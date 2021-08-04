EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2021 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data





2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

GAAP Total Revenue 4,139

3,694

1,103

Net Income (Loss) 907

677

(910)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share 1.55

1.16

(1.57)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,559

1,870

88

Total Expenditures 1,089

1,067

534

Current and Long-Term Debt 5,125

5,133

5,724

Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,880

3,388

2,417

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 19.7 % 19.8 % 21.9 %

Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 1,012

946

(131)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share 1.73

1.62

(0.23)

Discretionary Cash Flow 2,030

2,010

672

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions 972

945

478

Free Cash Flow 1,058

1,065

194

Net Debt 1,245

1,745

3,307

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 5.6 % 7.8 % 14.0 %

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.0 billion , or $1.73 per share

, or per share Generated over $1.0 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Capital expenditures below low end of guidance range driven by sustainable cost reductions

Increased full-year well cost reduction target to 7% from 5%

Oil production above high end of guidance range

Total per-unit cash operating costs 3% below guidance midpoint

Achieved strong ESG performance in 2020 driven by technology and innovation, positioning EOG ahead of pace to meet near-term ESG targets

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 2Q 2021 2Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 448.6 443.0 431.0 331.1 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 138.5 132.5 124.3 101.2 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,445 1,386 1,342 1,147 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 828.0 806.5 778.9 623.4

Cash Capital Expenditures before Acquisitions ($MM) 972 1,100 945 478

From William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG is consistently delivering strong results. Our talented employees, supported by our unique culture, have risen to meet the double-premium investment standard in every aspect of the business. Outstanding operating execution, strong well productivity and lower well costs resulted in higher production and lower capital expenditures compared with our plan. We further lowered operating costs while our differentiated marketing strategy captured premium product prices.

"As a result, we generated a second consecutive quarter of record-level free cash flow. Our longstanding free cash flow priorities remain intact. We have already committed to return $1.5 billion of cash to shareholders in 2021 through regular and special dividends, including $820 million paid on July 30. Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority as we generate additional free cash flow during the second half of the year.

"EOG's industry-leading execution extends to our environmental performance, where we are driving meaningful reductions in GHG and methane emissions intensity. We have almost completely eliminated routine flaring and continue to increase the percentage of recycled water used in our operations. Our entrepreneurial culture fosters new technology and innovations to further enhance our performance. Our successful closed-loop gas capture pilot is being expanded to additional locations. And we recently initiated a carbon capture and storage pilot project. Our goal remains to be among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers and to play a significant role in the long-term future of energy.

"Our outstanding second quarter results are a testament to EOG's special culture. EOG has never been in better shape and we are getting even better. With the momentum we are building from the shift to double premium, I am confident the company will continue to make significant improvements in the years ahead."



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021

Prices and Hedges

Overall crude oil equivalent prices increased slightly in 2Q, with higher crude oil and NGL prices partially offset by lower natural gas prices.

Cash paid for hedge settlements increased to $193 million in 2Q compared with payments of $30 million in 1Q.

Volumes

Total company crude oil production of 448,600 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 4% more than 1Q, which was impacted by adverse weather. NGL production was 11% higher and natural gas production was 8% higher, contributing to an overall 6% increase in total company equivalent volumes.

Per-Unit Costs

Total per-unit cash operating costs in 2Q were 3% below the midpoint of the guidance range, and lower compared with 1Q, due to reductions in lease and well costs from compression savings and gathering and processing costs from lower fuel and power rates.

Change in Cash 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated discretionary cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities before exploration costs and changes in working capital) of $2.03 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $972 million of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions, resulting in $1.06 billion of free cash flow.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $972 million were below the low end of the guidance range due to lower well costs from sustainable efficiency improvements. Faster drilling times, more efficient completion operations and lower-cost sand and water sourcing contributed to lower overall well costs. As a result, EOG has increased its full-year well cost reduction target to 7% from 5%.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs were $0.22 below the 2Q 2021 guidance midpoint, primarily due to lower costs for compression, water handling and lease upkeep.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation costs in 2Q were similar to 1Q and within the guidance range. Gathering and processing costs on a per-unit basis declined 14% compared with 1Q, driven by declines in fuel and power prices from elevated winter levels.

General and Administrative

G&A costs on a per-unit basis were in-line with 1Q 2021 and within the guidance range.



Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs in 2Q were below the target and down 6% compared with 1Q due to the addition of reserves from new wells at lower finding costs.





