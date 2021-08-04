EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data



2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

GAAP

Total Revenue

4,139

3,694

1,103

Net Income (Loss)

907

677

(910)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

1.55

1.16

(1.57)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,559

1,870

88

Total Expenditures

1,089

1,067

534

Current and Long-Term Debt

5,125

5,133

5,724

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,880

3,388

2,417

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

19.7

%

19.8

%

21.9

%

Non- GAAP

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

1,012

946

(131)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

1.73

1.62

(0.23)

Discretionary Cash Flow

2,030

2,010

672

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions

972

945

478

Free Cash Flow

1,058

1,065

194

Net Debt

1,245

1,745

3,307

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

5.6

%

7.8

%

14.0

%

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Earned adjusted net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.73 per share
  • Generated over $1.0 billion of free cash flow
  • Capital expenditures below low end of guidance range driven by sustainable cost reductions
  • Increased full-year well cost reduction target to 7% from 5%
  • Oil production above high end of guidance range
  • Total per-unit cash operating costs 3% below guidance midpoint
  • Achieved strong ESG performance in 2020 driven by technology and innovation, positioning EOG ahead of pace to meet near-term ESG targets

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

2Q 2021

2Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

448.6

443.0

431.0

331.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

138.5

132.5

124.3

101.2

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,445

1,386

1,342

1,147

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

828.0

806.5

778.9

623.4

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM)

972

1,100

945

478

From William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG is consistently delivering strong results. Our talented employees, supported by our unique culture, have risen to meet the double-premium investment standard in every aspect of the business. Outstanding operating execution, strong well productivity and lower well costs resulted in higher production and lower capital expenditures compared with our plan. We further lowered operating costs while our differentiated marketing strategy captured premium product prices.

"As a result, we generated a second consecutive quarter of record-level free cash flow. Our longstanding free cash flow priorities remain intact. We have already committed to return $1.5 billion of cash to shareholders in 2021 through regular and special dividends, including $820 million paid on July 30. Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority as we generate additional free cash flow during the second half of the year.

"EOG's industry-leading execution extends to our environmental performance, where we are driving meaningful reductions in GHG and methane emissions intensity. We have almost completely eliminated routine flaring and continue to increase the percentage of recycled water used in our operations. Our entrepreneurial culture fosters new technology and innovations to further enhance our performance. Our successful closed-loop gas capture pilot is being expanded to additional locations. And we recently initiated a carbon capture and storage pilot project. Our goal remains to be among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers and to play a significant role in the long-term future of energy.

"Our outstanding second quarter results are a testament to EOG's special culture. EOG has never been in better shape and we are getting even better. With the momentum we are building from the shift to double premium, I am confident the company will continue to make significant improvements in the years ahead."
  

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021

Prices and Hedges
Overall crude oil equivalent prices increased slightly in 2Q, with higher crude oil and NGL prices partially offset by lower natural gas prices.

Cash paid for hedge settlements increased to $193 million in 2Q compared with payments of $30 million in 1Q.

Volumes
Total company crude oil production of 448,600 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 4% more than 1Q, which was impacted by adverse weather. NGL production was 11% higher and natural gas production was 8% higher, contributing to an overall 6% increase in total company equivalent volumes.

Per-Unit Costs
Total per-unit cash operating costs in 2Q were 3% below the midpoint of the guidance range, and lower compared with 1Q, due to reductions in lease and well costs from compression savings and gathering and processing costs from lower fuel and power rates.

Change in Cash 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021

Free Cash Flow
EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $2.03 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $972 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.06 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures
Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $972 million were below the low end of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. Faster drilling times, more efficient completion operations and lower-cost sand and water sourcing contributed to lower overall well costs. As a result, EOG has increased its full-year well cost reduction target to 7% from 5%.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

  

Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs were $0.22 below the 2Q 2021 guidance midpoint, primarily due to lower costs for compression, water handling and lease upkeep.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation costs in 2Q were similar to 1Q and within the guidance range. Gathering and processing costs on a per-unit basis declined 14% compared with 1Q, driven by declines in fuel and power prices from elevated winter levels.

General and Administrative
G&A costs on a per-unit basis were in-line with 1Q 2021 and within the guidance range.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs in 2Q were below the target and down 6% compared with 1Q due to the addition of reserves from new wells at lower finding costs.

