,704

Exploration Costs 40,415



36,495



145,788



139,881

Dry Hole Costs 20



—



13,083



28,001

Impairments 142,440



228,135



2,099,780



517,896

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 1,534,320



2,095,741



5,125,216



8,165,878

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts (69,304)



62,347



(1,144,737)



(180,275)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 71,753



91,521



1,070,647



231,229

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 5,600



(119,963)



46,883



(123,613)

















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 1,542,369



2,129,646



5,098,009



8,093,219

















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease -28 %





-37 %



















Definitions













EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302



20,148



20,388



21,471

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816



5,721



5,724



5,222

Less: Cash (3,329)



(3,066)



(2,417)



(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487



2,655



3,307



2,315

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118



25,869



26,112



26,693

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789



22,803



23,695



23,786

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

19.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9 %

11.6 %

14.0 %

9.7 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641



21,124



20,630



19,904

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175



5,177



5,179



6,081

Less: Cash (2,028)



(1,583)



(1,160)



(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147



3,594



4,019



4,945

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816



26,301



25,809



25,985

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788



24,718



24,649



24,849

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

23.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7 %

14.5 %

16.3 %

19.9 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364



18,538



17,452



16,841

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083



6,435



6,435



6,435

Less: Cash (1,556)



(1,274)



(1,008)



(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527



5,161



5,427



5,619

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447



24,973



23,887



23,276

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891



23,699



22,879



22,460

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9 %

25.8 %

26.9 %

27.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9 %

21.8 %

23.7 %

25.0 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283



13,922



13,902



13,928

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387



6,387



6,987



6,987

Less: Cash (834)



(846)



(1,649)



(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553



5,541



5,338



5,440

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670



20,309



20,889



20,915

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836



19,463



19,240



19,368

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2 %

31.4 %

33.4 %

33.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4 %

28.5 %

27.7 %

28.1 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982



11,798



12,057



12,405



12,943





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986



6,986



6,986



6,986



6,660

Less: Cash (1,600)



(1,049)



(780)



(668)



(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386



5,937



6,206



6,318



5,941





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968



18,784



19,043



19,391



19,603





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368



17,735



18,263



18,723



18,884





















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3 %

37.2 %

36.7 %

36.0 %

34.0 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8 %

33.5 %

34.0 %

33.7 %

31.5 %

Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data



(Unaudited)















2020 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation Summary United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total Crude Oil and Condensate (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 1,694.0



0.3



0.1



1,694.4

Revisions (225.4)



—



—



(225.4)

Purchases in Place 2.2



—



—



2.2

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 194.7



0.9



—



195.6

Sales in Place (3.2)



—



—



(3.2)

Production (149.4)



(0.4)



—



(149.8)

Ending Reserves 1,512.9



0.8



0.1



1,513.8

















Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbl)













Beginning Reserves 739.7



—



—



739.7

Revisions (59.8)



—



—



(59.8)

Purchases in Place 3.8



—



—



3.8

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 180.2



—



—



180.2

Sales in Place (1.4)



—



—



(1.4)

Production (49.8)



—



—



(49.8)

Ending Reserves 812.7



—



—



812.7

















Natural Gas (Bcf)













Beginning Reserves 5,034.8



276.1



58.8



5,369.7

Revisions (497.7)



4.8



1.6



(491.3)

Purchases in Place 26.3



—



—



26.3

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 1,077.9



53.9



—



1,131.8

Sales in Place (157.3)



—



—



(157.3)

Production (441.4)



(65.9)



(11.6)



(518.9)

Ending Reserves 5,042.6



268.9



48.8



5,360.3

















Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Beginning Reserves 3,272.8



46.3



10.0



3,329.1

Revisions (368.1)



0.8



0.2



(367.1)

Purchases in Place 10.4



—



—



10.4

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 554.6



9.8



—



564.4

Sales in Place (30.8)



—



—



(30.8)

Production (272.8)



(11.3)



(2.0)



(286.1)

Ending Reserves 3,166.1



45.6



8.2



3,219.9

















Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)













At December 31, 2019 1,684.2



29.9



7.1



1,721.2

At December 31, 2020 1,614.4



29.3



5.4



1,649.1

















2020 Exploration and Development Expenditures ($ Millions)















Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties 264.8



—



—



264.8

Exploration Costs 203.4



81.2



11.4



296.0

Development Costs 2,901.0



3.9



—



2,904.9

Total Drilling 3,369.2



85.1



11.4



3,465.7

Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 97.0



—



38.2



135.2

Asset Retirement Costs 97.2



0.2



19.9



117.3

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,563.4



85.3



69.5



3,718.2

Gathering, Processing and Other 394.9



0.1



0.1



395.1

Total Expenditures 3,958.3



85.4



69.6



4,113.3

Proceeds from Sales in Place (191.9)