Second Quarter 2021 Results vs Guidance

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 2Q 2021 2Q 2021

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 United States 446.9 441.0 5.9 428.7 442.4 376.6 330.9 Trinidad 1.7 1.9 (0.2) 2.2 2.3 1.0 0.1 Other International 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 Total 448.6 443.0 5.6 431.0 444.8 377.6 331.1 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 138.5 132.5 6.0 124.3 141.4 140.1 101.2 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,199 1,160 39 1,100 1,075 1,008 939 Trinidad 233 210 23 217 192 151 174 Other International 13 16 (3) 25 25 31 34 Total 1,445 1,386 59 1,342 1,292 1,190 1,147

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 828.0 806.6 21.4 778.9 801.5 716.0 623.4 Total MMBoe 75.3 73.4 1.9 70.1 73.7 65.9 56.7

Benchmark Price Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 66.06



57.80 42.67 40.94 27.85 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.83



2.69 2.65 1.94 1.73

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl) United States 0.10 0.25 (0.15) 0.27 (0.81) (0.75) (7.45) Trinidad (9.80) (11.50) 1.70 (8.03) (9.76) (15.53) (27.25) Other International (10.50) (8.50) (2.00) (19.19) (6.77) (15.65) 20.93

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI 44.1% 40.0% 4.1% 48.5% 41.1% 35.0% 36.6%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) United States 0.16 (0.20) 0.36 2.83 (0.36) (0.45) (0.62) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.37 3.35 0.02 3.38 3.57 2.35 2.13 Other International 5.69 5.65 0.04 5.66 5.47 4.73 4.36

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,089



1,067 1,107 646 534 Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 972 1,100 (128) 945 828 499 478

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 3.58 3.80 (0.22) 3.85 3.54 3.45 4.32 Transportation Costs 2.84 2.80 0.04 2.88 2.64 2.74 2.67 General and Administrative 1.59 1.55 0.04 1.57 1.54 1.89 2.32 Gathering and Processing 1.70 1.85 (0.15) 1.98 1.62 1.74 1.71 Cash Operating Costs 9.71 10.00 (0.29) 10.28 9.34 9.82 11.02 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 12.13 12.30 (0.17) 12.84 11.81 12.49 12.46

Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 49 45 4 44 40 51 27 Impairment (GAAP) 44



44 143 79 305 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 43 70 (27) 43 57 52 66 Capitalized Interest 8 8 0 8 7 7 8 Net Interest 45 48 (3) 47 53 53 54

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.9% 7.0% (0.1%) 6.7% 5.1% 7.2% 9.4% Income Taxes Effective Rate 19.3% 22.5% (3.2%) 23.2% 21.1% 19.2% 20.6% Deferred Ratio (45%) 8% (53%) (18%) 60% 330% 107%

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance1

(Unaudited) See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 3Q 2021 Guidance Range FY 2021 Guidance Range 2020 Actual 2019 Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)















United States 440.0 - 447.0 437.0 - 445.0 408.1 455.5 Trinidad 0.5 - 1.5 1.0 - 1.8 1.0 0.6 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 Total 440.5 - 448.5 438.0 - 447.0 409.2 456.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)















Total 135.0 - 145.0 130.0 - 140.0 136.0 134.1 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)















United States 1,150 - 1,250 1,150 - 1,250 1,040 1,069 Trinidad 195 - 225 200 - 230 180 260 Other International 0 - 0 5 - 15 32 37 Total 1,345 - 1,475 1,355 - 1,495 1,252 1,366 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)















United States 766.7 - 800.3 758.7 - 793.3 717.5 767.8 Trinidad 33.0 - 39.0 34.3 - 40.1 30.9 44.0 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.8 - 2.7 5.4 6.2 Total 799.7 - 839.3 793.8 - 836.1 753.8 818.0

















Benchmark Price















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)











39.40 57.04 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)











2.08 2.62

















Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI2 ($/Bbl) United States (0.20) - 0.80 (0.20) - 0.80 (0.75) 0.70 Trinidad (8.50) - (6.50) (10.50) - (8.50) (9.20) (9.88) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI















Total 45% - 55% 42% - 52% 34.0% 28.1% Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub3 ($/Mcf) United States 0.10 - 0.50 0.70 - 0.90 (0.47) (0.40) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)















Trinidad 3.10 - 3.60 3.10 - 3.60 2.57 2.72

















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)











4,113 6,900 Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 900 - 1,100 3,700 - 4,100 3,490 6,234

















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)















Lease and Well 3.45 - 4.15 3.40 - 4.10 3.85 4.58 Transportation Costs 2.80 - 3.20 2.75 - 3.15 2.66 2.54 General and Administrative 1.75 - 1.85 1.55 - 1.65 1.75 1.64 Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00 1.75 - 1.95 1.66 1.60 Cash Operating Costs 9.80 - 11.20 9.45 - 10.85 9.92 10.36 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11.70 - 12.30 11.70 - 12.70 12.32 12.56

