Second Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

2Q 2021

2Q 2021
Guidance
Midpoint

Variance

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

United States

446.9

441.0

5.9

428.7

442.4

376.6

330.9

Trinidad

1.7

1.9

(0.2)

2.2

2.3

1.0

0.1

Other International

0.0

0.1

(0.1)

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

Total

448.6

443.0

5.6

431.0

444.8

377.6

331.1

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

Total

138.5

132.5

6.0

124.3

141.4

140.1

101.2

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

United States

1,199

1,160

39

1,100

1,075

1,008

939

Trinidad

233

210

23

217

192

151

174

Other International

13

16

(3)

25

25

31

34

Total

1,445

1,386

59

1,342

1,292

1,190

1,147

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

828.0

806.6

21.4

778.9

801.5

716.0

623.4

Total MMBoe

75.3

73.4

1.9

70.1

73.7

65.9

56.7

Benchmark Price

Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

66.06

57.80

42.67

40.94

27.85

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.83

2.69

2.65

1.94

1.73

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)

United States

0.10

0.25

(0.15)

0.27

(0.81)

(0.75)

(7.45)

Trinidad

(9.80)

(11.50)

1.70

(8.03)

(9.76)

(15.53)

(27.25)

Other International

(10.50)

(8.50)

(2.00)

(19.19)

(6.77)

(15.65)

20.93

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

44.1%

40.0%

4.1%

48.5%

41.1%

35.0%

36.6%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

United States

0.16

(0.20)

0.36

2.83

(0.36)

(0.45)

(0.62)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)

Trinidad

3.37

3.35

0.02

3.38

3.57

2.35

2.13

Other International

5.69

5.65

0.04

5.66

5.47

4.73

4.36

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,089

1,067

1,107

646

534

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

972

1,100

(128)

945

828

499

478

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

Lease and Well

3.58

3.80

(0.22)

3.85

3.54

3.45

4.32

Transportation Costs

2.84

2.80

0.04

2.88

2.64

2.74

2.67

General and Administrative

1.59

1.55

0.04

1.57

1.54

1.89

2.32

Gathering and Processing

1.70

1.85

(0.15)

1.98

1.62

1.74

1.71

Cash Operating Costs

9.71

10.00

(0.29)

10.28

9.34

9.82

11.02

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

12.13

12.30

(0.17)

12.84

11.81

12.49

12.46

Expenses ($MM)

Exploration and Dry Hole

49

45

4

44

40

51

27

Impairment (GAAP)

44

44

143

79

305

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

43

70

(27)

43

57

52

66

Capitalized Interest

8

8

0

8

7

7

8

Net Interest

45

48

(3)

47

53

53

54

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.9%

7.0%

(0.1%)

6.7%

5.1%

7.2%

9.4%

Income Taxes

Effective Rate

19.3%

22.5%

(3.2%)

23.2%

21.1%

19.2%

20.6%

Deferred Ratio

(45%)

8%

(53%)

(18%)

60%

330%

107%

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance1

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

3Q 2021

Guidance Range

FY 2021

Guidance Range

2020

Actual

2019

Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)







United States

440.0

-

447.0

437.0

-

445.0

408.1

455.5

Trinidad

0.5

-

1.5

1.0

-

1.8

1.0

0.6

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

Total

440.5

-

448.5

438.0

-

447.0

409.2

456.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)







Total

135.0

-

145.0

130.0

-

140.0

136.0

134.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)







United States

1,150

-

1,250

1,150

-

1,250

1,040

1,069

Trinidad

195

-

225

200

-

230

180

260

Other International

0

-

0

5

-

15

32

37

Total

1,345

-

1,475

1,355

-

1,495

1,252

1,366

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)







United States

766.7

-

800.3

758.7

-

793.3

717.5

767.8

Trinidad

33.0

-

39.0

34.3

-

40.1

30.9

44.0

Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.8

-

2.7

5.4

6.2

Total

799.7

-

839.3

793.8

-

836.1

753.8

818.0









Benchmark Price







Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)





39.40

57.04

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)





2.08

2.62









Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI2 ($/Bbl)

United States

(0.20)

-

0.80

(0.20)

-

0.80

(0.75)

0.70

Trinidad

(8.50)

-

(6.50)

(10.50)

-

(8.50)

(9.20)

(9.88)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI







Total

45%

-

55%

42%

-

52%

34.0%

28.1%

Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub3 ($/Mcf)

United States

0.10

-

0.50

0.70

-

0.90

(0.47)

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)







Trinidad

3.10

-

3.60

3.10

-

3.60

2.57

2.72









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)





4,113

6,900

Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM)

900

-

1,100

3,700

-

4,100

3,490

6,234









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)







Lease and Well

3.45

-

4.15

3.40

-

4.10

3.85

4.58

Transportation Costs

2.80

-

3.20

2.75

-

3.15

2.66

2.54

General and Administrative

1.75

-

1.85

1.55

-

1.65

1.75

1.64

Gathering and Processing

1.80

-

2.00

1.75

-

1.95

1.66

1.60

Cash Operating Costs

9.80

-

11.20

9.45

-

10.85

9.92

10.36

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

11.70

-

12.30

11.70

-

12.70

12.32

12.56









Expenses ($MM)