—



—



(191.9)

Net Expenditures 3,766.4



85.4



69.6



3,921.4

















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) *













All-in Total, Net of Revisions 16.53



8.03



248.00



16.32

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 6.85



8.03



248.00



6.98

















Reserve Replacement *













Drilling Only 203 %

87 %

0 %

197 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 61 %

94 %

10 %

62 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 163 %

94 %

10 %

159 % All-in Total, Liquids 46 %

225 %

0 %

46 %















* See following reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,563.4



85.3



69.5



3,718.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (97.2)



(0.2)



(19.9)



(117.3)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (196.8)



—



—



(196.8)

Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (97.0)



—



(38.2)



(135.2)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 3,172.4



85.1



11.4



3,268.9

















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,563.4



85.3



69.5



3,718.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (97.2)



(0.2)



(19.9)



(117.3)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (196.8)



—



—



(196.8)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (14.6)



—



—



(14.6)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,254.8



85.1



49.6



3,389.5

















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 3,958.3



85.4



69.6



4,113.3

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (97.2)



(0.2)



(19.9)



(117.3)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (196.8)



—



—



(196.8)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (14.6)



—



—



(14.6)

Non-Cash Capital - Other Miscellaneous (173.9)



—



—



(173.9)

Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 3,475.8



85.2



49.7



3,610.7

















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) (278.2)



—



—



(278.2)

Revisions Other Than Price (89.9)



0.8



0.2



(88.9)

Purchases in Place 10.4



—



—



10.4

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 554.6



9.8



—



564.4

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 196.9



10.6



0.2



207.7

Sales in Place (30.8)



—



—



(30.8)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f) 166.1



10.6



0.2



176.9

















Production - (g) 272.8



11.3



2.0



286.1

















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 5.72



8.68



—



5.79

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 16.53



8.03



248.00



16.32

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c)) 6.85



8.03



248.00



6.98

















Reserve Replacement













Drilling Only - (d / g) 203 %

87 %

0 %

197 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (f / g) 61 %

94 %

10 %

62 % All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - ((f - c) / g) 163 %

94 %

10 %

159 %















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Liquids (MMBbl)













Revisions (285.2)



—



—



(285.2)

Purchases in Place 6.0



—



—



6.0

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (h) 374.9



0.9



—



375.8

Total Proved Reserve Additions 95.7



0.9



—



96.6

Sales in Place (4.6)



—



—



(4.6)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (i) 91.1



0.9



—



92.0

















Production - (j) 199.2



0.4



—



199.6

















Reserve Replacement - Liquids













Drilling Only - (h / j) 188 %

225 %

0 %

188 % All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (i / j) 46 %

225 %

0 %

46 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020





Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) Total Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117.3)

Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (264.8)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (135.2)

Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (k) 3,200.9





Total Proved Reserves - Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (MMBoe) 564.4

Add: Conversion of Proved Undeveloped Reserves to Proved Developed 212.2

Less: Proved Undeveloped Extensions and Discoveries (456.1)

Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries (MMBoe) 320.5





Total Proved Reserves - Revisions (MMBoe) (367.1)

Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Revisions 277.3

Proved Developed - Revisions Due to Price 201.0

Proved Developed Reserves - Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) 111.2





Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries Plus Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) - (l) 431.7





Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) - (k / l) 7.41



Reserve Replacement Cost Data



In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)









































2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718.2



6,628.2



6,419.7



4,439.4



6,445.2



4,928.3



7,904.8

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117.3)



(186.1)



(69.7)



(55.6)



19.9



(53.5)



(195.6)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (196.8)



(97.7)



(290.5)



(255.7)



(3,101.8)



—



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved

Properties (135.2)



(379.9)



(123.7)



(72.6)



(749.0)



(480.6)



(139.1)

Total Exploration and Development

Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,268.9



5,964.5



5,935.8



4,055.5



2,614.3



4,394.2



7,570.1





























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718.2



6,628.2



6,419.7



4,439.4



6,445.2



4,928.3



7,904.8

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117.3)



(186.1)



(69.7)



(55.6)



19.9



(53.5)



(195.6)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (196.8)



(97.7)



(290.5)



(255.7)



(3,101.8)



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Proved Properties (14.6)



(52.3)



(70.9)



(26.2)



(732.3)



—



—

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,389.5



6,292.1



5,988.6



4,101.9



2,631.0



4,874.8



7,709.2





























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)

























Revisions Due to Price - (c) (278.2)



(59.7)



34.8



154.0



(100.7)



(573.8)



52.2

Revisions Other Than Price (88.9)



(0.3)



(39.5)