Expenses ($MM)















Exploration and Dry Hole 35 - 45 160 - 180 159 168 Impairment (GAAP)











2,100 518 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)) 65 - 105 255 - 295 232 243 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10 25 - 30 31 38 Net Interest 42 - 48 180 - 185 205 185

















Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0% - 8.0% 6.5% - 7.5% 6.6% 6.9% Income Taxes















Effective Rate 21% - 26% 20% - 25% 18.2% 22.9% Deferred Ratio 25% - 40% 0% - 15% 54.8% 107.4%

Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020 Operating Revenues and Other

















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,699



2,251



615



4,950



2,680

Natural Gas Liquids 367



314



93



681



254

Natural Gas 404



625



141



1,029



351

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Commodity Derivative Contracts (427)



(367)



(127)



(794)



1,079

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,022



848



362



1,870



1,401

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 51



(6)



14



45



30

Other, Net 23



29



5



52



26

Total 4,139



3,694



1,103



7,833



5,821





















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 270



270



245



540



575

Transportation Costs 214



202



152



416



360

Gathering and Processing Costs 128



139



97



267



225

Exploration Costs 35



33



27



68



67

Dry Hole Costs 13



11



—



24



—

Impairments 44



44



305



88



1,878

Marketing Costs 991



838



444



1,829



1,554

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 914



900



707



1,814



1,707

General and Administrative 120



110



132



230



246

Taxes Other Than Income 239



215



81



454



238

Total 2,968



2,762



2,190



5,730



6,850





















Operating Income (Loss) 1,171



932



(1,087)



2,103



(1,029)

Other Income (Expense), Net (2)



(4)



(4)



(6)



14

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense

and Income Taxes 1,169



928



(1,091)



2,097



(1,015)

Interest Expense, Net 45



47



54



92



99

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,124



881



(1,145)



2,005



(1,114)

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 217



204



(235)



421



(214)

Net Income (Loss) 907



677



(910)



1,584



(900)





















Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.4125



0.4125



0.3750



1.8250



0.7500

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

















Basic 1.56



1.17



(1.57)



2.73



(1.55)

Diluted 1.55



1.16



(1.57)



2.72



(1.55)

Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 580



580



579



580



579

Diluted 584



583



579



583



579



Wellhead Volumes and Prices (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

2Q2020

% Change

1Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes

(MBbld) (A)





















United States 446.9



330.9



35 %

428.7



437.8



406.8



8 % Trinidad 1.7



0.1



1,600 %

2.2



2.0



0.3



567 % Other International (B) —



0.1



-100 %

0.1



—



0.1



-100 % Total 448.6



331.1



35 %

431.0



439.8



407.2



8 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 66.16



20.40



224 %

58.07



62.22



36.17



72 % Trinidad 56.26



0.60



9,290 %

49.77



52.57



27.75



89 % Other International (B) 55.56



48.78



14 %

38.61



42.36



53.41



-21 % Composite 66.12



20.40



224 %

58.02



62.18



36.16



72 %



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 138.5



101.2



37 %

124.3



131.5



131.2



0 % Total 138.5



101.2



37 %

124.3



131.5



131.2



0 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States 29.15



10.20



186 %

28.03



28.62



10.65



169 % Composite 29.15



10.20



186 %

28.03



28.62



10.65



169 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,199



939



28 %

1,100



1,150



1,039



11 % Trinidad 233



174



34 %

217



225



188



20 % Other International (B) 13



34



-62 %

25



19



35



-46 % Total 1,445



1,147



26 %

1,342



1,394



1,262



10 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States 2.99



1.11



170 %

5.52



4.19



1.32



217 % Trinidad 3.37



2.13



58 %

3.38



3.37



2.15



57 % Other International (B) 5.69



4.36



31 %

5.66



5.67



4.34



31 % Composite 3.07



1.36



126 %

5.17



4.08



1.53



167 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)

























United States 785.2



588.5



33 %

736.4



761.0



711.1



7 % Trinidad 40.6



29.2



39 %

38.5



39.5



31.6



25 % Other International (B) 2.2



5.7



-61 %

4.0



3.1



6.1



-49 % Total 828.0



623.4



33 %

778.9



803.6



748.8



7 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 75.3



56.7



33 %

70.1



145.4



136.3



7 %



(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,880



3,329

Accounts Receivable, Net 2,015



1,522

Inventories 516



629

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities —



65

Income Taxes Receivable 11



23

Other 513



294

Total 6,935



5,862



Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 66,299



64,793

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,635



4,479

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,934



69,272

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (42,275)