Exploration and Dry Hole

35

-

45

160

-

180

159

168

Impairment (GAAP)





2,100

518

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))

65

-

105

255

-

295

232

243

Capitalized Interest

5

-

10

25

-

30

31

38

Net Interest

42

-

48

180

-

185

205

185









Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.0%

-

8.0%

6.5%

-

7.5%

6.6%

6.9%

Income Taxes







Effective Rate

21%

-

26%

20%

-

25%

18.2%

22.9%

Deferred Ratio

25%

-

40%

0%

-

15%

54.8%

107.4%

Second Quarter 2021 Results Webcast
Thursday, August 5, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
https://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes

1)

The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2021 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.


2)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


3)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.


4)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward‐looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward‐looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet goals or ambitions with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful   tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
  • the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and
  • to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q or Current Reports on Form 8‐K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on  Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Operating Revenues and Other








Crude Oil and Condensate

2,699

2,251

615

4,950

2,680

Natural Gas Liquids

367

314

93

681

254

Natural Gas

404

625

141

1,029

351

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
    Commodity Derivative Contracts

(427)

(367)

(127)

(794)

1,079

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,022

848

362

1,870

1,401

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

51

(6)

14

45

30

Other, Net

23

29

5

52

26

Total

4,139

3,694

1,103

7,833

5,821










Operating Expenses








Lease and Well

270

270

245

540

575

Transportation Costs

214

202

152

416

360

Gathering and Processing Costs

128

139

97

267

225

Exploration Costs

35

33

27

68

67

Dry Hole Costs

13

11



24


Impairments

44

44

305

88

1,878

Marketing Costs

991

838

444

1,829

1,554

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

914

900

707

1,814

1,707

General and Administrative

120

110

132

230

246

Taxes Other Than Income

239

215

81

454

238

Total

2,968

2,762

2,190

5,730

6,850










Operating Income (Loss)

1,171

932

(1,087)

2,103

(1,029)

Other Income (Expense), Net

(2)

(4)

(4)

(6)

14

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense
   and Income Taxes

1,169

928

(1,091)

2,097

(1,015)

Interest Expense, Net

45

47

54

92

99

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

1,124

881

(1,145)

2,005

(1,114)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

217

204

(235)

421

(214)

Net Income (Loss)

907

677

(910)

1,584

(900)










Dividends Declared per Common Share

1.4125

0.4125

0.3750

1.8250

0.7500

Net Income (Loss) Per Share








Basic

1.56

1.17

(1.57)

2.73

(1.55)

Diluted

1.55

1.16

(1.57)

2.72

(1.55)

Average Number of Common Shares








Basic

580

580

579

580

579

Diluted

584

583

579

583

579

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)

2Q 2021

2Q2020

% Change

1Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

% Change














Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes
    (MBbld) (A)










United States

446.9

330.9

35

%

428.7

437.8

406.8

8

%

Trinidad

1.7

0.1

1,600

%

2.2

2.0

0.3

567

%

Other International (B)



0.1

-100

%

0.1



0.1

-100

%

Total

448.6

331.1

35

%

431.0

439.8

407.2

8

%














Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices
    ($/Bbl) (C)












United States

66.16

20.40

224

%

58.07

62.22

36.17

72

%

Trinidad

56.26

0.60

9,290

%

49.77

52.57

27.75

89

%

Other International (B)

55.56

48.78

14

%

38.61

42.36

53.41

-21

%

Composite

66.12

20.40

224

%

58.02

62.18

36.16

72

%














Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)












United States

138.5

101.2

37

%

124.3

131.5

131.2

0

%

Total

138.5

101.2

37

%

124.3

131.5

131.2

0

%














Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices
    ($/Bbl) (C)












United States

29.15

10.20

186

%

28.03

28.62

10.65

169

%

Composite

29.15

10.20

186

%

28.03

28.62

10.65

169

%














Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)












United States

1,199

939

28

%

1,100

1,150

1,039

11

%

Trinidad

233

174

34

%

217

225

188

20

%

Other International (B)

13

34

-62

%

25

19

35

-46

%

Total

1,445

1,147

26

%

1,342

1,394

1,262

10

%














Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)












United States

2.99

1.11

170

%

5.52

4.19

1.32

217

%

Trinidad

3.37

2.13

58

%

3.38

3.37

2.15

57

%

Other International (B)

5.69

4.36

31

%

5.66

5.67

4.34

31

%

Composite

3.07

1.36

126

%

5.17

4.08

1.53

167

%














Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)












United States

785.2

588.5

33

%

736.4

761.0

711.1

7

%

Trinidad

40.6

29.2

39

%

38.5

39.5

31.6

25

%

Other International (B)

2.2

5.7

-61

%

4.0

3.1

6.1

-49

%

Total

828.0

623.4

33

%

778.9

803.6

748.8

7

%














Total MMBoe (D)

75.3

56.7

33

%

70.1

145.4

136.3

7

%

(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations.  The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.