48.0



252.9



107.2



48.4

Purchases in Place 10.4



16.8



11.6



2.3



42.3



56.2



14.4

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 564.4



750.0



669.7



420.8



209.0



245.9



519.2

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 207.7



706.8



676.6



625.1



403.5



(164.5)



634.2

Sales in Place (30.8)



(4.6)



(10.8)



(20.7)



(167.6)



(3.5)



(36.3)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 176.9



702.2



665.8



604.4



235.9



(168.0)



597.9





























Production 286.1



300.9



265.0



224.4



207.1



211.2



219.1





























Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)

























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 5.79



7.95



8.86



9.64



12.51



17.87



14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 16.32



8.90



8.85



6.56



6.52



(29.63)



12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to

Price - (b / ( e - c)) 6.98



8.21



9.33



8.71



5.22



11.91



13.25



Definitions



$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts







EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.













ICE Brent Differential Basis Swap Contracts

Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX WTI prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between ICE Brent pricing and pricing in Cushing, Oklahoma (ICE Brent Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's ICE Brent Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl)





May 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000



4.92





















Houston Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Houston, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Houston Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Houston Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl)





May 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000



1.55





















Roll Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into crude oil swaps in order to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month (Roll Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Roll Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of net addition (reduction) to delivery month prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the swap contracts.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl)





February 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000



0.70



July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

88,000



(1.16)



October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

66,000



(1.16)















2021









February 2021 (CLOSED)

30,000



0.11



March 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

125,000



0.17















2022









January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

125,000



0.15







In May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil Roll Differential basis swap contracts for the period from July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 22,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(0.43) per Bbl, and for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 44,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(0.73) per Bbl. These contracts partially offset certain outstanding Roll Differential basis swap contracts for the same time periods and volumes at a weighted average price differential of $(1.16) per Bbl. EOG paid net cash of $3.2 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.











Crude Oil NYMEX WTI Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl)





January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

200,000



59.33



April 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

265,000



51.36















2021









January 2021 (CLOSED)

151,000



50.06



February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021

201,000



51.29



April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021

150,000



51.68



July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021

150,000



52.71















In April and May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the period from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 265,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $33.80 per Bbl, for the period from July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 254,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $33.75 per Bbl, for the period from August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 154,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $34.18 per Bbl and for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 47,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $30.04 per Bbl. These contracts offset the remaining crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the same time periods and volumes at a weighted average price of $51.36 per Bbl for the period from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, $42.36 per Bbl for the period from July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, $50.42 per Bbl for the period from August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and $31.00 per Bbl for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. EOG received net cash of $364.0 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.







Crude Oil ICE Brent Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil ICE Brent price swap contracts through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl)





April 2020 (CLOSED)

75,000



25.66



May 2020 (CLOSED)

35,000



26.53









Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Mont Belvieu propane (non-TET) financial price swap contracts (Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts) through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.













2020

Volume (Bbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl)





January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (CLOSED)

4,000



21.34



March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

25,000



17.92















2021









January 2021 (CLOSED)

15,000



29.44



February 1, 2021 through December 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

15,000



29.44















In April and May 2020, EOG entered into Mont Belvieu propane price swap contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 25,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $16.41 per Bbl. These contracts offset the remaining Mont Belvieu propane price swap contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 25,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $17.92 per Bbl. EOG received net cash of $9.2 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.







Natural Gas NYMEX Henry Hub Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas NYMEX Henry Hub price swap contracts through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes sold (purchased) expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu. In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2022 natural gas NYMEX Henry Hub price swap contracts with notional volumes of 20,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price of $2.75 per MMBtu for the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.













2021

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)





April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021

(70,000)



2.64















2022









January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 (CLOSED)

20,000



2.75















In December 2020 and January 2021, EOG entered into natural gas NYMEX Henry Hub price swap contracts for the period from January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, with notional volumes of 500,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price of $2.43 per MMBtu and for the period from April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, with notional volumes of 500,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price of $2.83 per MMBtu. These contracts offset the remaining natural gas NYMEX Henry Hub price swap contracts for the same time periods with notional volumes of 500,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price of $2.99 per MMBtu. EOG received net cash of $16.5 million through February 18, 2021, for the settlement of certain of these contracts, and expects to receive net cash of $30.3 million during the remainder of 2021 for the settlement of the remaining contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.







Natural Gas JKM Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas JKM price swap contracts through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.













2021

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)





April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021

70,000



6.65





















Natural Gas Collar Contracts

EOG has entered into natural gas collar contracts, which establish ceiling and floor prices for the sale of notional volumes of natural gas as specified in the collar contracts. The collars require that EOG pay the difference between the ceiling price and the Henry Hub Index Price in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is above the ceiling price. The collars grant EOG the right to receive the difference between the floor price and the Henry Hub Index Price in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is below the floor price. In March 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 natural gas collar contracts with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a weighted average ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a weighted average floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu for the period from April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020. EOG received net cash of $7.8 million for the settlement of these contracts. Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas collar contracts through February 18, 2021, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.

