(40,673)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,659



28,599

Deferred Income Taxes 3



2

Other Assets 1,288



1,342

Total Assets 36,885



35,805



Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 2,012



1,681

Accrued Taxes Payable 286



206

Dividends Payable 820



217

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 396



—

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 39



781

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 253



295

Other 196



280

Total 4,002



3,460









Long-Term Debt 5,086



5,035

Other Liabilities 2,186



2,149

Deferred Income Taxes 4,730



4,859

Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 584,102,233

Shares Issued at June 30, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December

31, 2020 206



206

Additional Paid in Capital 6,017



5,945

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (15)



(12)

Retained Earnings 14,689



14,170

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 243,058 Shares at June 30, 2021 and 124,265

Shares at December 31, 2020 (16)



(7)

Total Stockholders' Equity 20,881



20,302

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 36,885



35,805



Cash Flows Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1Q 2021

YTD 2021

YTD 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided

by Operating Activities:

















Net Income (Loss) 907



(910)



677



1,584



(900)

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 914



707



900



1,814



1,707

Impairments 44



305



44



88



1,878

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 31



40



35



66



80

Deferred Income Taxes (97)



(253)



(36)



(133)



(208)

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (51)



(14)



6



(45)



(30)

Other, Net 6



9



7



13



—

Dry Hole Costs 13



—



11



24



—

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

















Total (Gains) Losses 427



127



367



794



(1,079)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (193)



640



(30)



(223)



724

Other, Net —



—



1



1



—

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable (186)



469



(308)



(494)



1,191

Inventories 37



(18)



64



101



85

Accounts Payable 11



(1,619)



172



183



(1,185)

Accrued Taxes Payable (163)



(6)



243



80



(61)

Other Assets (119)



195



(103)



(222)



253

Other Liabilities 32



2



(89)



(57)



(64)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities (54)



414



(91)



(145)



282

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,559



88



1,870



3,429



2,673

Investing Cash Flows

















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (968)



(424)



(875)



(1,843)



(1,990)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (55)



(24)



(42)



(97)



(147)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 141



17



5



146



43

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities 54



(414)



91



145



(282)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (828)



(845)



(821)



(1,649)



(2,376)

Financing Cash Flows

















Long-Term Debt Borrowings —



1,484



—



—



1,484

Long-Term Debt Repayments —



(1,000)



(750)



(750)



(1,000)

Dividends Paid (239)



(217)



(219)



(458)



(384)

Treasury Stock Purchased (2)



—



(10)



(12)



(5)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee

Stock Purchase Plan 9



8



—



9



8

Debt Issuance Costs —



(3)



—



—



(3)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (9)



(5)



(9)



(18)



(8)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (241)



267



(988)



(1,229)



92

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 2



—



(2)



—



—

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 492



(490)



59



551



389

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,388



2,907



3,329



3,329



2,028

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 3,880



2,417



3,388



3,880



2,417



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,124



(217)



907



1.55

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 427



(93)



334



0.58

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (193)



42



(151)



(0.26)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (51)



17



(34)



(0.06)

Add: Certain Impairments 1



—



1



—

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —



(45)



(45)



(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income 184



(79)



105



0.18

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,308



(296)



1,012



1.73

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











584





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (1,145)



235



(910)



(1.57)

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 127



(29)



98



0.17

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 640



(141)



499



0.86

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (14)



4



(10)



(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments 239



(47)



192



0.33

Adjustments to Net Loss 992



(213)



779



1.34

















Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP) (153)



22



(131)



(0.23)

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

1Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 881



(204)



677



1.16

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 367



(81)



286



0.49

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)



7



(23)



(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6



(1)



5



0.01

Add: Certain Impairments 1



—



1



—

Adjustments to Net Income 344



(75)



269



0.46

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,225



(279)



946



1.62

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











583

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











583





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,005



(421)



1,584



2.72

Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 794



(174)



620



1.07

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (223)



49



(174)



(0.30)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (45)



16



(29)



(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 2



—



2



—

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —



(45)



(45)



(0.08)

Adjustments to Net Income 528



(154)



374



0.64

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,533



(575)



1,958



3.36

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











583

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580

Diluted











583





































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















YTD 2020

Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax

Diluted Earnings per Share















Reported Net Loss (GAAP) (1,114)



214



(900)



(1.55)

Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,079)



236



(843)



(1.47)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 724



(159)



565



0.98

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (30)



7



(23)



(0.04)