(C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.  Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021).

(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas.  Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.  MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,880

3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net

2,015

1,522

Inventories

516

629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities



65

Income Taxes Receivable

11

23

Other

513

294

Total

6,935

5,862

Property, Plant and Equipment


Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

66,299

64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,635

4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

70,934

69,272

Less:  Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(42,275)

(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,659

28,599

Deferred Income Taxes

3

2

Other Assets

1,288

1,342

Total Assets

36,885

35,805

Current Liabilities


Accounts Payable

2,012

1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable

286

206

Dividends Payable

820

217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

396


Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

39

781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

253

295

Other

196

280

Total

4,002

3,460




Long-Term Debt

5,086

5,035

Other Liabilities

2,186

2,149

Deferred Income Taxes

4,730

4,859

Commitments and Contingencies






Stockholders' Equity


Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 584,102,233
    Shares Issued at June 30, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December
    31, 2020

206

206

Additional Paid in Capital

6,017

5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(15)

(12)

Retained Earnings

14,689

14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 243,058 Shares at June 30, 2021 and 124,265
    Shares at December 31, 2020

(16)

(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity

20,881

20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

36,885

35,805

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities








Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided
    by Operating Activities:








Net Income (Loss)

907

(910)

677

1,584

(900)

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash








Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

914

707

900

1,814

1,707

Impairments

44

305

44

88

1,878

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

31

40

35

66

80

Deferred Income Taxes

(97)

(253)

(36)

(133)

(208)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(51)

(14)

6

(45)

(30)

Other, Net

6

9

7

13


Dry Hole Costs

13



11

24


Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts








Total (Gains) Losses

427

127

367

794

(1,079)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
    Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(193)

640

(30)

(223)

724

Other, Net





1

1


Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other
    Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

(186)

469

(308)

(494)

1,191

Inventories

37

(18)

64

101

85

Accounts Payable

11

(1,619)

172

183

(1,185)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(163)

(6)

243

80

(61)

Other Assets

(119)

195

(103)

(222)

253

Other Liabilities

32

2

(89)

(57)

(64)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
    with Investing Activities

(54)

414

(91)

(145)

282

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,559

88

1,870

3,429

2,673

Investing Cash Flows








Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(968)

(424)

(875)

(1,843)

(1,990)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(55)

(24)

(42)

(97)

(147)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

141

17

5

146

43

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
    with Investing Activities

54

(414)

91

145

(282)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(828)

(845)

(821)

(1,649)

(2,376)

Financing Cash Flows








Long-Term Debt Borrowings



1,484





1,484

Long-Term Debt Repayments



(1,000)

(750)

(750)

(1,000)

Dividends Paid

(239)

(217)

(219)

(458)

(384)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(2)



(10)

(12)

(5)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee
    Stock Purchase Plan

9

8



9

8

Debt Issuance Costs



(3)





(3)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(9)

(5)

(9)

(18)

(8)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(241)

267

(988)

(1,229)

92

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

2



(2)




Increase (Decrease)  in Cash and Cash Equivalents

492

(490)

59

551

389

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

3,388

2,907

3,329

3,329

2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

3,880

2,417

3,388

3,880

2,417

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)








The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









2Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,124

(217)

907

1.55

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

427

(93)

334

0.58

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(193)

42

(151)

(0.26)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(51)

17

(34)

(0.06)

Add: Certain Impairments

1



1


Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



(45)

(45)

(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income

184

(79)

105

0.18








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,308

(296)

1,012

1.73








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





584


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(1,145)

235

(910)

(1.57)

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

127

(29)

98

0.17

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

640

(141)

499

0.86

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(14)

4

(10)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments

239

(47)

192

0.33

Adjustments to Net Loss

992

(213)

779

1.34








Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

(153)

22

(131)

(0.23)








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

1Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

881

(204)

677

1.16

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

367

(81)

286

0.49

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(30)

7

(23)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

6

(1)

5

0.01

Add: Certain Impairments

1



1


Adjustments to Net Income

344

(75)

269

0.46








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,225

(279)

946

1.62








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,005

(421)

1,584

2.72

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

794

(174)

620

1.07

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(223)

49

(174)

(0.30)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(45)

16

(29)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments

2



2


Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



(45)

(45)

(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income

528

(154)

374

0.64








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,533

(575)