2020

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/MMBtu)

Weighted Average Floor Price ($/MMBtu)



April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

250,000



2.50



2.00



















In April 2020, EOG entered into natural gas collar contracts for the period from August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu. These contracts offset the remaining natural gas collar contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu. EOG received net cash of $1.1 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.

























Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts

Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.













2020

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/MMBtu)





January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

30,000



0.55





















HSC Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel (HSC) and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (HSC Differential). In March 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 HSC Differential basis swaps with notional volumes of 60,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.05 per MMBtu for the period from April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. EOG paid net cash of $0.4 million for the settlement of these contracts. Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's HSC Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.













2020

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/MMBtu)





January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

60,000



0.05





















Waha Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Waha Hub in West Texas and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Waha Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Waha Differential basis swap contracts through February 18, 2021. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.













2020

Volume (MMBtud)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/MMBtu)





January 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

50,000



1.40















In April 2020, EOG entered into Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.43 per MMBtu. These contracts offset the remaining Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $1.40 per MMBtu. EOG paid net cash of 11.9 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.



















Definitions





Bbld

Barrels per day

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

ICE

Intercontinental Exchange

MMBtud

Million British thermal units per day

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British thermal units

NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate



Direct After-Tax Rate of Return



The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















2020

2019

2018

2017















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 205



185



245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (43)



(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 162



146



194





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) (605)



2,735



3,419





Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 1,455



158



(201)





Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 850



2,893



3,218





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 20,302



21,641



19,364



16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 20,972



20,503



17,824





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,816



5,175



6,083



6,387

Less: Cash (3,329)



(2,028)



(1,556)



(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 2,487



3,147



4,527



5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 26,118



26,816



25,447



22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,789



24,788



23,891



21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 23,789



24,340



22,864





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (1.9) %

11.8 %

15.8 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 4.3 %

12.5 %

14.9 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (2.9) %

13.3 %

19.2 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 4.1 %

14.1 %

18.1 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):



















Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)



16



(58)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



1,868



(392)



1,476

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions



47



(10)



37

Total



1,841



(386)



1,455

















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51



(11)



40

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



275



(60)



215

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(124)



27



(97)

Total



202



(44)



158

















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)



20



(73)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



153



(34)



119

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(175)



38



(137)

Less: Tax Reform Impact



—



(110)



(110)

Total



(115)



(86)



(201)



ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







































2017

2016

2015

2014

2013



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 274



282



237



201



235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (96)



(99)



(83)



(70)



(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 178



183



154



131



153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 2,583



(1,097)



(4,525)



2,915



2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 16,283



13,982



12,943



17,713



15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 15,133



13,463



15,328



16,566



14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,387



6,986



6,655



5,906



5,909

Less: Cash (834)



(1,600)



(719)



(2,087)



(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,553



5,386



5,936



3,819



4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 22,670



20,968



19,598



23,619



21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 21,836



19,368



18,879



21,532



20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 20,602



19,124



20,206



20,771



19,365





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %

14.7 %

12.1 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %

17.6 %

15.3 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2012

2011

2010

2009

2008



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 214



210



130



101



52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (75)



(74)



(46)



(35)



(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 139



136



84



66



34





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 570



1,091



161



547



2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 13,285



12,641



10,232



9,998



9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 12,963



11,437



10,115



9,507



8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,312



5,009



5,223



2,797



1,897

Less: Cash (876)



(616)



(789)



(686)



(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,436



4,393



4,434



2,111



1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 19,597



17,650



15,455



12,795



10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 18,721



17,034



14,666



12,109



10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 17,878



15,850



13,388



11,345



9,351





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 4.0 %

7.7 %

1.8 %

5.4 %

26.4 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 4.4 %

9.5 %

1.6 %

5.8 %

30.5 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















ROCE & ROE



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







































2007

2006

2005

2004

2003



















Net Interest Expense (GAAP) 47



43



63



63



59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (16)



(15)



(22)



(22)



(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 31



28



41



41



38





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 1,090



1,300



1,260



625



430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 6,990



5,600



4,316



2,945



2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 6,295



4,958



3,631



2,584



1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 1,185



733



985



1,078



1,109

Less: Cash (54)



(218)



(644)



(21)



(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,131



515



341



1,057



1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 8,175



6,333



5,301



4,023



3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 8,121



6,115



4,657



4,002



3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 7,118



5,386



4,330



3,665



3,068





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 15.7 %

24.7 %

30.0 %

18.2 %

15.3 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 17.3 %

26.2 %

34.7 %

24.2 %

22.1 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















ROCE & ROE