Add: Certain Impairments 1,755



(367)



1,388



2.40

Adjustments to Net Loss 1,370



(283)



1,087



1.87

















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 256



(69)



187



0.32

















Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











579

















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











579

Diluted











580



Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)









1Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.62









Realized Price





2Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 46.07





Less: 1Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (45.49)





Subtotal 0.58





Multiplied by: 2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 75.3





Total Change in Revenue 44





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (10)





Change in Net Income 34





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.06









Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts





2Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Contracts (193)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 42





After Tax - (a) (151)





1Q 2021 Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) 7





After Tax - (b) (23)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (128)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.22)









Wellhead Volumes





2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 75.3





Less: 1Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (70.1)





Subtotal 5.2





Multiplied by: 2Q 2021 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel

of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 19.25





Change in Revenue 101





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (23)





Change in Net Income 78





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.13









Operating Cost per Boe





1Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) (Non-

GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 28.11





Less: 2Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs)

(Non-GAAP) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) (26.82)





Subtotal 1.29





Multiplied by: 2Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 75.3





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 97





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%) (22)





Change in Net Income 75





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.13









Other Items



0.01









2Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



1.73









2Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 584







Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 1,559



1,870



88



3,429



2,673





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based

Compensation Expenses) 29



28



21



57



53

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 186



308



(469)



494



(1,191)

Inventories (37)



(64)



18



(101)



(85)

Accounts Payable (11)



(172)



1,619



(183)



1,185

Accrued Taxes Payable 163



(243)



6



(80)



61

Other Assets 119



103



(195)



222



(253)

Other Liabilities (32)



89



(2)



57



64

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 54



91



(414)



145



(282)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —



—



—



—



113

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,030



2,010



672



4,040



2,338





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase 202 %









73 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,030



2,010



672



4,040



2,338

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (972)



(945)



(478)



(1,917)



(2,163)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,058



1,065



194



2,123



175









































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):





















2Q 2021

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,089



1,067



534



2,156



2,360

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (31)



(17)



(5)



(48)



(25)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment —



—



—



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties —



(22)



(24)



(22)



(48)

Non-Cash Finance Leases —



(74)



(24)



(74)



(73)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (86)



(9)



(3)



(95)



(51)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 972



945



478



1,917



2,163



Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)































FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 5,008



8,163



7,769



4,265

















Adjustments:













Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 126



113



125



122

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and

Liabilities













Accounts Receivable (467)



92



368



392

Inventories (123)



(90)



395



175

Accounts Payable 795



(169)



(439)



(324)

Accrued Taxes Payable 49



(40)



92



64

Other Assets (325)



(358)



125



659

Other Liabilities (8)



57



(11)



90

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with

Investing and Financing Activities (75)



115



(301)



(90)

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 113



239



149



(513)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -37 %

-2 %

71 %

76 %















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,093



8,122



8,272



4,840

Less:













Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a) (3,490)



(6,234)



(6,172)



(4,228)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,603



1,888



2,100



612

















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613

Less:













Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —



(2)



(1)



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)

Non-Cash Finance Leases (174)



—



(48)



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) 3,490



6,234



6,172



4,228



Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,359



3,595



8,649



7,329



5,237





















Adjustments:

















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Expenses) 104



124



158



134



158

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 233



(641)



(85)



24



179

Inventories (171)



(58)



162



(53)



157

Accounts Payable 74



1,409



(544)



(179)



17

Accrued Taxes Payable (93)



(12)



(16)



(75)



(78)

Other Assets 41



(118)



14



110



119

Other Liabilities 16



66



(75)



20



(36)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing and Financing Activities 156



(500)



103



51



(74)

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 30



26



99



56



67

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746





















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease) -29 %

-54 %

14 %

29 %























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,749



3,891



8,465



7,417



5,746

Less:

















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions

(Non-GAAP) (a) (2,706)



(4,682)



(8,292)



(7,102)



(7,540)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 43



(791)



173



315



(1,794)





















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,554



5,216



8,632



7,361



7,754

Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs 20



(53)



(196)



(134)



(127)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (17)



—



—



—



(66)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (3,102)



—



(5)



(5)



(20)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (749)



(481)



(139)



(120)



(1)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non- GAAP) 2,706



4,682



8,292



7,102



7,540



Total Expenditures In millions of USD (Unaudited)















































2Q 2021

2Q 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017























Exploration and Development Drilling 711



381



2,664



4,951



4,935



3,132

Facilities 105



31



347



629



625



575

Leasehold Acquisitions 46



30



265



276



488



427

Property Acquisitions 86



3



135



380



124



73

Capitalized Interest 7



8



31



38



24



27

Subtotal 955



453



3,442



6,274



6,196



4,234

Exploration Costs 35



27



146



140



149



145

Dry Hole Costs 13



—



13



28



5



5

Exploration and Development Expenditures 1,003



480



3,601



6,442



6,350



4,384

Asset Retirement Costs 31



5



117



186



70



56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 1,034



485



3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 55



49



395



272



286



173

Total Expenditures 1,089



534



4,113



6,900



6,706



4,613



EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.