1,958

3.36








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





580

Diluted





583


















Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







YTD 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(1,114)

214

(900)

(1.55)

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,079)

236

(843)

(1.47)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

724

(159)

565

0.98

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(30)

7

(23)

(0.04)

Add: Certain Impairments

1,755

(367)

1,388

2.40

Adjustments to Net Loss

1,370

(283)

1,087

1.87








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

256

(69)

187

0.32








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





579








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579

Diluted





580

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)





1Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

1.62




Realized Price


2Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

46.07


Less:  1Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe

(45.49)


Subtotal

0.58


Multiplied by: 2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

75.3


Total Change in Revenue

44


Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(10)


Change in Net Income

34


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.06




Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts


2Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative
    Contracts

(193)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

42


After Tax - (a)

(151)


1Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(30)


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost)

7


After Tax - (b)

(23)


Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(128)


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.22)




Wellhead Volumes


2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

75.3


Less:  1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(70.1)


Subtotal

5.2


Multiplied by:  2Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Including Total
    Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel
    of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

19.25


Change in Revenue

101


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(23)


Change in Net Income

78


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.13




Operating Cost per Boe


1Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-
    GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
    schedule)

28.11


Less:  2Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs)
    (Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
    schedule)

(26.82)


Subtotal

1.29


Multiplied by:  2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

75.3


Change in Before-Tax Net Income

97


Less:  Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)

(22)


Change in Net Income

75


Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.13




Other Items

0.01




2Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

1.73




2Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted

584


Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)


















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP).  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.  EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below.  EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.











2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

1,559

1,870

88

3,429

2,673










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based
    Compensation Expenses)

29

28

21

57

53

Changes in Components of Working Capital and
    Other Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

186

308

(469)

494

(1,191)

Inventories

(37)

(64)

18

(101)

(85)

Accounts Payable

(11)

(172)

1,619

(183)

1,185

Accrued Taxes Payable

163

(243)

6

(80)

61

Other Assets

119

103

(195)

222

(253)

Other Liabilities

(32)

89

(2)

57

64

Changes in Components of Working Capital
    Associated with Investing Activities

54

91

(414)

145

(282)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable









113

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,030

2,010

672

4,040

2,338










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

202

%




73

%











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,030

2,010

672

4,040

2,338

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions
    (Non-GAAP) (a)

(972)

(945)

(478)

(1,917)

(2,163)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,058

1,065

194

2,123

175




















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):











2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,089

1,067

534

2,156

2,360

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

(31)

(17)

(5)

(48)

(25)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and
    Equipment










Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties



(22)

(24)

(22)

(48)

Non-Cash Finance Leases



(74)

(24)

(74)

(73)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(86)

(9)

(3)

(95)

(51)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

    (Non-GAAP)

972

945

478

1,917

2,163

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)















FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017








Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

5,008

8,163

7,769

4,265








Adjustments:






Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

126

113

125

122

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
    Liabilities






Accounts Receivable

(467)

92

368

392

Inventories

(123)

(90)

395

175

Accounts Payable

795

(169)

(439)

(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable

49

(40)

92

64

Other Assets

(325)

(358)

125

659

Other Liabilities

(8)

57

(11)

90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
    Investing and Financing Activities

(75)

115

(301)

(90)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

113

239

149

(513)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease)

-37

%

-2

%

71

%

76

%








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,093

8,122

8,272

4,840

Less:






Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(3,490)

(6,234)

(6,172)

(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,603

1,888

2,100

612








(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):








Total Expenditures (GAAP)

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

Less:






Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment



(2)

(1)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

(174)



(48)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

3,490

6,234

6,172

4,228

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,359

3,595

8,649

7,329

5,237










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation
    Expenses)

104

124

158

134

158

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other
    Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

233

(641)

(85)

24

179

Inventories

(171)

(58)

162

(53)

157

Accounts Payable

74

1,409

(544)

(179)

17

Accrued Taxes Payable

(93)

(12)

(16)

(75)

(78)

Other Assets

41

(118)

14

110

119

Other Liabilities

16

66

(75)

20

(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated
    with Investing and Financing Activities

156

(500)

103

51

(74)

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation

30

26

99

56

67

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

    (Decrease)

-29

%

-54

%

14

%

29

%











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,749

3,891

8,465

7,417

5,746

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions
    (Non-GAAP) (a)

(2,706)

(4,682)

(8,292)

(7,102)

(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

43

(791)

173

315

(1,794)










(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,554

5,216

8,632

7,361

7,754

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

20

(53)

(196)

(134)

(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and
    Equipment

(17)







(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(3,102)



(5)

(5)

(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(749)

(481)

(139)

(120)

(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-

    GAAP)

2,706

4,682

8,292

7,102

7,540

Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)























2Q 2021

2Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017












Exploration and Development Drilling

711

381

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

Facilities

105

31

347

629

625

575

Leasehold Acquisitions

46

30

265

276

488

427

Property Acquisitions

86

3

135

380

124

73

Capitalized Interest

7

8

31

38

24

27

Subtotal

955

453

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

Exploration Costs

35

27

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

13



13

28

5

5

Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,003

480

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

Asset Retirement Costs

31

5

117

186

70

56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,034

485

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

55

49

395

272

286

173

Total Expenditures

1,089

534

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)












The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net).  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.








2Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020







Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

907

(910)

1,584

(900)







Adjustments:





Interest Expense, Net

45

54

92

99

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

217

(235)

421

(214)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

914

707

1,814

1,707

Exploration Costs

35

27

68

67

Dry Hole Costs

13



24


Impairments

44

305

88

1,878

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,175

(52)

4,091

2,637

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

427

127

794

(1,079)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

    Derivative Contracts

(193)

640

(223)

724

Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(51)

(14)

(45)

(30)







Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,358

701

4,617

2,252







Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

236

%

105

%








Definitions





EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.  EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021




Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,881

20,762




Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,125

5,133

Less: Cash

(3,880)

(3,388)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

1,245

1,745




Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,006

25,895




Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,126

22,507




Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.7

%

19.8

%




Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

5.6

%

7.8

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222

Less: Cash

(3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

22.3

%

22.1

%

21.9

%

19.6

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

10.9

%

11.6

%

14.0

%

9.7

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081

Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.3

%

19.7

%

20.1

%

23.4

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

12.7

%

14.5

%

16.3

%

19.9

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435

Less: Cash

(1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

23.9

%

25.8

%

26.9

%

27.6

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

18.9

%

21.8

%

23.7

%

25.0

%
























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987

Less: Cash

(834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

28.2

%

31.4

%

33.4

%

33.4

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

25.4

%

28.5

%

27.7

%

28.1

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)








December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30,

2016

March 31,

2016

December 31,

2015










Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,660

Less: Cash

(1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,941










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,603










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,884










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

33.3

%

37.2

%

36.7

%

36.0

%

34.0

%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

    [(a) + (c)]

27.8

%

33.5

%

34.0

%

33.7

%

31.5

%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



















The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe.  There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources.  Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program.  Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry.  Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures.  Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs.  EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.















2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

    Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Acquisition Costs of Proved
    Properties

(135)

(380)

(124)

(73)

(749)

(481)

(139)

Total Exploration and Development

    Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

    GAAP) - (a)

3,269

5,964

5,935

4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570














Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and

    Development Activities (GAAP)

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(117)

(186)

(70)

(56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Unproved Properties

(197)

(98)

(291)

(256)

(3,102)




Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
    Proved Properties

(15)

(52)

(71)

(26)

(732)




Total Exploration and Development

    Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

3,389

6,292

5,988

4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709














Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

    Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)












Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(278)

(60)

35

154

(101)

(574)

52

Revisions Other Than Price

(89)



(40)

48

253

107

49

Purchases in Place

10

17

12

2

42

56

14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other

    Additions - (d)

564

750

670

421

209

246

519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

207

707

677

625

403

(165)

634

Sales in Place

(31)

(5)

(11)

(21)

(168)

(4)

(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All

Sources

176

702

666

604

235

(169)

598














Production

285

301

265

224

206

210

220















2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)












Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

5.79

7.95

8.86

9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

16.32

8.90

8.85

6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to
  Price -  (b / ( e - c))

6.98

8.21

9.33

8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of July 30, 2021.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151

$

50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201

51.29

April - June 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

51.68

July 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150

52.71

August - September 2021

NYMEX WTI

150

52.71

January - March 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.58

April - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62

July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

100

64.98

October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

40

63.71


















Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

Differential

($/Bbl)

February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30

$

0.11

March - August 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

September - December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15









(1)   This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.


















NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)

January - July 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

$

29.44

August - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15

29.44

Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts




Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased

Period

Settlement Index

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

Volume

(MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted

Average Price

($/MMBtu)

January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

$

2.99

500

$

2.43

April - August 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81

September 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

570

2.81

October - December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500

2.99

500

2.83

January - December 2022

    (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20

2.75




January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

100

2.93




January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

100

2.93




January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

100

2.93




January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

100

2.93




April - August 2021 (closed)

JKM

70

6.65




September 2021

JKM

70

6.65






(1)

In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time.  EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Glossary:

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British Thermal Units

Bbl

Barrel

EOG

EOG Resources, Inc.

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

MBbld

Thousand barrels per day

MMBtu

Million British Thermal Units

MMBtud

Million British Thermal Units per day

NGL

Natural Gas Liquids

NYMEX

New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return


The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be).  As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

  - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

  - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite  facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

  - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

  - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

  - Offsite Production Facilities


Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured


Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

  - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

  - Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.













Trailing 12

Months

2Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020












Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

198

45

47

53

53


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(41)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(11)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

157

36

37

42

42














Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

1,879

907

677

337

(42)


Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See

    Below Detail) (1)

742

105

269

74

294


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,621

1,012

946

411

252














Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

20,881

20,881

20,762

20,302

20,148

20,388












Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

20,635






















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,125

5,125

5,133

5,816

5,721

5,724

Less:  Cash

(3,880)

(3,880)

(3,388)

(3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,245

1,245

1,745

2,487

2,655

3,307












Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

26,006

26,006

25,895

26,118

25,869

26,112












Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

22,126

22,126

22,507

22,789

22,803

23,695












Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

22,911






















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)










GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

8.9

%









Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

12.1

%





















Return on Equity (ROE)










GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

9.1

%









Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)

12.7

%





















* Average for the beginning and ending trailing 12 month period.


































(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):
















Before

Tax

Income

Tax Impact

After

Tax

Q2 2021










Adjustments:










Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative
    Contracts Impact





234

(51)

183

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets





1



1

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions





(51)

17

(34)

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada
    Operations







(45)

(45)

Total





184

(79)

105












Q1 2021










Adjustments:










Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative
    Contracts Impact





337

(74)

263

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets





1



1

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions





6

(1)

5

Total





344

(75)

269












Q4 2020










Adjustments:










Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative
    Contracts Impact





2

(1)

1

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets





86

(18)

68

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions





6

(1)

5

Total





94

(20)

74












Q3 2020










Adjustments:










Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative    Contracts Impact





279

(60)

219

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets





27

(7)

20

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions





71

(16)

55

Total





377

(83)

294

ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















2020

2019

2018

2017








Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

205

185

245


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(43)

(39)

(51)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

162

146

194










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

(605)

2,735

3,419


Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)

1,455

158

(201)


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

850

2,893

3,218










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

20,302

21,641

19,364

16,283








Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

20,972

20,503

17,824










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,816

5,175

6,083

6,387

Less:  Cash

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

2,487

3,147

4,527

5,553








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

26,118

26,816

25,447

22,670








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

22,789

24,788

23,891

21,836








Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

23,789

24,340

22,864










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

(1.9)

%

11.8

%

15.8

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

4.3

%

12.5

%

14.9

%









Return on Equity (ROE)






GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

(2.9)

%

13.3

%

19.2

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)

4.1

%

14.1

%

18.1

%









* Average for the current and immediately preceding year














(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):









Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Year Ended December 31, 2020






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(74)

16

(58)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

1,868

(392)

1,476

Add:  Net Losses on Asset Dispositions

47

(10)

37

Total

1,841

(386)

1,455








Year Ended December 31, 2019






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

51

(11)

40

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

275

(60)

215

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)

27

(97)

Total

202

(44)

158








Year Ended December 31, 2018






Adjustments:






Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(93)

20

(73)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

153

(34)

119

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)

38

(137)

Less:  Tax Reform Impact



(110)

(110)

Total

(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)


















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations.  EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation.  EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











2017

2016

2015

2014

2013










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

274

282

237

201

235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

178

183

154

131

153










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)

2,915

2,197










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

16,283

13,982

12,943

17,713

15,418










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

15,133

13,463

15,328

16,566

14,352










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,387

6,986

6,655

5,906

5,909

Less:  Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,553

5,386

5,936

3,819

4,591










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

22,670

20,968

19,598

23,619

21,327










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,836

19,368

18,879

21,532

20,009










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,602

19,124

20,206

20,771

19,365










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4

%

-4.8

%

-21.6

%

14.7

%

12.1

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

17.1

%

-8.1

%

-29.5

%

17.6

%

15.3

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










2012

2011

2010

2009

2008










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

214

210

130

101

52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

139

136

84

66

34










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

570

1,091

161

547

2,437










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

13,285

12,641

10,232

9,998

9,015










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

12,963

11,437

10,115

9,507

8,003










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,312

5,009

5,223

2,797

1,897

Less:  Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,436

4,393

4,434

2,111

1,566










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

19,597

17,650

15,455

12,795

10,912










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

18,721

17,034

14,666

12,109

10,581










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

17,878

15,850

13,388

11,345

9,351










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0

%

7.7

%

1.8

%

5.4

%

26.4

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

4.4

%

9.5

%

1.6

%

5.8

%

30.5

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















2007

2006

2005

2004

2003










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

47

43

63

63

59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

31

28

41

41

38










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

1,090

1,300

1,260

625

430










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

6,990

5,600

4,316

2,945

2,223










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

6,295

4,958

3,631

2,584

1,948










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,185

733

985

1,078

1,109

Less:  Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,131

515

341

1,057

1,105










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

8,175

6,333

5,301

4,023

3,332










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

8,121

6,115

4,657

4,002

3,328










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

7,118

5,386

4,330

3,665

3,068










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7

%

24.7

%

30.0

%

18.2

%

15.3

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

17.3

%

26.2

%

34.7

%

24.2

%

22.1

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year




























ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)