2Q 2021

2Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020













Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) 907

(910)



1,584



(900)















Adjustments:











Interest Expense, Net 45

54



92



99

Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 217

(235)



421



(214)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 914

707



1,814



1,707

Exploration Costs 35

27



68



67

Dry Hole Costs 13

—



24



—

Impairments 44

305



88



1,878

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 2,175

(52)



4,091



2,637

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts 427

127



794



(1,079)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (193)

640



(223)



724

Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (51)

(14)



(45)



(30)















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 2,358

701



4,617



2,252















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase 236 %



105 %

















Definitions











EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.









June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,881



20,762









Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,125



5,133

Less: Cash (3,880)



(3,388)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 1,245



1,745









Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,006



25,895









Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,126



22,507









Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.7 %

19.8 %







Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 5.6 %

7.8 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)































December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302



20,148



20,388



21,471

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816



5,721



5,724



5,222

Less: Cash (3,329)



(3,066)



(2,417)



(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487



2,655



3,307



2,315

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118



25,869



26,112



26,693

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789



22,803



23,695



23,786

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

19.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9 %

11.6 %

14.0 %

9.7 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641



21,124



20,630



19,904

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175



5,177



5,179



6,081

Less: Cash (2,028)



(1,583)



(1,160)



(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147



3,594



4,019



4,945

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816



26,301



25,809



25,985

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788



24,718



24,649



24,849

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

23.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7 %

14.5 %

16.3 %

19.9 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364



18,538



17,452



16,841

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083



6,435



6,435



6,435

Less: Cash (1,556)



(1,274)



(1,008)



(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527



5,161



5,427



5,619

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447



24,973



23,887



23,276

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891



23,699



22,879



22,460

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9 %

25.8 %

26.9 %

27.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9 %

21.8 %

23.7 %

25.0 %















































Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283



13,922



13,902



13,928

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387



6,387



6,987



6,987

Less: Cash (834)



(846)



(1,649)



(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553



5,541



5,338



5,440

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670



20,309



20,889



20,915

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836



19,463



19,240



19,368

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2 %

31.4 %

33.4 %

33.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4 %

28.5 %

27.7 %

28.1 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2016

September 30, 2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982



11,798



12,057



12,405



12,943





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986



6,986



6,986



6,986



6,660

Less: Cash (1,600)



(1,049)



(780)



(668)



(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386



5,937



6,206



6,318



5,941





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968



18,784



19,043



19,391



19,603





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368



17,735



18,263



18,723



18,884





















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3 %

37.2 %

36.7 %

36.0 %

34.0 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8 %

33.5 %

34.0 %

33.7 %

31.5 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)







































The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





























2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Acquisition Costs of Proved

Properties (135)



(380)



(124)



(73)



(749)



(481)



(139)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non- GAAP) - (a) 3,269



5,964



5,935



4,055



2,614



4,394



7,570





























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718



6,628



6,420



4,440



6,445



4,928



7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)



(186)



(70)



(56)



20



(53)



(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (197)



(98)



(291)



(256)



(3,102)



—



—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Proved Properties (15)



(52)



(71)



(26)



(732)



—



—

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,389



6,292



5,988



4,102



2,631



4,875



7,709





























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)

























Revisions Due to Price - (c) (278)



(60)



35



154



(101)



(574)



52

Revisions Other Than Price (89)



—



(40)



48



253



107



49

Purchases in Place 10



17



12



2



42



56



14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 564



750



670



421



209



246



519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 207



707



677



625



403



(165)



634

Sales in Place (31)



(5)



(11)



(21)



(168)



(4)



(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 176



702



666



604



235



(169)



598





























Production 285



301



265



224



206



210



220































2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014 Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)

























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 5.79



7.95



8.86



9.64



12.51



17.87



14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 16.32



8.90



8.85



6.56



6.52



(29.63)



12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to

Price - (b / ( e - c)) 6.98



8.21



9.33



8.71



5.22



11.91



13.25



Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of July 30, 2021.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

151



$ 50.06

February - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

201



51.29

April - June 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150



51.68

July 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

150



52.71

August - September 2021

NYMEX WTI

150



52.71

January - March 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.58

April - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140



65.62

July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

100



64.98

October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

40



63.71





































Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price Differential ($/Bbl) February 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

30



$ 0.11

March - August 2021 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

September - December 2021

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.17

January - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125



0.15



















(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.



































NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) January - July 2021 (closed)

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



$ 29.44

August - December 2021

Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)

15



29.44



Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)

Volume (MMBtud in thousands)

Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) January - March 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



$ 2.99



500



$ 2.43

April - August 2021 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



570



2.81

September 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



570



2.81

October - December 2021

NYMEX Henry Hub

500



2.99



500



2.83

January - December 2022 (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

20



2.75



—



—

January - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

100



2.93



—



—

January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

100



2.93



—



—

January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

100



2.93



—



—

January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

100



2.93



—



—

April - August 2021 (closed)

JKM

70



6.65



—



—

September 2021

JKM

70



6.65



—



—







(1) In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Glossary:

$/Bbl Dollars per barrel $/MMBtu Dollars per million British Thermal Units Bbl Barrel EOG EOG Resources, Inc. JKM Japan Korea Marker MBbld Thousand barrels per day MMBtu Million British Thermal Units MMBtud Million British Thermal Units per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return



The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

- Offsite Production Facilities





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)













































The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























Trailing 12 Months 2Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020























Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 198



45



47



53



53





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (41)



(9)



(10)



(11)



(11)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 157



36



37



42



42





























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 1,879



907



677



337



(42)





Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 742



105



269



74



294





Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,621



1,012



946



411



252





























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 20,881



20,881



20,762



20,302



20,148



20,388

























Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 20,635













































Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,125



5,125



5,133



5,816



5,721



5,724

Less: Cash (3,880)



(3,880)



(3,388)



(3,329)



(3,066)



(2,417)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,245



1,245



1,745



2,487



2,655



3,307

























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 26,006



26,006



25,895



26,118



25,869



26,112

























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,126



22,126



22,507



22,789



22,803



23,695

























Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 22,911













































Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)





















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 8.9 %



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 12.1 %











































Return on Equity (ROE)





















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 9.1 %



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 12.7 %











































* Average for the beginning and ending trailing 12 month period.





































































(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):

































Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax Q2 2021





















Adjustments:





















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative

Contracts Impact











234



(51)



183

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets











1



—



1

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions











(51)



17



(34)

Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada

Operations











—



(45)



(45)

Total











184



(79)



105

























Q1 2021





















Adjustments:





















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative

Contracts Impact











337



(74)



263

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets











1



—



1

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions











6



(1)



5

Total











344



(75)



269

























Q4 2020





















Adjustments:





















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative

Contracts Impact











2



(1)



1

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets











86



(18)



68

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions











6



(1)



5

Total











94



(20)



74

























Q3 2020





















Adjustments:





















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact











279



(60)



219

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets











27



(7)



20

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions











71



(16)



55

Total











377



(83)



294



ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)































2020

2019

2018

2017















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 205



185



245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (43)



(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 162



146



194





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) (605)



2,735



3,419





Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 1,455



158



(201)





Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 850



2,893



3,218





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 20,302



21,641



19,364



16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 20,972



20,503



17,824





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,816



5,175



6,083



6,387

Less: Cash (3,329)



(2,028)



(1,556)



(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 2,487



3,147



4,527



5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 26,118



26,816



25,447



22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,789



24,788



23,891



21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 23,789



24,340



22,864





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (1.9) %

11.8 %

15.8 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h) 4.3 %

12.5 %

14.9 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)













GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (2.9) %

13.3 %

19.2 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) 4.1 %

14.1 %

18.1 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):



















Before Tax

Income Tax Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)



16



(58)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



1,868



(392)



1,476

Add: Net Losses on Asset Dispositions



47



(10)



37

Total



1,841



(386)



1,455

















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51



(11)



40

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



275



(60)



215

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(124)



27



(97)

Total



202



(44)



158

















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)



20



(73)

Add: Impairments of Certain Assets



153



(34)



119

Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions



(175)



38



(137)

Less: Tax Reform Impact



—



(110)



(110)

Total



(115)



(86)



(201)



ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2017

2016

2015

2014

2013



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 274



282



237



201



235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (96)



(99)



(83)



(70)



(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 178



183



154



131



153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 2,583



(1,097)



(4,525)



2,915



2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 16,283



13,982



12,943



17,713



15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 15,133



13,463



15,328



16,566



14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,387



6,986



6,655



5,906



5,909

Less: Cash (834)



(1,600)



(719)



(2,087)