2002

2001

2000

1999

1998










Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)

60

45

61

62


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

39

29

40

40












Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

87

399

397

569












Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

1,672

1,643

1,381

1,130

1,280










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

1,658

1,512

1,256

1,205












Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,145

856

859

990

1,143

Less:  Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,135

853

839

965

1,137










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

2,817

2,499

2,240

2,120

2,423










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

2,807

2,496

2,220

2,095

2,417










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

2,652

2,358

2,158

2,256












Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8

%

18.2

%

20.2

%

27.0

%











Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

5.2

%

26.4

%

31.6

%

47.2

%











* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)










EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.


EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020










Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

75.3

70.1

73.7

65.9

56.7










Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

4,139

3,694

2,965

2,246

1,103

Total Operating Expenses (c)

2,968

2,762

2,477

2,249

2,190

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

1,171

932

488

(3)

(1,087)










Wellhead Revenues








Crude Oil and Condensate

2,699

2,251

1,711

1,395

615

Natural Gas Liquids

367

314

229

185

93

Natural Gas

404

625

302

184

141

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

3,470

3,190

2,242

1,764

849










Operating Costs








Lease and Well

270

270

261

227

245

Transportation Costs

214

202

195

180

152

Gathering and Processing Costs

128

139

119

115

97

General and Administrative

120

110

113

125

132

Taxes Other Than Income

239

215

114

126

81

Interest Expense, Net

45

47

53

53

54

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

    Costs) (f)

1,016

983

855

826

761










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

914

900

870

823

707










Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

1,930

1,883

1,725

1,649

1,468










Exploration Costs

35

33

41

38

27

Dry Hole Costs

13

11



13


Impairments

44

44

143

79

305

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

92

88

184

130

332

Less:  Certain Impairments (1)

(1)

(1)

(86)

(27)

(239)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

91

87

98

103

93










Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

    (GAAP)) - (h)

2,022

1,971

1,909

1,779

1,800

Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

    (Non-GAAP)) - (i)

2,021

1,970

1,823

1,752

1,561










Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))

1,448

1,219

333

(15)

(951)

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost

     (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

1,449

1,220

419

12

(712)






























Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)


















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe

    - (b) / (a)

54.97

52.70

40.23

34.08

19.45

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

39.42

39.40

33.61

34.13

38.62

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe

    - (d) / (a)

15.55

13.30

6.62

(0.05)

(19.17)










Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

46.07

45.49

30.39

26.77

14.99










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
    Exploration Costs) -   (f) / (a)

13.48

14.02

11.60

12.56

13.40










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and

    Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

32.59

31.47

18.79

14.21

1.59










Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration

     Costs) - (g) / (a)

25.61

26.86

23.41

25.05

25.86










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

    Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

20.46

18.63

6.98

1.72

(10.87)










Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

    Costs) - (h) / (a)

26.85

28.12

25.90

27.00

31.75










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

    Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

19.22

17.37

4.49

(0.23)

(16.76)










Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)


















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration

     Costs) - (i) / (a)

26.82

28.11

24.72

26.62

27.51










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

     Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

19.25

17.38

5.67

0.15

(12.52)


(1)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent   (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









2020

2019

2018

2017








Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

275.9

298.6

262.5

222.3








Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

11,032

17,380

17,275

11,208

Total Operating Expenses (c)

11,576

13,681

12,806

10,282

Operating Income (Loss) (d)

(544)

3,699

4,469

926








Wellhead Revenues






Crude Oil and Condensate

5,786

9,613

9,517

6,256

Natural Gas Liquids

668

785

1,128

730

Natural Gas

837

1,184

1,302

922

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

7,291

11,582

11,947

7,908








Operating Costs






Lease and Well

1,063

1,367

1,283

1,045

Transportation Costs

735

758

747

740

Gathering and Processing Costs

459

479

437

149

General and Administrative (GAAP)

484

489

427

434

Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination







(10)

Less:  Joint Venture Transaction Costs







(3)

Less:  Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible







(5)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)

484

489

427

416

Taxes Other Than Income

478

800

772

545

Interest Expense, Net

205

185

245

274

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,187

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,169








Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,400

3,750

3,435

3,409








Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,596

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,578








Exploration Costs

146

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

13

28

5

5

Impa