(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,553



5,386



5,936



3,819



4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 22,670



20,968



19,598



23,619



21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 21,836



19,368



18,879



21,532



20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 20,602



19,124



20,206



20,771



19,365





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %

14.7 %

12.1 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) 17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %

17.6 %

15.3 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2012

2011

2010

2009

2008



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 214



210



130



101



52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (75)



(74)



(46)



(35)



(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 139



136



84



66



34





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 570



1,091



161



547



2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 13,285



12,641



10,232



9,998



9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 12,963



11,437



10,115



9,507



8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 6,312



5,009



5,223



2,797



1,897

Less: Cash (876)



(616)



(789)



(686)



(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 5,436



4,393



4,434



2,111



1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 19,597



17,650



15,455



12,795



10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 18,721



17,034



14,666



12,109



10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 17,878



15,850



13,388



11,345



9,351





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 4.0 %

7.7 %

1.8 %

5.4 %

26.4 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 4.4 %

9.5 %

1.6 %

5.8 %

30.5 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







































2007

2006

2005

2004

2003



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 47



43



63



63



59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (16)



(15)



(22)



(22)



(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 31



28



41



41



38





















Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 1,090



1,300



1,260



625



430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 6,990



5,600



4,316



2,945



2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 6,295



4,958



3,631



2,584



1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 1,185



733



985



1,078



1,109

Less: Cash (54)



(218)



(644)



(21)



(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,131



515



341



1,057



1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 8,175



6,333



5,301



4,023



3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 8,121



6,115



4,657



4,002



3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 7,118



5,386



4,330



3,665



3,068





















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 15.7 %

24.7 %

30.0 %

18.2 %

15.3 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 17.3 %

26.2 %

34.7 %

24.2 %

22.1 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

























































ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





















2002

2001

2000

1999

1998



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 60



45



61



62





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%) (21)



(16)



(21)



(22)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 39



29



40



40

























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) 87



399



397



569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 1,672



1,643



1,381



1,130



1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e) 1,658



1,512



1,256



1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 1,145



856



859



990



1,143

Less: Cash (10)



(3)



(20)



(25)



(6)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) 1,135



853



839



965



1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 2,817



2,499



2,240



2,120



2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 2,807



2,496



2,220



2,095



2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h) 2,652



2,358



2,158



2,256

























Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) 4.8 %

18.2 %

20.2 %

27.0 %























Return on Equity (ROE)

















GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) 5.2 %

26.4 %

31.6 %

47.2 %























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.

EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 75.3



70.1



73.7



65.9



56.7





















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 4,139



3,694



2,965



2,246



1,103

Total Operating Expenses (c) 2,968



2,762



2,477



2,249



2,190

Operating Income (Loss) (d) 1,171



932



488



(3)



(1,087)





















Wellhead Revenues

















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,699



2,251



1,711



1,395



615

Natural Gas Liquids 367



314



229



185



93

Natural Gas 404



625



302



184



141

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 3,470



3,190



2,242



1,764



849





















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 270



270



261



227



245

Transportation Costs 214



202



195



180



152

Gathering and Processing Costs 128



139



119



115



97

General and Administrative 120



110



113



125



132

Taxes Other Than Income 239



215



114



126



81

Interest Expense, Net 45



47



53



53



54

Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) (f) 1,016



983



855



826



761





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 914



900



870



823



707





















Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) 1,930



1,883



1,725



1,649



1,468





















Exploration Costs 35



33



41



38



27

Dry Hole Costs 13



11



—



13



—

Impairments 44



44



143



79



305

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 92



88



184



130



332

Less: Certain Impairments (1) (1)



(1)



(86)



(27)



(239)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 91



87



98



103



93





















Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (h) 2,022



1,971



1,909



1,779



1,800

Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (i) 2,021



1,970



1,823



1,752



1,561





















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 1,448



1,219



333



(15)



(951)

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 1,449



1,220



419



12



(712)





























































Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 54.97



52.70



40.23



34.08



19.45

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 39.42



39.40



33.61



34.13



38.62

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a) 15.55



13.30



6.62



(0.05)



(19.17)





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 46.07



45.49



30.39



26.77



14.99





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 13.48



14.02



11.60



12.56



13.40





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 32.59



31.47



18.79



14.21



1.59





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a) 25.61



26.86



23.41



25.05



25.86





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 20.46



18.63



6.98



1.72



(10.87)





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 26.85



28.12



25.90



27.00



31.75





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 19.22



17.37



4.49



(0.23)



(16.76)





















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 26.82



28.11



24.72



26.62



27.51





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 19.25



17.38



5.67



0.15



(12.52)







(1) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).